Prince William ‘doesn’t work before 10 in the morning and stops work by 4’

For decades, the British monarch has looked down their nose at other European monarchies. Queen Elizabeth II always saw the other European royals as lesser and compromised, forced to modernize and downsize in equal measure. King Charles seems to simply act as a continuation of his mother, refusing to actually make significant changes to how the monarchy operates. Well, as we’ve heard for years now, Scooter King William’s reign will be a lot different. Andrew Lownie – author of Entitled – spoke to NewsNation about William’s big plans to reshape the monarchy in his own lazy image. You see, William doesn’t like “working” before 10 am or after 4 pm. He also doesn’t want to “do” events, nor does he want other royals to do events or have titles. He doesn’t want to travel, so no one else will travel either.
Prince William is gearing up to become King — sooner, rather than later, I’m told — and his vision for the monarchy is going to look very different from his father, King Charles’ reign.
“He will move towards a more European style of monarchy,” royal biographer and historian Andrew Lownie told me. “William is a lot more family focused. He doesn’t work before 10 in the morning and stops work by 4 in the evening and takes very few trips abroad. Everyone needs to come to terms with the fact that, you know, (the royal family) is not going to be able to open every supermarket available.”
The fewer the titles also means there is less of a chance for a degenerate like Prince Andrew (now called Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) to slip through. Which means, as I previously reported, Harry and Meghan will lose their titles… as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It has been widely reported that Andrew agreed to have his titles removed and to leave Royal Lodge in exchange for his daughters retaining their titles… but that deal was done with King Charles.
“William is very concerned about (Beatrice and Eugenie) and their connections with the various people in the Middle East,” Lownie said. Beatrice, who has a career in business, spent this fall traversing the area attending events in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Eugenie joined her in Doha and Abu Dhabi. The girls have also reportedly refused accounting help from the Palace in its efforts to show greater transparency. But while King Charles feels responsible for his nieces, according to GB News, he is cracking down on non-working royals using royal residences as “subsidized accommodation” and has made it clear that properties will be let at commercial rates going forward. Beatrice has a residence in St James’s Palace, while Eugenie uses a cottage in Kensington Palace as her UK base.
And while that news was welcomed by William, the Prince was aghast at Charles’ decision to name Beatrice as a patron of Outward Bound just days after her father gave up his title.
”They need to go away,” Lownie told me. “There are some more scandals to come (regarding the York family). William wants to nip it all in the bud. With Charles, it’s all too little, and a little too late.”
William will likely follow the example set by Spain’s King Felipe, who, at the start of his reign, was Europe’s youngest king and pledged a “renewed monarchy” and greater transparency. Felip reduced the members of the royal family to six: his parents, himself, his wife and their two daughters. His sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews were left out. In 2015, he removed the title of Duchess of Palma from his sister Cristina. According to the London Times, “Months before (Felipe’s father) Juan Carlos went into exile, Felipe disinherited himself from his father and cut his €200,000 annual stipend in an apparent attempt to distance the crown from tax evasion and bribery allegations made against him.”
“Felipe also, for the first time, published the royal household’s accounts. The total amount that he received last year from the state for the maintenance of the institution and his family was €8,431,150, a paltry sum compared with their British counterparts. The king’s salary was €277,361.76 in 2024, while Queen Letizia received €152,539.92.”
King Felipe had to make those moves because his family was so corrupt and self-dealing, and because he was and still is dealing with politicians who don’t really give a sh-t about the monarchy in general. While Scooter King William the Workshy (first of his name) will absolutely demand that titles are removed and that work hours are dramatically cut, he’s not going to balance that with increased transparency or less money. He’s still going to want all of the loot and all of the secrecy. Still, I enjoy the fact that all of these royal biographers are trying to prepare everyone for Scooter King’s work-shy reign. Imagine a grown man refusing to “work” more than six hours a day (and they’re generously lying about that too).
