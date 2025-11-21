Donald Trump: Democrats should be hanged for telling the military to adhere to laws

For months, the Trump administration has been randomly killing people in boats in international waters. The Trump White House claims that all of the people they’ve killed are drug smugglers and that these are all boats carrying drugs. There’s little to no evidence of that being true. In recent weeks, there’s been significant reporting that military personnel have begun to seek outside legal counsel about whether or not to follow an order they know to be illegal. There are also military lawyers openly expressing concerns about the indefensible boat strikes. Well, some Democrats in Congress made a video in which they spoke directly to the military community, saying, in essence, don’t go to war with civilians, follow the law, follow the Constitution. As you can imagine, this has not gone over well with Donald Trump, who called for Democrats to be hanged for telling the US military to adhere to laws.

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused several Democratic lawmakers of “seditious behavior,” calling for them to “be arrested and put on trial” for behavior that, he said, could be “punishable by death.” The lawmakers, many of whom are veterans, had posted a video Tuesday telling military and intelligence officers to “refuse illegal orders.” “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET,” the president wrote in one Truth Social post Thursday morning, linking to an article about the video from the Washington Examiner. “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” Trump wrote in another post. In a third, he wrote: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Trump also reposted multiple posts from other Truth Social users about the video, including one that said, “Hang them George Washington would.” The lawmakers in the video, which Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin posted Tuesday, are all military veterans and former intelligence officials who spoke directly to members of the military and intelligence community. “We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military but that trust is at risk,” said the Democratic lawmakers, including Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Jason Crow of Colorado. “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats coming to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” they added. “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

[From NBC News]

Dude who incited an armed insurrection against the United States Congress is now saying it’s “sedition” for veterans/lawmakers to tell the military to follow the law. This moment, this conversation, this controversy is the whole ball game. When push comes to shove, when all of the chips are on the table, will the US military turn on American civilians if and when Donald Trump orders it? Will the military continue to carry out unlawful orders at Trump’s behest, like those boat strikes? I don’t know what will happen, but the panicked calls for Democrats to be hanged do not bode well.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

Earlier this morning, President Trump threatened me and a group of service and veteran Members of Congress with arrest, trial, and death by hanging. Here’s my response: pic.twitter.com/jIZYrQTlP7 — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 20, 2025