Princess Kate apparently bought her Talbot Runhoff dress ‘a few seasons ago’

For the Royal Variety performance on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales wore a new-to-us Talbot Runhof dress. Talbot Runhof is the design collaboration between Adrian Runhof (a German) and Johnny Talbot (an American). It was interesting that Kate didn’t go with a repeat, and it looks like this gown has been in her closet for years, because the designers confirmed that they had no idea she owned this and it’s a few years old. The designers sounded happy about it, even though “the Kate Effect” is struggling pretty hard these days, with so many of Kate’s favorite labels going out of business or dramatically downsizing.
Kate Middleton’s latest red carpet moment was two years in the making, but the designers behind her velvet green dress only got a quick heads-up! Adrian Runhof — co-founder and designer at Talbot Runhof, the brand behind the Princess of Wales’ outfit choice for the Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 19 — tells PEOPLE exclusively that the palace notified them that she’d be wearing their dress about 30 minutes before the royal’s appearance.
“Two hours later, our name and our dress have been posted worldwide, so we are very thankful to her,” he says. “We think she is great, we respect her and it’s a great honor for us that she picked this dress, that she obviously liked it enough to buy it and select it for the event last night.”
Runhof — whose celebrity fans include Selena Gomez, Helen Mirren and Oprah Winfrey — explains that the classic dress has been in their collection for many seasons, and he believes that Princess Kate, 43, purchased it through a department store.
“I think she bought it a few seasons ago and found it in her wardrobe and thought, ‘Why don’t I wear this? It’s so beautiful,’ ” he tells PEOPLE, adding that Kate looked “impeccable.”
The designer adds, “We focus on making beautiful dresses, that’s what we do. I think the dress spoke to her. I doubt she knows who we even are, but she fell in love with it, and maybe that’s how it should be.”
Runhof says the “secret” to their dresses is their feminine and flattering fit, adding that there was an extra bonus to Princess Kate’s choice. “The best thing is that it’s a wonderful stretch velvet, so it feels as comfortable as a pair of pajamas!” he explains.
Twenty-five years ago, American Johnny Talbot and German Runhof started the brand, quickly discovered by Georgio Beverly Hills, a store that used to exist in Los Angeles that was a popular spot for celebrities hitting the red carpet.
The Princess of Wales’ dress choice may hint that she’s considering the brand for the upcoming state visit to the U.K. by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Frau Elke Büdenbender. “We are very excited to hear about it when it happens,” Runhof tells PEOPLE, adding that the German first lady owns many of their dresses. “She might be wearing one when she comes to the U.K. in December, too!”
[From People]
The Telegraph also devoted an article to glazing Kate for her “pre-diplomatic dressing” by choosing a German designer, all because of the upcoming state visit by Chancellor Steinmeier. The Telegraph also bizarrely claims that this dress is “no longer available to buy, indicating just how far in advance the Princess and her team plans for these engagements.” Does anyone actually think that Kate purchased this dress two years ago and thought “this will be good for the 2025 Royal Variety show?” No. Kate used to shop and shop and shop and she has a closet full of clothes she’s never worn. And that’s probably why it feels like her clothing allowance has been cut so dramatically in the past two years as well, and why she tried to make a big deal about how her office would no longer talk about her fashion.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Close-up detail of Catherine – The Princess of Wales’ jewelry/purse as she attends the ‘Royal Variety Performance’ show at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Wednesday 19 November, 2025.,Image: 1053396777, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Close-up detail of Catherine – The Princess of Wales’ jewelry/purse as she attends the ‘Royal Variety Performance’ show at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Wednesday 19 November, 2025.,Image: 1053396804, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 19 November 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year, either in London or in a theatre around the United Kingdom. The Royal Variety Charity assists those who’ve worked professionally in the entertainment industry and in 2024 the Charity set up a dedicated team to assist those in entertainment who are in need of help and support because of mental health issues.
The evening will be hosted by Jason Manford and will include a number of performances across
theatre, comedy and music with an exclusive performance from Paddington The Musical by
composer Tom Fletcher. There will also be a performance from the West End and Paris casts
of Les Misérables including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Killian Donnelly to celebrate the
show’s 40th anniversary. Alongside this, there will be musical performances from Jessie J and
Laufey. Their Royal Highnesses will meet a number of performers and representatives
from the Royal Variety Charity.,Image: 1053406411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Buckmaster/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 19 November 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year, either in London or in a theatre around the United Kingdom. The Royal Variety Charity assists those who’ve worked professionally in the entertainment industry and in 2024 the Charity set up a dedicated team to assist those in entertainment who are in need of help and support because of mental health issues.
The evening will be hosted by Jason Manford and will include a number of performances across
theatre, comedy and music with an exclusive performance from Paddington The Musical by
composer Tom Fletcher. There will also be a performance from the West End and Paris casts
of Les Misérables including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Killian Donnelly to celebrate the
show’s 40th anniversary. Alongside this, there will be musical performances from Jessie J and
Laufey. Their Royal Highnesses will meet a number of performers and representatives
from the Royal Variety Charity.,Image: 1053406454, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Buckmaster/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 19 November 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year, either in London or in a theatre around the United Kingdom. The Royal Variety Charity assists those who’ve worked professionally in the entertainment industry and in 2024 the Charity set up a dedicated team to assist those in entertainment who are in need of help and support because of mental health issues.
The evening will be hosted by Jason Manford and will include a number of performances across
theatre, comedy and music with an exclusive performance from Paddington The Musical by
composer Tom Fletcher. There will also be a performance from the West End and Paris casts
of Les Misérables including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Killian Donnelly to celebrate the
show’s 40th anniversary. Alongside this, there will be musical performances from Jessie J and
Laufey. Their Royal Highnesses will meet a number of performers and representatives
from the Royal Variety Charity.,Image: 1053406465, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Buckmaster/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the Royal Variety Performance 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales arriving for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the Royal Variety Performance 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales pose for a photo with the Paddington Bear from the London stage musical, at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
No I don’t believe she bought this in 2023 for this show in 2025. I agree she was spending tons of money buying things that never got worn and believe Peg cut her budget to nearly nothing and she was told to wear what she had in storage.
She possibly bought all of that stuff because she knew things were stirring up, that was before she went on frankenstein strike, no?
Kate looks perfectly like a wax doll. The wax doll couldn’t see the difference when it saw her.
What the Telegraph and other gutter outlets need to do is request discretely to her handlers the need for her to seek an intervention for her weight. This is beyond a healthy weight for a woman of her height. This is not weight shamming.
What’s going on with her arms in the top picture?
One of the effects of not taking in enough calories to maintain muscle mass for someone in their mid 40s.
I’m sorry, I made a mistake–I mean in the picture with Paddington.
The light reflecting off of the velvet of her dress in that spot is making it look like it is the same color as the background.
Ah, thank you! I couldn’t believe it was that badly photoshopped but I couldn’t figure out what the heck was happening….
To be fair, that’s what I would do, too – when you know you will always have a couple formal events around Christmas, it makes sense to buy something festive when you see it, even if you don’t wear it right away. I would also say that because Kate’s dress preferences tend to lean a bit eighties anyway, it’s not like it’s going to go out of style (because it’s always going to look kind of vintage).
I actually quite like this dress. It’s one of the better ones she’s worn in recent years. However, I’m deeply distracted by her face—it looks different here, like she’s had some work done lately.
Photoshopped?
I agree! I feel like maybe she had a face lift? As a woman in her 40’s I have learned that jowls are inevitable. lol. So if you see a woman in her 40’s with no jowls, then I am suspicious…
Everyone is different of course but she has unlimited funds and goes on vacation 10x a year so it isn’t outside the realm of possibility.
It’s a solid dress especially for the holiday times. But won’t it be weird if now she doesn’t wear a German designer to the state visit? It’ll be like why didn’t she just save this green dress for that event? Although that’s assuming she is going to the state dinner.
Weird or not – Frank Walter Steinmeier couldn’t care less. He is a sober, prudent gentleman who isn’t very much into brands, celebrities or trends. Our Bundespräsident tends to look behind facades instead of being impressed by bling. Or wigs. Or fake posh accents. And he knows what real love looks like. When his wife was very ill some yesrs ago, he donated her a kidney. Since then I have a soft spot for him…
Some serious last minute tailoring going on if that’s actually what happened. I can’t recall her being this thin before so I suppose the stretch velvet helped the tailor.
I wonder if her clothing budget was slashed because she was buying so much – like if William got a look at the duchy accounts and realized she was spending hundreds of thousands a year on dresses and shoes and clothes that just sat in her closet and was like…..nope. I feel like he probably said you get a new dress for Trooping and state dinners and everything else….figure it out from ALL THIS. (as he gestures wildly.)
anyway this is a good dress, appropriate for the occasion. her hair was not good though – and not just because its trying to escape – in so many of the pictures KP posted, you can’t see her face or who she’s talking to because her hair hides it. It ends up looking like a mound of hair is looking at someone. QEII’s hairstyle, as matronly as it was even at 40, meant that you could always see her face in pictures, even with her hats.
Kate has always bought in bulk because she tends to have multiples of things. And I suspect that when Charles was in charge of the money he didn’t curtail her spending. So I suspect this dated from 2022. We will see as time goes one if she gets things only created after 2023 once William took over the duchy.
I strongly suspect the forest lodge deal also included a fixed amount for clothing.
She kept a dress she bought 2 years ago in storage to whip out as soon as Meghan was spotted in a very similar dress? Pull the other one, Kitty.
Similar *colour* (because Meghan’s is way more modern and fashionable), but still.
And yes, I tend to agree. While she undoubtedly had been shopping till she dropped on clothes she never wore while Charles footed the bill, there is no way she conveniently had a green dress to hand to reveal as soon as Meghan was pictured in one. She’s still trying to copykeen, and based on her preening at the event, it’s clear that she thought that she had “won” her one-sided contest.
I have a similar dress in black that I bought years ago – they’re right about the stretch velvet, it’s amazingly comfortable.
It’s a beautiful dress and it suits her really well.
Kate used to shop ALL THE TIME. She was constantly spotted in London shopping. It makes me laugh because WHO was watching the children who need their mother at all times 😂 why the nanny of course, but Kate being a shopaholic while the nanny watches the children doesn’t go with her “hands on motherhood” story.
And I’m not saying that a mom doesn’t deserve or need time out. But when it’s an excuse to do nothing else except what she wants to do, it’s quite a rich excuse.
Granted velvet is popular around holiday season, and the style is pretty classic. I would believe that Kate might have looked around her extensive closet where there are probably dozens of gowns she hasn’t worn yet specifically for a green dress, though. It’s a gorgeous and festive color. Great coincidence that Meghan’s green dress was also a few years old. It’s cool to rewear a dress. Except Kate’s is not a rewear its seems. Anyway, stretch velvet is a great fabric, and have several gowns and dresses in it all in rich jewel tones and one black one. They reside at the bottom of a garment bag until I pull them out to wear after a quick steam.
I imagine that this dress was first worn for the annual Christmas Eve black tie dinner at Sandringham.
Interestingly Kate seems to have styled the dress like the this seasons version https://www.talbotrunhof.com/en/ch/clothing/evening-dress-bobonne2/bobonne2-nd20-234-34
But the crapping of the top is just different enough to show this is an older dress
Wow, I really like that pink 30s style dress. Of course I have two formal ish evening dresses I’ve never worn, sheesh.
All this does is does is solidify the theory that she deliberately looked for a green dress
Wasn’t it believed that Kate bought clothes and then waited for them to be out of season so that she wouldn’t be criticized for buying new clothes all the time? The dress being not available is because it’s past season and she had it in her closet for years. I thought the dress was custom because the retail dress is off the shoulder and Kate’s sleeves covered hers. But it would seem that she either altered the dress or just pulled up the sleeves to cover her shoulders. It’s possible that she bought this dress for their royal visit to Germany in 2017 but decided not to wear it.
Kate spends most of her time shopping if not in person then online. She acquires tons of outfits and banks them away for years. She buys things that are identical but different colours all the time too. She probably has this green velvet dress in another colour as well.
Let’s not forget the gaslighter white dress she wore at the Sussex wedding which looked so similar to two other cream or ivory dresses.
No she didn’t buy a dress that fits her THAT well now … 2 years ago when she wasn’t THAT thin…. Try a new lie….
It has occurred to me lately that all this ‘diplomatic dressing’ stuff & ‘sweet nod to blah blah blah’ nonsense, is an invention by the British tabloid writers & this just confirms it. The Telegraph actually had the nerve to write Kate bought this years ago in anticipation of a German state visit???? NO SHE DIDN’T!!! Utter tripe.
I wonder if she got it to twin with William and his awful green velvet blazer.
Oh lord, can you imagine?
Small correction: Frank-Walter Steinmeier is the German president. Our chancellor is unfortunately Friedrich Merz.
Poor thing is in a bad marriage and needs to eat a couple of cheeseburgers.