Princess Kate wore green velvet Talbot Runhof to the Royal Variety show

The Prince and Princess of Wales were the designated “royals” at last night’s Royal Variety Show. The Royal Variety show is a fundraiser for retired actors and entertainers. It is quite literally a variety show with musical performances, stand-up comedians and dance performances. The royal gossip is that (allegedly) everyone in the Windsor clan hates this gig even if it’s an excuse to get all dressed up. I think it’s a little bit funny that they made William and Kate do it this year. But hey, it’s not like the Waleses have much else on their schedule.
I’ll start with some nice stuff about Kate. Her dress was Talbot Runhof and it was new-to-us. It’s festive and seasonally appropriate, and I will always love a velvet gown in a rich jewel tone. Kate always looks nice in rich greens. Her styling here was exceptionally good (for her). While the hairpieces were really obvious, someone took the trouble to try to blend them. Her bracelet is fantastic, and I like her little clutch.
The bad stuff I have to say isn’t even “bad” in a mean way. She looks worryingly thin. As soon as the photos came out, concerns were raised online and on the Royalist Substack. What’s even more remarkable is that even with “royalists” and casual-royal watchers wincing over these photos, the British press still won’t say anything. They’ve barely said anything about William losing a noticeable amount of weight in the past two years as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
Close-up detail of Catherine – The Princess of Wales' jewelry/purse as she attends the 'Royal Variety Performance' show at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Wednesday 19 November, 2025.
London, UK, 19 November 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year, either in London or in a theatre around the United Kingdom. The Royal Variety Charity assists those who've worked professionally in the entertainment industry and in 2024 the Charity set up a dedicated team to assist those in entertainment who are in need of help and support because of mental health issues.

The evening will be hosted by Jason Manford and will include a number of performances across
theatre, comedy and music with an exclusive performance from Paddington The Musical by
composer Tom Fletcher. There will also be a performance from the West End and Paris casts
of Les Misérables including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Killian Donnelly to celebrate the
show's 40th anniversary. Alongside this, there will be musical performances from Jessie J and
Laufey. Their Royal Highnesses will meet a number of performers and representatives
from the Royal Variety Charity.
from the Royal Variety Charity.,Image: 1053406411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Buckmaster/Avalon
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the Royal Variety Performance 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Wasting away before our eyes. And velvet is a thick looking fabric.
Esp. the side pic & the arms.
Hadnt noticed William though but Edward is bad as well
And doesn’t the camera add weight? So she’s even thinner IRL?
She needs an intervention – stat.
Around the time of her cancer announcement, TheHench said on here that she was apparently scarily thin IRL. She had friends who knew Kate and had seen her in person and said that the difference between 2024 and maybe 2022 was really shocking.
I know people will think we’re taking some sort of delight in this, but I think we all have the same reaction – “we may not like her, but she needs help.”
The wigs, dramatic weight loss, and extremely rare public events makes we wonder if Kate is going through chemo.
Yesterday, I saw candid photos of me at a work event, and I cringed so hard. I had to remind myself about that 10 lb rule. I’ve lost quite a bit of weight recently (thank you GLP-1’s! ) but still looked pretty pudgy in those photos. So yeah I find it shocking how thin she looks on film. I can’t even imagine what she looks like in person.
I’ve been posting about my concerns for a few years now. That woman is very ill. I don’t know if it’s cancer as there’s no port scar but something is very wrong in the cursed house of windsor.
I know y’all decided that she faked cancer because x,y,z didn’t add up to anecdotal experience — but she looks like a survivor to me.
Mr. had stage 4 head/neck and lost 90 pounds in 80 days — that was 5 years ago — he aged 20 years in 3 weeks and has never fully recovered a robust frame. He didn’t have a port either, nor did he lose his hair — but his throat was so burned he couldn’t swallow for 3 months.
Sometimes we don’t know what others are facing.
She said she was in remission, so no continuing treatment.
She said she didnt lose her hair. And the wig let situation has been a glaring issue for years before.
I had a chest port, removed, and I barely have a scar, though even after treatment I had a decent amount of subcutaneous fat to work with.
We didn’t all think she faked cancer. We speculatd about this and that, as we’re doing now. Sorry about Mr. That sounds so hard for him and your family. Hope he’s better.
HeatherC: I also had a port on my chest. I have two scars from it and they are visible. Can’t is a proven liar.
@Susan yes I agree. I barely have a scar but thats because even after treatment I wasn’t scary thin like her.
“no continuing treatment” does not mean no continuing effects from treatment – Mr. developed an eating disorder related to his PEG tube – it was a traumatic insertion and he resented the tube so much he wouldn’t use it and was essentially starving himself on top of the other issues.
Mr. had Cisplatin for chemo — he doesn’t have port scars, but he did develop a phlebitis that required surgical intervention from the drug. Everyone is different and everyone’s cancer journey is different.
His hair did thin considerably, but I believe that was more malnutrition than the chemo.
I just find the insistence that she MUST have an ED odd — that way there is someone to blame I guess.
Mr Mac had a port in his neck and two in his chest. If you look very closely, you can see the scars, but they could be easily covered up with make up. So, no, Kate isn’t a proven liar.
I hope your Mr. is doing better now, @wendy–yours too, @Mac. That sounds so scary.
Gah! Lost my whole callous comment. 🤔Anyhoo, I’m not worried about her nor will I waste any emotional energy on her. She disappeared last year & their response to our concern? They lied. Screw that. Those skinny arms still managed to wield ski poles, swim in the ocean (Greece & Mustique), wave a tennis racket (personal court at Anmer & Royal Lodge), so she’s fine. I’ll put my concern elsewhere–which is mostly here in the States where the president is calling for the death of members of Congress.
The side photos are really revealing. She needs help.
The side pic and the arms were edited. Blow it up, you’ll a gash that took out of her inner elbow and her arm looks lumpy. And that side edit is missing a shadow behind it. I don’t know who would make her thinner???
Does evening lighting make such a huge difference or are these pics edited? Her face looks wildly smoother than pics from earlier this week??
She has the “lollipop” look (see also Ariana), any of her fans who thinks she looks healthy here (I’ve seen lots of “wow, tennis arms”, “Pilates body” etc) have issues.
It’s both. Evening light is softer AND they ‘shopped her a lot.
yep she’s a lollipop – big head and skinny stick body.
She’s wasting away before our eyes, and no one in the British press will acknowledge it. It’s shocking to me.
I have a family member who was wasting away for years and it was impossible to intervene until her kid finally felt she had no choice. Everyone in the household was also wasting away, like the mind set becomes contagious, which may be why William has lost so much weight.
That dress looks great. It needs a necklace. Even if they are not lending K any jewels her husband and his brother inherited lots and lots of jewelry from Diana. There must be some kind of necklace she could have worn. I miss the jewelry of the Royals.
I don’t agree, it’s hard to pull off a necklace on a V neck.
I think the long earrings work really well, they dress the neckline without making it too fussy.
The bracelet is a priceless diamond bracelet – I think QE2 had two of them, but that may be mixing it up with Letizia who wears two big diamond bracelets.
I love the dress, I don’t like Kate, but surely someone cares about her enough to get her out of there? I am slim and looked at my upper arm/waist ratio and it is probably double hers… given we know Diana and Fergie had real issues with being judged for their weight, surely someone is getting her help?
There are several gorgeous diamond bracelets in the Vaults. This one is from Queen Mary. QEQM had a set of 5 cartier bracelets that are often mixed and matched (can be combined into other jewelry as well) and my favorite – the Wedding bracelet given to QEII by Prince Phillip. There are others – those are just my favorites.
She’s doing a disservice to those earrings with her hair down. She did this once before, when wearing that Nizam necklace that went missing after she was “loaned” it for an art exhibit, I think? Her flopping hair covered it up.
Gotta give credit where credit is due though, love the dress, and the color, but yes, she’s getting worryingly thin. So is he. His cheeks are gaunt. If he’s trying to compete with Harry’s fitness, he’s wide of the mark.
I love the dress and adore the colour. I would wear this!
The hair and makeup are business as usual for Kate, which is to say, bad. She could look so much younger with a haircut or updo and more flattering colours of blush and eyeshadow.
Definitely a hair up dress.
The hair is a mess. And scooter did not return her festive glances.
Agree on both counts. She must really rely on that hair for mental support — it is so obviously unflattering and overwhelming on her, and very dated. As for the festive glances, another website talked about the two being “hand in hand” and the picture provided showed that their hands were near each other as they walked, but very clearly not actually touching.
Nice green dress, but yeah all I can see is the prominence of her clavicle. And that shot from the side is very worrying. It’s not body shaming to notice this stuff. I’m old enough to remember the bad old days of the early 2000s, and how thin Portia de Rossi and MK Olsen got before they both admitted to having EDs. They both used to just claim that they were naturally thin.
So the British media will just pretend that she hasn’t been in the public eye for 25 years, and that she hasn’t gotten noticeably thinner after three children and as she’s gotten older. No one will help her though because as always perception is more important than reality. And multiple women having serious mental health issues while members of that family, they won’t be able to write off as anomalies. Especially not one that they have framed as basically being the closest incarnation to perfect on Earth.
Human lollipop. No amount of plush velvet and ruching can hide what is disturbingly obvious.
Or ‘social xray’, as coined by Tom Wolfe.
This! Looking back, Bonfire of the Vanities was a piercing tale of that era.
And remember the lollipop term applied to Nancy Reagan and her crowd. Was the first time I’d heard of it.
The dress is gorgeous but I agree, she is alarmingly thin.
I’m a sucker for green velvet especially for the holidays. I like the open neckline even if it’s a little wonky in the middle. I’d rather have seen a necklace and smaller earrings but that might just me be.
Would it actually be helpful for the tabloids to start writing about Kate’s weight? Idk the answer to that.
What’s mum doing?
Mum is busy glowing in reflected glory.
I remember reading about the time of the wedding that mum had introduced Kate to the Dukan diet (lots of meat) to get ready for her wedding dress. And I had a tween daughter at the time and thought, oh no, no, no, Carole.
It is time for mum to stop bathing in reflective glory and did something to help her daughter.
The color is great on her and I think the styling here is professional. The hair is way too giant and she is just painfully thin.
If the BM pulls even one string with WanK they risk exposing everything
else, they won’t risk it.
Her persistence with deep v necklines is either daring the media to comment or proof that she thinks she ‘looks great’
Her thinness is honestly disturbing at this point. She needs an intervention. There was another picture of her from the side in a different publication. I had to look at it three or four times because I was convinced it was an optical illusion and there was no way one person could be that thin – nope.
Sinewy. That’s how I would describe her arms and neck. The dress is nice though. Her husband looks a mess per usual.
I love this dress, it’s so classic. Pains me to say it as I cannot stand this woman, but it’s a good look. However, there is something badly wrong here. She’s emaciated. She’s pale, she looks washed out. She’s wearing all this hair to pretend she’s fine, but it’s obvious she’s not in a good place. William clearly can’t stand her, he barely glances at her. They need to sort themselves out, have some honesty with themselves. I don’t see this ending well, I’m sorry to say.
It’s a very pretty dress & love the earrings, bracelet, & clutch. From what I can see in the photos, she just zoomed out of the car & raced ahead to shake hands. Kinda the same way William does to her some times. Just ignore the spouse & let them make their own way. She used to follow him around like a puppy dog & now this.
And doesn’t William have a green velvet blazer? He should have worn that, or would it have been too matchy-matchy?
This woman’s diet probably consistently consist of cigarettes, gin and tea. Her thinness is alarming. Pretty soon her head will start looking strange because her body is so thin.
That time is fast approaching, if it hasn’t arrived yet …
There will be no intervention because Kate is “perfect”– always has been and always will be. So when she’s 95 pounds, and she will be the way she’s going, she will still be the perfect and amazing Kate. Remember, you can never be too rich or too thin.
Ah, yes, ‘never put a foot wrong’ Kate. 🙄
Diana had close women friends who did an intervention. And Diana sought help for the bulimia. Trouble is Kate appears not to have women friends.
She looked ok but as others have said she’s too thin. Perhaps she knew she would set tongues wagging if she wore this dress as was supposed to be which was off the shoulder. She has been disguising her weight for a long time by resorting to the wide shoulder pads and the many cape dresses. I wonder if this is the real reason why she wears suits a lot. I also wonder if this dress was supposed to be worn at the State Dinner for the German visit next month. The dress is by a German fashion house so does this mean she won’t be at the State Dinner?
Interesting about the German dress connection. Or maybe she ordered a few dresses and chose one for the state dinner but still liked this one. We will have to wait and see if she’s at the dinner? The Carole thing is on the 5th iirc? And there must be a certain awareness that you will get a different reaction in a slim-fitting dress v something more flowy.
It must be bad if even Sykes is prepared to provoke the wrath of his rabid pro Wales base by writing a piece on his Substack about her “slender frame”.
I’ve seen replies to posts on social media immediately questioning whether the pictures were photoshopped and the absolute shock when they’re presented with the stamped Getty images to prove that she is that thin. Does her family even care?
He never looks at her, not once.
There was a moment in the video of their arrival where they greeted a blonde woman for a moment. Kate’s long tight dress as she had to take a step up had the woman concerned and she even reached out almost as if to put her hand at Kate’s back just in case. Which was something that William who was right next to her should have been doing! I swear the woman must’ve been thinking the same. Like WTH help your wife up this step. Kate managed it fine but still.
She should be careful out in naycha one big gust of wind will blow her away she is so thin. Peg was his usual not giving her any loving glances. I saw one picture, believe it was in the People article, where Peg was moving her along from some people she was talking to. That was the only kind of touching he did to her.
He truly puts his hand at her back to herd her.
Yep that’s the only contact he gives to her his beloved sickly wife.
I noticed that. So I think she’s the reason they’re always late for everything. She’ll just stand there & blather on with whoever is in the vicinity.
I feel sorry for her. I know she’s been a mean girl but feel compassion for her. I would not want her life.
I’ve wondered if Kate’s disappearance two years ago was an intervention. But if KP came out and said, “yes, she’s trying to get better for a few years now,” they’d have to admit “cancer” or even “precancerous cells” was made up. It’s a shame they can’t be honest about her health.
As for Bulliam, perhaps he stopped or at least slowed down with the drinking, after that investiture where he was videotaped swaying. My neighbor stopped drinking and lost a ton of weight.
I dont think he stopped because we’ve seen him drinking in public since then. But he may have slowed down.
i wonder if the palace thought that by saying cancer it would explain her extreme thinness and people wouldn’t question it. but according to Kate and what KP has said, her treatment ended well over a year ago, she’s in remission, etc. So if we’re following their own words, you would think she wouldn’t be getting thinner, but would look healthier.
I think its clear now that the cancer story was…..well, misleading…..and now KP can’t unring that bell.
(personally I think the precancerous cells is probably the most accurate version of what happened, since that’s what William himself said, and that was used to as a convenient cover for something else.)
She did say cancer, I think that William said pre-cancerous because he couldn’t admit to himself that it was cancer, after all his mother died young and he knows what it is like to lose a parent when you are a child.
I have wondered if it were William who had cancer and BP was too scared to admit it, so they pretended it was Kate. Bit far fetched perhaps.
Yeah, I think it can be true that precancerous/cancerous cells were found and treated but that something else was going on. I dont expect the palace to ever tell the truth but if they had to it could be finessed. As in all the while Kate was dealing with cancerous cells, she was also dealing with…xyz but chose to keep it private. Would some people be skeptical? Sure but they’ve got a whole propaganda machine to make it work.
I believe she had precancerous cells. I went back and watched Kate’s video and she said cancer cells had been present. She never said I have cancer. I think the BM turned this announcement into a cancer battle to shame people for questioning her disappearance and shut down any questions. KP never corrected anything because it’s benefits them. Kate never has to work again, William is hiding behind Kate, and the public is very sympathetic towards them. Notice, both Kate and William are very vague about anything concerning her health.
Didn’t she say “cancer had been present”? That sounds like something was removed during the abdominal surgery and the cells were in the removed tissue.
I still think it was manufactured to cover for a mental breakdown on either her or Peg’s part, and for being exposed as one of the two top royal racists in a family full of them.
I just don’t believe the Windsors tell the whole story or even tell the truth the majority of the time. So yeah same. I believe cancerous/precancerous cells were found. And that there was something else going on that year. At the end of the day, I wish Kate could good health.
The timing of the “cancer” announcement was also suspicious, in my view. It was in the middle of that business with the frankenphoto of her and the kids, which had apparently been cobbled together from other photos. That was becoming a bit of a crisis and then all of a sudden, “cancer”. So everyone backed off, which I think was the intention.
And yes, the wording was significant. Cancer “had been” present, the treatment was “preventative”. All smoke and mirrors.
My tinfoil hat theory is it’s a little of column a and a little of column b. They moved into that “cottage” and remember? no renovations. The house is like 300 years old My children and I are VERY susceptible to mold unfortunately genetically and we accidentally lived in black mold and I lost like 20 pounds. They all look dehydrated and haggard, mold does all of that. It even causes cancer. We have major mold denial in the US and I’ve heard it’s similar in uk. When they experiment on rats for like cancer therapy they use ochratoxin, a mycotoxin made from mold, to give the rats tumors YET ask any doctor even oncologist – does mold cause cancer? They will prob say no. The raging too and fighting, mold rage is a thing. Mold exacerbates digestive issues and auto immune ones so if she did have some type of AI thing it would worsen in a house with tons of molds imho – mold can be hidden, it’s often inside walls for example. Anyway, that’s my armchair diagnosis. Not saying an ED isn’t at play just saying it’s other stuff too.
So she saw the WLM trailer and sent someone out to buy a full length green dress. so obvious.
Yep, she really did. 😀 She would be lost without her Meghan mood board.
The body of the dress is fine, but not from the breasts up. And the back is just old-fashioned, 80s-style. The colour is great – I’ve got a green velvet dress in a similar shade and I love it.
For everyone worrying about her: she seems to be PROUD of her skeletal frame. So I no longer think that she has been using clothes to cover up the alarming thinness. She’s probably been wearing extra layers because her body is not retaining heat, or because she feels she looks too “big” on those days. She is certainly not attempting to hide anything here.
I just watched the trailer and I can’t wait to see more of the green dress that Meghan is wearing. I like the brighter color and the more modern styling. Kkkate did a more dowdy version of Meghan’s dress, as always. I was struck by how authentic Meghan is on camera – she looks like she actually enjoys all things holiday.
The trailer came out at 5pm UK time. I don’t think Kate went and got a tailored green dress in less than 2 hours.
No, the promo pic of Meghan in the green dress came out a few weeks ago.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery
I love a good velvet dress, especially around the holidays, so I like this. Its one of her better evening gowns in a long time. She tends to go overly fussy, with just too many details or just….too much…in general. but this is nice and streamlined.
The hair is better than it was on Tuesday but still a hot mess. She needs a hairstylist who can do a simple updo thats not super fussy for events like this (i.e. not the braids in a bun that is her go to a lot of times.)
And finally yes. she’s shockingly thin. It was evident on Tuesday when she was swimming in that gray suit and its even more evident now. Its really obvious when you look at her clavicle and her hands (they are out of proportion to her arms.) she’s been thin for the entirety of her marriage now besides pregnancies, but this seems like a different level.
It’s a lovely gown and the color is great on her. However, the too-thin body shaming is off the charts.
I have had health issues over the years and lost lots of weight. It sucked to give presentations of walking around my office and have people constantly ask about it. Made me feel self-conscious. I know she had something in her abdomen, and chemo, even post-chemo, can affect appetite. Plus the stress of being a young mom and thinking you could leave them w/o one. I wonder also if they cleaned up their eating to avoid cancer, though you would think with their access, they ate pretty clean. Wonder if it is stress with Willie or a change in household eating?
I’ll never know, so I’m not even sure why I’m making assumptions. I also love the velveteen dress; the color is gorgeous. I also hope she improves her hair. After a few months, that looks like it was thrown on her head, I am surprised she did not “chill on the hair “or go shorter or do less. It does seem like some unhealthy coping thing, more stress or public insecurity = more hair.
Of COURSE she wore *green* after Meghan’s Netflix preview showing her in a green dress. A few commenters did say the next time we saw Kate she would be in green, but they expected her to wear it to her Christmas service takeover, not this event. 😀
And yes, she is scarily thin. Her hands looked like bony claws in the images the few papers who put her on the front pages selected. And yet, all I can think is that she nearly cost a pregnant woman her life, so I cannot feel a shred of sympathy, not after all her lies and evil and subterfuge. And she is still copykeening and still using said woman as distraction from her own issues.
Her hair weighs more than she does. She needs help, her family needs to intervene.
She is way too thin and I get mad each time a royalist writes on SM that she looks beautiful. Some young women and girls are easily influenced and may stop eating believing that they are fat. As she is a public figure, keeping silent about this is a dangerous disservice to many.
Oh damn. When I saw the photos of her from the front I thought she looked no less thin than she has. Then I saw the side photos. She looks like she’s been severely body tuned,
Didn’t the press say they weren’t commenting on her clothes anymore?
It is quite shocking because she was always a strong, athletic person. I was skinny for decades till I was diagnosed with celiac disease in my mid 40’s. I used to get the meanest comments from people who obviously thought I had an eating disorder. My adult daughter is super thin, even after having 3 kids, but she’s tested negative for celiac. Thing is, we gotta worry about keeping our bones strong, being on the thin side. My daughter has recently started strength training & I’m super proud of her. It’s more than just about looks, being too thin can lead to a host of health problems down the road, and Kate is on a bad path here. She will be very fragile in her 60’s, if she can’t turn things around. We all remember the bandaids on her fingers.
She may still have Celiac. The test isn’t always conclusive.
I think they both look good. Kate’s dress is beautiful. The heavier fabric adds weight but that’s flattering for her. I agree the hair is just too much. It looks way out of balance with her frame. A wavy pony with a jeweled clip would have been sleeker and prettier. She has a pretty face and all that hair detracts rather than accentuates it.
Her evening wear is always superb, unlike her tacky and ill chosen daywear. Lying about the hair, dangerously thin.
Despite the extreme thinness (which is concerning) and the obvious wiglet, I think this ensemble is her best look in the last few years. There is little to criticize. She’s on a roll! First, her keen business speech pizazz and now successful glamorous dress night.
Oh well… I have no sympathy for her. She has maintained this weight for a very long time, I also believe Kate and her team lied about having cancer which I find very disgusting!
We only see what Bill and Cathy want people to see. Their multiple vacations, extensive mansion collection and media at their beck and call leaves little to sympathize with.
They don’t care about anyone but themselves.
A praise to the designers Talbot Runhof, my favorite when I need a ball gown, affordable, and also for women who are not super skinny (aka normal women with boobs &hips).
I actually like the dress and the color suits her. Even the hair isn’t too crazy. Does she have personal jewelry or does she just wear Crown collection pieces, because she’s not wearing much. However, she looks painfully, unhealthily thin and it’s not body shaming to call it out. The thing is Kate’s fans, admirers and press sycophants will never say anything about it. They really are just happy to see her in gowns at events like this. They’re not interested in her having projects or speaking to business leaders. They want her at receptions and concerts shaking hands and smiling, regardless if whatever literally eating away at her.
According to some British commenters in other groups, they said that they noticed her dramatic weight loss after Louis was born but her appearance was very concerning before the Kate is missing episode. In person she looks older than she is because of her weight loss, according to them.
She looks emaciated in this dress and is completely overpowered by her hair. Her hands resemble those of a much older woman, especially around the knuckles, but what struck me the most are her prominent shoulder blades. I looked like that once, but there again I did have an eating disorder.
Correction: Collar bones, not shoulder blades.
Her hair is very obviously a security blanket. That dress called for an updo or at least a sleek chignon.
I’ve always wondered about that.
I had a Seventeen magazine prom special that said the higher/more detailed/busy the neckline, the higher the hair (mind you -this was the mid-to-late 90s)
Halter/ Ultra strappy = Updo
Boatneck, sweetheart = Half up
Strapless = tumbling spiral perm curls
Then again, there were sections talking about dying your shoes to match, so…..
The color of the dress is pretty and coming into seasonal, but there is something odd about the cut and fit. I don’t’ love it. I do love that bracelet though! She look really thin but she also has an unusual body, like her arms, hands and legs are kind of bigger and her torso is very thin. I have always thought she starves herself to keep her extremities thin which makes her torso look non-existent. Those clavicles though! Not gonna lie, she is giving a Karen Carpenter look. Yikes!
The dress suits her role – a little too flashy. However, it emphasises her thin figure. I don’t trust the photos coming out of this palace and feel manipulated by the editing, which emphasises her thin figure even more. Should we talk about how emaciated she is? Are we being deliberately manipulated? We know that younger women can hardly survive in this system, if at all. That’s nothing new. Perhaps she is being threatened with the loss of her reputation or with all the things that have been done for centuries. To me, she looks scared, and in the video with the white jumpsuit, you can’t see any contours.
Beaniebean, you make excellent points. Thanks for your incisive comments. You are right .
I love Kate’s dress – the color and the cut, but I’m concerned about her weight! I hope she has people looking after her. She has been more than horrible to her SIL in the past, but that doesn’t negate the pressure she must feel she is under and how that affects her physically and psychologically. Marrying into that family is more of a curse than a blessing.