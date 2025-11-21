NewsNation: Duchess Meghan possibly stole a Galvan dress from a 2022 Variety shoot

People are already talking about the Duchess of Sussex’s clothes and jewelry within the With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration special. The episode special hasn’t aired yet, but people are combing through the new trailer for glimpses of Meghan’s sweaters and jewelry. For the WLM poster, Meghan chose a beautiful one-shouldered Galvan dress. You can see it in the trailer too, she’s wearing the Galvan as she sets the table for a holiday feast. The Sussex Squad already figured out that Meghan has worn this Galvan dress before, during her 2022 Variety cover shoot. People might say “hey, that’s cute, she must have asked if she could keep the dress during the Variety shoot” or maybe even “she loved it so she bought it after wearing it for Variety.” But you’re forgetting how the deranged community views Meghan. NewsNation comes right out and accuses Meghan of stealing the Galvan dress from the Variety shoot. They even bring up that lying old coot Tom Bower, who claimed that Meghan stole sh-t from a Reitman’s photoshoot in Canada.
Eagle-eyed fashion observers almost fell out of their chairs this week when Meghan’s preview for her Netflix holiday segment dropped. During a portion of the video promoting her “With Love, Meghan” Christmas special, Prince Harry’s wife was seen wearing a gorgeous green Galvan “Ushuaia” one-shouldered gown … which looked very familiar. The gown is the exact same one she wore in Variety’s 2022 Instagram Reel promoting the Duchess as its cover subject.
Unfortunately, after appearing in the video, Meghan was then accused of pilfering several items from an anonymous photo shoot … again.
In an appearance on Andrew Gold’s “Heretics” podcast last year titled, “Exclusive: Meghan Markle New Stealing Allegations,” veteran journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Vanity Fair, described how several items of clothing that had been pulled for Meghan during a photo shoot allegedly went missing — and not for the first time. Grigoriadis started out talking with Gold about a 2016 shoot where things allegedly went missing — items that they say later showed up in press photographs.
“People who are into deep cuts of Meghan may have noticed that back in the day, Tom Bower reported that at a Reitman’s shoot, Meghan was doing the shoot and everything was fine,” Grigoriadis said.
Reitman is a Canadian clothing store for Meghan did a campaign for before she married Harry. In Tom Bower’s book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” he claims Meghan left the set of a 2016 ad shoot for Reitmans with wardrobe items — specifically mentioning she “forgot to leave behind the Aquazzura shoes” used for the campaign, shoes that later showed up on the official photo of her engagement announcement to Harry a year later.
“The photo shoots, the celebrities or the important person are never supposed to take the clothes that they’re actually wearing in the shoot home, right?” Grigoriadis continued. “Those clothes are being lent by top designers of the world, perhaps jewelry. Jewelry is incredibly expensive, right? The kind of jewelry that celebrities wear on the red carpet is, you know, hundreds of thousands of dollars. And (Bower) reported that Meghan, at the end of that shoot, the crew that was there was sort of surprised because she had some high-heeled shoes on that no longer seemed to be in the room for the shoot, right?”
“Sticky fingers at the end of a photoshoot is not unheard of,” Grigoriadis said before alleging Meghan had committed the same sin again. “Recently, that’s happening again. And I think that’s what might be most surprising to people because she’s now somebody who’s now, I mean, I can’t remember the exact figures, but what was it? $100 million for the Netflix documentary, $20 million for Spotify, despite having done pretty much no work, being called effing grifters for the work that they did in that. You would think that this is somebody who now has a reputation to uphold and doesn’t need the money, but she’s been stealing stuff.”
Meghan’s rep didn’t return emails about the Galvan gown — and whether or not Meghan took it (unpaid) from the Variety shoot. But the allegation could explain why many magazines are not rushing to work with her.
As Grigoriadis explained: “It’s that [Markle’s] trying to pretend she’s some sort of heroic, worthy, charity-giving, feminist, whatever, when actually she’s the diva, money-grabbing, stealing person, who we might admire if they weren’t just pretending they’re something else.”
I’ve seen enough – Meghan really needs to start suing people. The argument against her suing people is “she’s protecting her peace” and “they WANT her to sue them.” But Jesus Christ, they’re spreading this conspiracy far and wide, entirely based off of some asinine sh-t written by Tom Bower of all people. Take a step back and realize that the “Meghan Effect” has been going on for nearly a decade as well – whatever Meghan wears or carries or uses sells out completely. Even when she ran The Tig, companies would send her free stuff, and designers would gift her certain items. That is still happening today – imagine how much free stuff she’s offered from designers. I have no idea what actually happened with this particular dress, but it’s crazy to jump to “she obviously stole it, and she’s wearing the evidence on her Netflix show!”
Photos, screencaps and posters courtesy of Netflix.
1) Why would she wear a stolen dress PUBLICLY that is thee dumbest move ever, and one thing Meghan is not is dumb.
2) You can tell they are not used to entertainment- actors and models getting to keep some of the clothes they wore at a photoshoot or acting job is far from rare. In fact, didn’t Reese Witherspoon recently say that she had it written in her contract on movies that she’d get to keep the clothes, and that’s how she still own most of her awesome Legally Blonde outfits?
These people are so butthurt and mad that everyone likes Meghan EXCEPT for them. When are they going to realize that she’s not the problem, it’s THEM?!
Rue McClanahan had it written into her Golden Girls contract that she got to keep the outfits she wore as Blanche in the show, so that is nothing new in show business.
The British media have seen a black woman with nice things and came to the conclusion that she is a thief. Wonder why that is, a mystery for the ages.
Hilarious, because, historically, it’s been White people stealing Black people’s labor.
Glenn Close also has it written in her contracts that she gets to keep the costumes. And Kate Moss clearly has it written into her contracts because she has a massive and amazing wardrobe.
I think this might be slander? He flat out says she’s a thief. TF???
Slander=spoken
Libel= written
Meghan is not a hater and has no time for haters. She’s not going to waste her energy on rota rats. She’s has a successful company that requires her attention.
She doesn’t have to do anything. That is what she pays her legal team to do. I’d not be surprised if her lawyers sent this creep a little warning to withdraw these remarks or prepare to get sued .
Variety absolutely needs to come out and deny these allegations. As does every other place he’s cited. This is bad.
Totally agree. This is ridiculous.
I’m not usually one to rush to accuse someone of racism, but this honestly has racist undertones. It’s giving “following someone around the store so they don’t steal things” kind of thing. Gross. Of course she didn’t steal shoes or a dress.
Unfortunately pretty much every sentence written about Meghan by these kinds of people are nothing BUT flat out racism (forget the undertones), they don’t even bother to try and hide it.
This is ridiculous! She could have even worn her own dress for the Variety shoot. Someone better shoot this down immediately.
As if!!! SMDH
Vanessa Grigoriadis HATES Meghan! I used to listen to her podcast Infamous until she ripped into Meghan on one episode. She never misses a chance to talk s**t about her and it always sounds like jealousy (I’ve never seen her face, lol). Vanessa went to some very high class schools in NY and seems well connected so I have no idea why she can’t just be happy for another woman’s success.
These people are deranged. Why don’t they ask Variety about the clothes? It’s well known that celebrities get to keep the clothes from photoshoots. Those ads she did for Reitmans were to promote her collections with them. It stands to reason that she would bring her own shoes to the photoshoot.
Yeah, cuz she really wore the evidence on her holiday special. GMAFB
Well we don’t know what her lawyers are doing behind the scenes unless the people publicize it, so it could very well be that articles that have been taken down and corrections that are in articles are because of lawyers contact. But yeah this is ridiculous.
You mentioned that she’s incredibly wealthy, so your thought when she has a dress that she wore at a fashion shoot is not that she bought it, but that she stole it? Why on Earth would you think that she stole it instead of bought it first that is not a completely racist reason?
These are the same people that turned up their noses to Oprah in Paris, that asked how a Vice President who made a six-figure salary could afford a $300 Le Creuset pot, and who have followed untold amounts of POCs around stores to ” make sure they didn’t need any help”.
This is why they’re angry about her using her title, this is why they’re angry about her saying my husband in reference to Prince Harry, this is why they’re angry that she has a Cartier tank watch, this is why they’re angry that she lives in montecito. She is not supposed to have nice things. They don’t belong to her and she doesn’t belong in these spaces. If they just started their articles with that it would be easier.
Dee(2) – your points are all well taken. The thing that was bugging me most about this is trying to deconstruct the nonsensical sentence, “Reitman is a Canadian clothing store for Meghan did a campaign for before she married Harry.”
So I linked to the original story to see if the sentence had been mangled in transfer. No, not! But then I saw that the author is one “Paula Froelich,” – which sounded so darn familiar. Aha! Going back through my notes, I discovered I’d commented on her before. So I’ll just copy what I said about her before on 7/25/25 from another News Nation piece.
———————————————————
From 7/25/25 comment:
Paula Froelich, per thin Wikipedia entry: was born in Leeds, England, grew up in Cincinnati, OH, former columnist at NYPost Page Six, wrote 2009 book ‘Mercury in Retrograde’ that was on NYT Bestseller List, claims to have written essay included in successful women anthology (refs N/A), and claims to have started a travel website, circa 2014-2016, for which Cloudflare cannot resolve domain (DNS resolution error 1001).
Paula Froelich, per NewsNation: is senior story producer and on-air contributor, started Jan 2022, is NYT bestselling author, and award-winning journalist (??? where – Page Six?).
Paula Froelich, per Simon & Schuster: Authors is only available on Internet Archive Wayback Machine.
Paula Froelich’s NYT bestseller book, ‘Mercury in Retrograde’ —
1. Per Goodreads is chick-lit about an “intrepid reporter at the NY Telegraph” who has trouble whenever “Mercury is in retrograde,” garners 3.15 stars (out of 5) avg score from 1,304 raters, and the most ‘liked’ review is a brutal 1-star takedown from a junior high teacher who just wanted to relax with some mindless reading after doing lesson plans and grading papers.
2. Per Thriftbooks (where people sell used books into 2nd hand market) reviews are high (from sellers) for chick lit story with horoscopes apropos for 3 main characters, prices <$6 ea for 3 text copies in stock, Thriftbooks is probably stuck with one overpriced audio CD.
Paula Froelich, imho, is cloaked royalist from fauxnews who made $ mostly off of battering Meghan, but included other royals stories at Page Six, then transported her entire slant over to NewsNation. Also, imho, there's no reason to read her or any derivatives of her.
—————————————————————
11/21/25 – In conclusion, my original take on Paula Froelich is unchanged, or even lower. Just look at that horrid sentence that sent me off.
Just another day in the life of Meghan. On November 20th the Department of Meghan stories in the Daily Express churned out 8 stories about her. Meghan was accused of ‘irritating other royals” (just for the fact she exists), a producer on the Oprah interview revealed what Meghan is really like, a smile and a look at the filming crew on her special was a “subtle swipe” at the Royal family, She was accused of “trying to steal Princess Kate’s thunder” because she kissed Harry, and gets torn apart by a body language expert.
As for the accusations about the dress, my grandson appeared in a film a few years ago when the filming wrapped up he was offered any of the clothes he wore during the shooting, it was apparently standard practice to do so.
Yes. I agree, Meghan should sue News Nation for accusing her of stealing the dress.
There’s a part of me that kinda wishes that we could have, like, a Bizarro Meghan who actually does all the things the BM constantly accuses her of doing. A Meghan who would deliberately steal Kate’s thunder, blatantly mock the RF, schedule all her releases on royal birthdays and anniversaries, etc. I’m glad she’s lovely, compassionate, and just all-around pure class, but you know, after all they’ve put her her through, if anyone on Earth has earned the right to be a petty troll, it’s the Duchess of Sussex.
ooh, Miranda, I like this idea!
We need someone like Randy Rainbow to make it their running schtick to be the Anti-Meghan. Making Tik-Tok vids every week doing an a la carte selection of all the rotten things they accuse Meghan of doing.
Maybe the performer could go by the name Duchess Irrelevance Von DoLittle-FumbleWhit.
Everything with the rota is projection. Its the left behind royals who famously take things without paying. Who when pressed to pay use the excuse of “I never carry cash”. Margaret never paid for anything on Mustique which used to piss the islanders off. Aristocrats literally used to hide their nice things when QE2’s mother visited their homes because she would demand they “gift” it to her. They literally stole all the jewels from their cousins who fled the turmoil in Russia when the Russian royals were overthrown. Even QE2’s dresser was saying jewelry was missing after Betty died and it was clear Kitty and Camilla raided that woman’s jewelry box before the body even turned cold. The royals are colonizers who are used to stealing what they want.
Everything they accuse Meghan of is something the rest of the royals actually do. This leads me to believe the rota are well aware of how repugnant the royals are but they choose to work for them and hide their dirt making them just as disgusting.
I believe Queen Mary (QEII’s grandmother) was something of a klepto as well, and Queen Alexandra didn’t exactly steal, but apparently refused to hand over jewelry that was meant to be passed to Mary when she became Queen Consort. Tradition!
And of course, that’s not even getting into the dubious origins of many of those jewels in the first place.
She is doing the smart thing by ignoring and not dignifying rage-bait gutter press. I usually don’t click on stories that link rage-bait tabloid sites because I don’t like promoting trash. She is doing the right thing and everyone will do good to follow her lead.
At least I’m not the only one who thinks this way. Let her continue to ignore them. This is not the worse, they’ve literally accused her of kil**** Elizabeth and Philip.
This is completely deranged. She didn’t steal shit.
Maybe she bought the dress herself and brought it to the photo shoot, maybe she liked it so much she bought it afterwards, maybe the designer gifted it to her. Who knows. It’s a gorgeous dress and she didnt steal it.
I mean FFS they make it sound like magazines are locking up their silver around her so she can’t sneak anything home.
There are zero consequences for lying about Meghan, so why not lie and make money? They continue to lie because they are allowed to and they make money. I know people like to say ignore it and don’t sue, but until she does, until they lose their money, they will continue. She stole a dress and then wears it on her netflix show? Magazines don’t want to work with her, as she is currently on the cover of one? It is now fact to certain people that Meghan is a thief. I get that she ignores it and is living her life, but people still believe the lies, and there is zero push back on almost all of it. Part of the issue when they were working royals was they were not allowed to correct stories.
They won’t stop until they experience personal consequences. It’s infuriating that none of them do.
I think that a big part of why she chooses not to sue, is because the tabs like mail and daily express, will use that to splash it over their first Paige that “Meghan accused of stealing ” etc in thousand of twisted ways every day for years… Thus just spreading the falsehoods to an even bigger audience.
This is such a huge injustice being done to Meghan it makes me sad for her, it’s like they violate her human rights in my eyes. She should have her right to peace of mind.
I just hope in time all this hate mongering towards her will fade away and that she will be resilient.
Yeah, she should sue.
What the fuck does news nation think they are? Servants to the crown? This has gone too far. Has been going too far. Britain is America’s ally: read, we bail their ass out. We have no royalty. One little woman does not have to bear the brunt of the hate and insanity of two inbred idiots in England. If News Nations wants to spew bile, then by all means go ahead and spew, and hit everyone while you’re at it. There needs to be a press conference called. If she doesn’t do it for herself, she needs to do it for me. I need to go find my blood pressure pills.
Past time for paid propogandists and hate accounts to be sued individually. As long as an organization is the only target and they make more money than they ever have to settle for it will continue.
🎯
🎯
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex needs to sue.
As for Reitman’s she was a paid walking billboard for them. She did TWO capsule collections for them. I doubt she needed to steal from them.
She should sue for defamation.
More often the trashing is idiotic and believed only by the hardcore royalist. Accusing her of stealing is about her reputation and she should sue.
Honestly? This needs to be reported to the authorities – it’s unbearable what disgusting filth these people pour out of their heads every day about Meghan’s name.It causes me physical pain to see her name repeatedly being smeared with such filth.
Here’s what I believe: Meghan doesn’t sue or respond to most of these stories because she likely knows exactly where many of them originate. She may also choose not to spend the enormous amount of money it would take to keep pursuing legal action—especially when William has unlimited resources to support those pushing the narratives against her.
I listened to a short interview with British journalist Anna Pasternak. The interview may have been a couple of years ago. She said that every anti-Harry and Meghan story in the media was coming from Kensington Palace. I still believe that’s true today. I also believe that the Heritage Foundation case against Harry had backing from the palace. To me, this smear campaign goes far beyond the newspapers; it feels connected to the royals.
I’ve often wondered why Meghan doesn’t respond publicly or release statements to counter the misinformation. But given all of this, I’ve concluded that this is likely why. I could be wrong, of course—but that’s where I stand.
I believe it. I was actually surprised (but not really) when that British journalist said that and it didn’t become BIG FRONT PAGE NEWS.
I do believe at this point she knows where the slander’s coming from, and I believe she’s ignoring it for Harry’s sake- I believe he probably learned A LOT about his family’s workings (that he wasn’t already aware of) during his UK security trial.
Meghan is not some impoverished castaway. She’s a successful businesswoman with an indefinite growth curve ahead of her. People keep discussing her, as if she’s a scrappy underdog, fishing for change, under the couch pillow. For all we know, she might very well have more money than William, right now.
This is one instance in which I think she should sue.
This is appalling.
🎯
Clowns. This really is a clown show. Do they never just ask the basic question of why would she do that? In what universe would she possibly do that? Did it ever occur to him that she might have bought the same dress as the photo shoot or that she may have been gifted it. After all they go about how much her clothes cost so unless she’s part of the Bling Ring, I assume she uses her Amex Black Card and just, you know, buys the dresses she likes.
Scenarios more likely than Meghan stealing the dress (and then wearing it on her own show, lol):
A. She was allowed to buy it (at a steep discount) after expressing interest on set.
B. She was given the dress after expressing interest on set.
C. She bought the same dress from the same designer after falling in love with it during the shoot.
D. It was hers all along; she either bought it specifically for the shoot or brought it along for the shoot.
E. Harry bought it for her because he so loved how it looked in that shoot, and because green is a powerful colorful for her.
F. She literally just BORROWED it again for a TV shoot after borrowing it for a magazine shoot; she has a relationship with that designer, after all. This too is work.
But no, the most likely scenario for these salty racists is “entitled uppity untrustworthy Black woman steals designer pieces and then flaunts her stolen goods”… that must be it…
“Unfortunately, after appearing in the video, Meghan was then accused of pilfering several items from an anonymous photo shoot … again.“
— What’s an anonymous photo shoot? And who was she accused by?
This seems lawsuit-worthy.