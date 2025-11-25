Prince William & Kate are in talks to visit Washington DC next July

There’s some chatter on social media about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas plans and whether or not King Charles even bothered to invite the Sussex family to come to Sandringham for Christmas. While we aren’t getting many stories about whether an invitation has been extended, I imagine those stories will happen – with the obvious anti-Sussex slant – in the next week or so. What’s funny about that is… the royalist community is already looking past Christmas and well into the new year. Allegedly, Buckingham Palace is in talks with the White House about a possible royal state visit to Washington next April, ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It seems odd that King Charles would make a point of doing his first state visit (as king) to the US, but do it in April and not July. But here’s a new wrinkle – perhaps the Prince and Princess of Wales will be sent to Washington next July. And obviously, the state visits are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As Page Six asks: “Royals coming to celebrate 250th birthday of USA next July — but will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be shut out?” Jeez. It’s almost like H&M are the most important royals?

The Royal Family is planning to jet over to the US to celebrate America’s 250th birthday – but California dwellers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be iced out, multiple sources tell Page Six. Prince William and Kate Middleton will join in the historic celebrations next July to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla have been invited to Washington, DC for a State Visit in April by President Trump – if the monarch’s health allows him to travel – officials told Page Six. “We’re hoping all the senior royals will come over,” said a source in the know, “This is going to be a huge year for both the US and the UK.” Charles is still receiving weekly treatment for an undisclosed cancer. The monarch, who recently celebrated his 77th birthday, was feted at a birthday bash in New York City last week, organized by the British consulate. The event was hosted by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon at the bank’s new headquarters in midtown, where the plans for the 250th anniversary were the talk of the evening. However, Montecito-based Harry and Meghan won’t be on the guest list. “Obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t working royals, so they will not be invited to any celebrations,” the source said. “Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves.” Despite their non-working status, the celebrity couple like to make the most of their titles, as evidenced in a recent profile of Markle when she was announced by a house manager as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” to a journalist interviewing her for Harper’s Bazaar.

[From Page Six]

This is false: “Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves.” While there is significant coordination between two countries for state visits, the head-of-state guests do not determine the invitations. The hosts determine the invitations. While it’s true that the Trump White House will make a point of not inviting the Sussexes (boohoo, who cares), it’s ridiculous for royal sources to claim that the royals alone can invite anyone to… the White House? Someone needs to brush up on their state-visit protocols, I’m just saying. And there’s something hilarious about the image of MAGA Princess Kate, decked out in another gaudy gold dress, preening for literal white nationalist fascists and simpering, “I bet Meghan is sooo jealous!” Same with William – gloating about his great relationship with a demented authoritarian is not some profile in courage.

But I do agree with the general theory that if these visits happen, the Sussexes will be centered in every story. It will be headline after headline about “William and Kate are coming to America, will they see Harry and Meghan?” Same with Charles. Also: if Kate does go to Washington next year, it will be her first overseas work trip since Boston 2022 or Jordan 2023 (which was just a royal wedding, but still, it was “work”).