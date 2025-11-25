Next year is the Semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, of the Declaration of Independence. It’s a huge deal, or it would be a huge deal if we weren’t living under a fascist authoritarian regime. Incidentally, I’m watching the excellent Ken Burns’ docuseries The American Revolution, and it took the better part of four hours just to get to the declaration!! It’s amazing to see how much had to happen to get to that point in Philadelphia in the summer of 1776. It’s amazing to see just how badly King George III and Parliament f–ked up for years to basically force that moment to its crisis. It took so many years and so much propaganda for the American colonies to actually understand that King George III was their enemy. Speaking of, it’s been an open question about whether anyone in the British royal family would come to America to mark the Semiquincentennial in any way. Now the Sun claims that King Charles is making tentative plans to visit next April, rather than wait until July.
King Charles will visit the United States next April in a historic trip to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday, we can reveal. US President Donald Trump plans to host His Majesty in a lavish State visit planned for the spring — if the monarch’s health allows him to travel.
Sources in both Washington DC and London have told The Sun on Sunday that the plans being negotiated include a visit to the White House in late April. It is expected that Queen Camilla will accompany him on the trip.
Mr Trump’s administration is planning a string of events to mark the 250-year anniversary of the founding of the United States. The royal visit will be a “major moment” in the run-up to the July 4 Independence Day celebrations.
King Charles’s health will be monitored closely in the weeks leading up to the planned trans-atlantic trip. The monarch turned 77 earlier this month. He is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Buckingham Palace did not comment last night about the planned US visit to Washington.
[From The Sun]
I looked it up and QEII did visit America in July 1976, for the bicentennial. The last time the sitting British monarch visited America was in 2007, when QEII came over to mark the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement. If this trip does happen, one conversation will absolutely be “is Charles going to visit Montecito?” But we’ve got months to go on that, and there are no guarantees that Charles’s health is going to hold up. In fact, from the way people have been talking about William’s incipient reign, I’m surprised that the palace is even bothering to negotiate with the Americans about a state visit. It has the feel of both wishful thinking and busywork.
The last thing the world needs is Chuck dying and Willnot and Cannot visiting in his place. What a $$$$ show that would be.
Now begins the guessing game by the rota about if Meghan and Harry will take their babies to meet Charles? And the freak out by Willy will no doubt be embarrassing.
But Willy’s freak out will be fun to watch. 😉
Coming in April instead of July? Is he that ill that he is planning to try to make it in April instead of July? I guess time will tell.
April rather than July? But then he’ll miss the UFC fight at the White Trash House!
Meh, stay home, everyone. There’s nothing to celebrate.
On a different (but same?) note, if the British come, what is their angle? We were incompetent? We treated you badly to the point of revolt and we killed each other then but allies now? You rule the world so we’re now paying tribute to you and acknowledging our reduced status? (!!!)
Hubris, that’s their angle. Ahhhh look how well our offspring is doing, good for them.
The April date instead of July seems weird. I wonder if he just likes traveling in April for some reason? Maybe before the summer events start, like the garden parties, Ascot, trooping, and then he’s in scotland off and on from july to september.
anyway meh. i dont think anyone really feels like celebrating this right now.
Yeah, there’s nothing to celebrate, especially with Trump co-opting the festivities for his own birthday. One big event to mark both the birth of America, and the fascist piece of shit who destroyed it, I guess.
Celebrate for what?
It may not be a factor in the April timing of any potential US visit, but the IG Birmingham take place in July 2027, so the one year to go event would be July next year. Perhaps the CIC and patron of the RBL (who chooses and sponsors the team) is considering an appearance in connection with the games (for once).
I went to Philly in 1976 for the big parade with Jimmy Carter to celebrate the 200th. I will not go next year. I cannot condone fascism and Felon 47.
What’s the significance of Charles visiting in April? Why not July?
I look at that first picture of Charles and the orange menace, and all I can think is how jealous Trump must have been to not have pretty medals and medallions to jazz up his tux. I predict that he will commission some sort of “Presidential “ jewelry to festoon his carcass so that he can keep up.