Duchess of Northumberland: ‘Unlike other duchesses…I’m not using my title’

This woman is Jane Percy, the Duchess of Northumberland. Real royal historians know that her son, George Percy, was in Pippa Middleton’s crosshairs back in the day, but the Percy family rejected the lesser Wisteria Sister. At least the aristocracy has always understood what the Middletons are, even if the Windsors did not. As it turns out, the Duchess of Northumberland is somewhat famous for turning around Alnwick Castle. When her husband became the 12th Duke of Northumberland, Jane decided to take over the castle’s gardens and grounds. Over the course of three decades, she created hugely popular gardens and playgrounds which are extremely important to the local economy. She’s an author, and she’s currently promoting her first novel, which sounds more like a book about fairies for kids, but whatever. The point is that the Telegraph interviewed Jane Percy, referred to her as “the Duchess” throughout their article, and then they printed Jane’s bitchy comments about how she never even uses her titles, unlike some duchesses.
A 21st century pleasure garden was the last thing locals expected from the new Duchess of Northumberland when she moved with her husband, the 12th Duke, to Alnwick Castle in 1995. She had no gardening experience, for a start, and there was no template for her to work with; the 26-acre gardens, laid out in 1750 by Capability Brown, were ploughed up during Second World War and all that remained was an empty field surrounded by walls.
Yet the Duchess, now 67, was determined to create a successful visitor attraction. “I had a lot of criticism: people saying, ‘Who does she think she is; this is the Duchess’s vanity project.’ But I knew that if I built it they’d understand.”
The Duchess’s original design for the derelict site, which was turned into a formal masterplan by Belgian landscape architects, Jacques and Peter Wirtz, was so grand in scale that the Alnwick Garden is still unfinished. It’s Britain’s most ambitious new garden since the war: the Duchess has upped the ante over the years, adding the world’s largest treehouse and, most recently, Lilidorei, an enormous fairytale playground, home to Elfwin Drin, the world’s largest play structure.
While she says she and the Duke are still best friends after nearly 50 years of marriage, she doesn’t expect he’ll read Amanita, her first novel, which follows a young girl’s journey into the dark realm of Lilidorei.
Her children and seven grandchildren are lucky, she says, as they’ll never have to worry about her when she’s old. “I’ll just keep working,” she says. She already has plans for a colouring book and book two in the Legends of Lilidorei series, under her pen name of Jane Northumberland. “Unlike other duchesses who put their names everywhere, I’m not using my title,” she says. “I’d say it could be detrimental as one or two duchesses haven’t really helped the cause lately.”
Deep sigh… so you admit that you can use your title as a surname? The Duchess of Northumberland becomes Jane Northumberland for commercial ventures? Almost like an adopted family name in the same vein as “Meghan Sussex”? It’s an admission that Jane doesn’t want to publish under her actual married surname, Percy, because no one would know who the hell “Jane Percy” is and it has no connection to the Northumberland duchy??? And it’s pretty rich to be referred to as “the Duchess” in all of her ventures, interviews and press, then spitefully bitch about another duchess simply using her married name and title in the same way?
Go plant another garden and STFU duchess hypocrisy.
Indeed. And she’s not a royal duchess.
I think all of this hullabaloo is because even if William takes the ” titles” away, Meghan is irrevocably associated with being the Duchess of Sussex, like Diana IS the Princess of Wales. These people can’t get over that uppity, ungrateful, American actress being part of their aristocracy and at a high ranking then them. Her also having audacity to use her title but not want to ingratiate herself with them is too much.
They all know all the complaints they make about Meghan using Sussex as a surname isn’t odd, but it’s just one more way she solidifies that this ducal title belongs to her, and her kids, and they hate it.
The fact that she is also historically the first Duchess of Sussex to EVER exist…no one can take that from her. Ahhhhh it’s like a lightbulb just clicked haha. Stay mad!
My, these people are difficult to look at. And unlike another duchess, no one cares who you are, Jane Northumberland.
IKR? It’s like no one on Salt Island has ever heard of moisturizer.
Her husband looks like a White Walker. 😱
Oh my god he DOES.
I immediately scrolled back up when I read your comments and gasped.
YIKES. He totally does.
Frickin scary…
The ‘Duchess’ has a prominent Hyacinth Bucket vibe. That posture, that facial expression, that slight lean-in, and that hat!
Well, at least if Meghan decides to attend IG when it comes to the UK, she and Harry won’t need to borrow a friend’s home or shell out for a hotel. Not when she can just live rent free in so many minds.
Really, it never ceases to amaze me just how shook all these people are by Meghan’s mere existence. How can they expend so much energy on hating a person most of them have never even personally met?
Much of Great Britains’ women’s fashion is heinous, (just my opinion).
Cosign
Perhaps aristocratic fashion, but give me Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen any day of the week.
Treehouses and fairy gardens would be right up my alley. Too bad it’s coming from a real witch of a person, jeez. Seriously, what a heinous witch. Meghan has every right to use her title just as this person is using her duchess title as her surname for commercial ventures. Just bc she’s not saying duchess, she’s still saying Northumberland sooooo….yeah. Apparently it’s okay for her but not Meghan. Seriously what a nasty bitter troll. Saying she’s not using her title when actually her title is part of her pen name.
MTE. I googled pictures of it all and they’re just fabulous. I absolutely want to visit, but there’s really only one duchess I imagine ever having tea with (and it would be steeped from California grown flowers).
Seriously. It sounds lovely. She had an opportunity here to come across as a decent person. But nah, she’s gotta show herself by making snobby hypocritical digs. So yeah ima pass on any books by Jane Percy, oh sorry, I mean Jane Northumberland.
Her interview for her book never would have gotten covered by any UK media outlets if she didn’t give them what they wanted. A nasty swipe at the only Duchess they care about.
Honestly, this current news cycles attacks on Meghan feels different, more desperate and unhinged and also somehow much more frightening.
I want to tell myself it’s an extinction burst but I know it’s not.
I’ve been. It’s well worth the visit and the town is really lovely. Despite her catty attitude, she’s done an amazing job.
But it’s very out of the way (there’s no direct train, you have to take a taxi quite a way), so you need to make it a stayover visit, not just a day trip.
I’m pretty sure she’s the one who has the “Poison Garden” too- a garden full of plants that are so toxic you shouldn’t touch them with your bare hands.
Who???
What she means is she really hates when the black, American, Duchess uses her royal title but would be fine if she was white and English. Got it. Just admit your racism, Jane.
It’s okay to use it as long as you are white. 🙄
Helped what cause exactly? Ither than Meghan telling her truth, Meghan has done more globally to help others than any of the other duchesses combined, including this one. Kate, as duchess, accomplished absolutely nothing at all besides laying on her back in private to produce kids and exposing every part of her body in public. Sarah was grifting before she married into that family and her friendship with pedos and other unsavory people is on her. Of the batch, Meghan is the only respectable one. So this duchess can have several seats and maybe she should start taking style cues from Meghan instead of Kate because her entire attire looks ridiculous.
Did someone tell her by bitchy to Meghan in her promotion she would get noticed & sell more books ? she should speak to fergie and ask how her book sales went with her ducal title.
Notice she said “duchesses”? That included Fergie. Because Meghan and Fergie are just the same. NOT
So why was the British press up in arms when Meghan said that her last name is Sussex?
That’s also what I was wondering. They were just as upset when Meghan used “Sussex” as a last name. They had endless articles denouncing that act as well.
Okay, so I think this comment is definitely aimed at Meghan, obviously. But I also think its aimed at Sarah Ferguson, because she published all of her books under the Duchess of York title. The bit about “not helping the cause” makes me think its a big dig at Fergie. Meghan has only published one book and this woman might not even know about it, but she definitely knows about Fergie’s books since she promoted them so much. It seems she probably hates any duchess who doesn’t act in what she considers a “proper” manner.
That said…if her title didn’t mean anything to her she would publish as Jane Percy like Kaiser said. She wants to use her title as her last name because she is trading on her status as the duchess of Northumberland, which is a title that goes back centuries in one form or another (and one title or another.) northumberland is a pretty ancient title even as british titles go. Hell there’s a soccer club named after them!
the family is vaguely interesting to me because I think they’re both incredibly snobby and fairly modern. They went to court so that George didn’t get his annuity or whenever he was supposed to (this sounds sketchy but it actually wasnt), the daughter (I think Melissa, who was married and now divorced to one of the van straubenezees dont make me look up how to spell it) was a professional tennis player, etc. but again, a very old aristocratic title and all that goes along with that.
Okay yeah, I could actually see it being about Sarah as well. But honestly making her pen name Northumberland just doesn’t really give her any grounds to pass judgment. The reference to playgrounds did make me wonder if Pippa was using her work as a model for what she has been trying to do on her land. She has a playground thing too right?
Pippa opened some sort of……something? lmao. I think a petting zoo with a playground attached?
I think the Pippa thing in general is more interesting to her because you cannot convince me for a minute that Pippa would not have chosen George Percy over everyone else because of that ancient title. I know they were university friends and I thought they dated (or maybe just remained friends) but I think its clear Pippa would not have been welcome as the next duchess, EVEN AFTER her sister married the future king. That tells you how snobby these people are.
Veeery snobby. And I’m assuming George Percy went to Eton.
Well it certainly wasn’t Marlborough 😉
(see we can be snobby too lol.)
Do we know Meghan is even on her radar? I can’t imagine Meghan is the only one who could be the recipient of that comment.
I would love to say Meghan isn’t on her radar but considering the sheer savagery of the British press and the snobbery of the aristocracy – I can’t see how she isn’t.
It is possible that her comment was “mostly” about Fergie, but was welcomed as it was easily open to interpretation and spinning as yet another person speaking badly about Meghan for using her title. Which …. How the actual f did we get here.
The media is wild with glee that since Andrew’s titles were “taken away” the Sussexes titles can be taken away. They are so frantically horny for this to happen because they want to hurt the Sussexes so badly.
So- from the “Meghan loves her royal connections” bs to tbe Meghan schemed to be announced by her title by a butler hysteria, they are trying so hard to convince themselves that Meghan thinks about them and craves the connection and approval of the RF and rota and that the removal of her title would actually deeply hurt her.
The absolute frenetic gleeful frenzy to publicly wound the Sussexes is absolutely psychotic. It’s getting so scary
She makes a point of saying several duchesses, which i’m guessing means Fergie and Meghan. As if Meghan is a grifter too and married a pedophile.
It absolutely is about both Meghan and Sarah, even more so Sarah than Meghan, since as someone has pointed out, she has been publishing under her “married” name for ages. How rich after referring to herself as the Duchess. If she really didn’t want to trade on her name, perhaps she should use her maiden name, whatever that is. Isn’t Sarah now going to be officially Sarah Ferguson, and don’t they always refer to Meghan as Meghan Markle? Even Kate as Kate Middleton, over which there was a big brouhaha lately?
Her husband hasn’t and probably won’t read her first book? 🚩
Right? I don’t care what the genre is & if he is or is not a big reader, but doggone, if I got a book published I absolutely would expect my spouse to read it. In fact, I’d expect the reading of earlier drafts!
Some people on the spectrum struggle reading fiction. For my partner, they’re meaningless words on the page. I used to write fiction for fun but he never read it. He doesn’t understand nuances of language in fiction – everything is literal.
I snorted when reading “while she says that her and her husband are still best friends after 50 years of marriage”, like what the hell else are you gonna be? Admittedly most aristocratic marriages are more marriages of convenience and money, it just really highlights how out of touch and insulated the members of the British aristocracy really are.
I remember reading a lengthy article about the Duchess of Northumberland some years ago. She’s not an aristocrat by birth and she met her future husband at a party when they were both just teenagers. Their parents didn’t want them to marry that young but they did, and he wasn’t the heir to the dukedom to begin with. He only inherited the title after the death of his older brother, who didn’t leave his affairs in a very good state according to what I have read. I suppose they weren’t exactly poor either but obviously their early married life was a far cry from luxury and she even did secretarial work before they had children whom she looked after without any nannies while her husband became more and more involved in the family business which his brother couldn’t look after. I’ll give it to her that she hasn’t been afraid of hard work when creating the Alnwick garden and turning the castle and her garden into tourist attractions. It’s been really important for the local economy. Obviously she trained figure skating on a high level in her youth so she knows how to set a goal and be disciplined. And I believe theirs really was a love marriage and they’re genuinely fond of each other.
Pity she couldn’t just promote her work then without talking about other women.
If she use her title, ‘splain me this: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/search/ref=atv_sr_sug_atv_sr_hom_ss_4_7?phrase=Duchess%20And%20Her%20Magical%20Kingdom&prefix=duchess&ie=UTF8
Ridiculous.
A documentary called The Duchess and her Magical Kingdom! LMAO. Why did she have to make snide comments about other people using their titles when she herself clearly does. She has a whole dang series using her title the Duchess of Northumberland. And then there’s WLMeghan, not With Love, the Duchess, just saying.
Ah yes. Jane Percy who seemingly went to considerable lengths to make it clear to the world that her son would NOT be dating Pippa.
Please spill the tea. How did she accomplish this. It’s delightfully mean. And imagine having this catty Jane Percy for a mother-in-law. Pippa made a good escape.
You don’t think maybe she’s referring to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York? She published a lot of books under her royal title.
She first spoke about “duchesses” and then referred to “one or two duchesses,” so she was clearly referencing Meghan as well as Fergie.
You’re also not on the cover of magazines Jane.
😂 🎯
Who is this person? No one’s cared about Norththumberland since the days of Richard III. What a clout chaser. Who’s the real Queen of England because they can’t stop talking about a certain Duchess who hasn’t been there since 2022.
Ok so (gathers skirts for a good gossip). The Northumberland duchy would have been sold off long ago (see: his son, who is selling off his share even now) long ago, had it not been for Alnwick Castle becoming Hogwarts. Like literally, Hollywood paid them so much they never had to worry again. The Earl of Carnavron (QEII’s “friend” that she was very close to, cough Andrew cough) and Highclere Castle being paid to be Downton Abbey? Northumberland was all “hold my beer.” So miss me with this Magic Garden Fairy Blabla that supposedly supports the family? Please.
And let’s not forget William’s bestie Thomas van Strauzenbee, who married Lady Melissa Percy with great fanfare and the Northumberland CROWN, not a tiara, so huge it didn’t fit her head at all, Pippa Middleton in attendance (but not Kate). They were divorced around two years later IIRC and then Melissa married a billionaire and now the Northumberland duchy is taken care of forever and ever.
So Jane can put a sock in it how she doesn’t use her title, she’s oh so humble, she does her part to try really hard to keep everything going, bless her! And why she wants to crap on the Sussexes, well that’s probably for William’s ears…
Interesting, interesting. And I noticed she’s wearing her little OBE pin in that photo with Charles. She knows who to suck up to.
Right? Despite Charles’ complete contempt and dismissal of the British aristocracy at his coronation, it appears that William’s loyalty oath requires only “Be sure to crap on the Sussexes publicly whenever possible, and you’re good with me.”
I wonder if the aristos will finally be allowed to attend William’s coronation in their ermine robes and ancestral crowns, now that they don’t have to fear being denied, as surely William will ban Harry and Meghan from his coronation?
Hmmm. Thx for the background. So Alnick Castle was Hogwarts? Nice. Very Hollywood though. Apparently that’s okay for this duchess. I’m still not over the Duchess of Northumberland, ahem Jane Northumberland, talking sh-t about other duchesses using their titles when she used her title in a freaking amazon series about her garden titled “The Duchess and her Magical Kingdom.” It’s wild. You can’t make this stuff up.
I don’t get it: if the girls can’t inherit the estate, why should their husbands’ money keep it going?
Her spouse isn’t the son or grandson of a monarch. No one knows who you are but I bet that everyone in your sphere that you outrank , uses your title because you insist on it . It, right?
Who the hell cares what yet another Salty Karen thinks?
She should take a page from Gwyneth Paltrow’s book, who did the right thing by publicly stating that she wasn’t into bringing down other women when the media tried to dream up a feud with Meghan earlier this year.
But clearly, not all women are able to rise above petty mud-slinging…
W. T. F.
I love hearing these sycophants braying about how THEY don’t think titles are that important, but strangely none of them asked to have their own titles removed. Very interesting.
Well, the clout-chasing old witch. Fly away on your broom, lady. Find a real purpose in life. Help the poor. Waste of space.