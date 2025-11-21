“Benedict Cumberbatch & his wife stepped out at a NYC screening” links
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter stepped out at the NYC screening of The Thing with Feathers. (They look like siblings.) [Just Jared]
Kevin Spacey is homeless. Oh well. [Hollywood Life]
More thoughts on Vanity Fair’s all-dude Hollywood issue. [Socialite Life]
Jessie Buckley at the Hamnet premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Wicked: For Good. [LaineyGossip]
Priyanka Chopra’s gorgeous ensemble. [RCFA]
All the drama on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. [Pajiba]
The rules, in 1979, for a legendary gay club. [OMG Blog]
A young Jane Fonda was on Password. [Seriously OMG]
A Real Housewife was arrested. [Starcasm]
What are some popular trends/things that just disappeared? [Buzzfeed]

14 Responses to ““Benedict Cumberbatch & his wife stepped out at a NYC screening” links”

  1. mightymolly says:
    November 21, 2025 at 1:27 pm

    I have zero concern for the fate of sexual predators, so I’m not here to defend Kevin Spacey. But I do think we should call out that as a man who targeted little boys, he was destroyed quickly and definitively. While the orange felon and pedo Andy are living the high life on public money.

  2. Mac says:
    November 21, 2025 at 1:51 pm

    Pretty sure I already saw Bendy’s movie. It was called The Babadook.

    • Kirsten says:
      November 21, 2025 at 5:53 pm

      Oh no, this is VERY different and not a horror movie. This is based on Max Porter’s (lovely) novel, Grief is a Thing with Feathers.

  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 21, 2025 at 3:09 pm

    This wasn’t in the links but seeing that Chadwick Boseman received his star on the Walk of Fame posthumously is equal parts heartbreaking and heartwarming.

    He should still be here. Fuck cancer.

    Spacey has all these actors defending him, why can’t he tap one them to help him secure and apartment or something. F*cking crybaby.

  4. Tuesday says:
    November 21, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    Not a popular thing that disappeared, but last night I randomly thought about Jessica Alba and realized I hadn’t heard her name in ages. Which is fine because I didn’t like her, lol.

    • Tuesday says:
      November 21, 2025 at 3:27 pm

      Replying to myself, after reading the article on buzz feed, I disagree with like 70% of it, and some of the things on the list are not “forgotten” even if they’re not as popular as they once were.

    • jmbeans says:
      November 21, 2025 at 4:40 pm

      Interesting @Tuesday. I follow her on Instagram to scope out her sytle, and I wondered if she was still Famous famous. She has a lot of projects on the go, but I’m also surprised when I see her mentioned in mainstream media.

    • Ana says:
      November 21, 2025 at 7:24 pm

      I know some unsavory things about her (know someone that knows her casually). You’re right to not like her.

  5. mightymolly says:
    November 21, 2025 at 3:57 pm

    The trends that disappeared is just a list of trends that lived out their timeline. Trends by definition are temporary, but the reference to Ally McBeal is truly weird. Yes, a tv show was popular for several seasons and then fizzled. With the exception of SVU, SNL, and the Simpsons, no tv show lasts forever.

  6. Llmstx says:
    November 21, 2025 at 7:06 pm

    Really helpful 👍 information here

  7. NikkiK says:
    November 21, 2025 at 7:43 pm

    I got news for Buzzfeed – mood rings are back in fashion, lol. A lot of those weren’t trends but products and fads that ran their course.

  8. Is that so? says:
    November 22, 2025 at 2:35 am

    Is it hope? Is hope the thing with feather? Was Emily right? Come on, tell me.

