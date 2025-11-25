Page Six: Duchess Meghan took the Galvan dress from a shoot in 2022 ‘without asking’

Last week, the trailer for With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration was released by Netflix. Since that trailer drop – which happened just hours before the Duchess of Sussex’s Harper’s Bazaar cover profile was released – there has not been one day of peace. Part of me believes that the “controversies” are being entirely manufactured by British outlets, if not the palace/rota WhatsApp. But I acknowledge that several American outlets have been doing too much with the “controversies” as well. The sheer amount of bullsh-t over a house manager announcing Meghan’s name (by title) has been astounding. But I still believe Meghan needs to start suing people over this story over “stolen clothes.” Last week, News Nation claimed that the green Galvan London dress worn by Meghan in the WLM trailer was “stolen” by Meghan from a 2022 Variety shoot. Meghan wore a/the green Galvan dress in that photoshoot, and derangers now believe that Meghan lifted the dress (and other pieces) from that 2022 shoot. Well, Page Six has an exclusive update:
A source tells Page Six that Meghan Markle allegedly walked away from a 2022 Variety cover shoot with a $1,695 green gown because it was all part of “archiving” her clothes as a royal. Others are crying fashion foul. Markle had viewers doing double takes over the weekend when a trailer for her show, “With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration,” showed her in a dress allegedly kept from a 2022 Variety cover shoot.
A fashion source tells Page Six that Markle, “took the dress from the shoot without asking,” confirming rumblings that the pricey one-shoulder, emerald green Galvan “Ushuaia” gown had disappeared from the photo shoot. A second source confirmed to Page Six that Markle ended up with the dress.
However, a third source told us that everyone’s getting their knickers in a twist over nada, claiming that Markle must take the clothes as a royal — and that the whole hubbub is likely “a misunderstanding.”
The source claims they’d heard buzz that, “As a royal, she was required to archive all her looks. It was known that when things were pulled that they may not be returned.”
But this does not appear to be an actual royal protocol. A different source pushed back on the regal tale by telling us no one was ever told of this rule. “It’s a fib!” insisted our source.
In October, Markle was spotted in a black-and-white, tweed strapless midi dress designed by Chanel during a date night with Prince Harry at private NYC club Chez Margaux. She had previously worn the designer piece for a photoshoot in 2022 for The Cut.
When it comes to this supposed green gown-gate, a source tells us no one is spiraling — but calls such a move, “a weird thing to do without asking, since I doubt they would have said no.”
The fashion source explains, “It’s not uncommon if talent loves something from a shoot that they ask to keep it or purchase it. They would normally be offered a discount if its something the designer can’t part with or a sample that needs to be returned.”
“…A weird thing to do without asking…” Literally no one has proof that Meghan lifted the pieces or that she took them without asking. In fact, Meghan wearing the same pieces years later would seem to indicate that she DID ask, or that she was gifted the pieces outright. If she stole them, why would she make a point of being photographed in public wearing those items, or why would she recycle them for WLM? Remember when Lindsay Lohan’s sticky fingers used to grab everything not nailed down? We heard about it in real time, because it’s difficult to keep that kind of sh-t a secret. You think Variety’s stylists or The Cut’s stylists would have kept it a secret if Meghan grabbed pieces from the photoshoots without asking? Please. THAT would have been the story back in 2022. I really hope the Sussex team starts taking care of this story. Don’t ostrich about this, start suing these f–kers.
All to deflect from the the lazy wails being supported by taxpayers and acquiring lots of property
Yeah, the age-old trope of the “black woman is a thief” because black people steal. RME. Can’t help show their arses, no?
That’s my very first thought and it reminded me of the articles and suggestions around the time of the wedding about concerns with Meghan’s family stealing from the palaces. These people are horrible people and their racism is part of who they are. Meghan went to a Variety event a year or two after that shoot, by invitation, and nothing has ever been said about this dress or her negatively. I would think that if something like this were true, they would have leaked it at the time and they definitely wouldn’t be celebrating and welcoming that person later. The Cut article oozed jealousy so if it had happened they definitely wouldn’t have leaked that information at the time. This is the UK media and their US media partners lying as usual and not having any shame in their lack of ethics or integrity.
YEP, this right here.
If we wana talk stealing, let’s talk about the 150 acres of parkland that just got usurped by the Wales.
Kate and Will stole a nature center from kids. Why isn’t that a bigger story?
Definitely.
That and a shit ton of jewels that don’t belong to the royal family!!
So who or what is that establishment trying to cover with this false claim.
Stealing let’s talk about all the stolen jewels and artifacts that family has.
What about the boy/man they won’t send his body back to his homeland.
The RF have been stealing jewels, paintings, property, people for centuries.
Why don’t the gutter rags enquire after the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace? Or the sticky fingers of Queen Mum and others that came before her?
Must combat Can’t the proven liar with bullshit stories that Meg is a thief. About “the royals must take clothes to put into the archives” ummm… Meg left royal life 5 years ago.
Meghan brought her own wardrobe to the UK. There should be a,lawsuit against the fake charges of theft .
Agree, Meghan should push back on this nonsense.
The absolutely gleeful tone in these hit pieces is astounding. And a bit depressing as well to some like me, who’s on the sidelines, looking in. Not for the weak of hearts. And time and time again, she has proven how strong and fortified she is, in her morals, refusal to fold, and the love of her husband, kids, mom, and trusted friends. Some truly close friendships, I may add, she has had since high school. Now, she’s being label a thief. What else?? smh. She has shown women like me, who can come out clawing when attacked, how to be graceful and poised in the line of fire. But ooh, sometimes i wish she’d give it right back. Sue them into bankruptcy!
I am with you, I have so much respect for Meghan and her unbelievable strength. The numerous daily attacks are unlike anything I have ever seen in my life, and all for someone who just fell in love. She’s not a politician, she does absolutely nothing to harm anyone else, and the vitriol aimed at her has only gotten worse.
Are they still doing this? Here’s what happened. Meghan looks fire in that green dress. Everyone has been exclaiming how elegant she looks in that emerald green dress for the WLM promo. So now they gotta cheapen it and make it dirty somehow. Bc she looked that good.
Anyways, I got the asever sparkling wine yesterday so I’m ready for the holiday.
Jais, you will LOVE it! It is SO delicious!! I just replenished my supplies of the rosé and the Brut with the free shipping order. I will have to exercise some self-control so I don’t use it up before New Year’s! lol. I’ve come to really enjoy a glass of the rosé at the end of the day or with dinner.
The asever rose really is that good. I’ve never actually had a really nice sparkling wine before. I usually get the 9$ Korbel and drink it with oj for a mimosa. So I’m excited for it.
This is a story that, unlike so many, could actually hurt her reputation as it suggests unethical and illegal behavior (theft!). They need to hit back now and hard.
The story lacks credibility. The derangers have put out lies about Meghan for years. It can’t hurt her reputation because the usual suspects who spread this disinformation lack credibility
It’s pretty shocking to see ‘headlines’ accusing someone of theft, which is a criminal offence.
It’s also surprising that these outlets haven’t received a cease & desist letter from H&M’s team – or at least don’t appear to have.
It’s one thing to moan, insult and whinge endlessly about Meghan, it’s another to make statements that are clearly next-level libellous and defamatory.
I’m sure H&M’s team are sick of having to spend their time dealing with harmful nonsense such as this, but in this instance they should have no trouble at all putting an end to this ‘stolen dress’ BS.
And they should put an end to it – no question.
In regards to their team being sick of it…look it’s their job but the timing is always suss. One thing I’ve noticed. They’ve started doing really untrue stories around the holidays just to f-ck around with the Sussexes and their team. That Sun story that Netflix dropped clearly came out in the middle of their summer vacation. This silly story is right in the middle of their thanksgiving holiday, the kids have prob been off since Monday. Pretty sure it’s purposeful just to mess with them. Remember that the DM case is coming up soon. And while page 6 is more aligned to NGN/Murdoch and the Sun, don’t forget that the current editor of the Sun, Victoria Newton is named in the upcoming DM case. So yeah.
I suspect the ‘allegedly’ is there to protect the newspaper from being sued.
I was about celebrate a day w/o a bullsh*t article about Meghan Sussex.
Sadly, I don’t think that is possible. Money is left on the table if the Sussexes are not written about.
I agree that this narrative should be countered and I’m sure Natalie Maines is on it. IMO this is directly aimed at shooting down Meghan’s fashion triumph at Balenciaga last month by painting her as a thief, just as the “recollections may vary” is aimed at painting her a liar. Character assassination that directly affects her reputation and her business isn’t a narrative to ignore
Kate was supposed to be the one that came up with the ‘recollections may vary,’ when the Queen said it, I realised it was meaningless because the Queen could have known that it was someone one else telling the lies and was making a dig at them instead.
Can you imagine having to put up with this crap every single day???? I’m glad she doesn’t read most of this garbage because I personally could not handle it.
Another anonymous source assumes that the dresses are stolen. The dress she modelled would have been professionally made to fit her, not to be sold. I worked in the trade, taller and slimer that average, I got to try on swimsuits before they were sent out to be photographed for advertising. I even got the factory to make one for me, the best swimsuit I ever had, it fitted!
Why isn’t Variety making a statement that this story is false? The same with Reitman’s where the story was Meghan Sussex took the shoes? I would think that both organizations would have an interest in correcting the information. Meghan isn’t the only one who should have to do it.
That is a valid point…why haven’t these outlets spoken up? Between the entertainment world and politics is complicity the new theme?!
I doubt the outlets have been approached for comment because we know it’s not a legitimate story.
That is a lot of assumptions in that article. IF Meghan had walked away from any photoshoot with anything without permission, we would have heard about it immediately. So right there we know these stories are false.
The British media is worried about the success of WLM and As Ever so this is being used to tear her down now. Its like how didn’t hear about the MBS earrings until right before the Oprah interview.
What’s more realistic in general, for almost any celebrity – they stole something from a photoshoot and then brazenly wore it again for a major promo campaign – or they asked if they could have the dress and were either gifted it or they bought it. It says this dress cost 1600 dollars. Pretty sure thats within Meghan’s budget.
Correct me if I’m wrong but I haven’t seen this story in the British media only Page6 NY post and Newsnation. It seems to be a bunch of people speculating because she wore a dress in a Netflix promo that she wore in photo shoot. Nothing Burger based on nothing
i thought it originated in the british press but if it didn’t….I’m not even sorry for saying that it did lol.
Seems to be another nothing burger that is given more legs than needed. Worth noting that no one related to the shoot in question has publicly come forward regarding or seems to have been asked. I can’t say what that means but it is as much on the fashion house + edit side + stylist etc to refute or corroborate.
Has anyone ever located those missing Crown Jewels that were last seen in Cant’s possession? 🤔
Exactly this. But they’ll happily push a nasty racist rumor that the Black duchess steals. These vultures are vile and disgusting.
Pretty ironic that a family whose entire brand is based on thievery (land, jewels, people) has friendly media out there accusing someone who married in of being a thief. Every accusation is a confession. In other words, projection.
This piece has so many British phrases and words in it that it feels like that the story comes from the UK. My question is why aren’t they asking the Cut or Variety for the answer instead of making up stories? And the kicker is at the end of the piece it says that the subject of the photoshoot either gets to keep the clothes or buy them at a discount. They know that Meghan didn’t steal those clothes as Kaiser said if she did she wouldn’t be wearing them in public.
Please, start suing these bastards!
The story is quoting a few sources, non identified by name or location. Claims are made without any evidence to support the claims. Time to sue.
I’m sure they would have gone after her before this if she really took it ‘without asking’