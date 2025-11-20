The trailer for ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ is here, and Harry is in it!

Is it a little bit funny that Netflix dropped the trailer for With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration just a few hours before Prince William and Kate turned up at the Royal Variety Show? Come on, of course it’s funny. It’s not even the first time a Sussex-related Netflix trailer dropped in the middle of a newscycle which was supposed to be all about the Keens. Now, do we think this was the plan, or do we believe that this was all a happy coincidence? It probably was a coincidence – the trailer came out exactly two weeks before the holiday special drops. Which is how Netflix usually times these things. Anyway, enjoy the trailer:
I KNEW Harry would turn up in the holiday special. The surprise is that he’s apparently doing something food-related, when I figured he would be Executive Manager of Christmas Fairy Lights (that’s what the Brits call them, “fairy lights”). But he turned up to get fed, which… fair enough. I like that he kisses Meghan and immediately puts his head down to finish his snack. That ginger is well-fed in every sense. As for the rest of it… Naomi Osaka is a surprise guest. Meghan wrote to Osaka in 2021, when Osaka took a big mental health break from tennis. Tom Colicchio turns up to make some kind of Christmas-y dish. Meghan’s dear friend Kelly McKee Zajfen is there, as is Meghan’s friend Lindsay Roth. The other guy is Will Guidara, a hospitality expert.
Anyway, this looks fun. As someone who consumes holiday-themed cooking shows, it’s just nice to see some programming which is like “here are some nice, gentle entertaining tips and some great things to cook for the holidays.” As opposed to everything being a grudge-match competition, Christmas Cookies OR DEATH. Bring back attractive hostesses in evening gowns basting turkeys in soft lighting. I swear there’s a market for it.
Photos, poster and screencaps courtesy of Netflix.
So looking forward to this!
And both the trailer AND Harpers Bazaar what a treat!
Oh wow, I gasped at the green dress!
And I’m excited to see her bring Christmas crackers to the mainstream in the US!!
That is such a pretty dress!
Looking forward as well. Still have to order more spreads , a trio for my daughter and nephew.
As Ever has free shipping until Friday, so if you want to order, do so now! I restocked on some Rosé (which has gone up in price a bit -grrrr!!), and champagne (which is SO delicious!!). Make sure you enter “freeship20” ( I *think* that’s what it is) to get the discount.
Lovely, gentle, kind. Of course the haters on Salt Island will be horrified and condemn the special for______________________________fill in the blank for whatever reason(s).
I’m looking forward to watching the special, as it’s some much needed holiday cheer 🎄🎅🏿🤶🏾❄️⛄️
Go Meghan! Go!
I know it can’t ever happen but I WISH we could see how Meghan decorates her actual home for the holidays. You KNOW it’s gorgeous. Anyway I’m 100% watching this!
I’d like to think she is decorating the set the way she would decorate her home, more or less. Looks like a lot of greenery and glowy lights. I’d actually be interested in a discussion of lights. I’m always trying to find that perfect glowy light that is soft and more yellow than white.
Look for fairy lights that are “soft white” instead of just “white”. They’re out there. Some lights now have controls that let you choose the color, check out that there is a soft white setting. That is what you’re looking for. I had the same problem with wireless bulbs when I wanted some for lamps I was making from crystal decanters, and when I was buying LED bulbs for some regular lamps. The “natural daylight” is a cold, blue light. But I exchanged them for “warm white” and WHAT a difference!
Thx for the tips! I’m incredibly picky about lighting and just know what I love when I see it.
If you re-watch the Harry & Meghan Netflix series, you’ll see a few images of their home(s) decorated for Christmas (with Meghan on a ladder in one of them). Plus one of their first Christmas cards was a picture of their Christmas tree in the background with a baby Archie crawling towards a camera.
I’m here for it! Still about 2 weeks away though😂. I can’t wait. I’d love to see some crafts that you could easily do with the kids like she did with that food art apron. The kiss! Cutees.
When my kids were young, we would make Christmas ornaments out of walnut mice. If you google it, they’re easy to make, walnut shells, hazelnuts, scraps of felt and material and a bit of glue. You should try it, a lot of fun and memories. One of my nieces is coming home this Christmas and wants to make some. We are going to have a family party before Christmas so everyone can have some.
We did that craft in school one year!
Okay, you’re brining me back bc I did those too but just hadn’t thought about it in so long!
We made paint-pour ornaments when my girls were little that I still love to hang … you just get clear plastic or glass ornaments, pour in acrylic paint and swirl it around until the paint forms a kind of marble pattern.
Easy-peasy.
They initialed them with fine-point gold and silver sharpies.
Hmm, we did the basic sequins pinned into a styrofoam ball with a ribbon holder at top. I still have mine!
I swear there’s a market for it too. I’m looking forward to a break from bleakness. We all deserve a break from time to time and this is lovely.
Agree, we all need a break and we all need some joy!
I can’t wait for this program.
So looking forward to her peaceful show. Holiday expectations are angsty enough without adding humiliating defeat in Cake Wars. Also love her brown knit cabled vest.
I LOVE the colours, decor and ambiance in the trailer. It’s feels like being wrapped up in a Thanksgiving and holiday blanket, so comforting!
While I await the holiday special, I’m re-watching With Love Meghan seasons 1 and 2. Also nice to have in the background while working…
Can NOT wait. 🎄
I’m looking forward to this. I knew Harry would show up but I thought it would have been at end like the first season. According to the derangers in talktv Harry being in the trailer means that he and Meghan are the brink of divorce.
I’m also very excited. The trailer was perfectly timed, especially with the Harper’s Bazaar cover and article happening on the same day. This holiday (this year really) has been a great Sussex treat. I can’t wait to see what hunky Harry is eating in that bowl, as you said he is well fed in every way. Everyone looked great. Meghan’s green dress took my breath away, she’s so gorgeous.
Now I’m really bummed 😢. I broke my wrist 2 weeks ago and per my doctor I can’t push, pull or bear any weight until February, so there goes all my Christmas baking ideas!! I was really looking forward to incorporating many of Meghan’s ideas into our family’s holiday season. Excuse me while I wonder off to cry.😭
Oh, @Harla, I’m so sorry! Can you maybe get a friend or a family member to come and help you bake? Maybe throw a baking party, where you provide the snacks, drinks, and some of the ingredients, other people do the heavy lifting, and everybody gets to share out the results?
I’ve been injured and had to wait it out and miss some things important to me, so I totally sympathize. But even if this holiday season looks different than the one you planned, you still have lots of opportunities for joy! 💛
Sorry to hear. I will be laid up too, recovering from surgery, but at least we have something good to watch!
We’re in such the same boat right now, Harla. I could try and direct my family in some of these ideas…but I wana be doing it too! Maybe we can do a big Valentine’s or Galentine’s party or just a let’s celebrate the freshly healed bones party in February? Not quite the same but something to look forward to.
Celebitches, we need to invest in some bubble wrap to protect all of you from broken bones!
Meghan looks great in the Trailer picture. But her arm looks rail thin. And her hairpiece is visible. I would have criticized Kate for both.
Just an observation.
I don’t see the hairpiece (but it took me years to spot Kate’s lol). I do think she is thin but the reason it doesnt stand out to me like it does Kate is that Meghan has always been pretty thin. Maybe she’s a smidge thinner now but to me its not like Kate going from being really thin 2 years ago to what we saw last night.
@Becks1, I agree. And Meghan always looks healthy and Kate doesn’t. Can’t imagine Kate doing a bold magazine cover like Meghan’s. I am Team Harry & Meghan all the way. I just question myself about my own double standards sometimes, especially on appearance.
@fwiw I get it. I think its a good exercise – are we okay with this (whatever “this” is) ONLY because its Meghan? Criticism (or even just not liking something M is wearing or whatever) doesnt mean someone’s a troll.
She is not rail thin, IMO. She is a small boned, petite woman, but she is strong and clearly healthy. Compare her bare arms in these photos to Kate’s arms in the green velvet dress from last night. With Kate, you can see every vein, every sinew. If she has a single ounce of body fat left on her, it’s not visible to the camera’s eye. But Meghan’s arms are small yes, but smooth and toned. She has a layer of body fat. Not to mention what is evidently a killer moisturizer routine! Oy, I need to do better for my own neglected skin.
I don’t see a hairpiece either. I see a mixed-race woman with straightened hair, which for her will always have a different texture than hair which is naturally straight.
Her hair has more body, it’s a little stiffer, so when she pulls it back or puts a part in the front section, it doesn’t lie silky smooth like hair would that doesn’t have that texture.
I suppose she might wear hairpieces, extensions, or even a wig, and no shame to her if she chooses to. But frankly I doubt she’d bother. She is loved and loving, and clearly more interested in living her life than in presenting a “perfect” image.
Once she got on the media radar and they dug up her every appearance I saw a segment her on a talk show. She was so very thin and I assumed it was due to being a working actress. She actually looks better to me now, years later.
She’s not rail thin. A few weeks ago you all were saying she looked unflattering aka fat at the Kevin Coster charity.
I think Netflix just does what it wants to do when it wants, but someone there has a sense of humor and nothing is 100% coincidence. I like to think that there are a lot of people there like us, who think “well Meghan is too nice but wouldn’t it be funny IF…” and then they embrace the petty on her behalf.
This show looks….well, like comfort food, lol. It just seems relaxing and peaceful and happy. I think that’s part of the appeal of Great British Baking – while yes its a competition, there is something relatively low stakes about it. It doesn’t feel like other cooking competition shows. it’s nice to just watch someone bake and decorate.
I can believe someone at Netflix is possibly shady.
@Becks1 — fully agree!
I’ve been watching the GBBS recently, and I think the difference is that they don’t play up any competitiveness between the bakers. The contestants are really presented as competing against themselves, their own abilities, and against the expectations of the judges.
Also, the whole part of the filming where they’re consistently showing small moments of the natural world around the tent, the animals, flowers etc. It’s purely lovely and so calming.
I’ve been on this site 1-2 years and I still have no clue why you call her (them) keen. Someone take pity of me and tell me please.
The word keen gets used a lot by the BM in regards to the Wales, as in they are keen to do something. It’s become a joke that they’re forever keen to do something one day someday but just not today.
For many years, every fluff piece written about W & K would talk about how keen they are to do things, and then they’d never do them. Always keen, never seen.
@CMRM — the Keen or Katie Keen nickname is derived from the press coverage of the Windsors, especially of Workshy Willy and the Duchess of Do-Little, fed by the Palace press briefings.
Kate doesn’t do much and never has, but when she does turn up for things, she’s often presented as “keen to learn.” She’s keen to learn about homelessness, baking, sheep farming, textiles, art, photography, whatever.
She doesn’t show up to pitch in and help, she doesn’t bring donations to a food bank she visits, or get a project going to help disaster victims raise money. She’s just endlessly KEEN TO LEARN. Which we are supposed to see as her “working” and earning her place in the line for handouts of taxpayer money.
Personally, I think if she hasn’t learned a few things by now, maybe she should spend a little less time on vacation and put in a bit of effort.
Yeah, like others have said, its because its a word the press used to use a LOT to describe Kate – she was keen to learn, keen to queen, keen to work, etc.
Its basically the equivalent of “she never will do those things but we promise she’s thinking about not doing them.”
It became a joke because the word was rolled out like clockwork most Novembers/Decembers – right around the time people realized how little kate actually worked that year. Don’t worry everyone, she doesnt work but she’s KEEN!!!
One of the writers here once said that she was preening, keening and future queening and it’s one of the best descriptions of her ever
Looks amazing!
I like her vibe and can believe she genuinely likes the holidays. But the trailer gave me a chuckle because it was a very different atmosphere where I grew up. It was most definitely not relaxed, it was tense. I remember many tree decorating times that ended in tears. I promised myself it would be different in my household and the tree decorating with children was a blast, no pressure.
I feel like they could have released this a bit earlier. Like it would have been the perfect day after Thanksgiving digestion watch.
Normades, Thanksgiving is on the 27th (a week from today). That wouldn’t have been a very long lead for the Trailor before the special was aired.
I absolutely LOVE the soundtrack(s) that they’ve used on the trailer, sets the nostalgic vibe of glamorous Christmas celebrations nicely.
Meghan clearly loves music. I love the way WLM uses it.
Yay! Really looking forward to watching this. I find it all very soothing – I’ll probably watch it twice – ha!
This is my kind of Holiday programming. I didn’t know Naomi Osaka was so tall.
The trailer feels so cozy! I can’t wait to watch the holiday special.