Page Six: Duchess Meghan took the Galvan dress from a shoot in 2022 ‘without asking’

Last week, the trailer for With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration was released by Netflix. Since that trailer drop – which happened just hours before the Duchess of Sussex’s Harper’s Bazaar cover profile was released – there has not been one day of peace. Part of me believes that the “controversies” are being entirely manufactured by British outlets, if not the palace/rota WhatsApp. But I acknowledge that several American outlets have been doing too much with the “controversies” as well. The sheer amount of bullsh-t over a house manager announcing Meghan’s name (by title) has been astounding. But I still believe Meghan needs to start suing people over this story over “stolen clothes.” Last week, News Nation claimed that the green Galvan London dress worn by Meghan in the WLM trailer was “stolen” by Meghan from a 2022 Variety shoot. Meghan wore a/the green Galvan dress in that photoshoot, and derangers now believe that Meghan lifted the dress (and other pieces) from that 2022 shoot. Well, Page Six has an exclusive update:

A source tells Page Six that Meghan Markle allegedly walked away from a 2022 Variety cover shoot with a $1,695 green gown because it was all part of “archiving” her clothes as a royal. Others are crying fashion foul. Markle had viewers doing double takes over the weekend when a trailer for her show, “With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration,” showed her in a dress allegedly kept from a 2022 Variety cover shoot. A fashion source tells Page Six that Markle, “took the dress from the shoot without asking,” confirming rumblings that the pricey one-shoulder, emerald green Galvan “Ushuaia” gown had disappeared from the photo shoot. A second source confirmed to Page Six that Markle ended up with the dress. However, a third source told us that everyone’s getting their knickers in a twist over nada, claiming that Markle must take the clothes as a royal — and that the whole hubbub is likely “a misunderstanding.” The source claims they’d heard buzz that, “As a royal, she was required to archive all her looks. It was known that when things were pulled that they may not be returned.” But this does not appear to be an actual royal protocol. A different source pushed back on the regal tale by telling us no one was ever told of this rule. “It’s a fib!” insisted our source. In October, Markle was spotted in a black-and-white, tweed strapless midi dress designed by Chanel during a date night with Prince Harry at private NYC club Chez Margaux. She had previously worn the designer piece for a photoshoot in 2022 for The Cut. When it comes to this supposed green gown-gate, a source tells us no one is spiraling — but calls such a move, “a weird thing to do without asking, since I doubt they would have said no.” The fashion source explains, “It’s not uncommon if talent loves something from a shoot that they ask to keep it or purchase it. They would normally be offered a discount if its something the designer can’t part with or a sample that needs to be returned.”

“…A weird thing to do without asking…” Literally no one has proof that Meghan lifted the pieces or that she took them without asking. In fact, Meghan wearing the same pieces years later would seem to indicate that she DID ask, or that she was gifted the pieces outright. If she stole them, why would she make a point of being photographed in public wearing those items, or why would she recycle them for WLM? Remember when Lindsay Lohan’s sticky fingers used to grab everything not nailed down? We heard about it in real time, because it’s difficult to keep that kind of sh-t a secret. You think Variety’s stylists or The Cut’s stylists would have kept it a secret if Meghan grabbed pieces from the photoshoots without asking? Please. THAT would have been the story back in 2022. I really hope the Sussex team starts taking care of this story. Don’t ostrich about this, start suing these f–kers.