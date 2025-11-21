Kamala Harris & the Bidens turned out for Dick Cheney’s funeral, the Obamas skipped

The funerals for former vice presidents rarely get the kind of prominent state funeral treatment. I’m actually surprised that Dick Cheney’s family wanted a funeral service in Washington, at the National Cathedral, but that’s what happened yesterday. Dick Cheney was vice president for eight (grueling) years, and once he was out of office, he retired to Wyoming and Virginia. He passed away on November 3rd.

You’d think that three weeks would be enough time for everyone to clear their schedules for his funeral, but no. Donald Trump and JD Vance skipped, because they weren’t invited. The NY Times says that Cheney hated Trump so much, he told his family not to invite those people to his funeral. Bill and Hillary Clinton also skipped the funeral, as did the Obamas. Michelle Obama decided that 2025 was going to be the year she stopped doing all of this stuff – she also skipped Trump’s second inaugural, and she skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral too. I assume Barack Obama skipped because he f–king hated Dick Cheney (and the feeling was mutual). Same with the Clintons – there was no love lost there.

So who attended? George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi (who also hated Cheney and likely went to his funeral to gloat). They made a big deal aout how this was the first time Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have seen each other since her book, 107 Days, was released. They’re still trying to make “Biden and Harris fell out” into a thing, but it’s not real. They greeted each other warmly. Now, if you ask me, Dr. Biden is still holding a grudge.