They’re trying to turn Princess Diana’s Panorama interview into a cautionary tale

I wasn’t expecting People Magazine to put this on their cover this week. This year is the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s Panorama interview, the infamous interview which echoes through the Windsor clan even today. King Charles has been furious about Diana’s interview for thirty years, and he’s done everything in his power to delegitimize Diana and her words. Charles has had a lot of help in recent years, including his heir, Prince William, who told the world that his mother was paranoid, and that the interview was a major reason why Charles and Diana split up. While I fully acknowledge that Martin Bashir is a lying sack of garbage who manipulated Diana and lied to her, I’m deeply disturbed by the mainstreaming of revisionist history around Diana and her own words and her own choice to tell her side of the story on camera. Speaking of, there’s a book about Diana’s Panorama interview (and everything around it) and the author, Andy Webb, is very loudly pushing revisionist history. Some highlights from People’s exclusive cover story:
Untethered Diana: Webb’s new book Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up—The Betrayal of Princess Diana (out Nov. 25) lays bare for the first time the full scope of Bashir’s manipulation: luring Diana’s brother Charles Spencer — himself a victim of Bashir’s tactics — to gain access to the princess, presenting forged bank statements suggesting palace staff were spying on her and spreading false claims that Prince Charles wanted to have her killed and William’s watch was a spying device. “Her life became untethered,” Webb tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It was frenzied between the interview and her death. There’s so much that’s new that I wanted to put down in this book — a first draft of history.”
Paranoid princess: Diana had reason to trust Bashir — he worked for one of the world’s most respected news organizations. Already wary of palace officials and shaken by breaches of her privacy — including “Squidgygate,” a secretly recorded phone call that went public in 1992—she felt watched and increasingly isolated. Her former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, tells PEOPLE that “Bashir picked a very opportune moment” to show the faked bank statements to Spencer and convince him that people in Diana’s orbit — including Jephson and a senior aide to Prince Charles — were accepting money to spy on her. “She was in a state of justified anxiety,” says Jephson. “It is not paranoia if you have reasonable grounds to believe that they are out to get you.” Adds close friend Rosa Monckton: “She was frail, and that made her susceptible.”
The Tiggy story: After Spencer, 61, arranged a meeting with Diana, Webb alleges, Bashir falsely told her that her sons’ nanny Tiggy Legge‑Bourke was having an affair with Charles, producing a forged document suggesting she had undergone an abortion paid for by the prince. Those claims were said to be the final catalyst that drove Diana to the interview.
The interview: “It was a performance. The smoothness, the facility, the fluidity — at no point did Diana appear flustered,” Webb says. The now-iconic image of her eyeliner-rimmed stare drew an estimated 200 million global viewers, none aware of the lies behind it. The fallout was immediate. Within a month Queen Elizabeth ordered Charles and Diana to proceed with a divorce. Jephson resigned in January 1996, unaware of why the princess had turned sharply against him. “It is chilling to rerun those events,” Jephson tells PEOPLE, “and feel that Diana was seeing me as the enemy within.”
The consequences of Bashir’s lies: “Her life would have followed a different path if she’d been warned,” Webb continues. “She might plausibly still be alive today — a grandmother at 64, enjoying her five grandchildren. The consequences were lethal.”
Diana’s final year: By the time of that final trip in August 1997, Diana had lost the guidance of her loyal aide. Distrusting palace officials, she had long declined official protection and relied instead on the security provided by then boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s team — a set-up that proved fatally insufficient. Without adequate counsel and protection, Diana was vulnerable in Paris, where she died at 36 in a high-speed crash caused by her driver’s intoxication and reckless driving, amid a chase by paparazzi. “Because Diana had been tricked into distrusting every kind of official protection,” says Jephson, “she put herself in a position where she had to accept the protection of people who were not competent.”
Webb on Prince William & Diana: “William wants transparency, honesty and full disclosure,” he says. Diana never learned the truth. She died unaware of Bashir’s lies and manipulations. “She firmly believes that he was a truth teller,” Webb continues. “Had Diana realized Bashir was a fraudster, everything would have fallen away.”
Diana regretted the interview: Ten days before her death, Princess Diana confided something quietly heartbreaking to one of her closest friends — a private admission about Prince William and Prince Harry that she never had the chance to revisit. During a summer holiday in Greece in August 1997, Diana traveled with close friend Rosa Monckton for what would become their final vacation together. At one point, their conversation turned to Diana’s now-infamous 1995 Panorama interview — the television moment that stunned the world almost two years earlier. “She told me she regretted doing it because of the harm she thought it had done to her boys,” Monckton tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
There’s talk of the Dyson investigation, which concluded in 2021, which uncovered a lot of Bashir’s deceptions and falsified documents. But the thing about the Dyson investigation is that there was an acknowledgement, across the board, that Diana wanted to talk and she wanted to go on camera. Diana was weighing different plans of action, and she went with Martin Bashir for reasons which we now know were not above-board on Bashir’s side. What happened between 2021 and 2025 where no one – certainly not author Andy Webb – will acknowledge that Diana wanted to talk to someone? There’s all of this breast-beating about “Diana never would have said these things if Bashir hadn’t lied to her,” but… I’m pretty sure she would have said all of those things to someone else, maybe even Oprah! Bashir’s lies secured the interview, but his lies didn’t put those words in her mouth. Anyway, I hate that 30 years later, a bunch of dudes are recontextualizing Diana’s groundbreaking interview as a cautionary tale for why victims should not speak out. Never forget, ladies: talking about how you were treated like garbage will cost you your life.
I think it’s really fucked up that this interview has been labeled by her own useless son as paranoia when she was absolutely right about her shitty ex husband.
Of course these sycophantic so called journalists are bowing to Charles and his mistress about Diana but to be betrayed by your own child is just so disgusting.
I hope that Harry and Meghan’s security stays tight because who knows what these horrible people will do & then chalk it up to paranoia on their part.
The more I see of Charles own actions to Harry and Meghan and their children (removing security, evicting them), the more I see a conspiracy against Diana. And William betrayed his own mother.
It just occurred to me, that Charles might have blackmailed W into this statement – apparently there are a lot of things that he could have used to do so.
Yes women who were treated very badly must keep their mouths shut so they can stay alive. My god the attack on women goes on. Stand up women and speak our truths don’t let the women hating pigs keep us down!
“Reckless driving”!!! Really, with the crowd of paparazzi people chasing them down like hunters. They let the paparazzi go after arresting them. Diana wanted that interview out there. It’s amazing that there is no “anniversary” of Charles’ interview where he outed Camilla. That had very far reaching consequences. Charles was shown having lots of PDA with Tiggy as she accompanied him and his sons. This was noticed by the media long before Diana’s interview. Tiggy even trashed Diana’s parenting to the media and Called William and Harry “her boys.” Camilla could not stand Tiggy. I doubt Diana regretted the interview. She did get her side out there after Charles slammed her through his authorized biography (along with his bashing his parents).
Yes, Diana was betrayed, by her husband, turned ex husband, and William, and lied to by her ex in laws.
Yes, she wanted to talk, but what Bashir did was despicable.
If it had not been Bashir, she would have gone to someone else for the interview.
Exactly this. Bashir’s lies and manipulations make it easy to discount the substance of what Diana had to say. As Kaiser makes clear above – and as I imagine most people with half an ounce of sense realise – she wanted to talk. If not Bashir, it would have been someone else.
Did she regret it? Maybe. Doesn’t change the fact that, at that time, she wanted to speak.
I’m not saying she wouldn’t have done the interview with someone else, but to go so far as to say her child is wearing a spy device to secure the interview was really wrong.
Bashir is andrew of day. Manipulative wrong but a cover for C&C’s scandals on today’s article.
Didn’t Charles do an interview first explaining about Camilla? They act like Diana just did this for no reason. Always trying to rewrite history. I really hope Harry does a documentary for Diana.
Charles interview caused quite the stir. And forced a Parker Bowles Divorce. And his authorized biography trashed his parents.
I think it’s pretty clear Charles did have trash parents.
His parents are not to blame for how he treated Diana. The man was not forced to marry diana been he was a grown up and chose to do it.
How would her life have been different “had she been warned? Are the writers implying something sinister? I guess Diana had to be back on a People cover since the Wails stories were of little interest.
As hard as those gutter rats try, this interview reflects the tragic circumstances of this woman’s marriage into that diabolical family. In addition, the treatment of Harry and Meghan further illustrates how ruthless that family is. No amount of reinvention will change her words or the treatment of the Sussexes.
Aside from the panorama interview, there’s also the Morton tapes. It’s clearly evident that Diana wanted to tell her story. One that wasn’t filtered through the palace or twisted by the tabloids. And yet here they are, still playing.
If i recall correctly, in the netflix doc, her son, Prince Harry said something like: we now know she was deceived into giving the interview, but at the same time, she spoke to the truth of her experiences.
He basically noted the deception, but acknowledged she absolutely wanted and needed to be heard.
This article makes me really angry.
I hope she haunts the shit out of the remaining windsors.
What makes Diana’s story even more tragic is that she never got a chance to tell her own story in a book without an interlocutor like Bashir or Andrew Morton. In her own words, telling her truth to the world. Now, this despicable family and their hired hacks are still revisiting and revising her history. The lesson is not “don’t tell your story”. It’s tell it yourself because others probably have ulterior motives.
Question for the longtime royal watchers: I was reading about the Tiggy affair/abortion accusations a couple weeks back and I couldn’t really tell how much of it was true. So do we know if Diana’s “so sorry about the baby” remark ever actually happened? I just thought that would’ve been such a savage thing to say and didn’t know what to make of it.
I guess this serves as a warning of sorts for Fergie, who has been openly musing about “getting media offers” to spill her guts now that she has been pushed off the royal gravy train.
🎯
Yeah royal correspondents have come out saying that they were all vying to get the interview with Diana and were upset that Bashir got it so the press knew that Diana wanted to talk.
The problem isn’t women, the problem isn’t Diana, the problem isn’t Meghan. The problem is all the violent men in the world whose egos depend on humiliating and exploiting women. Writing about the perpetrators is more difficult. And yes, I believe Diana would have spoken out even without Bashir. And the world is watching and listening. The world believes Diana, the world believes Meghan. No one believes all these scribblers who are trying to twist the story. Except those who are like all these men.
The majority of people in Britain seem to believe the gutter press, unfortunately.
Considering that most or a lot of what she said in the Panorama interview was what she had recorded for Morton’s book and if was after Charles’s equally explosive book and interview, it’s clear that she absolutely wanted to tell her truth. The things that Bashir did to get that interview were horrible and unethical but what she said was still her truth. We know that the UK media, royal family and their staff were unethical and corrupt because some of the tactics that Bashir accused them of were happening and have happened since that interview. There were some possible lies told to get that interview but she was being leaked on and cheated on. She wouldn’t have believed all of what was presented to her if none of the things presented weren’t happening with other people. Charles may have or may not have had an affair with Tiggy but he was an adulterer with Camilla and others. She was being hounded by paparazzi not just in Paris when she didn’t have adequate security. Her experiences weren’t paranoia, they were very real and her untimely death could have happened at any point even under the protection of the palace. I have to say that I hate People magazine even more now than I ever have. This is beyond distasteful.
Morton could only call Camilla Charles “friend” and not out and out name her as the other woman. Charles himself named Camilla as his married mistress in 1994. Diana’s hairdresser (in a documentary) told how Diana was crying after she got to the salon, because she was name called and harassed by the paparazzi. Diana used to help “sell” People Magazine, from the Royal engagement on, People Magazines sold with Diana on the cover. This rewriting of history now is really horrific.
People Magazine has become very disappointing. This article seems to me to twist the truth. Yes, Bashir’s betrayal was damaging but not as damaging as Charle’s betrayal. Diana’s life would have been a lot better if she had been warned (before she married him) that Charles was in love with another woman.
Charles had no business marrying diana if he did not love her.
It’s not paranoia if they really are out to get you. After the NYC incident with Harry and Meghan, I am even more convinced that Diana’s death was no accident.
💯
I’m old enough to remember photos splashed on the front of tabloids of Charles kissing Tiggy on the mouth. I remember Charlie’s initial interview admitting adultery and looking very sorry for himself. I remember his ghost written book, too, accusing his parents of (essentially) awful abuse. This new Editor of People is a liar and should be fired.
This line “It is not paranoia if you have reasonable grounds to believe that they are out to get you” contradicts the whole idea of Diana being paranoid. It’s not paranoia if you’re right.
And this reminds me of the Oprah interview and Spare – okay so you don’t like that the victims of the Firm are speaking out so you’ll discredit that any way you can. But what are they saying that’s a lie? what did diana say in that interview that was a lie? What did Harry say in Spare that was a lie?
I understand why Charles wants to discredit that interview. I don’t understand why William does so desperately.
I think Peg’s trying to discredit the interview not just to back the institution, but to prevent Kate from ever doing something similar and being believed.
I think William wants to believe his mother was paranoid because otherwise it would be difficult for him to have a relationship with his father.
H doesn’t think his mother was paranoid and he’s still open to having a relationship with his father.
“It is not paranoia if you have reasonable grounds to believe that they are out to get you.”
— Thank you!
I wonder why William has signed on to the “paranoid“ narrative. It’s the palace line, for sure, but at this point, he doesn’t need to follow that. And once Charles dies, the narrative knives will be out for Camilla, I assume. Which means they will revisit the “crowded marriage” idea.