Kathryn Hahn’s dog had to have three surgeries from eating her kids’ underwear

Kathryn Hahn was at the Gotham Awards earlier this week when she did an interview with US Magazine. She told them that she has a dog who eats her kids’ clothing so much that he’s had to get three surgeries to remove their underwear from his stomach. That’s crazy! Kathryn, 45, has a 12 year-old son, Leonard, and a nine year-old daughter, Mae, with her husband of 16 years, actor Ethan Sandler.
“I got my [children] a rescue dog named Banjo and they just love him so much,” Hahn, 45, dished to Us at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, November 26.
“He has given us a lot of joy… Even though he’s had three abdominal surgeries so far from eating their underwear.”
Hahn… opened up about her family life in an interview with Parade last month.
“I live a pretty normal life. I have cute kids and a hubby forever and two dogs and a rabbit and now a hamster. We’re turning into animal hoarders,” she told the publication in October. “So I have this rich and creative life but also a normal life, and I’ve been able to keep the two separate and holy.”
This makes me wonder what kind of breed Banjo is. I didn’t realize that dogs would eat clothing until my aunt’s pug had to have surgery after eating a sock. It must be so hard to keep small items of clothing away from dogs who will regularly eat them! You would have to put gates on the laundry room, make sure your kids aren’t leaving their underwear on the bathroom floor and secure the hampers. One of my friend’s cocker spaniels ate medication I left out on the nightstand at her house. I felt awful and we had to take the dog to the vet ER but I had no idea it would do that. I’ve also heard of dogs eating sanitary products too. Honestly I really want a dog but I’m curing myself of this by following so many adorable dogs on Instagram. They get sick, they make a mess in the house and they’re like kids except you can leave them alone for longer (and take your chances). Plus the vet bills really add up.
My dog ate a handbag. At first I only thought he chewed it until strips of leather started showing up in his 💩. Total nightmare.
My friend’s dog ate a leather jacket, so yeah, I get that. Hope he’s ok!
my money is on it being a lab. I know a lab who has eaten a box of crayons, a whole bag of avocados pits and all, a bag of dry rice, the crotch out of underwear, you name it. Granted lots of dogs like used undies. Very gross, very dog.
ding. black labs will eat anything. my co-worker’s only eats things whole. its was always choking. it had to have surgery to remove bone fragments from its infected intestines b/c it was swallowing moles from the yard whole and its normal digestion would only get through its outsides and partially digest the bone matter. the dog is fine. still only swallows things whole. they have to be super careful what they leave around.
My best friend’s dog ate a pair of her husband’s football socks. The vet asked her if she wanted them back! He was a Staffy. The dog, not her husband.
Last year, my Doberman had this issue. He didn’t eat for four days, so off to the vet we went. After the op, the vet handed me a dish containing a long, wide strip of corduroy fabric, saying that’s what he’d “eaten”. God only know where it came from; none of us has ever had an item made of corduroy in the place. Doggies…aahhh.
my friend’s lab ate a frisbee!
I’ve got a cockapoo that loves the crotch of anything, underwear especially. He has also gone for diapers, used sanitary products, socks, chocolate, and any food item that may come near his face. Pizza he grabs out of your hand and I swear, he has learned to dislocate his jaw so that he can swallow it whole before you have a chance to get it away from him.
Perhaps her kids should tidy up their undies?
Our family lab ate a sock when I was a kid. My mom, being negligent in her own children’s health needs, was not about to do shit for the dog. He pooped it out a few days later! Lucky dog.
I will never have a dog because I also don’t want to deal with the dogs health but I’m not negligent so if I had a dog I WOULD end up dealing with things like this. I’m not here for it.
Reading the comments, sounds like this is not uncommon. And it makes me feel grateful for my kitty…the strangest thing she’s eaten is spinach, lol. I have to eat salads in secret if I don’t want her climbing all over me, lol.
On a related note, Hahn was really great in an episode of The Romanoffs. I enjoyed the series a lot, wondering if anyone else got into it like me. No one I know IRL has watched it.
This. My kitty likes to chase bugs and it them and once she had a pretty bad episode of vomit from it, but that’s as bad as it gets with her. Dogs are way too high maintenance.
My question may sound strange but I’m not a pet owner so I have zero experience in the subject. Is there a way to gently train your pet not to eat anything besides their food? A stomach surgery sound scary and dangerous for the animal, let alone having 3 and at least where I live, animal care is super expensive.
We had a rescue dog (guessing lab/Doberman mix) that was also an object eater. She was the sweetest pup in the whole world but couldn’t resist baby socks. The challenge was that as much as we tried to keep her away from the socks, there’d be that one moment when our toddler took off a sock in the playroom and the dog would be on it! We found many little socks while pooper scooping. So anyway, I empathize with her and acknowledge that she’s probably doing everything she can to keep her dog from eating the underwear but kids and pets are unpredictable.
I’m curious as to what breed her dog is as well! I grew up with small dogs as pets and our dog now is a small breed as well. My dogs have always loved “stank” things like underwear, socks even dirty diapers! So gross! lol! But they have never actually eaten them. This makes me think her dog is a larger breed. How scary that must have been for her! And three times! My goodness, I can’t imagine.
I love her in bad moms and she looks gorgeous in these photos. Funny, beautiful, down to earth and a dog lover – I think I have a new girl crush.
My fiancé’s (now deceased) boxer (he had her before I knew him and now we have two boxers of our own) ate socks. But luckily, she was able to pass them without any surgery. Our younger rescue boxer will eat anything that is left out. Hank regularly eats cotton pads that I use to remove my makeup. He did it so often that I had to get a garbage container with a lid for my makeup table. If a box of tissue is left out, he will destroy that and eat some of the tissues. He is a huge pain in the ass but I love him so much.
As a furmama to 2 dogs, this makes me chuckle. I’m glad the dog is okay! Dogs are like kids and can be messy and expensive, but the unconditional love and all the cute and funny things they do each day more than make up for it! My dogs cuddle me every day, I can’t imagine life without them, they enrich DH and mine life so much and have helped us through some dark times.
