“Benedict Cumberbatch & his wife stepped out at a NYC screening” links

I have zero concern for the fate of sexual predators, so I’m not here to defend Kevin Spacey. But I do think we should call out that as a man who targeted little boys, he was destroyed quickly and definitively. While the orange felon and pedo Andy are living the high life on public money.
I guess it’s fine to prey on children, but only if you’re straight. 😒 ugh.
Pretty sure I already saw Bendy’s movie. It was called The Babadook.
Oh no, this is VERY different and not a horror movie. This is based on Max Porter’s (lovely) novel, Grief is a Thing with Feathers.
This wasn’t in the links but seeing that Chadwick Boseman received his star on the Walk of Fame posthumously is equal parts heartbreaking and heartwarming.
He should still be here. Fuck cancer.
Spacey has all these actors defending him, why can’t he tap one them to help him secure and apartment or something. F*cking crybaby.
I smile, then tear up every time I think of Chadwick. For me he is the epitome of “gone too soon.” 🥺
Not a popular thing that disappeared, but last night I randomly thought about Jessica Alba and realized I hadn’t heard her name in ages. Which is fine because I didn’t like her, lol.
Replying to myself, after reading the article on buzz feed, I disagree with like 70% of it, and some of the things on the list are not “forgotten” even if they’re not as popular as they once were.
Interesting @Tuesday. I follow her on Instagram to scope out her sytle, and I wondered if she was still Famous famous. She has a lot of projects on the go, but I’m also surprised when I see her mentioned in mainstream media.
I know some unsavory things about her (know someone that knows her casually). You’re right to not like her.
The trends that disappeared is just a list of trends that lived out their timeline. Trends by definition are temporary, but the reference to Ally McBeal is truly weird. Yes, a tv show was popular for several seasons and then fizzled. With the exception of SVU, SNL, and the Simpsons, no tv show lasts forever.
Really helpful 👍 information here
I got news for Buzzfeed – mood rings are back in fashion, lol. A lot of those weren’t trends but products and fads that ran their course.
Is it hope? Is hope the thing with feather? Was Emily right? Come on, tell me.