Eden: The Sussexes ‘gave up their message of service & leadership’ in 2020

As we’ve discussed this week, British royalists are furious that Prince Harry plans to do a paid speaking gig in Toronto on December 1st. He will give the keynote speech Ontario Real Estate Association Power House, basically a conference for real estate people. We’ve known for years and years that Harry and Meghan give paid speeches here and there, which makes them no different than various politicians and celebrities. To the Daily Mail, this is the height of controversy and deserving of mockery and derision. “Haha, Harry is getting paid to make a speech, what a loser!” Unlike his brother, the heir, who has to stage photos on private planes to prove that he’s not illiterate, I guess. Anyway, Richard Eden contacted an “Old Etonian” and a “royal source” to mock Harry for his speech.
Harry’s fear of public speaking hasn’t stopped him accepting an invitation to give a keynote speech at Power House, a conference for 450 estate agents in Toronto, Canada, next month. The organisers say of the conference: ‘This is your chance to hear from influential leaders, political pundits and powerful insiders on all things real estate policy, housing supply and the Canadian economy.’ Members of the Ontario Real Estate Association will have to cough up C$299 (£163) for the privilege, while non-members will have to pay an even steeper fee of C$499 (£272). It’s not clear how much of this revenue will go on settling Harry’s appearance fee.
News of the Duke’s appearance, which I reported yesterday in my Daily Mail social diary, Eden Confidential, has amused his old schoolmates at Eton College, where he was not known for his incisive contributions.
‘I’m not sure how much I would pay to hear Harry hold forth on housing supply in Canada,’ laughed one Old Etonian when he learned of the Duke’s speech.
That said, Harry, 41, has developed some experience of the property market in recent years. While he was brought up in royal homes and lived in Clarence House and Kensington Palace as a single man, he bought his first property – a mansion in Montecito, California – for £19.5million in 2020. With no fewer than 13 (and-a-half) bathrooms, it is a substantial property, which boasts a wine cellar, cinema, gym, spa, pool and tennis court. Last year, I revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had also bought a home on the coast of Portugal.
Delegates at the Canadian conference have been advised that King Charles’s younger son will ‘bring a powerful message of service and leadership to the Power House stage’.
This description led one royal source to tell me, rather pointedly: ‘Harry and Meghan gave up their message of service and leadership when they left Britain and their royal duties behind. Presumably, they will now give speeches to whoever pays them.’
As he addresses a room full of estate agents, Harry could well ponder over the very different audiences he might be standing in front of had he and Meghan chosen to remain as working royals. After all, his brother William gave a powerful speech about the environment to dozens of world leaders, including the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, at the COP30 climate-change summit in Brazil earlier this month.
Harry might also look to the example set by his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who made headlines this week with her first public speech in two years. She called on business leaders to prioritise ‘time and tenderness’ alongside profit and success at a summit in the City of London organised by the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood.
Indeed, Harry had hoped that he could concentrate on philanthropic projects such as his admirable Invictus Games for injured soldiers and leave the task of money-making to Meghan. The plan was that she would make a fortune through her glossy Netflix series and its spin-off lifestyle business, but the fact that he is having to undertake public-speaking jobs, such as the Canadian gig, suggests that he needs to bring in a few dollars, too.
Fine, I have time, let’s get into it. “William gave a powerful speech about the environment to dozens of world leaders…” A speech which was widely derided by everyone, and a speech which was so awful, the British press did their very best to ignore it and pretend like it never happened. Meanwhile, they’ve written more about Harry’s speech to Canadian real estate brokers (which hasn’t even happened yet) than they ever wrote about William’s dumb COP30 bullsh-t. And why would Harry need tips from his illiterate brother? Harry has spoken at the United Nations, the Clinton Global Initiative and every Invictus Games ceremony.
As for “hahaha, Harry is so dumb to take a paid gig” – it just shows British writers/royalists don’t understand the concept of hustling, earning your own way, and understanding that a paycheck is a paycheck. Harry doesn’t need the money, but he’s been indoctrinated into the cult of “don’t leave money on the table.” Why are they still so f–king mad at the idea of “Harry earns his own money” after all of this time?
And this royal source sniffing, “Harry and Meghan gave up their message of service and leadership when they left Britain and their royal duties behind.” This comes from the same royal sources who cannot comprehend how private citizens can engage in philanthropy without calling it “royal work.” That royal source truly believes that only ROYALS can provide service and leadership. Which is incredibly insulting and patronizing.
Wow. This headline up against the next one – about William only working between 10 and 4 – is a real reality check.
Usual nonsense. Btw, Maureen never seems to mention that Harry’s been the CIO for BetterUp since 2021 (thought to be paid a six or seven figure salary per annum, plus share options). There’s his venture capital investing, too, which he’s spoken about publicly. And that’s just what we know of.
It’s an interesting juxtaposition, isn’t it? Like the British press has to belittle Harry in order to please William, but at the same time highlighting that Harry works and William doesn’t.
Keen sets an example for work and public speaking. Thanks for my laugh of the day Eden. He keeps rattling on about that alleged property in Portugal probably non existent.
A Portugal property which we have never seen photos of or heard any descriptions of. They moved into Montecito in 2020 and we have heard the ever changing cost and bathroom count every time they mention that they no longer live in the UK, but haven’t given us anything regarding the property in Portugal. We don’t even know how many bedrooms or bathrooms it has. I was hoping that Meghan finally got that huge gold soaking bathtub and that floating yoga exercise floor.
Time and tenderness. Says keen who has no clue about working or the subject of early childhood.
They realize that we’ve actually seen Harry give speeches right? At the Espys, at Invictus closing ceremony, at Project Healthy Minds. We know what a speech from him sounds like, so acting like he’s some dummy is just them still trying to reinforce the smart serious William, versus clown Prince Harry narrative. Give it up.
And I said this before, but these people know that it’s not only royals that can do service because they’re always trying to link up with celebrities for their own charity events. If they truly thought that then why was William trying to have Gisele at Earthshot? Why did Tom Cruise record a video message?
The real issue, beyond them not wanting the Sussexes to earn money to have financial security is that people are willing to PAY to see Harry and Meghan, and people don’t want to listen to William and Kate for free. We saw/see the other side of the crowd barriers for their events.
These type of pieces are exactly why the UK royals are not taken seriously. Every image, engagement or briefing re those folks are puff pieces. Anyone outside of the royal bubble can see both of the Wales’s are dumb. Seems like the blind is leading the blind over there. Harry and Meghan through their Archewell Foundation has done and is doing more than their perceived competitors William and Kate has ever done. If there is money on the table to be earned legitimately, Harry should accept. You do not leave money on the table if you can earn it and it does not conflict with your values.
Yeah, I can’t even take this seriously. Please let me be lectured by some unnamed prat from Eton about public speaking, leadership and purpose. Harry is making a living and he’s a good speaker and the royals don’t own the idea of service. What a bunch of words that signify nada.
Eden is saying he should look to Kate for inspiration and guidance here. KATE. lololol for days.
Going out of their way to try to tear Harry down and all because they got left behind with the world’s laziest royals who have no rizz and no smarts just titles. Cry harder with this nonsense.
And why not. Harry is a competent speaker, people show up to see him.
Criticising Harry for earning a living, if they don’t want him to earn a living they should pay him an allowance, index linked of course. As for anonymous sources they should be ignored. If they are not prepared to say who they are there is no guarantee that they are telling the truth, and their opinions don’t count.
I’d say their message of service and leadership really began in 2020, when they no longer had the backing of the RF and were 100% going on alone. It’s really admirable that they’ve been able to accomplish so much in those spaces in such a short time.
Give it up Richard! No matter how much you yell and rant Harry is not interested in you. He doesn’t care that you are heavily invested in watching his every move. He doesn’t even care that you have a list of demands that you want him to meet before you ‘allow’ him back to the UK, including shaving his head because you THINK he has a combover, as reported by you a few months back. Harry will continue doing what he loves best, giving speeches and loving his wife and family.
they are SO desperate for harry and meghan to be poor so they can (A) make fun of them for it, and (B) force them to come begging back to william. Neither of these things are going to happen! Literally – this was proven when Tyler Perry gave them his house! They will be fine – even if something happens, they have lots of clearly very good friends with houses. They don’t need william’s handouts.
It must be very stressful to live in Eden’s fantasy world brain.
They left behind royals and everyone is their orbit is so jealous it makes them stupid.
They’re jealous, but that’s not what’s making them stupid. That comes naturally.
Ever and ever the same false stories …these and all what this peole was about the sussexes are simply lies. Anyone who can read and perceive will find the truth everywhere. Anyone who only consults right-wing newspapers and hateful, money-hungry authors will only ever read lies. And: anyone who lies about the Sussexes is not credible on other issues either.
Still confused about Peg’s speech at COP30 which apparently started after he left. Exactly who did to speak to?
That’s because it would be more accurate to say that William was one of several people to give opening remarks at a pre-COP climTe conference hosted by Brazil. The King of Sweden also spoke at the event which is how I learned the details
Have to disagree that British writers don’t understand the concept of hustling – isn’t that exactly what Fitzsimmons, etc. were doing when they signed on to pre-review the Oprah interview? So sad it was only for $300/pounds, one of likely multiple small gigs they string together. They’ll never be in Harry’s league, and the spite comes out in articles like this.
What people like Eden don’t get is that even if all the negative things they say are true – so what? Harry and Meghan are private citizens now. They have no obligations to the Crown and the Crown has no obligations to them. It’s over. It’s been over for 6 years and nothing Eden says about them matters.
So says Richard who would attend the opening of a cereal box if it paid.
He’s also the guy who gets paid to send messages to derangers on Cameo.
omg NOOOOOO does he really?? that’s hilarious.
All of what Kaiser said. Harry is making an honest living. Two weeks ago Richard Eden and co were saying that Harry had nothing to do and that Meghan was the one working. Now that they know that Harry is earning a living it’s a problem. I think the real reason for this outrage is that it undermines their narrative that Harry is aimless and is desperate to return the royal duties. Clearly that’s not true and Harry earning his own money means he’s doesn’t have to depend on the Royal family for his livelihood.
Maureen is so mad that no one’s paying him thousands of dollars to speak.
People like Maureen live in bondage and they don’t even realise it. If leadership only has to be associated with pretend Working Royals, God help us all. Mumbles being an example 🤣🤣🤣
“Harry and Meghan gave up their message of service and leadership when they left Britain and their royal duties behind.”
Well, if this is to give Americans the idea that the British people outside of the brf don’t do anything in the service and leadership arena, they succeeded. Wow!
Any article that starts with “Harry’s fear of public speaking” has got to be completely delulu!
The guy is speaking publicly roughly every 3 weeks, to audiences big and small, extremely comfortably and with a gsoh.
So the exact OPPOSITE of what Small Dick is saying is true, and everyone knows it! So who does he think he’s gaslighting?
So dumb.
So would this Eton prat by any chance be someone who writes for the Daily Beast?
These people are just screaming into a void. What even is the point of this other than disgruntled ramblings. They think the Sussexes will stay inside because they don’t like them working or giving paid speeches. Also, wasn’t part of the bread and butter royal duties stuff like unveiling plaques, giving speeches at business events and opening things like community centers. At least it would be if they actually wanted to work. That man Maureen needs to stfu.
Maureen says what, now?
Do these idiots not understand that it’s not just the speech they’re paying for, it’s the opportunity to meet and greet the keynote speaker? Would people pay hundreds of dollars to meet Harry? LOL what do *you* think, Maureen?