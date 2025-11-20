They’re really mad about Prince Harry making a speech at a real estate convention?

After Thanksgiving, Prince Harry will head back to Toronto, where he’s due to make a keynote speech at the Ontario Real Estate Association Power House. As I said yesterday, there’s a vibe that this is absolutely a paid appearance. Harry and Meghan still do that every so often, give paid speeches for various conferences and elite gatherings. They earn some extra money and tons of celebrities, politicians and public figures do the same. But when it’s Harry, of course the Salt Island lunatic asylum has to scream and cry about it. So why are they “mad” about this one? Because, you see, Harry knows nothing about real estate, having lived in “grace and favour” homes much of his life. Nevermind that his British home was the centerpiece of a years-long controversy (which they’re still mad about) or that he now has a mortgage on a lovely Montecito estate.
Prince Harry will be the keynote speaker at a £270-a-head conference for estate agents in Canada despite spending most of his life living in grace-and-favour homes. The Duke of Sussex will address 450 property professionals about ‘service and leadership’ at the Ontario Real Estate Association (Orea) Power House in Toronto. Organisers of the event at the city’s Hilton hotel on December 1 described Harry as a ‘humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist and military combat veteran’.
Harry bought his first property in Montecito, California, for $15million (£11million) in 2020, after stepping down as a senior royal and moving to the US with Meghan. Last October, the Daily Mail revealed the couple had bought a home in Portugal – with royal experts claiming this could be the first part of a global property empire. The Sussexes previously lived in royal homes in the UK including Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which was leased. They paid £2.4million to cover the refurbishment and rental of the Grade II-listed Crown Estate property in Windsor Home Park.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, former editor of The International Who’s Who, told the Daily Mail that it was an unusual event for Harry to speak at. He said: ‘It seems ironic that Prince Harry is appearing at a real estate conference talking about ‘service and leadership’. His service as a working royal lasted only 20 months once he married Meghan. He betrayed Queen Elizabeth II, whom he called his ‘Commander-in-Chief’, by trashing the monarchy in destructive interviews and in an ill-judged memoir.’
On ‘leadership’, Mr Fitzwilliams pointed out that the Charity Commission was critical of the way his Lesotho charity Sentebale was run when he was a patron. He added: ‘He is a member of the board of Africa Parks which has admitted abuses but he has remained silent about this.’
Mr Fitzwilliams also said: ‘Invictus is remarkable to be sure, but he otherwise seems to be drifting in Meghan’s wake as she desperately attempts to be a Hollywood A-lister with a brand that sells.’
He told how Harry ‘could undoubtedly make some money on the speakers’ circuit, but it is surely rather aimless, like his brief appearances in Meghan’s videos’. He continued: ‘it is ridiculous that he is appearing at a real estate power conference but will not, we are told, be talking about real estate. He lived in grace and favour homes as a member of the Royal Family. There is the Sussexes’ home in Montecito and reportedly a property in Portugal. He certainly has no expertise on the subject. Harry looks at ease when he is having fun with the kids at, for example, the WellChild Awards. However the speakers’ circuit is a refuge for the superannuated, who are usually past their prime – and if he does this regularly, many might think his best future is behind him.’
Ah, yes. What does he know about real estate, except for his years-long real estate adventures? What does he know about leadership, except for his years in active military service and years of heading charities and foundations? These people are just mad all the time. But it’s curious to me that they’re throwing this kind of fussy tantrum over such a nothingburger faux-controversy? We’ve known for years that Harry & Meghan give paid speeches and they’re keynote-speakers-for-hire. Why this speech, why right now? Is it because William has to organize photo-ops to prove that he can read? Is it because Kate still can’t make a speech after fourteen years of princessing?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I though the property in Portugal story was not true.
It has never been confirmed and this week DM described this story as a rumour even though the story was first concocted by Richard Eden. I don’t believe they have a house in Portugal.
That resort is very good at floating rumors about who might be buying a place there. It even figured in the Nicole Kidman divorce where she applied for a residency permit and Keith was supposedly too busy in the band.
the tabloids ran stories like this about Nicole and her girls, including H&M as if they’d already bought there.
“And if the family of three makes the move, they’ll find themselves among elite company, as Nicole is reportedly considering a property in an upscale development known as the Costaterra Golf and Ocean Club, where numerous A-list celebrities already own homes. Celebrity residents at the exclusive resort located just south of Lisbon include Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, George Clooney, Paris Hilton and Princess Eugenie.”
Floating rumors is an age-old real estate technique. I just read a fascinating account about the beginnings of Carmel, where they floated rumors about Jack London and his wife moving there. He never bought any land in Carmel but there’s a famous beach photo the relators used to get publicity. He was merely visiting friends.
I’ve been involved in hiring speakers for these kinds of events and 1) they rarely talk about the subject matter and 2) it’s incredibly lucrative. The guy that played young Roy Kinsella in Field of Dreams is taking down thousands per appearance, plus travel and lodging.
OREA is a powerful lobbying group in the province and they have highly benefitted from property prices skyrocketing, especially since the pandemic. This organization has the money to pay him to attend.
Can somebody explain to me why the OREA conference cost is expressed in GBP rather than CAD? Has Canada swapped their dollar for pounds sterling? Or is this just Fitzwilliams writing for his British middle-age white female audience who won’t summon the financial outrage he’s trying to stoke if he switched between USD and CAD? Hard to believe “Fitzwilliams is a crusty, upper class snob” or a “PR expert” when he can’t even manage to use proper notations in context. He should probably just stick to GBP without translation given his target audience.
He has probably done dozens of these type speeches. All the industry conventions and conferences pay up to a half million dollars for a single speech from an inspiring headliner like Harry. It is just that they are not publicized so the tabs are oblivious to it. So when they speculate that Harry is lazing around the house and miserably hoping to go back to salt island, they are making a joke of themselves. My guess is Harry is making a few million each year doing this on top of his Better Up gig. The Brits do not understand that this is how major players make money in the States. All they know on Salt Island is how to inherit instead of earn for a living.
Absolutely this! I’ve always thought that this is a lucrative source of income for them. They must make a lot of paid speeches that aren’t publicly known
At their current rate, a few speeches should cover their security costs.
Where was this energy when Mr Andrew Montbadden-Windsor was a dubious trade envoy?
Or indeed when Kate was lecturing about “the early years”?
Even for authors, speeches have become lucrative, if you’re high profile enough. Speakers bureaus find them good paying gigs.
I work in the American apartment industry and one of the big conventions in that industry had Simone Biles as keynote this year and former football coach Nick Saban scheduled for 2026. Harry seems right in line with those two keynotes.
They have a problem with it because he’s earning money. They whined for years about them doing documentaries and writing books and talking about their experience as working royals, and they’re still mad now that they aren’t doing that. They just don’t want them to be self sustainable. Money is power, and they can’t have any.
And how does this guy know that Harry doesn’t know anything about real estate, even if that’s not what he’s going to discuss? I’ve said for years that Harry and Meghan probably have a nice real estate portfolio under a land trust, because it would be a good investment.
It’s interesting to me that they want to frame someone that’s constantly working as aimless. So he does work for various charitable foundations, give speeches, and travels for his own Foundation how is that him past his prime? His argument seems to be that Harry has no experience in anything, and isn’t qualified to speak on any subject. Which if true, would be a glaring failure of the British royal family would it not? Especially considering the fact that he was under their tutelage for the first 35 years of his life.
Please, get on my back. Bingo for everything you said.
Yeah Harry is a dummy but Keen is an early childhood expert co-authoring papers with Harvard and of course Peg will save the planet traveling around the world with Earthflop. Why am I not surprised that the old donkey Fitzwhiskers is quoted in this. Talk about being past his prime!
Harry is also big into investing – he’s discussed that at various times. He’s got loads of money to invest and he seems to enjoy it (and likely has learned from the best). They wish he was a dim bulb with no skills but that’s TOB.
Exactly, Dee! These people won’t be happy until Harry and Meghan are living above a Panda Express.
Unhinged and so very jealous that he is doing so well and prosperous!! They thought when they ran him out of the country he would fail miserably but that is not the case he is thriving!! So when he does anything at all they try to make it seem he is really failing but the world has eyes and we see the truth.
Kinda weird that Fitzwilliams thinks that real estate professionals are only interested in real estate. Actually, Harry is in very good company here. Last May, MVP Harris appeared at a similar event in Australia. Instead of a speech, it was a conversation with the head of the association who was obviously a fan boy. And it was a very wide ranging conversation which touched on numerous topics including, but not limited to, real estate. It was a fascinating hour which I believe is still up on YouTube. Many young women entering the profession were there and clearly inspired.
I mean Kate just lectured a bunch of CEO’s about the workplace despite barely working and I don’t see them complaining.
Fitzwilliams is a crusty, upper class snob and would have no trouble assimilating if he found himself transported back to the Edwardian era.
Have a great trip, Harry, rev up the crowd and pocket the cash!
As for the “royal experts” — miss me with your whining about everything Sussex. Y’all are boring, irrelevant, and deeply pathetic.
Off to collect my newly delivered As Ever raspberry fruit spread from my front porch!
🍯❤️🍯
“He betrayed Queen Elizabeth II, whom he called his ‘Commander-in-Chief’, by trashing the monarchy in destructive interviews and in an ill-judged memoir”
In what way were the interviews and memoir “destructive”? We’ve been told over and over and over by the RR that no body believes or cares about what Harry has to say anyway, so his criticism of the monarchy (which was extremely mild, considering the hell that he and Meghan were put through) can be dismissed out of hand and is thus harmless, no? But I guess they have to blame someone, and surely the currently fragile state of the monarchy couldn’t possibly be the fault of a pedophilic former prince who cajoled his dying mother into throwing millions of dollars at his problem to make it go away!
You mean Harry did the same as his parents? Writing a biography? Harry didn’t trash the Queen, that was Charles. Harry didn’t say a word about the institution his mother didn’t already say. Fitzwilliams should retire. He can spend his time reading all the books about the RF written in the past 70 years.
The interview was destructive to Richard Fitzwilliams personally because he was paid to give his opinion to Josh Pieters and Archie Manners about the Oprah interview before it had aired. No telling how much money Richard Fitzwilliams received for spouting lies on britmedia before Harry reclaimed his own story in Spare.
If the King doesn’t want Harry to work for a living he should make him a very generous allowance, and if he doesn’t want to give him an allowance the RF and the British press should shut up. They kicked him out, he can make a living in whatever way he choses as long as it is legal.
Which is more than the lot of them do (do bags of cash, cozying up to Middle Eastern potentates and Russian Oligarchs, secret Trade “Deals”, overseas commercials and commercial brand deals, selling “introductions” to royalty, selling citizenship and honors… ring a bell, Leftbehinds??)
Sounds like they are expanding their financial portfolio and getting into real estate investments.
Does anyone else find the monarchists’ response just a bit hypocritical?
What expertise was required for Charles and William to build substantial real estate portfolios in the UK and globally? Considering they were just accused of being slum lords.
What “expertise” did Eugenie’s husband have before managing a property estate in Portugal? He went from bartending to property management.
“Real Estate is MINE, Harold!” – Probably William from one of his eleventy mansions…
Didn’t you know that the only proper way to acquire real estate is through tax-free heredity? From your colonizing ancestors of long ago? Buying your own real estate is so gauche! /s of course
These people are upset that no matter how much poop they fling at the Sussexes, the public is NOT buying their narrative. The proof is in all the invitations they receive to speak and to attend events. They are in high demand in spite of the BM ranting to the contrary. Fitzwilliams is just jealous that no one is offering him grand sums to speak publicly. Stay mad. The Sussexes will continue to thrive.
Also how would they know all of Harry’s real estate experience? I would not be surprised if he and Meghan own multiple properties that are none of our business.
These people (BM) need to find something else to concern themselves with. The desperation is embarrassing at this point.
I actually think it would be interesting to hear Harry speak on real estate. This guy talked about having never had a cc before and he must’ve technically been a first time home buyer in montecito. I’m just saying there was probably a steep learning curve there and it would be interesting to hear about that. Is he an expert? No but it would interesting to hear about that journey. Not sure if that’s any of what he’ll talk about but I’d be interested.
I would love to hear Harry speak about all of the things he had absolutely no idea how to do. It’s got to be an extensive list, and it would be fascinating!
Well Well Well has Canada chosen sides? I think Canada has always liked Meghan because of Suits shooting in Toronto and her being vocal of her loving her time there. Canadian veterans are proud of Harry and are appreciative to be recognized and honored by his presence and now Canadian businesses are hiring him for inspiring speeches.
Harry and Meghan both have a soft spot for Canada, working on a successful TV series, fleeing to Vancouver for safety, bringing them Invictus Games, honoring the First Peoples, showing up for their veterans and Canada feels seen and is repaying them everyday they can. The BRF could care less about Canada and only uses them for photo ops.
Canadians are good people and they know good people when they see them. (now how long before the Scooter King has to come and speak about something there)
Canadians aren’t exposed to daily uk media attacks so most don’t think a guy who left home to earn his own money is a bad thing.
The royals are not seen as part of canadian culture and establishment here. Having a king is an archaic holdover of colonialism, not the essence of the canadian identity.
While in some cases the canadian government has to be more careful, OREA does not.
Plus i suspect they made this public so that the convention sells out.
Pretty sure this young man could care less what those gutter rats think, feel or believe. He has a family to support and is doing all he can to make sure their needs are met. I hope he continues to do more of these engagements
These people act like they’ve never been to a conference. The keynote speaker is *often* an expert from outside the field … because the experts in the field are IN THE AUDIENCE.
Are people upset about this because it’s taking place in Canada? He’s not going to talk about real estate but about leadership and service. If he speaks about his military service alone he’s more than qualified. Don’t they have these type of conferences in the UK where they bring in somebody from outside their field to give a talk? Or is it because event undermines the press narrative that Harry doesn’t do anything?
Kamala Harris did a similar gig in Australia. She spoke at a real estate conference there last April. I thought that was strange but now it makes sense. Yes it’s a paid speech and it’s not specifically about real estate. Other speakers at the conference have that part covered. Remember when the Sussexes signed with an agency for that. I think a lot of people, especially in royal circles, thought this is how they would earn the bulk of their income when they left, on the speaking circuit. What do they think these Dealbook , SXSW and Fortune events are. Also Fitzwilliam is so bitter. They consider it duty to sit by while they attacked his wife endlessly in the 20 months Meghan served that country so now they can’t do that Harry’s a traitor? He can f*ck off with that BS.
It’s because every time Harry or Meghan open their mouth publicly, it destroys the narrative they created for them. The more they are called upon to speak in these places, it puts a dent in the monarchy spin. It shows all too clearly that Harry was never unintelligent. It was a label created for him.
DM rolls out Richard Fitzwilliams to dish Harry’s appearance in Toronto. Daily Express rolls out Fitzwilliams to dish Meghan’s Holiday special. Where do they store him when they don’t need comments from him?
@ MikeB Perhaps in Oscar the Grouch’s trash can?
MikeB, well, I think it’s possible that they conjure him if they say his name.
@mikeb, He hangs out at the donkey sanctuary.
Alright I’m just going to be delusional and manifest that Meghan is coming here too and they have a fun weekend in the city before his speaking engagement.
Even for authors, speeches have become lucrative, if you’re high profile enough. Speaker’s bureaus find them good paying gigs.
Harry is a good speaker and so charismatic. It would be fun to attend any of his speeches.
Years ago I had a side thing that saw me giving a few author talks. I’m no one from nowhere. My rate was $300/hr and I booked multiple events. There’s money to be made, for sure.
Invictus is so inconvenient for these royalist morons. They try to trash Harry, but then have to acknowledge that Invictus is, as FitzSnobbyPants says here, “remarkable.”
Even his gripes about his other charities is disingenuous because what happened with Sentebale only happened once the fake doctor stole a role she didn’t deserve and the results are obvious now that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are no longer there. Regarding the African Parks thing, Harry did actually do something and was one of the people calling for transparency and investigations to take place. So again Fitzwilliams intentionally omits the truth or relevant facts to attack Harry or Meghan.
Well, isn’t it ironic that the old expert on all things, Richard Fitzwilliam, former editor of The International Who’s Who, has an opinion on everything H&M do or don’t do?
One might wonder: how is it that every time there is a need to drag H&M into the tabloids/news for whatever stupid or legitimate reason, The Mail (and often other hags) is “consulting” this man for an “expert opinion”? What a knowledgeable man he is!
But here’s the kicker. This old grouch doesn’t really give his opinion on every occasion. What is actually happening, I think, is that this guy has a deal with the Fail to put his name to their grievances as his quotes/statements/expert opinion to criticise H&M. In other words, the hacks at this rag put his name to their pieces full of their own chagrin and hate for this couple. Look how this article summarizes so many of the issues this rag has had with Harry since he dared to leave the royal cult. That’s the giveaway, imo. One doesn’t address this many issues in one “interview”, just for a hack to write one (tabloid) piece.
Think about this the next time you see “multi-expert” Fitzwilliam’s name in a H/M hate piece in The Fail, or his “opinion” from The Fail articles being copied into other tabloid pieces/royal commentary.
It’s ironic that Fitzwilliams thinks that Harry doesn’t have the right to be a speaker at a conference about real estate when Fitzwilliams thought it was okay to speak about the Oprah interview days before it actually aired. Side note: he has the most annoying British accent of all of the UK media rats, with maybe the exception of Wooton. Just how he tried to attack the Oprah interview with misinformation and twisted narratives, he tried to write off what he’s done to only the time since marrying Meghan, but he has been working, giving speeches and leading for at least 15 years prior to that. Fitzwilliams is a deceitful tool and lies and avoids telling the whole truth to manipulate stories. Very unethical and unprofessional.
If Harry picked up a pen from the floor, the derangers would be ferociously saying he is mocking his father when Charles threw a pen. The man can’t do anything without virulent, vicious judgments and burning hatred. I really can’t see Harry going back to England with this miserable and hostile backdrop. I wouldn’t go, but Harry is his own man.
The purpose of the BM is to attack by defaming, smearing, criticizing, mocking, destroying, falsifying, lying, libelling, projecting, making false equivalencies, and outright bitchery. Have I left any tactic out? It matters not what the Sussexes do.
Tamsin: perfectly said.
“His service as a working royal lasted only 20 months once he married Meghan.”
—Apparently, all the years before just don’t count.
Richard Fitzwilliams is a tax dodger, because he hasn’t paid any taxes, since I started this sentence.
Harry and Meghan will work with events that they want to=they are not out here taking money from the coffers of the royal family=they are working to take care of their own family=the royals in the UK just hold out their hands and say gimme gimme and I will be gone. The Sussex children gets to see their parents in the world of work and won’t be allergic to working someday-God give them strength and guidance in a world of gimmes,