Prince William & Kate are in talks to visit Washington DC next July

There’s some chatter on social media about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas plans and whether or not King Charles even bothered to invite the Sussex family to come to Sandringham for Christmas. While we aren’t getting many stories about whether an invitation has been extended, I imagine those stories will happen – with the obvious anti-Sussex slant – in the next week or so. What’s funny about that is… the royalist community is already looking past Christmas and well into the new year. Allegedly, Buckingham Palace is in talks with the White House about a possible royal state visit to Washington next April, ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It seems odd that King Charles would make a point of doing his first state visit (as king) to the US, but do it in April and not July. But here’s a new wrinkle – perhaps the Prince and Princess of Wales will be sent to Washington next July. And obviously, the state visits are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As Page Six asks: “Royals coming to celebrate 250th birthday of USA next July — but will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be shut out?” Jeez. It’s almost like H&M are the most important royals?

The Royal Family is planning to jet over to the US to celebrate America’s 250th birthday – but California dwellers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be iced out, multiple sources tell Page Six.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will join in the historic celebrations next July to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla have been invited to Washington, DC for a State Visit in April by President Trump – if the monarch’s health allows him to travel – officials told Page Six.

“We’re hoping all the senior royals will come over,” said a source in the know, “This is going to be a huge year for both the US and the UK.”

Charles is still receiving weekly treatment for an undisclosed cancer.

The monarch, who recently celebrated his 77th birthday, was feted at a birthday bash in New York City last week, organized by the British consulate. The event was hosted by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon at the bank’s new headquarters in midtown, where the plans for the 250th anniversary were the talk of the evening.

However, Montecito-based Harry and Meghan won’t be on the guest list.

“Obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t working royals, so they will not be invited to any celebrations,” the source said. “Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves.”

Despite their non-working status, the celebrity couple like to make the most of their titles, as evidenced in a recent profile of Markle when she was announced by a house manager as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” to a journalist interviewing her for Harper’s Bazaar.

[From Page Six]

This is false: “Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves.” While there is significant coordination between two countries for state visits, the head-of-state guests do not determine the invitations. The hosts determine the invitations. While it’s true that the Trump White House will make a point of not inviting the Sussexes (boohoo, who cares), it’s ridiculous for royal sources to claim that the royals alone can invite anyone to… the White House? Someone needs to brush up on their state-visit protocols, I’m just saying. And there’s something hilarious about the image of MAGA Princess Kate, decked out in another gaudy gold dress, preening for literal white nationalist fascists and simpering, “I bet Meghan is sooo jealous!” Same with William – gloating about his great relationship with a demented authoritarian is not some profile in courage.

But I do agree with the general theory that if these visits happen, the Sussexes will be centered in every story. It will be headline after headline about “William and Kate are coming to America, will they see Harry and Meghan?” Same with Charles. Also: if Kate does go to Washington next year, it will be her first overseas work trip since Boston 2022 or Jordan 2023 (which was just a royal wedding, but still, it was “work”).

33 Responses to “Prince William & Kate are in talks to visit Washington DC next July”

  1. Me at home says:
    November 25, 2025 at 7:54 am

    Bulliam and Kate really looove Trump, it would seem.

    Reply
  2. Sunniside up says:
    November 25, 2025 at 7:54 am

    So the sources don’t even know what is going to happen or who is going but they do know that Harry and Megan won’t be invited. Wow!

    Reply
  3. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    November 25, 2025 at 7:55 am

    Peak humidity in DC in July. Great idea. I bet they’re expecting we’ll be ready to re-join the British Empire by then, Anything will be better than the Trump regime by then.

    Reply
  4. Snuffles says:
    November 25, 2025 at 7:55 am

    I just had a vision of Willy screeching “America is MINE now, Harold!”

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    November 25, 2025 at 7:56 am

    Keen will want to go to be flattered by Trump

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    November 25, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Raging scooter is just like trump only he can’t be voted out.

    Reply
  7. Caitlin says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:00 am

    Buckle up, US taxpayers!!

    Reply
  8. seaflower says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:01 am

    It will be so funny. Will and Kate will expect A list celebrities to fete them, and instead they will get Kid Rock, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Hannity and Jesse Williams, Caitlyn Jenner, Jake Paul….

    Reply
  9. Gosi says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:01 am

    You know the royal press pack is really cringe with this mess it’s unbearable

    Reply
  10. Marlo says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Why are they always pandering to the US these days? It won’t help with the madhouse that is the US, and maybe being more supportive of Canada would be good.

    Reply
  11. Tina says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:08 am

    The photos of Kate preening at trump at the recent state visit already are aging badly. In 7 months the situation with Trump will be even worse. It’s not a great look for the Royal brand to be cozying up with this orange turd but hey man go for it.

    Reply
  12. NoHope says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:13 am

    I wish these two would wise up and realize that this estrangement looks so bad, and their playing whack-a-mole by popping up in the US where Meghan and Harry live but in cities where they aren’t is awkward and makes every message that comes out of their mouths while they are here sound false and desperate. And weak. Making up with your brother would be the mark of strength and leadership.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:17 am

    Gross. Maybe they can all hang out in the gaudy and tacky as hell WH ballroom together. What an image. Pics of Kate simpering at JD Vance and Stephen Miller, like she did with Trump. While William ignores her to talk to Ivanka.

    Reply
  14. Susan Collins says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:19 am

    So the trump loving lazies want to visit trump. Ok make yourselves look even more stupid than you already are by being with a facist Nazi wannabe dictator just so you can say Harry wasn’t invited but me Peg was!! Good job Peg.

    Reply
  15. Julia says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:20 am

    Sounds like pure speculation. Why would Page Six get the scoop on royal visits? No point speculating seriously until this is confirmed by a legitimate source.

    Reply
  16. Sid says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Of course the OG racist colonizer family is running to associate themselves with a christofascist white supremacist presidential administration. Clowns.

    Reply
  17. Sue says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:52 am

    That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard. The British royals are coming to celebrate when America publicly rejected the British royals? When American patriots cut the head off of the statue of the British king? Ok, guys, good plan.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      November 25, 2025 at 9:58 am

      It seems that the Royals are so desperate for any acknowledgement or attention that they would attend the opening of an envelope if it occurred in the USA under a fascist administration. Not a great look!

      Reply
  18. Eurydice says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:57 am

    It’s a weird thing for the British royals to be celebrating the 250th anniversary of when they were kicked to the curb. But, here’s hoping in the future they see similar celebrations from the Commonwealth nations – maybe even one day, from the the UK itself.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 25, 2025 at 10:35 am

      Right? The whole idea of the british monarchy coming to celebrate the signing of the declaration of independence is a little weird….

      Reply
  19. Maxine Branch says:
    November 25, 2025 at 9:16 am

    This visit will further showcase how out of touch that entire family is. As if Meghan would even want to sit in the company of a racist bigot whose entire existence is to marginalize Black folks, starve the poor, while dismantling healthcare and chasing down folks who have been the backbone to stabilizing the US economy through hard work under extreme Aligning themselves with MAGA’s is not a good look for the future of their reign.

    Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    November 25, 2025 at 9:28 am

    Why would both couples go to the US? It makes no sense. Kate has Wimbledon and William has the FIFA world cup so when exactly are they expected to go as a couple to the US? Anyway, I can’t wait for the British press’ obsession with Harry and Meghan to overshadow those visits.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 25, 2025 at 9:48 am

      The World Cup is shared between Canada, US and Mexico so William will likely visit wherever England matches are being held. If it’s around July 4th then he probably attends something in the U.S.

      Reply
  21. Cerys says:
    November 25, 2025 at 9:58 am

    The World Cup is in the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer. William can do a few token events then stay on to watch football and count it as “work”. Kate can spend her time shopping and lightening her hair in the summer sun

    Reply
  22. Blujfly says:
    November 25, 2025 at 10:05 am

    DC had nothing to do with the Revolution and founding the country and didn’t exist. These events should all be in Philadelphia but Trump won’t leave his bunker and won’t like the reception he gets in Philadelphia.

    Reply
  23. MsKrisTalk says:
    November 25, 2025 at 10:14 am

    The optics wouldn’t be what they think they would be. Jeez! If you want to torpedo your image further, yes, come preen for the madman. Meghan and Harry’s escape really broke their brains.

    Reply
  24. maisie says:
    November 25, 2025 at 10:19 am

    we’ll get fotos of willy and kate gawping and grinning at trumps’ cage-fighting spectacle on the south lawn, at the tank parade, and so forth. and nobody will bring up the fact that it’s the 250th anniversary of independence from……..England. how ironic

    Reply
  25. Becks1 says:
    November 25, 2025 at 10:36 am

    So the royal family is going to double down on their association with Trump. Not surprising.

    I agree with others that I think William will be in the US or Canada for the world cup so the visit might be arranged around that. Because we all know he’ll be all in for the mens world cup.

    Reply
  26. Lady Digby says:
    November 25, 2025 at 11:06 am

    Does Kate’s New Deal include Royal Tours abroad with devoted hubby? Or does Will ‘s New Deal limit Foreign Tours for him and greasy Jason just to Earthshot venues?

    Reply

