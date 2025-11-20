Jobson: Prince George ‘learns by watching, this is the quiet royal revolution’

Prince George is only 12 years old. He’s never attended boarding school, but he will likely head to Eton next year. At least that’s the gossip, although the Princess of Wales clearly does not want her children to ever go to any boarding school. Which I completely understand, and it’s possibly the most modern thing about Kate, her hatred of boarding schools and her belief that children should be educated in normal day schools. The problem is that Kate isn’t really that modern after all, and she and William are already putting way too much pressure on their children as public figures. Especially George, who joined his mother at the Festival of Remembrance a few weeks ago, even though Prince William skipped. I find it absolutely insane that George is now being spoken of in hopeful terms as “maybe his reign will change everything for the monarchy.” From Hello’s cover story, written by Robert Jobson:
All eyes were on the 12-year-old boy standing beside his mother at the Royal Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance. Prince George joined the Princess of Wales and his grandfather the King, surrounded by the weight of history and the comfort of continuity. His father, the Prince of Wales, was returning from Brazil after the Cop30 summit and his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The young prince sang God Save the King with a clear, confident voice. He stood straight, alert, absorbing every detail. A child, yes, but already measured and aware. In that still moment, he embodied both innocence and inheritance – the promise of a future in formation.
George’s presence mattered beyond protocol. At 12, he is old enough to grasp the meaning of duty without being burdened by it; in a similar awakening to service, William first marked VE Day at 12 beside his mother, Princess Diana, in Hyde Park. The parallel is deliberate: two heirs on the cusp of adolescence learning that duty begins by bearing witness.
This is the new face of the monarchy. William and Kate stand at its core – calm, capable, quietly transformative. The King reigns with grace and resolve, but he knows that the rhythm of change has begun. The Waleses shape the next age: open, modern, human and with a loving dynamic on show like never before within the royal family.
Meanwhile, George observes. His public appearances are few but deliberate – a page of honour at the coronation, now a poised presence for Remembrance. He learns by watching: respect, patience, composure. This is the quiet royal revolution. A smaller monarchy, but greater in purpose. Less distant, more human. Relevance and relatability sustains the Crown.
When the national anthem ended at the Festival of Remembrance, Prince George stood beside his mother, glancing towards his grandfather. Three generations bound by duty, linked by love and affection. Continuity in motion. For now, the King reigns with composure. But the rhythm of the future is already playing – in the steady hands of his son and daughter-in-law and the clear, bright voice of his grandson. A new royal era has begun.
[From Hello]
“He learns by watching: respect, patience, composure. This is the quiet royal revolution.” What? I get that George is learning by watching, and hopefully Kate prepared him before they arrived at the Festival of Remembrance. But none of that is a “quiet royal revolution.” It’s just more of the same, it’s the Windsor Method for raising heirs. A royal revolution would be “you’re not going to see George or speak about him until he’s 18 and capable of choosing this for himself.” A royal revolution would be William and Kate doing their own work without using their children as deflection shields. Speaking of, Will and Kate should both be extremely worried that monarchists are already so focused on George and his reign. It’s like everyone has already quietly acknowledged that William’s reign is going to be a sh-tshow.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, stand during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.,Image: 1051236490, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Taylor/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.,Image: 1051236543, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Taylor/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.,Image: 1051236572, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Taylor/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.,Image: 1051236579, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Taylor/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.,Image: 1051236623, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Taylor/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 11 November 2025: The Princess of Wales visits the National Memorial Arboretum commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial in London. She laid a wreath in remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and all those who have served in the Armed Forces.,Image: 1051843816, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Members of the royal family attend the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance At The Cenotaph, London
Featuring: William, Prince Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
That poor little boy. He looks SO unhappy. The very idea of a monarchy, the burden it places on individuals, the way it dismisses the hoi polloi, and how it fleeces the same, is proof that its inherently flawed. Imagine ANY child being called a “spare?!” or being challenged to show no emotion? Its ghastly.
As Harry said, at his mum’s funeral all around him people were crying for a woman they had never met and he wasn’t allowed to cry for his mum. Cruel.
William learned nothing by watching. Both his parents had pretty packed engagement calendars. If anything he learned what he didnt want to do and hes passing that onto his son (with Kate’s help).
As for a quiet revolution, maybe the monarchy will quietly revolt right out of relevance and power, leaving taxpayers money to be spent on taxpayers.
At least William had something to watch!!! What on earth is George watching? How to avoid doing the bare minimum until necessary?
They do the same thing every generation. When Charles was next in line they try to claim William will change things, now as it seems like they realize William is just going to reduce any work but not do anything of value, they have to turn to George and pretend that a child raised in absolute privilege with out of touch parents will somehow change the monarchy and make it more tolerable for the peasants.
Since George doesn’t have a real public profile they can just place their beliefs on him until he actually starts speaking and they realize it will be more of the same.
Only one royal has done something unusual and that is Harry. But they hate it for it.
The UK media remains a joke when it comes to covering this family.
They said the same stuff when William and Harry were children–I remember. And guess what, more of the same.
Expecting all this from a 12 year old still in school is putting a burden on George at too young an age. His lazy father was back in the UK. This us just not right putting pressure on George.
How can it be a new royal era when Charles is still king. They are desperately trying to make the lazy keens happem
And how can they talk about George’s reign? That will be 30 years from now, provided it’s not all torn down by then….
I mean, William is only 43. Assuming nothing changes (no abdication, etc) it might be 40-50 years before George is King. That’s a whole lot of life to fill…..waiting.
Aren’t there child labor laws. George can’t be a working royal at his age
Yes there are child labour laws and he is too young, it depends which council you are living under, it is either 13 or 14.
Not to worry, there’s no actual work involved.
Don’t they not realise how actual revolutions work for monarchs?
And yes, it is messed up that this comment is on an article about a child.
Oh great he learns by watching his truly lazy parents who throw tantrums when they don’t get their way. Poor George.
George will have to learn by watching, because none of the adults in charge is doing a damn thing to prepare him to be king.
Charles couldn’t be bothered to train up his own son let alone his grandson. The most maddening bit is Charles had the benefit of instruction from the Queen Mum; Her Late Maj QE2 was taught by her grandmother Queen Mary, in addition to her parents.
The line is failing and it’s selfish 🍆 Charles’ fault.
I feel like the subtext is- well, his parents aren’t actually *doing* anything to prepare him.
He’ll just pick up what he needs to know by watching.
I feel like they are preparing to throw their own child to the wolves.
And brief against him for favorable coverage.
Insanity.
His dad is in his 40’s and not king yet, leave poor George alone. His parents are going to rely too heavily on him because they are so lazy.
Ick. Idk why but it just feels gross when they write about George.
Poor George needs an escape fund. That kid looks miserable all the time.
The very worst example of purple prose . Makes my hair hurt.
I honestly hope he takes his duchy of Cornwall money once he gets access and just heads for the hills. Just peace out and live your life George.
“Three generations, bound by duty…” would have been more meaningful if William had actually been there.
So … “William and Kate stand at its core – calm, capable…”
Capable is the last word that I would ever apply to those two unless it’s used in the negative.
Kate is capable: capable of treating somebody very badly; capable of lying about crying ..
What a waste of a life and an opportunity to do good.
All being well in 10 years he will be 22 either already POW or likely to become POW before he’s 30. Then he’s in possession of a fortune. It will be interesting to see what choices he makes then. The British press are already trying to write his story for him but the truth is that is the big unknown.
He’s in possession of that fortune as soon as Charles dies. Well, if it happens before he’s 18, there will be trustees and I’m not sure how the money will be handled (like if its used for his education etc or just put into trust for him or what.) Its been almost 60 years since there’s been an underage Duke of Cornwall (the money is tied to the duchy, not PoW.)
I feel sorry for George and the other children. The press is putting a lot of pressure on these children and if I was Kate this article would have made very concerned. I agree with Kaiser that allowing the children to be seen less would have been revolutionary. I don’t think the public need to have birthday photos of the children every year. It should have been for milestone birthdays only.
It’s actually the opposite. George should have been used to doing events since he was born to get him used to public life. Like the other royal families do with their children. They do this for a reason. There is no getting around the fact that he will be head of state of multiple countries. Why sugarcoat it only to have resentment later? He should know how to act around children his own age and mingle at child-friendly events. Videos from Wimbledon this year show that he and charlotte don’t know how to speak to strangers. Even ones their own age. Princess Leonor gave her first speech to the public at 13; that’s only a year older than George is now. Do you think at this rate he would be able to speak to address the public? No way.
The way William and Kate have acted, they likely impressed on their children a hatred of royal duties and “the job.” William ran away from his responsibilities for years, and now they’re coming back to bite him.
The Late Queen was 14 when she made hers
The Spanish royal family, like the Scandinavian royals, did a great job of slowly introducing their kids to public life with fun events. There were several times that there would be a receiving line and each of the daughters would be standing right in front of one of the parents while that parent was greeting people in the receiving line. That is showing them how it’s done.
One event I remember was when they received the Spanish football team after a championship win and the girls were right there, wearing team jerseys, in the receiving line and then there were photos of them playing with the confetti in the trophy cup. It was relaxed, informal and yet they were able to go through the process of standing in a receiving line and seeing how their parents were greeting each of the players. That is a great way to introduce kids to Royal life as opposed to just sending them out at 12 years of age, to a formal event, with no real experience.
Yeah, if anyone is hoping for George to be the savior of the monarchy, they haven’t been paying attention. It will be a miracle if all three kids aren’t completely bone idle, they have the worst role models imaginable for a life of “public duty”. It’s a joke to act like this is going to end any differently than just apathy from the “royals”.
Agree with all that, Zebz.
And, for me, it’s largely been driven because W&K are two simpletons and what we’re observing with George now is the net result. He’s excessively timid, pensive beyond belief and, frankly, I can’t see him staying in the line of succession: it’ll be Charlotte.
i go back and forth on seeing the kids. On the way hand – they have the rest of their lives to be public figures, let them just live private lives now. But on the other hand, they ARE going to be public figures and getting them used to some of those duties and some of that attention at a young age seems reasonable.
But I dont think things like the birthday pics are necessary. That just feels like overkill to me. why does the public need a picture of charlotte hiking?
I think part of the issue is that George is seeing that being a royal means going to events with standing ovations and cheering once or twice a year (this, Trooping) and then going to sporting events and that’s it.
At the end of the day, I think the best preparation for these kids is self-confidence (not arrogance or entitlement) and a good understanding of the world – travel to other countries besides beaches, learning foreign languages etc.
Looks to me Kate used her pre-teen son as a human shield. George is an heir to the throne. Kate derives her rank from her husband and now her son.
Jobson has lost the plot completely. But I guess this means they’ve pretty much given up on Peg. I mean he’s ridden a scooter and face planted playing volleyball, what more can the man do I guess.
George needs to be watching out for completing schoolwork and getting a university degree. Developing social skills with children his own age and not sitting back watching his parents and learning how to be royal. The keens should not use George to substitute for them in royal work
George wasn’t “learning” at Armistice. He was there to distract from William’s absence. Which is pretty gross, actually.
I suppose if the kids go to boarding school, W+K won’t be able to use the “school run” excuse and might actually have to do some work. So I can see why Kate might be resistant to the idea.
This is exactly why she’s resistant to the idea. Kate loved her time at boarding school based on her own comments.
With these two numbskulls in charge they’ll be lucky if there is a King George VII.
Pretty funny that the banner “Future of the Monarchy” is splayed across Kate’s body, not Wills or George, the actual future kings.
I don’t think they are putting too much pressure on their kids to be public figures; like it or not their kids are public figures. Every other European Royal house manages to get it right but the Wales’ just don’t care. George always looks miserable because his parents are doing a shitty job. You Princess Estelle (Sweden) and Princess Leonor (Spain) have been doing public outings since they were little little kids and they seem as normal and well adjusted as a future monarch can be.
George standing in for his lazy father was too much. That is not his role. His father should have shown up at that event.
“he embodied both innocence and inheritance …”
There’s nothing innocent about that inheritance.
That kid always looks stressed and miserable.