The trailer for ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ is here, and Harry is in it!

Is it a little bit funny that Netflix dropped the trailer for With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration just a few hours before Prince William and Kate turned up at the Royal Variety Show? Come on, of course it’s funny. It’s not even the first time a Sussex-related Netflix trailer dropped in the middle of a newscycle which was supposed to be all about the Keens. Now, do we think this was the plan, or do we believe that this was all a happy coincidence? It probably was a coincidence – the trailer came out exactly two weeks before the holiday special drops. Which is how Netflix usually times these things. Anyway, enjoy the trailer:

I KNEW Harry would turn up in the holiday special. The surprise is that he’s apparently doing something food-related, when I figured he would be Executive Manager of Christmas Fairy Lights (that’s what the Brits call them, “fairy lights”). But he turned up to get fed, which… fair enough. I like that he kisses Meghan and immediately puts his head down to finish his snack. That ginger is well-fed in every sense. As for the rest of it… Naomi Osaka is a surprise guest. Meghan wrote to Osaka in 2021, when Osaka took a big mental health break from tennis. Tom Colicchio turns up to make some kind of Christmas-y dish. Meghan’s dear friend Kelly McKee Zajfen is there, as is Meghan’s friend Lindsay Roth. The other guy is Will Guidara, a hospitality expert.

Anyway, this looks fun. As someone who consumes holiday-themed cooking shows, it’s just nice to see some programming which is like “here are some nice, gentle entertaining tips and some great things to cook for the holidays.” As opposed to everything being a grudge-match competition, Christmas Cookies OR DEATH. Bring back attractive hostesses in evening gowns basting turkeys in soft lighting. I swear there’s a market for it.