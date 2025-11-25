“Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ has been renewed for a second season” links

You know how critics despised All’s Fair and those terrible reviews convinced people to hate-watch the series? Yeah, All’s Fair was renewed for a second season. Honestly, good for Kim Kardashian and the rest of the cast. [Hollywood Life]

Miss Piggy got arrested at a Sabrina Carpenter concert. [Socialite Life]

Walton Goggins at the Fallout Season 2 premiere. [JustJared]

Pete Hegseth is threatening to court-martial Sen. Mark Kelly because Kelly told the military that they should not follow illegal orders. [Jezebel]

Cynthia Erivo was in Las Vegas over the weekend too! [LaineyGossip]

The Rookie is popular with Gen Z. [Pajiba]

Which celebrities give you the ick? [Buzzfeed]

Remember when Ray Romano was just a popular local comic? [Seriously OMG]

I think Jessie Buckley is so talented, but her fashion is so meh. [RCFA]

Jeff Goldblum’s bodyguard is hot!! [OMG Blog]