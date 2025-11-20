Princess Kate wore green velvet Talbot Runhof to the Royal Variety show

The Prince and Princess of Wales were the designated “royals” at last night’s Royal Variety Show. The Royal Variety show is a fundraiser for retired actors and entertainers. It is quite literally a variety show with musical performances, stand-up comedians and dance performances. The royal gossip is that (allegedly) everyone in the Windsor clan hates this gig even if it’s an excuse to get all dressed up. I think it’s a little bit funny that they made William and Kate do it this year. But hey, it’s not like the Waleses have much else on their schedule.

I’ll start with some nice stuff about Kate. Her dress was Talbot Runhof and it was new-to-us. It’s festive and seasonally appropriate, and I will always love a velvet gown in a rich jewel tone. Kate always looks nice in rich greens. Her styling here was exceptionally good (for her). While the hairpieces were really obvious, someone took the trouble to try to blend them. Her bracelet is fantastic, and I like her little clutch.

The bad stuff I have to say isn’t even “bad” in a mean way. She looks worryingly thin. As soon as the photos came out, concerns were raised online and on the Royalist Substack. What’s even more remarkable is that even with “royalists” and casual-royal watchers wincing over these photos, the British press still won’t say anything. They’ve barely said anything about William losing a noticeable amount of weight in the past two years as well.