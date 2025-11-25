“Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ has been renewed for a second season” links
  • November 25, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

You know how critics despised All’s Fair and those terrible reviews convinced people to hate-watch the series? Yeah, All’s Fair was renewed for a second season. Honestly, good for Kim Kardashian and the rest of the cast. [Hollywood Life]
Miss Piggy got arrested at a Sabrina Carpenter concert. [Socialite Life]
Walton Goggins at the Fallout Season 2 premiere. [JustJared]
Pete Hegseth is threatening to court-martial Sen. Mark Kelly because Kelly told the military that they should not follow illegal orders. [Jezebel]
Cynthia Erivo was in Las Vegas over the weekend too! [LaineyGossip]
The Rookie is popular with Gen Z. [Pajiba]
Which celebrities give you the ick? [Buzzfeed]
Remember when Ray Romano was just a popular local comic? [Seriously OMG]
I think Jessie Buckley is so talented, but her fashion is so meh. [RCFA]
Jeff Goldblum’s bodyguard is hot!! [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ has been renewed for a second season” links”

  1. Twinkles says:
    November 25, 2025 at 11:57 am

    I watched All’s Fair and thought the first episode is the weakest, after that it finds it’s groove. It’s addicting and I love the guest stars, the plot lines and the main characters who manage to get justice for their clients after quaffing champagne at lunch. There are many shows more worthy of zero star reviews and the general vitriol that targeted All’s Fair.

    Reply
  2. MsIam says:
    November 25, 2025 at 12:08 pm

    Hey, if it gets eyeballs to watch, I guess Hulu thinks its a good thing, even if its a hate watch. I guess that’s how reality TV has maintained its grip on entertainment.

    Reply
  3. jferber says:
    November 25, 2025 at 1:39 pm

    I’m glad for her co-stars so they can be paid the big bucks, some of whom have been unfairly treated (Glenn Close) or not been properly acknowledged as great actresses (Niecy Nash, and the woman in all white whose name I’ve stupidly forgotten).

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    November 25, 2025 at 2:00 pm

    My teen started watching “the Rookie” and I was like ‘why are you watching this dad show? Then I read the Pajiba article and it made sense. Such a dad show but I think gen Z likes it because it has that formulated network tv vibe that they’re not used to and didn’t grow up with

    Reply
  5. Constance says:
    November 25, 2025 at 2:04 pm

    No it’s not good for anyone that a terrible show with the worst ratings is renewed. It just gives permission or rather an excuse to throw more garbage out there as if there is not enough. It just proves how garbage is fine and it’s probably all we deserve. We managed to elect a garbage person and are used to garbage everything.

    Reply
  6. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    November 25, 2025 at 3:28 pm

    Holy sh*t Jeff Goldblum’s body guard!

    Reply
  7. M says:
    November 25, 2025 at 4:33 pm

    It’s not just Jessie Buckley’s clothes that are bad. Her hair is always terrible. It always seems like she’s done her own haircut and slapped some box dye on it.

    Reply
  8. TurbanMa says:
    November 25, 2025 at 5:19 pm

    Yay I really like the show.

    Reply
  9. Aimee says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:55 pm

    So many great shows get cancelled and this got renewed.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment