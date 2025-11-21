Telegraph: Team Sussex always tries to ‘clash’ with Team Wales events!!

I have a theory about the timing of the Duchess of Sussex’s moves this week. Personally, I found it hilarious that Netflix released the trailer for With Love, Meghan’s holiday celebration within the same hour (or so) as the Prince and Princess of Wales’s arrival at the Royal Variety show. I think Netflix always intended to drop the trailer two weeks before the premiere, so it was more like a happy accident for Meghan, that she upstaged the left-behinds. My theory is that Harper’s Bazaar held their cover to drop on the same day as the trailer (as in, it was all coordinated by Meghan’s team), and it was timed a certain way so that the haters would be furious and blow their stacks about the trailer, and then the Bazaar cover would slap them right as they were punching themselves out. It worked – there are multiple rants about the trailer in the British press, but they wrote so fast, they didn’t have time to mention Bazaar. Speaking of, the Telegraph published what can only be described as a stream-of-consciousness hissy fit about the WLM trailer, British nationalism in association with Christmas, and as always, jam.
Uh-oh she’s at it again. Coo-ee! Over here! Wanna buy some overpriced jam? Right on cue, as the Prince and Princess of Wales made their glittering entrance at the Royal Variety Show this week, Meghan, Duchess of Montecito, frantically attempted to upstage them with a bizarre trad-wife routine worthy of Stepford.
On this side of the pond, a glorious, glamorous occasion as leading artists including Katherine Jenkins, Sir Stephen Fry, Jessie J and Madness performed for free to support their less fortunate peers who have fallen on hard times. It’s a big deal, a bona fide highlight of the charity calendar – in the diary for months. And yet, that was the moment when the new trailer for Meghan’s (drum roll, puhlease) Netflix festive special dropped. Clear the schedules, people. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is hurtling towards us like an icing-sugared Exocet missile. Brace yourselves. Next month, she will be flogging us mulled wine spices, own label fizz and, above all, herself. “As Ever, Meghan,” you might say.
But what a coincidence! Again! It’s extraordinary just how frequently Team Sussex events seem to “clash” with Team Wales appearances. Indeed, Meghan’s launch of her short-lived “America Riviera Orchard Uncle Tom Cobley And All” brand took place on the same day William was due to speak at his late mother’s Legacy Award event. Talk about synchronicity. Or maybe, on reflection, there’s another, less neutral word to describe it. But timing aside, Meghan’s tone-deaf audacity has reached new heights. In fact, there was something freshly, brazenly breathtaking about the trailer pedalling her wearisomely woke Happy Holidays schtick.
At no point did the C-word cross her lips. Not when she was larking about in the Christmas tree lot. Not when she was cobbling together a Christmas wreath from hedge clippings and desperation. Not even when she was laying out elaborate cookies for Father Christmas. It didn’t work for Tesco with its stupid “evergreen” branding. And it sure as Ho Ho Ho doesn’t work for Meghan. Instead of genuine good cheer, the Suits actress served up a sterile simulacrum of suspiciously flawless baked goods, fake laughter and manufactured emotion. It was Christmas but with all the heart – all the soul – sucked out. It’s all about as joyless as coal in your stocking.
Creepily, when it came to the very activities that children love best – decorating biscuits, getting stuck into crafts, even writing notes to Santa, dammit – there was no sign of Archie, Lilibet or even a couple of straight-from-central-casting stand-ins.
She kept going and going, and she tacked on something about Harper’s Bazaar at the end, criticizing Meghan for going makeup-free on the cover. You get the idea – she hates everything to do with holiday cooking, holiday decorating and holiday entertaining because it’s WOKE and just say Christmas! Nevermind that the Sussexes have Jewish, Muslim, Shinto and Hindu friends, just say Christmas!! Right? And why won’t she put her children on the Netflix show, or perhaps she could just recast them, wink, nudge! I honestly believe that these royalists don’t understand how deranged they sound to people who do not live and breathe the royal stan wars. As for the overarching complaint that dastardly Meg plots to steal keen thunder at every opportunity… literally, ALL of these people could choose to write about and pay attention to William and Kate and their meager schedule this week. Why are YOU choosing to devote all of your attention to analyzing every single frame of a Netflix trailer when you could be praising Kate and her gopher wiglet?
Essentially: how dare she even LIVE at the same time as the Prince and Princess of Doolittle?
Exactly. Perhaps the author should read this aloud to herself.
What is the real reason for this petty rant.
Are we to believe every program and event is not scheduled until the Wales release their calendar.
These attacks leave me speechless.
WHEN DID THOSE BRITS GET SO NASTY 🙄🙄
No one is making the BM, royalists, or haters pay attention to anything Harry and Meghan do. If they focused as much energy on who they claim are the ‘real royals” that they do Harry, Meghan, and their kids ….
Seems like the Wales are mad they were upstaged. 🤷♂️🤣🤣
Exactly! That’s why they probably commissioned this stupid article.
This nutter certainly got a lot from a very short trailer, lol! Goodness knows how they’ll react to the whole thing on 3 December. They may get tipped over the edge completely and not recover for Christmas, which would be such a shame 😅🤣😂
Deranged indeed!
I will never understand this, only one person can have attention at a time mindset that they have. They do realize that movies get released on the same day, albums come out the same day, people graduate the same day, get married the same day, have birthdays the same day?
Harry and Meghan have done something pretty much every week this year, starting from her posting from her new Instagram and the winter Invictus games in January, to now the Holiday special and Harper’s cover. In fact when she took off the month around her birthday, they complained about her not posting on Instagram and losing the interest of her fan base.
And honestly constantly highlighting the fact that whatever Harry and Meghan did got more attention, isn’t flattering to the rest of the people they’re comparing them to. I wouldn’t be pleased if you constantly pointed out that anytime I did something my much cooler and interesting sister got the attention.
The other stuff is just the same old Fox News War on Christmas nonsense repackaged for a British audience. Just because it’s coming out in December doesn’t mean that it’s only for christmas, their other holidays at the tail end of the year. And there are people that aren’t religious at all that still host this time of year because that’s when people have end of the year parties.
Maybe I should rent and airplane and fly a banner over Windsor and let them know that we in America don’t care about what they’re doing. We don’t see or here about it unless they inform our U.S. press which they seem to do a lot these days. We don’t see them daily or cover their events as a rule. America isn’t the U.K. We have a lot of celebrities and events we cover on our news shows here. Harry and Meghan are covered before those two in our entertainment news. Those two need to get over themselves.
Exactly! Moreover, the Sussexes aren’t creatures that dwell underground, that can only come out if no one else is present to see them. They are just going about their lives, while the British media and royals lose their minds.
My goodness the mental gymnastics with this!! The Wales don’t reveal their schedule to the public very early. Meg’s WLM has been in the works for a long time and they put the trailer out a few weeks before the episode airs. This seems pretty standard to me. We never hear anything bad about the Wales when they try to steal attention away from what Harry or Meg are out doing with the Wales quickly put together little events
Whew, now that’s what we call a good ol’ fashioned tantrum. Someone do a wellness check, jeez. How dare
Meghan be so brazen and audacious as to sell jam and sparkling wine?
All this complaining about being upstaged just shows how pathetic William and Kate really are. W an K are the ones that should get the attention especially in the British press, they are the future King and Queen, but H and M get it. so why? because W an K are no good at the job and should be sacked. Meghan and Harry are far more interesting.
It’s kind of hilarious. Please, keep drawing attention to how utterly lacking you are by focusing on the thriving Sussexes. Yep, it’s a good look.
Whoever wrote that sounds like they did a few lines and then had a rage stroke about a holiday cooking special.
Maybe, I don’t know, try being less easily upstaged? It’s not Meghan’s fault that the Waleses are completely devoid of personality.
Its pretty clear to anyone paying the most rudimentary attention which couple is copying and its not the Sussexes but as usual up is down in the rota world. I say please proceed showing the world you aren’t real journalists and just mouthpieces for the palaces.
More importantly keeping showing people that all anyone cares about in those palaces is getting attention. Not their role, representing brand britain, or a being a unifying part of british public life. They only care about getting attention.
@B says:
“……….. all anyone cares about in those palaces is getting attention. Not their role, representing brand britain, or a being a unifying part of british public life. They only care about getting attention.”
Ding! Ding! Diing!
This is the core reason for the growing anxiety & agitation of those shadowy figures who have gate-kept the monarchy for 1000 years, along with their henchmen in the british shitmedia and all their royalist foot-soldiers.
From the moment they realized that H was really gonna succeed in marrying M, the campaign to destroy her began in earnest. Recall: prior to H&M’s engagement, the received wisdom via their whatsapp group chat (as we heard explicitly from that crypt-keeper fitzwiilliams, or was it eyelash-barbie’s daddy, dickie) was: “she is just a fling, its nothing serious.”
No need to worry, right?
But the undermining had begun anyway and via whispers from kitchen-bitches, chambermaids and other voluntary slaves within the BRF, the ghouls in the british shitmedia conveyed to their lemmings in the society, how they should regard M.
But the wedding went on, the H&M Love Story unfolded and the BRF received global attention like they hadnt dreamed of since the advent of Princess Diana.
However, the next-in-lines were being shown up for the mediocre forgettables that they are and have always been. What to do? As most intelligent beings who know even the most casual thing about the british monarchy know, they have survived to the modern era by bamboozling their lemmings with pomp & ceremony, smoke & mirrors and bread & circuses. And, of course, by successfully hiding their true nature of ordinary, do-nothing mediocrity, bolstered by stolen, hoarded wealth, behind that tightly guarded nasty unwashed curtain.
H did tell us in Spare: “Everything around here is stagecraft.”
So youre right, @B, their role has never been about representing brand britain, or about being a unifying part of british public life. They have only ever cared about securing the attention of enough of their lemmings so that the emotional support polls keep them in the 80th and above percentile, so they can safely preserve themselves and their interests and keep their grift going.
But Meghan’s continued existence, with the added insult of not only surviving but thriving despite their campaign of destruction; and her tendency to turn to gold anything she touches; and, most maddening of all, her command of the global attention that they can only dream of, are causing more and more agitation in the breast of those said shadowy figures. They are literally dealing with a reality they have never faced before in their 1000 years. Theyve always managed to disappear or subdue their opposition. Until now.
Which is why I believe H is a student of The Art of War,” by Sun Tzu.
As is said of this 2000-year old treatise on strategy, leadership, and warfare, “though framed as a military manual, its principles are widely applied today in business, sports, politics, negotiation, and personal strategy.”
These are simply lies. Like everything else they spread about the Sussexes. Anyone who can read and perceive will find the truth everywhere. Anyone who only consults right-wing newspapers and hateful, money-hungry authors will only ever read lies. And: anyone who lies about the Sussexes is not credible on other issues either.
I had to look up “Uncle Tom Cobley.” Apparently it’s a British saying, but with their history with the Sussexes, I refuse to believe they weren’t also using Uncle Tom in the American sense. Blatant.
Agreed. There’s a gross, racist tinge over this whole article
Totally agree. There’s a reason that British saying came to the writer’s mind. She has plausible deniability because it is a British colloquialism, but it absolutely strikes a racist chord.
They think they’re so sneaky, but they’re actually so obvious.
Yes, what was with the “Coo-ee” thing also. I’ve heard people from New Orleans say that, but what did this “journalist” mean by it?
Also, the “Ho Ho Ho” and mention of M in the same sentence struck me as a sexist slur.
It’s Australian. Means something like HEY THERE. I assumed the writer was Aussie.
Yeah that blatantly racist phrase stopped me in my tracks. They have no low that they won’t go.
RIP The Telegraph
I’m so glad that Harry and Meghan are out of that place. They were NEVER going to get fair press and Meghan was ALWAYS going to be the villain. Every freaking day, it’s one negative article after another. Jesus! Even satan gets tired sometimes.
The Wales do not even look like they know each other anymore, let alone married …
That is what should be focused on
That and Kate’s alarming weight loss.
No one else in any part of the world other than Salt Island is even aware of the annual royal shuck and jive. The Brit’s really do think the world is paying attention. If the British tabs would focus on them instead of the Sussexes, this would not be an issue in Britain. Perhaps the army of palace staffers who control the rota might use their leaking and briefing to instead focus on the welfare royals and ignore what the California relatives are doing. How can they blame Meghan for their own lack of discipline and lack of interest in what goes on in their own country.
Why should anyone else on the planet care about the Royal Variety show? I’m sure it’s a very fine charity, but it’s local. And why wouldn’t a holiday show streamed by Netflix to a multi-cultural audience be inclusive? All this flailing and wailing from the British media over something that has nothing to do with them only serves to highlight how irrelevant the royals have become to the world stage.
The UK somehow believes they matter globally. They don’t and that royal variety thing is a regional interest. It would not be something Americans or anyone else cares about.
The Netflix trailer and Harper bazaar cover were clearly timed together based on the shows air date.
Unless, of course, the got a global outlet like Netflix to carry their Royal Variety show…
The only reason the royal variety show got any coverage at all is bc Kate wore a new dress and looked emaciated. that’s it. Most years even the british press barely mentions it.
And why would Meghan be checking any of her events against the royal calendar? Oh right, she’s not. She doesn’t have to.
I honestly think Meghan barely thinks about what Kate is doing unless it directly affects her or her family. Maybe that’s the issue…Kate is obsessed with Meghan and Meghan just doesnt care.
Exactly so. Kate looking bad got attention from people who pay attention to them, but normal people don’t know or care about the UK concert.
Meghan doing promo for her stuff has been something her fans have wanted for ages so it’s a bonus that her Harper’s cover confirmed how photogenic Meghan looks and how her face card remains strong.
That Kate stepped out looking like a starved olive only shows how poisonous staying in that family can be.
God, the desperation. I don’t even know who these people are. “On this side of the pond, a glorious, glamorous occasion as leading artists including Katherine Jenkins, Sir Stephen Fry, Jessie J and Madness performed for free to support their less fortunate peers who have fallen on hard times. It’s a big deal, a bona fide highlight of the charity calendar .”
Yes, it’s the same desperation that insists every word from William is a “landmark speech.” I know who these artists are and it’s nice that they’re performing in aid of a charity, but it isn’t Live Aid. It’s odd to me that a country that supposedly prizes humbleness and cuts down the “tall poppies” brags so much about their royals.
I mean, no hate to any of those performers, they are all well known and incredibly talented people from Britain. I’m surprised Stephen Fry isn’t more well known outside the UK but fair enough. But yes, it’s not an internationally anticipated show by any means, I don’t think I’ve watched it for a decade lol.
He was highly entertaining as the shrink, Dr.Gordon Gordon Wyatt on the TV show BONES.
So William didn’t do the Madness dance? Damn.
In general the Sussexes were pretty quiet the first five years they were in the US. They were obviously healing and growing their family and I think the royals got used to them being a bit reclusive. Obviously they are talked about constantly and have had some big events happen but they honestly were pretty quiet and could go months basically undercover. There’s been in a shift the last couple of years with being outside more and particularly this year with Meghan’s Instagram and As ever. This is the new normal. And the leftovers can’t compete because they are boring, charisma free and aging so badly. They can send William to flop around on a beach and no one cares. Kate can mumble her way through a speech and no one cares. No one paid any attention to the Edinburghs recent trips. This is the harsh reality the BRF is facing. Anyways I’m loving it. We are being feed constantly and the Wales’ have to know they are going to constantly be overshadowed by Meghan simply posting an Instagram for the rest of their lives.
They’ve all lost their minds. It’s a trailer for a holiday cooking special that has absolutely nothing to do with their dumb variety show. It’s about cooking & baking & eating with friends & family. Whomever gets mad over that is a real grinch. I would be so embarrassed to be related to any of these royal commentators. Grown adults having meltdowns over Meghan lol
Charles chose to have his coronation on his youngest grandson’s birthday, so all of them can shut the F up about scheduling issues and stealing spotlights. But just as a reminder, a pot of jam can knock the left behind royals off the front page. Lol!
Anne got married to Mark Philipps on Charles’ birthday. Can’t remember that Charles and the British media threw a tantrum back then. I found it weird (it’s my birthday, too). He didn’t have a parade in June as the PoW, so his sister stole his spotlight in a really spectacular way. Overshadowing each other seems to be a family trait.
Didn’t the Wails overshadow the royal tours of Anne, Edward, and Sophie? Or are they all back home? These poor working royals travel on behalf of the crown and the media ignore them completely.
I mean they were complaining about Meghan overshadowing William and Kate when she was a working royal. The Palace told her to be 50% of herself. So what difference does it make when she launches her new series? The Palace had the chance to control their schedules and activities when Harry proposed to be half in and they rejected it out of hand. The press and Palace can’t complain about Meghan living her life now. Plus if William and Kate were as popular are the press claims there was nothing that Meghan did that would overshadow them.
I hope she continues to step on their pathetic news cycle and overshadow them. They suddenly get really busy really quickly whenever the Sussexes do anything. There is a lot of nastiness and bile in this excerpt. They managed to throw in Uncle Tom for some straight up racism, insinuate her children aren’t real, go on about the fake war on Christmas and throw put how woke she is, even though we in the US have to see the awful effects of the anti-woke ultra conservative agenda every day. . The UK press are the biggest collective of assh*les on the planet. If a trailer for a show shown in multiple countries across multiple time zones upstages the Wales once a month work schedule and Jessie J, , that really isn’t Meghan’s problem. Don’t obsessively cover someone and their every move, and get psychotically mad about it. This is disgusting.
Jesus, not again. It’s the left- behinds who laughably try to steal thunder from the Sussexes when they do their thing. I’m reminded of a review of a Bette Davis movie with Errol Flynn: comparing them is like a pea shooter against a tank. Obviously, Will and Kate are the pea shooters with their puny, uninteresting “events”| ( only made to interfere with the Sussexes).
I’m so very glad that the half-in option was not offered, and the Sussexes took their shot and bounced. WanK just need to accept the fact that they will be overshadowed constantly and that they have no control over what and when the Sussexes do their events. They should have thought about that before “the printer broke”.
Or, Will and Kate could actually do something interesting enough for people to pay attention to it. 🤷♀️
If W&K did more actual work, it would happen more often and they would have more excuses to wail about events ‘clashing because Meghan’ because they would be doing something to actually be clashed with. But they’re got to work (lol) with what they get from the left-behinds.
I was listening to some LBC coverage on James O’Briens’ show of the ‘Tesco’ nonsense the other day, they were cracking up at the fact that the right-wing media were being so pathetic and getting SO MAD that Tesco had, instead of calling them ‘Christmas trees’, had instead decided to label their luxury range of trees with the type of tree they were, for example, ‘evergreen tree’. Forget that they had Christmas-themed branding, and were stocked in shops alongside the word ‘Christmas’. These bile-spewers are nothing if not consistent in their outputs about hating everything and everyone who isn’t White British, Christian and right-wing. https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/tesco-is-celebrating-christmas-contrary-misleading-online-posts-2025-11-20/
The one thing the Sussexes do and the brf don’t do is plan ahead. The dates the Sussexes are out and about for various things have been planned months in advance. They don’t publish their schedule because the brf and bm have worked really hard at making sure they’re not personally safe to do so. WanK don’t usually put anything on their calendar until the last minute. I guess we know who is trying to interfere in a news cycle. It doesn’t work to their clear chagrin.
Complaining that Archie and Lili weren’t there, when Kate just rented some kids for the latest naychur video. Meghan should have hired the same kids. Actually that would be really funny.
Why are UK royalists such awful writers? If my writing was this outdated, cliched, and cringe-inducing, I would never write a word.
Leading artists? I almost snorted coffee out my nose at that!
Netflix always drops things two weeks before the show airs and obviously it would make sense if the HB article was dropped at the same as somewhat of another trailer for her WLM holiday show. The power they give her is crazy because they think that she can not only control the releases from two different global companies and know when two lazy SOBs are finally going to come outside and do some work. Willnot and Kannot rarely work and they avoid announcing anything on their calendar too far in advance, if at all, so how would Meghan, Netflix and Harper’s Bazaar all coordinate for a variety show that no one would have known they specifically were going to? And just like the fit they had about Harry’s Canadian trip, how in the world would anyone know if or when the laziest royals will show up? These are the royals who rarely schedule their events in advance and when they do there is a 50/50 chance if they’ll actually show up. Crazy that this tabloid that supports this institution that has commonwealth countries they are supposed to represent is having a fit about a royal not using Christmas in a one minute trailer as if Christmas is the only holiday during this time of year and as if Meghan doesn’t know, acknowledge and respect people who celebrate other holidays during the holiday season. The pompous and arrogant nature of this article is a reflection of the royals they support.
Also, the “Ho Ho Ho” and mention of M in the same sentence struck me as a sexist slur.
Ok, it apparently needs to be repeated once a week forever:
OI, BRIT MEDIA TWITS!! IF YOU WANT THE SUSSEXES NOT TO OVERSHADOW YOUR LITTLE ISLAND AND YOUR BORING, BIGOTED “ROYAL” FAMILY, STOP WRITING ABOUT THE SUSSEXES!!
YOU CONTROL YOUR OWN HEADLINES!
YOU CONTROL WHAT YOU WRITE ABOUT!
YOU CONTINUE TO SHOW YOUR WHOLE ASSES AS BOTH BRAINLESS AND PATHETIC!!
*whew, gasp!* Sorry for shouting. I’m just so so so tired of the utter, mindless insistence on psychosis-level hypocrisy.
I think I’ll go treat myself to some of Meghan’s jam.
Most years the only reporting about the royal variety is how much the royal family loath it and try and get out of it, but apparently funding a single old people’s home is the highlight of the royal year.