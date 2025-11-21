Kamala Harris & the Bidens turned out for Dick Cheney’s funeral, the Obamas skipped

The funerals for former vice presidents rarely get the kind of prominent state funeral treatment. I’m actually surprised that Dick Cheney’s family wanted a funeral service in Washington, at the National Cathedral, but that’s what happened yesterday. Dick Cheney was vice president for eight (grueling) years, and once he was out of office, he retired to Wyoming and Virginia. He passed away on November 3rd.
You’d think that three weeks would be enough time for everyone to clear their schedules for his funeral, but no. Donald Trump and JD Vance skipped, because they weren’t invited. The NY Times says that Cheney hated Trump so much, he told his family not to invite those people to his funeral. Bill and Hillary Clinton also skipped the funeral, as did the Obamas. Michelle Obama decided that 2025 was going to be the year she stopped doing all of this stuff – she also skipped Trump’s second inaugural, and she skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral too. I assume Barack Obama skipped because he f–king hated Dick Cheney (and the feeling was mutual). Same with the Clintons – there was no love lost there.
So who attended? George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi (who also hated Cheney and likely went to his funeral to gloat). They made a big deal aout how this was the first time Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have seen each other since her book, 107 Days, was released. They’re still trying to make “Biden and Harris fell out” into a thing, but it’s not real. They greeted each other warmly. Now, if you ask me, Dr. Biden is still holding a grudge.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I don’t blame people for skipping. Due lied about weapons of mass destruction and all kinds of other things. That said, glad Michelle and Obama said we good. And yes, Jill is still holding a grudge. Honestly she needs to hold one against Pelosi more in my mind. I wonder if Biden still ignored her.
Thats why im surprised George bush was there. He kept his distance from most of his old staff.
He blamed Chaney and others for his bad presidential run. They swept it under the rug but bush said he was given wrong information. Looks like thats why they made him president.
There’s no way Bush could get out of going to this one.
The only decent thing Chaney did was vote for MVP Harris & speak out against DT. That’s it. He and Bush’s lies about 911. Saddam Hussein and “weapons of mass destruction” are part of why we are in this mess.
I hope the Obamas and Clintons had great days.
I wish Tipper Gore had shown up in a red dress.
@MAC, LOL!!!
Well in addition to being the Vice President he was also the Secretary of defense, so I imagine for the people he worked with that’s still alive in the DC area that’s why they wanted it held there.
And I’m not shocked by the people that came, and the people that didn’t. It makes sense that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would be at a vice president’s funeral, because they were both vice presidents. Also, how does the media know this is the first time that Joe Biden has seen Kamala Harris since she released her book?
And yeah, Dr Jill is very protective of her husband, which I can’t fault her for. So I’m sure she does still hold grudges, for the people who told her things in the past two years she didn’t want to hear.
Kamala Harris has said in recent interviews that he called her on her birthday a few weeks ago and they had a great conversation. She is clearly worried about his health. From the book, she was more worried about his health in office than some of his aides who were pushing him beyond his limits as an 81 year old.
She probably blanked Pelosi hard. She’s apparently furious over Pelosi opening the floodgates to calls for Joe to step aside.
I’ve read “107 Days” and couldn’t love Kamala more. The Bidens and their team made all sorts of mistakes, but Madam VP remains gracious and kind and fair, even in her book.
And admits her own mistakes which her critics say she doesn’t do!
I can so totally see Pelosi there with her funeral game face on but inside…
It kills me to say this, but its true: at his very worst, his most e-vile, Cheney never aimed to dismantle government, starve the poor, pardon criminals, profit personally and extravagantly from office (I know want to “yes, but”). The dude was Satan to us Dems back in the day and he now pales in comparison. And at the very end of his life, he saw what was happening, he tried to reach his people with a message. His daughter lost office to speak out about it. Which incidentally makes me wonder if she will try to run again now that she has been proven so soundly correct.
Big agree. I remember when we saw him as the evil Emperor back in the day…but compared to what we have now……
I will give him credit for voting for VP Harris for the election and for speaking out against you-know-who.
Actually Jill & Kamala had a warm side chat at the funeral. I think Biden was very formal with his VP. A handshake not a hug. I think the Scorpio came out in him.
But he DID profit personally and extravagantly from office [hellooooooo Halliburton, million $$$ war contracts and the war he Big Lied to get us into that killed what 929,000 thousand people? to which he said, ‘so what’] AND he aimed to dismantle government, pushing hard for more executive power for the president’s office and you see where that’s landed us AND for US spy powers including detention, interrogation, surveillance and torture that’s all kinds of fucked up.
I can agree there are more blatantly evil ppl running the regime now — the bar is in hell — but time and the couple of decent things he did when it affected him personally [like his daughter coming out as gay, or seeing the orange dictator attacking Liz] have not erased his evilness for me.
His nickname was Satan for a reason.
You are right about everything. And yes, the bar is in hell.
Chanteloup. I say chaney is WAY more evil than the current people. He helped set it up for them to have the opportunity to do these things. The trump admin and the regular Washington vultures couldnt set all that up.
You forgot the environment. Bush was the last president who had the power to stop the inevitable on climate change and Cheney made damn sure that didn’t happen because he was rolling in oil money.
Yes i didn’t include that. thank you all for looking his evilness in the face and calling it what it is.
bottom line, no need to minimize or whitewash — When evil men do evil, call it evil!
This.
Well, I would have skipped too. But are we even sure former presidents were invited? Biden was only there because we tend to forget that he is a former vice president. This seemed like a collection of vice presidents to me, along with Bush who was the president when Cheney was doing his worst. Also, it’s weird how Bush escapes all accountability for his war crimes and they get pushed off onto Cheney. Bush was the actual commander in chief, ffs!
And I’m glad that you pointed out that Bush and Harris are fine. She did not throw him under the bus in the book but recounted episodes when he disappointed her. She was brutal to his aides however, in part because she felt they were not serving either of them well.
But this illustrates what would have happened if she had voiced even mild criticism of him during the brief campaign. The media would have used it as a distraction from her message. She was damned either way. Example #3,086 of how the media got us here.
Bush? You mean, Biden?
Biden did not look well…made me wonder how the poor man is doing with his cancer diagnosis
🙁
And sorry, but I refuse to participate in even one second of whitewashing Cheney, an abject monster of a man. For all the Trump comparisons, I have to remind y’all that we would not have Trump were it not for people like Cheney and GWB. Their brand of neoconservatism and war-mongering laid the ground work for a pretend populist, political outsider like Trump to step in and drove a disaffected Republican base right into his arms. Beginning with Reagan, the GWB administration was part of a long arc of American austerity aimed at killing the middle class and enriching the wealthiest 1%.
One vote for a Democrat will never erase that fact,
This is all true, unfortunately. Cheney may have hated Trump and Vance enough to ban them from his funeral. Yet, he paved the way for them in many ways.
🎯
I bet Pelosi came to support Liz. They became close around the Jan.6 hearings.
I agree. Liz Cheney put the country first, and along with Adam Kinzinger gave the Jan 6th Committee much needed bilateral support.
Liz stood with Nancy when she needed her and Nancy is returning the respect.
Yes, GWB was CIO but he isn’t very bright or diligent. He believed what people around him told him & Cheney led him around by the nose. Cheney was evil to the bone & knew exactly what the situations were when he pushed the USA into invading Iraq. One reason for that was because mainly Saudi OPEC wanted to change the accepted petrocurrency from the US dollar to the Euro. That would have been bad for Halliburton’s bottom line. Thanks, Prick Cheney.
None of the 9/11 attackers were Iraqi or Afghan, btw, but they were all Saudi.
All the politicians who attended were former VPs minus Bush obviously. It makes sense for former Pres. Bush to be there, Cheney was his VP. Biden, Harris, Quayle, Al Gore etc. are all former VPs. Clinton and Obama are not former VPs so it didn’t make much sense for them to be there for a VP funeral.
I don’t see an issue with the Clintons or Obama’s absence. Biden, Harris, Pence, Gore are all the living VPs, same position as Cheney. No reason for POTUSes apart from W to be present. I doubt Biden would’ve been if he’d not been VP. Vance is a huge snub though and I love that for him.
I thought it interesting Rachel Maddow was there. I think she bonded with Liz over her condemnation of Trump and attempts to bring him to account for January 6th. That’s likely why Pelosi was there too. More for Liz, who she worked with as the highest ranking women in the House for each party. (Liz was #3 in the GOP hierarchy while Pelosi was #1 for Dems.)
I certainly did not have Rachel Maddow going to Dick Cheney’s funeral on my bingo card. 👀
Srsly.
Maybe they all showed up to make sure he really was dead?
Shrub is looking more and more like a chip off the old block.