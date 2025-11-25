“Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ has been renewed for a second season” links

You know how critics despised All’s Fair and those terrible reviews convinced people to hate-watch the series? Yeah, All’s Fair was renewed for a second season. Honestly, good for Kim Kardashian and the rest of the cast. [Hollywood Life]
Miss Piggy got arrested at a Sabrina Carpenter concert. [Socialite Life]
Walton Goggins at the Fallout Season 2 premiere. [JustJared]
Pete Hegseth is threatening to court-martial Sen. Mark Kelly because Kelly told the military that they should not follow illegal orders. [Jezebel]
Cynthia Erivo was in Las Vegas over the weekend too! [LaineyGossip]
The Rookie is popular with Gen Z. [Pajiba]
Which celebrities give you the ick? [Buzzfeed]
Remember when Ray Romano was just a popular local comic? [Seriously OMG]
I think Jessie Buckley is so talented, but her fashion is so meh. [RCFA]
Jeff Goldblum’s bodyguard is hot!! [OMG Blog]
I watched All’s Fair and thought the first episode is the weakest, after that it finds it’s groove. It’s addicting and I love the guest stars, the plot lines and the main characters who manage to get justice for their clients after quaffing champagne at lunch. There are many shows more worthy of zero star reviews and the general vitriol that targeted All’s Fair.
Hey, if it gets eyeballs to watch, I guess Hulu thinks its a good thing, even if its a hate watch. I guess that’s how reality TV has maintained its grip on entertainment.
I’m glad for her co-stars so they can be paid the big bucks, some of whom have been unfairly treated (Glenn Close) or not been properly acknowledged as great actresses (Niecy Nash, and the woman in all white whose name I’ve stupidly forgotten).
My teen started watching “the Rookie” and I was like ‘why are you watching this dad show? Then I read the Pajiba article and it made sense. Such a dad show but I think gen Z likes it because it has that formulated network tv vibe that they’re not used to and didn’t grow up with
No it’s not good for anyone that a terrible show with the worst ratings is renewed. It just gives permission or rather an excuse to throw more garbage out there as if there is not enough. It just proves how garbage is fine and it’s probably all we deserve. We managed to elect a garbage person and are used to garbage everything.
Holy sh*t Jeff Goldblum’s body guard!
It’s not just Jessie Buckley’s clothes that are bad. Her hair is always terrible. It always seems like she’s done her own haircut and slapped some box dye on it.
Yay I really like the show.
So many great shows get cancelled and this got renewed.