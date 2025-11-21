Duchess Meghan’s title was used in the Bazaar profile & they’re really mad about it

Unlike certain people, I actually read the whole Harper’s Bazaar cover story on the Duchess of Sussex. It’s an excellent piece, and unlike some of the other profiles of Meghan, I did not get the impression that the interviewer was a hater-in-disguise. I would still appreciate it if one of these American magazines said it outright, that Meghan has been targeted in an almost-decade-long smear campaign, and that to this very day, people jump down her throat over every little thing (and nothing). Speaking of, a minor part of the interview is getting headlines. Writer Kaitlyn Greenidge interviewed Meghan in multiple locations, one of which was the borrowed Upper East Side brownstone where the Sussexes stayed in New York last month. The operative word here is “borrowed.” The household staff were not Meghan’s staff. Here’s the section getting all of the attention:
When I meet up with Meghan a week later on a stormy day in New York, she’s wearing black leggings and an oversize Northwestern sweatshirt (her alma mater). Her hair is pulled back, and if she has any makeup on, it’s difficult to tell; her skin is bare, and some of her freckles are visible. She looks like she could still be in college.
We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house. Meghan and Harry are in New York to receive the Humanitarians of the Year Award from Project Healthy Minds, a nonprofit focused on mental health. We try to decide where we will have our talk: downstairs in the kitchen, with its oak countertops and view of the patio, or upstairs. She gestures toward the second floor of the house, which is accessed via a glass elevator in the living room.
As you might have guessed, the Daily Mail and the Royalist have been up in arms since the cover dropped. They’re attempting a sleight of hand, claiming outright that Meghan “has people announce her — by title — as she wafts around borrowed Upper East Side real estate.” Again, this was the house manager of a borrowed home – Meghan probably isn’t bringing her own “butler” to a borrowed brownstone. My guess is that the manager probably just uses everyone’s formal titles and names – Mr. George So-and-So or Dr. Marge Lighthouse. And for the millionth time… her title is her married name. And that’s the problem! From the Royalist:
It feels like a desperate attempt to drill into the journalist that Meghan is to be referred to in the copy as the “Duchess of Sussex,” not Meghan Markle from Deal or No Deal. I’m reminded of the aphorism that the more a king stamps his foot and screams, “Because I am the King!” the less anyone feels inclined to treat him as such.
I also think this behavior makes clear why William, as the Royalist was the first to report, is now so determined to strip the titles from Meghan and Harry in the fullness of time.
If I am right, it’s a spectacularly bad strategic move for Meghan to keep deploying these titles in blatantly commercial settings like this Harper’s Bazaar feature. When the titles are removed — and they will be, especially if this kind of exploitation of them continues — it will be an even bigger story because Meghan has made such an enormous point of using them.
You can almost feel the gamble: that the titles can’t legally be taken away; that they’ve had advice; that they want to believe the Crown wouldn’t dare. But that belief is colliding with the reality of what just happened to Andrew who was stripped of everything.
To be clear: Meghan is free to change her name or to whatever she wants, a family has to have a surname, and Sussex is a nicer option than Mountbatten-Windsor after the Andrew debacle.
A five-year-plus hate campaign over a woman using her married name. “But she promised not to use it!” No she didn’t – she was not allowed into the summit negotiating her future and her children’s future. She didn’t promise jacksh-t. “But William is going to remove the titles!” Okay, who really gives a sh-t, and it will make William look racist and cruel. “But she orders people to use her title!” *sigh*
What on earth do these twerps expect her to be announced as, if not by her name? Whether this is by a house manager, butler, presenter or interviewer, etc – just doing their jobs. Her title, of course, IS her name. Now what’s the real problem? Hmmm … 🤔
Btw, since when has a magazine interview and pics been a ‘commercial setting’ when royal family members – both working and non-working – do these?
Btw, the writer’s account has no ring of truth to it. She says she entered the house … not Meghan… but the butler then announced Meghan. The butler would have announced the writer, not Meghan, who already was staying there.
Unless the author was first shown to a room by the House Manager who then announced Meghan when she joined her. Or maybe the House Manager’s job includes making formal introductions? Old school stuff and all that. Bottom line is that it’s Meghan’s actual name and she is royalty.
Yeah I don’t understand that part. Why would he announce the person already in the house and not the person entering the house, eg the writer?
Yeah, that’s what I’m more interested in…the dynamics of the announcement. As opposed to the use of the title. It’s her name after all. Like, if Meghan was already there and waiting for the writer, I agree – wouldn’t they just announce the writer’s name? It is seemingly a “royal” thing to do (I’m in the middle of a rewatch of the Crown) and they always announced to Liz that the PM was there and then here comes the PM. The writer found it interesting so she included it. And I find it interesting too.
Im glad to see that many of us are confused about that tidbit, lol. but it makes sense if its what @Beth said – the writer was shown to a room and then Meghan joined her.
Ah, so you the visitor get shown into a reception room (hence the name); butler goes to (borrowed) home’s occupant to announce visitor has arrived and is waiting in the reception room; person temporarily staying in borrowed home then accompanies butler to reception room where butler then announces person’s arrival to visitor. OK, got it.
Yeah, that part confused me.
Comparing the sussexes to Andrew is so sickening. They are still duke and duchess of Sussex. William needs to h
Just get over himself
Can I just say that I need a House Manager 😂😂😂 so I can run and hide when certain people come to my house 😂😂😂
Those gutter rats could not legitimately criticize much about the article. Therefore, they focused on the title nonsense as if Meghan asked this gentleman to call out her title. So happy at this stage of her life she is focusing on her future and the future of her family. And has essentially tuned out the noise from those rats as she moves forth with her amazing life. As Meghan has mentioned on numerous occasions, the most important title she has is that of “mom.”
It’s interesting. Less than a week ago these people flipped out because the BBC said Kate Middleton instead of the Princess of Wales during a Remembrance broadcast, but Meghan can’t be called The Duchess of Sussex?
Also, when I saw all of this furor I thought isn’t that literally what the house managers do? They announce the people who have arrived? That’s their job. It’s not only their job if it’s 50 people in the house.
In addition to wishing that these American interviewers would acknowledge the ridiculous media hate campaign against her, I wish these royalist people would just admit what their real issue is with her having a title and using the title. They don’t want her black blood staining their royalty.
Also, I think a book about the past 10 years and the British media and Royal commentators titled, and they’re mad about it would be fantastic.
Fergie was grifting for 35 years using Duchess of York but Meghan is constantly vilified for using her title (which is technically HRH Meghan,the Duchess of Sussex) let’s face it her crime is duchessing while black.
Not only that but Fergie was duchessing while divorced and the British media didn’t mind. Also, isn’t “princess Michael of Kent” also divorced, selling books using her title? I may have gotten the name wrong, but it’s the Blackamoor brooch woman who was married to a royal for less than a year. Anyway, the only person they find fault with is Meghan, the still married duchess.
@Debbie: you’ve got the right woman but she isn’t divorced. She and Prince Michael are still together.
The only thing that confuses me about the house manager is that it sounds like the reporter is the one who is arriving, so why are they announcing Meghan? Maybe they announce both? Like “HERE IS GUEST, HERE IS HOST” kind of way?
but anyone who is a house manager for a fancy brownstone in NYC is probably pretty fancy themselves so the formality makes sense.
A house manager for a fancy brownstone on the UES is probably having a lot of fun announcing these titles. Harry was there at that time too and I bet when harry entered the room the manager even announced the duke of sussex to his own wife.
Becks1, BeanieBean explains it very well above: the reporter was shown to a reception room, then he fetched Meghan and announced her arrival to the waiting visitor, which is as it ought to be. (I’ve got some very fancy relatives on my mother’s side and they were sticklers for the “correct” way of doing things – even when we were toddlers – and yes, they had “house staff”).
She IS the Duchess of Sussex. That’s her title and her married name all wrapped in one! I’m waiting for these people to admit the reason they are up in arms about why they continue to harass Meghan.
That because she’s a Black woman who refused to take the abuse that was heaped on her and is now thriving away from that circus on her own terms.
May the rota and other trash press keep seething until their heads pop off and may the Sussexes continue to thrive.
These are tabloids. How is anyone still surprised?
Whatever, this is a major feature in a major publication and this is her name.
Hey there, William. It not be so smart to constantly remind the public that royal titles can be removed. Just sayin’.
Same goes for him pointing out that a petulant, foot-stomping “king” will not be taken seriously as a leader. He must have done that on purpose— Sykes knew exactly how it would read and who people would immediately think of!
I’m confused. This is her legal name. What does Sykes mean ‘ in a commercial setting’? When did anyone say she couldn’t use her legal name in a commercial setting? Is William going to take Beatrice and Eugenie’s tiles and Prince Michael of Kent’s because if not how is he going to explain taking titles from his brother and nephew and niece who are directly descended from a monarch and have never committed or been accused of any crimes? These people are so weird. Im baffled what Meghan is supposed to have done wrong and how she is supposed to be announced if not by her legal name?
The promise was not to use the HRH for commercial reasons. But the RF hasn’t kept its side of the bargain so I see no reason why Meghan can’t use the HRH anyway. Promises work both ways.
As somebody mentioned above, Meghan didn’t promise jacksh*t. She wasn’t at that final meeting.
It’s mission creep: they bullied her out of using her HRH styling, now they’re trying to bully her out of using her formal title.
As I recall the queen told them not to use the h r h in business enterprise. They could use still
The duke and duchess titles.
Please, Chuck and Wills, take these dam titles away. Please. Yeah, they have been a wedding gift, but so was Frogmore Cottage. Get it finally done. And when you succeed, let me know: do you feel better now? Will the no-titles-Sussexes dtop overshdowing your cery little light? Will they disappear from the headlines? What will the rota rats do for a living? And will Meghan, no longer a duchess, sell less iam? I’m curious!
They agreed to not use the HRH for commercial endeavours. Using the Duchess of Sussex is appropriate because it’s her name and she has a right to use it.
Everyone complaining about the BBC using Kate Middleton needs to sit down on this one. Meghan is literally called HRH the Duchess of Sussex on Archie’s birth certificate and nothing else.
Trying to remove Meghan’s name is another attempt to dehumanize her.
And wasn’t the additional wrinkle to the birth certificate story that Meghan originally put down her own name, Rachel Meghan, on the certificate, but “someone” removed her given names and left only the DOS. So, that’s apparently how “they” wanted her known. And so she has been.
This new obsession with stripping the titles is so bonkers to me. It’s like William and co finally realized that Harry and Meghan are financially independent and this is the last thing he can hold over his brother. First off he can’t take the dukedom without parliament. Andrew still has his but agreed to not use it (obviously after cashing a large cheque). Secondly even if he manages to do it no one cares. I think it would actually be so funny to have Harry and Meghan continue to thrive and get more attention than those who have been determined ‘good enough’ (cough ‘white enough’) to keep theirs. I honestly hope William tries to do and Harry launches the most pettiest of press statements basically calling out his brother for being a miserable loser whose been in a one sided competition with him his whole life.
@Tina, ITA— the nonsense titles are all William has over Harry (in William’s warped mind), so taking them is the last/only thing he can do to try and get his “revenge” on Harry for leaving. But as you said, it won’t make the least bit of difference re: how Harry is perceived or treated by anyone.
William really seems to think it will ruin the Sussexes, doesn’t he? He’s in for a shock. His title and status as heir might be the only reason that anyone pays attention to HIM in particular, because he’s an unpleasant, arrogant ass who people wouldn’t choose to spend time with otherwise, but people worldwide adore and are loyal to his little brother for lots of other reasons, *despite* his title and unfortunate affiliation with such a notoriously terrible family.
Going to be a bit of a disappointment to William when the Sussexes remain as popular as ever, after Bill has been dreaming (and talking) about this for years like it will be the final slapdown to H&M, lol.
There is no point in taking the titles beyond spite.
I don’t think Meghan ordered it, she’s not to blame at all, but I can’t help thinking that whoever employs someone to formally announce people like that in a casual setting must be absolutely insufferable. That just seems so weird and unnecessary. It’s not an 1890s Vanderbilt ball.
What confuses me is why would the house manager announce the occupant of the house. I thought it was guests that are announced. And I agree, such formalities seem like overkill.
Right? Like, is the employer just so incredibly pretentious that they want everyone to be aware of their esteemed presence, but they don’t think guests matter enough to warrant an introduction? I hate this person, lol.
Perhaps the manager announced it simply because it might be his only opportunity ever to announce a Duchess.
She really didn’t clarify. She was stunned by it all obviously but she should have painted the picture for us readers.
Something seems off in that section because I can see a butler / house manager announcing someone when they enter the home, as is done in many aristo gatherings in the UK.
I think Meghan arrived with the writer which is why she was announced.
And it is pretentious, sure but the house has house manager. That’s pretentious too.
The writer met Meghan at the brownstone and she stated that they were the only two people in the house when the house manager made the announcement.
It was immediately clear to me when the writer stated it, what had actually occurred, but that is because I grew up around households like that. I appreciate that it would be confusing to people who have never experienced this. (In many period dramas, this exact scenario is played out constantly though).
BeanieBean expressed it best. The writer arrived, not with Meghan, but on her own, and was shown into a reception room. Then the house manager returned with Meghan, having gone to let her know that her guest had arrived, led her to the waiting guest, and announced Meghan to the writer as she (Meghan) entered the room. So yes, it was only the two of them there (or even in the house), but the house managed was doing his job. Meghan would not have been hanging around the door – she would have been elsewhere doing things, knowing that the house manager would notify her when the writer had arrived.
The writer, not being accustomed to being in a house which had a house manager, clearly expected the house manager to simply usher Meghan in but say nothing, hence her astonishment.
The funny thing is that I’m fairly certain that this is EXACTLY the procedure in the royal households, and this is why the UK media are mad. They don’t want to see Meghan being treated exactly as, or better, than the left behinds.
Nic919, you are correct: the butler does indeed announce the guest IF they show the guest into a room in which the host is already waiting. However, if the house manager had to notify Meghan that the writer had arrived (perhaps she had been on a call, or perhaps the writer arrived early or late and Meghan was occupied elsewhere?), then he would do exactly as he did.
It does also happen that the butler shows the guest into the room and says the name of the host to the visitor, if they have not previously met, for example.
Andrew is still the Duke of York, he has just agreed not to use it. They can take it away but it is a complicated legal process as it is a hereditary title and involves getting other hereditary peers to agree. That’s why I would say it’s a safe bet it won’t happen to Harry. I kind of like this version of Meghan slaying at Paris Fashion week owning her title.
Parliament has more important things to do with its time.
That cover photo is so poorly lit! Why did they choose it?
Yeah, I’m really not a fan of the cover. I can see what they were going for, but this photo misses the mark.
I guess I’m confused. Are people thinking this means Meghan is going around telling everyone to call her the Duchess of Sussex? I don’t know that she is so much as this was a formal UES house manager. In formal situations maybe? It is her name. Although it’s pretty clear many also just refer to her as meg or Meghan.
That’s Kate. We know that her family called her the duchess to everyone else, probably now her mother is all “when the princess of wales arrives at home….” just say your daughter carole.
and that goes tot his line….
” I’m reminded of the aphorism that the more a king stamps his foot and screams, “Because I am the King!” the less anyone feels inclined to treat him as such.”
Does Tom sykes realize he’s describing william to a t?
@Becks, lol, I just mentioned this further up— IMO, Sykes knew *exactly* what he was doing there (which, unfortunately, made me like him a tiny bit). There’s no way not to! Not after literal years of reporting about Bill’s constant state of incandescent rage and penchant for throwing things at people during fights.
But I don’t think there’s any way that William has the self-awareness to realize it, so Sykes knew his source will be safe even though he slipped that in. Jason will keep calling Tom.
Also, lmao at the thought of CarolE referring to her daughter as the PoW in casual conversation
The hypocritical part is that so many of these people complaining about this one house manager situation also support the leftovers being announced at every location they attend. And the extreme formality at their own mansions.
William expects to be called Sir. So let’s not act like the announcing stuff isn’t going on with all the others.
the derangers need to be reminded yet again that harry and meghan offered in 2020 to drop their titles. that was denied for exactly the issue arising now around andrew – to genuinely remove titles (not just off the website) requires an act of parliament, something the PM has said they don’t want to do/opens too many cans of worms.
There was never a promise that she, he or they would not use their dukedoms. The agreement was that they wouldn’t use their HRHs for financial gains. HRHs which they both still have but wouldn’t use and haven’t used for financial gains the entire time that they have been gone. The agreement has never been that they can’t use their dukedoms because if that were the case none of the royals or media (Rota included) would have spent the past several years since they have been gone referring to them as “the duke”, “the duchess”, “The Duke of Sussex” or “ The Duchess of Sussex” and they definitely would have had this complaint every time the Sussexes or anyone else referred to them in this way. Besides their obvious rewriting of what was agreed upon by all parties, they also seem to be forgetting the part that the others promised in the Sandringham Summit of their being a one year grace period where the Sussex family would still receive security, which as Harry made very clear in the Summit, was the most important thing for them, funding and the one year to decide what they would do beyond that. The royals forfeited the agreement when they almost immediately took their security and any agreement of funding away from them. The agreement also included FC which they kindly agreed to pay rent and upkeep for, while Andrews pedo ass was living rent free down the street. So no there was no agreement that they wouldn’t be referred to by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex because even the dumbasses who wrote this article have referred to them by those titles since they left Narnia.
I wonder how badly scooter will fumble if he is asked point blank to give reasons for removing the Sussex titles.
Them leaving being full time royals does not equal raping kids at all. What is wrong with the British press?? I want someone to say that to them. You think them leaving being full time royals means they need to be disparaged and harassed? you keep doing the very things everyone said you were doing?!
Thank you! Everytime they try to equivocate Harry and Meghan to Andrew and Sarah it is disgusting.
Leaving the family to move to an other continent is not the same as being part of a sex trafficking ring.
The British media is gross to even make the comparison.
It’s deplorable. And so obviously intended to tear down the Sussexes.
They will be able to answer that under British law a person is innocent until proven guilty, there will be no trial so Andrew will remain technically innocent.
As@Tom just said here, NOT VERT SMART OF WILLIAM TO KEEP.REMINDIMG HIS SUBJECTS THAT TITLES CAN BE REMOVED AND OR, ABOLISHED.
Not to be pedantic, and I fully respect that Americans aren’t into royalty and titles. But … hear me out
As royalty, the home owner should have been presented to The Duchess of Sussex. As in — Your Royal Highness, may I present Mrs Homeowner (even though Meghan was entering Mrs Homeowner’s home — The DoS is royalty)
Pretty please don’t give me flack for using the HRH, it’s the correct way to introduce royalty (and if it’s in the privacy of someone’s home, yes, use her proper appellation “Her Royal Highness” 👑
Just a teeny bit of harmless, fun info from a Brit. Also, I’m absolutely open & interested to learn American etiquette in this kind of situation, should I ever find myself meeting someone … ooh, I dunno … like the Obamas) Tks ☺️
If I were greeting the Obamas into my home, I would say, “Welcome, Mr. President and Mrs. Obama. I am ___ ___, but please call me [firstname]. It is an honor to meet you” and I would extend my hand for a handshake. (Presidents and other important dignitaries typically retain their titles even after they leave office.) If I were welcoming Meghan into my American home, I would welcome her similarly with her title as the Duchess of Sussex, with handshake. It sounds like the house manager in the article did not use HRH to address M and I probably wouldn’t either, not because it’s not hers to use but because as an American and non-royalist it feels ridiculous to use in an American social setting, especially in just a home. But the biggest rule of etiquette is to make your guests feel comfortable and respected, so if I thought M would feel disrespected by *not* using HRH, then I’d use it. But if I were British, a royalist, and meeting her in Britain, then I’d use it for sure.
I have no idea the etiquette in these situations bc I’ve never been somewhere with someone who announces my arrival, besides being in a wedding party lol.
@Becks, same, lmao— I don’t run in the types of circles where people have house managers (which just sounds like a title the homeowner uses since it sounds somewhat more modern than “butler”).
Anyway, I agree with everything @Lover said, although I’d probably embarrassingly fangirl all over myself if I ever met either of these couples!
Thanks for the lesson Hannah!! I am one of those people who enjoy etiquette, correct flatware placement and the different stylings. I am going to my daughter’s house for thanksgiving dinner, I wonder who will be announcing my entrance? Alas, I don’t believe it will come to be but one can dream 🙂
It gets very tiring this same bullshit different day with salt isle. Big deal she stayed at a borrowed house that had a house manager who used her name properly. My god the sky is falling because her name was used properly by the house manager.
Yeah, I’m way more annoyed at the story where they’re accusing her of being an unrepentant thief. This nonsense was just written by the Royalist for an audience of one (William, to be clear, lol).
This is so dumb. The only thing they promised not to use was the HRH. If they didn’t Meghan using her title the Palace should have agreed to take back the title when Harry offered it.
This is so dumb because no one from the Sussexes, the leftover royals or the media ever agreed that they wouldn’t be correctly referred to by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s dumb because the Daily Fail has called her by The Duchess of Sussex since they stepped down and moved to the UK, so them complaining about anyone calling her that is them being hypocritical. There is a laundry list of articles and discussions by them and other Rota rats calling her by her title. So Sykes and the Fail can both zip it 🤐.
The Sandringham summit deal was for the Sussexes not to use their HRH or the word royal for commercial purposes. Even they weren’t stupid enough to demand that Harry and Meghan not use their own names. Once Meghan married Harry her last name became Duchess of Sussex. Words can not express how ridiculous these people look pitching a fit every time Meghan uses her own name and I’m American!
I can only imagine how much worse they look to Brits who exist in that system and were told class lines were distinct and irrevocable. The majority of Brits are not aristocrats. They are regular working people whose dreams and desires have been limited because they’ve been told their whole lives that class is permanent so they resigned themselves to their lot in life. Now they’re hearing royals can be unmade just for being more popular than the monarch??. How do they not get pissed?? Why did they have to settle if its that easy?
Agree, and IMO it’s a stretch for him to try and act like a magazine interview is a “commercial purpose.” Meghan wasn’t paid to give it, and although it might raise her profile (even that’s doubtful since everyone already knows who she is, but whatever), she won’t profit directly from it at all. So his entire argument is baseless. IMO
Andrew was not stripped of everything. He’s set up for life on an estate and need never work.
Yes, Meghan is so full of airs and graces that she met with a journalist wearing a college sweatshirt, leggings and no makeup.
My only experiences of butlers or “household managers” is from “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “The Nanny” lol, but I can imagine the snooty household manager just wanting to say Meghan’s formal title.
That’s where I’m at. This house manager was LIVING, lol. Let them have fun in their job and announce duchess this and duke that. We know Meghan and Harry’s family and friends to do go around referring to them like that.
edit- “don’t go around referring to them like that”
Seriously! This all might just be the house manager having some fun, or doing it on a dare or whatever. Having royalty staying at the house where he works was probably one of the highlights of his career! It certainly would be for me, lol. Of course the BM tries to turn it into Watergate.
I agree. The house manager was living his/her best the gilded age moment 😆
I’m a very ordinary lawyer who has worked on mostly mundane but the occasional important transaction, and on the latter I’ve joined conference calls with my whole name in the introduction by an assistant scared to do anything else. And then I thank the assistant and privately correct them, then correct everyone else. It’s not Meghan’s fault.
Unfortunately, according to the BM, everything seems to be Meghan’s fault! Thank goodness the Sussexes left that godforsaken island and are more than thriving!
But in this case, there is nothing to correct. The house manager is quite likely formal with everyone, and Meghan and this woman are not friends and it sounds like they are meeting for the first time? Even so, what could the house manager have said that would have been acceptable, if not her legal name? She is married to a man who does not have a legal last name, so the title becomes the last name. Considering that there are so many Americans with unusual and very long or double-barrelled last names, I am surprised that this is even an issue. “Duchess of Sussex” is just a long last name – and not even among the longest I’ve seen!
They are shocked to find that she is being treated with respect and dignity, something they never did for her when she lived in the UK. And they are racist and don’t believe that a Black woman should be so courteously treated.
Meghan is such a sweet person. Has such nice manners. I really, really, really wish she would start MESSING with the royal family. I mean messing with them. I would start writing my own autobiography and call it something really mean and ugly and true, I would CONSTANTLY do and announce something, anything whenever any of them do anything, I would sue the ass off of anyone that even looked sideways at me: oh wait, that is William, who I wish had gotten his slimey eyes stuck looking both sideways at Meghan and down his considerable nose at the same time. I’m sure she has lost her patience in private, and probably has very good public relations advice, but this has gone too far. I am fed up with it. Why isn’t she listening to me?
😂😂
The scribblers want to equate the Yorks and the Sussexes at all costs. It is criminal and disgusting to the extreme – dirty human trafficking stuff and an honourable, dignified couple squeezed into one place in their sick minds. I also think there should be more letters from lawyers, especially regarding Meghan’s protection. All the filth that is constantly being dumped on her name is also terrible for everyone who loves her.
I worry what the children will think when they are old enough to read what is written, and how the children at school will react to it all. Will they bully Archie and Lilibet, it is so unfair.
Please take the titles so I can watch Scooter go apoplectic when they become Prince and Princess Henry Spencer lmao
🤭
Or (even funnier) Prince and Princess Henry Sussex, if our suspicions are correct that they have legally changed their family name from Mountbatten-Windsor to Sussex.
Grand houses seem to have replaced butlers with house managers. A glass doored elevator denotes grand house! So I’m assuming the house manager let the interviewer in and settled her in a room. When Meghan came to join her, the house manager “announced her.” Meghan could have just joined her, but sounds like the house manager wanted to do the formal thing. I must say, the way the writer phrased things, I was a bit confused and had to think about what she was describing. Also, the writers seems to be experiencing this sort of thing for the first time, as she didn’t seem to understand the “need” to announce. Who knows, the house manager may have even been a Brit himself!
Wow. Thanks for explaining how the ‘announcement’ could have happened. Like others on here I was having trouble wrapping my head around the logistics and sequence of events that led to the ‘announcement’ of DoS. Sounds rather formal, but contrast it with Chuck. In Chuck’s case it would have required an extra servant to carry the visitor’s calling card to Chuck on a silver salver before the announcement of Chuck to his guest 😵💫
Re: Meghan’s title, I read a US Weekly article by Shelby Stivale who asked etiquette expert Myka Meier about the propriety of using the Sussex title. According to Meier, “From an etiquette standpoint, using a British title either socially or professionally globally — including the U.S. — is not unusual or improper, especially when the person is widely known by that title.” Since Meier is a dual American-British citizen and was trained by a former member of Betty’s Holy Royal Household, I’m going to take Meier’s word over any Sykotab screeching.
Didn’t the BBC have to issue a whole apology for not calling Kate Middleton the POW? So now we’re supposed to get upset the Duchess of Sussex was announced as the Duchess of Sussex? What else should she be addressed by? They’re so upset that they’re not even mentioning that she’s in an UES townhouse with a house manager and a glass elevator in the living room? That must be a really really nice house. Anyway, I don’t get the problem with this, or even calling her your royal highness. What a tempest in a teapot.
Knew this was going to happen. They are so predictable.
Dang! Didn’t get to the edit button in time! I wanted to add–this is Meghan’s married name. She is an American citizen. And it doesn’t matter what William decrees in his tiny salty home, it has no bearing on the official, government name of an American citizen. 🙄
I am not sure why I bothered, but I corrected some jackass in one of Harper’s threads about her title being revoked. They wouldn’t acknowledge the facts, but they just kept moving the goalposts: “Well, she’s not a working royal, so she should not use her titles, period.” I pointed out that Fergie was divorced and not a working royal and used her title for decades in every commercial venture, and no one complained. “Well, she (Fergie) didn’t speak badly about the royals.” No, she was just grifted Epstein and used her royal connections to keep grifting for her and Andrew. 🙄 I swear these people are rabid dog insane.
Sykes, I’m fairly certain doesn’t believe half the imaginary to semi factual bits he pumps out for his even more rabid readers.
But, taken at face value, it’s shocking to read this inflammatory stuff.
Well.. she IS the Duchess of Sussex.
That is her name.
The other .. was a job she had for a
minute.
The Brit tabloids are psychotic.
I went to Harper’s Bazaar IG to see what they posted from Meghan’s photo shoot and I was very disheartened by all the nasty comments. I decided to ask ChatGPT why is Meghan the target of all this undeserved hate? This was the response:
“Meghan became a target because she is:
• Highly profitable for media
• Symbolically useful for culture wars
• Threatening to traditional hierarchies
• Hard to control
• Different from what the royal institution and UK tabloids are built around
• A woman of color in a historically white, conservative, hereditary monarchy
And many groups benefit financially, politically, or emotionally from maintaining that narrative.”
I also asked who benefits from the online attention and this was the response:
“So who benefits most?
If we rank them:
#1 British tabloids – financially
#2 Anti-Meghan influencers – monetarily
#3 Social platforms – algorithmically
#4 The royal institution – politically & strategically
#5 Culture-war commentators – ideologically
#6 Troll communities – socially
These groups have incentives to keep the narrative going – not because it’s true, but because it’s profitable, useful, or emotionally rewarding to them.”
I will continue to be a fan and avoid the list above.
Spot on! The list speaks the truth.
LOL Imagine how pressed they’d be if he’d announced her as HRH!
HOW exactly did they expect a member of staff in what clearly appears to be a formal household to address her? As “Meghan”, or as “Ms. Markle”? I suspect they would prefer the latter.
What bothers them in this case is the realisation that in the US and elsewhere, the Duchess is being treated as an important person, and being treated much the same as household staff in the UK treat their royals (even though they did not extend the same courtesy to Meghan).
Of course the gentleman would announce her using her legal name, which just happens to include her title. Anything else would be extraordinarily rude and unprofessional.