Prince William & Kate are in talks to visit Washington DC next July

There’s some chatter on social media about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas plans and whether or not King Charles even bothered to invite the Sussex family to come to Sandringham for Christmas. While we aren’t getting many stories about whether an invitation has been extended, I imagine those stories will happen – with the obvious anti-Sussex slant – in the next week or so. What’s funny about that is… the royalist community is already looking past Christmas and well into the new year. Allegedly, Buckingham Palace is in talks with the White House about a possible royal state visit to Washington next April, ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It seems odd that King Charles would make a point of doing his first state visit (as king) to the US, but do it in April and not July. But here’s a new wrinkle – perhaps the Prince and Princess of Wales will be sent to Washington next July. And obviously, the state visits are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As Page Six asks: “Royals coming to celebrate 250th birthday of USA next July — but will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be shut out?” Jeez. It’s almost like H&M are the most important royals?
The Royal Family is planning to jet over to the US to celebrate America’s 250th birthday – but California dwellers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be iced out, multiple sources tell Page Six.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will join in the historic celebrations next July to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla have been invited to Washington, DC for a State Visit in April by President Trump – if the monarch’s health allows him to travel – officials told Page Six.
“We’re hoping all the senior royals will come over,” said a source in the know, “This is going to be a huge year for both the US and the UK.”
Charles is still receiving weekly treatment for an undisclosed cancer.
The monarch, who recently celebrated his 77th birthday, was feted at a birthday bash in New York City last week, organized by the British consulate. The event was hosted by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon at the bank’s new headquarters in midtown, where the plans for the 250th anniversary were the talk of the evening.
However, Montecito-based Harry and Meghan won’t be on the guest list.
“Obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t working royals, so they will not be invited to any celebrations,” the source said. “Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves.”
Despite their non-working status, the celebrity couple like to make the most of their titles, as evidenced in a recent profile of Markle when she was announced by a house manager as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” to a journalist interviewing her for Harper’s Bazaar.
[From Page Six]
This is false: “Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves.” While there is significant coordination between two countries for state visits, the head-of-state guests do not determine the invitations. The hosts determine the invitations. While it’s true that the Trump White House will make a point of not inviting the Sussexes (boohoo, who cares), it’s ridiculous for royal sources to claim that the royals alone can invite anyone to… the White House? Someone needs to brush up on their state-visit protocols, I’m just saying. And there’s something hilarious about the image of MAGA Princess Kate, decked out in another gaudy gold dress, preening for literal white nationalist fascists and simpering, “I bet Meghan is sooo jealous!” Same with William – gloating about his great relationship with a demented authoritarian is not some profile in courage.
But I do agree with the general theory that if these visits happen, the Sussexes will be centered in every story. It will be headline after headline about “William and Kate are coming to America, will they see Harry and Meghan?” Same with Charles. Also: if Kate does go to Washington next year, it will be her first overseas work trip since Boston 2022 or Jordan 2023 (which was just a royal wedding, but still, it was “work”).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace, Cover Images.
-
-
(left to right) The Prince and Princess of Wales, US President Donald Trump and King Charles III waiting for the carriages after arriving at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113617, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), travel in the Semi-State Landau with US Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, and his wife Harriet C Stephens (unseen) during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, at the start of a second State Visit for US President Donald Trump, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader.,Image: 1038113847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: ADRIAN DENNIS/Avalon
-
-
(left-right) US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the US President’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038137237, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles, U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales take their seats to attend the State Banquet during U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189106, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Noble/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump as they attend the State Banquet during U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189142, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Noble/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, US President Donald Trump and King Charles III at the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189596, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
-
-
US President Donald Trump (centre) stands between the Princess of Wales and King Charles III, during the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189617, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla (left) with US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, before formally bidding farewell to the president on day two of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Thursday September 18, 2025.,Image: 1038371038, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Bulliam and Kate really looove Trump, it would seem.
So the sources don’t even know what is going to happen or who is going but they do know that Harry and Megan won’t be invited. Wow!
Peak humidity in DC in July. Great idea. I bet they’re expecting we’ll be ready to re-join the British Empire by then, Anything will be better than the Trump regime by then.
Lol, so true. DC is a fever swamp in the summer.
If Charles and Camilla are invited in April it will be for the grand opening of the new ballroom.
I just had a vision of Willy screeching “America is MINE now, Harold!”
Keen will want to go to be flattered by Trump
Raging scooter is just like trump only he can’t be voted out.
Buckle up, US taxpayers!!
It will be so funny. Will and Kate will expect A list celebrities to fete them, and instead they will get Kid Rock, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Hannity and Jesse Williams, Caitlyn Jenner, Jake Paul….
And after Williams and Kate hang out with that bunch, we’d better never hear another damn word about the Sussexes’ “tacky” friendship with the Kardashians.
Dean Cain, charles in charge!
You know the royal press pack is really cringe with this mess it’s unbearable
Why are they always pandering to the US these days? It won’t help with the madhouse that is the US, and maybe being more supportive of Canada would be good.
The photos of Kate preening at trump at the recent state visit already are aging badly. In 7 months the situation with Trump will be even worse. It’s not a great look for the Royal brand to be cozying up with this orange turd but hey man go for it.
I wish these two would wise up and realize that this estrangement looks so bad, and their playing whack-a-mole by popping up in the US where Meghan and Harry live but in cities where they aren’t is awkward and makes every message that comes out of their mouths while they are here sound false and desperate. And weak. Making up with your brother would be the mark of strength and leadership.
Gross. Maybe they can all hang out in the gaudy and tacky as hell WH ballroom together. What an image. Pics of Kate simpering at JD Vance and Stephen Miller, like she did with Trump. While William ignores her to talk to Ivanka.
So the trump loving lazies want to visit trump. Ok make yourselves look even more stupid than you already are by being with a facist Nazi wannabe dictator just so you can say Harry wasn’t invited but me Peg was!! Good job Peg.
Sounds like pure speculation. Why would Page Six get the scoop on royal visits? No point speculating seriously until this is confirmed by a legitimate source.
Of course the OG racist colonizer family is running to associate themselves with a christofascist white supremacist presidential administration. Clowns.
That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard. The British royals are coming to celebrate when America publicly rejected the British royals? When American patriots cut the head off of the statue of the British king? Ok, guys, good plan.
It seems that the Royals are so desperate for any acknowledgement or attention that they would attend the opening of an envelope if it occurred in the USA under a fascist administration. Not a great look!
It’s a weird thing for the British royals to be celebrating the 250th anniversary of when they were kicked to the curb. But, here’s hoping in the future they see similar celebrations from the Commonwealth nations – maybe even one day, from the the UK itself.
Right? The whole idea of the british monarchy coming to celebrate the signing of the declaration of independence is a little weird….
This visit will further showcase how out of touch that entire family is. As if Meghan would even want to sit in the company of a racist bigot whose entire existence is to marginalize Black folks, starve the poor, while dismantling healthcare and chasing down folks who have been the backbone to stabilizing the US economy through hard work under extreme Aligning themselves with MAGA’s is not a good look for the future of their reign.
Why would both couples go to the US? It makes no sense. Kate has Wimbledon and William has the FIFA world cup so when exactly are they expected to go as a couple to the US? Anyway, I can’t wait for the British press’ obsession with Harry and Meghan to overshadow those visits.
The World Cup is shared between Canada, US and Mexico so William will likely visit wherever England matches are being held. If it’s around July 4th then he probably attends something in the U.S.
The World Cup is in the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer. William can do a few token events then stay on to watch football and count it as “work”. Kate can spend her time shopping and lightening her hair in the summer sun
DC had nothing to do with the Revolution and founding the country and didn’t exist. These events should all be in Philadelphia but Trump won’t leave his bunker and won’t like the reception he gets in Philadelphia.
The optics wouldn’t be what they think they would be. Jeez! If you want to torpedo your image further, yes, come preen for the madman. Meghan and Harry’s escape really broke their brains.
we’ll get fotos of willy and kate gawping and grinning at trumps’ cage-fighting spectacle on the south lawn, at the tank parade, and so forth. and nobody will bring up the fact that it’s the 250th anniversary of independence from……..England. how ironic
So the royal family is going to double down on their association with Trump. Not surprising.
I agree with others that I think William will be in the US or Canada for the world cup so the visit might be arranged around that. Because we all know he’ll be all in for the mens world cup.
Does Kate’s New Deal include Royal Tours abroad with devoted hubby? Or does Will ‘s New Deal limit Foreign Tours for him and greasy Jason just to Earthshot venues?