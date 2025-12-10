Royalist: Prince Harry’s security risk assessment = he’s moving back to the UK!

The UK Home Office has finally acquiesced to Prince Harry’s years-long request for a new risk assessment for his security. This means that for the first time since 2019, Ravec will gather information to study whether Harry, Meghan and the children should have automatic police security whenever they visit the UK. The situation since King Charles came on the throne is that Harry must give 30 days notice and “apply” for police security, and even with that notice, he has not received police protection for most of his visits to the UK in the past three years. Harry has also cited this bullsh-t “bespoke” arrangement as the reason why Meghan and the kids will not visit the UK.
Keep in mind, the risk assessment has not been completed and no one knows what the assessment will say. The fact that royalists writ large are convinced that the assessment will show that the Sussexes deserve police security in the UK is pretty telling, and that’s what all of the royalist reporting is based on too: once the assessment is completed, they’ll obviously find that the bespoke arrangement is insufficient. Almost like that was the whole point of Harry’s years of lawsuits and legal actions. Anyway, the Royalist Substack was on a conspiracy tear this week with this piece: “New Security Assessment Sparks Speculation Harry Could Be Moving Back Home.” These people are dumber than a box of hair. This is another version of “Harry does private philanthropy, therefore he’s dying to be a working royal again.”
Rumors were swirling Tuesday afternoon that Prince Harry could be moving back to the U.K. after he was handed something he has been demanding for years and was previously told he categorically could not have: a new threat assessment by the British government. The sudden shift has jolted the is-Harry-coming-home narrative into high gear, while rattling friends of Prince William, who had hoped that the Sussex question had been settled, by, well, exile.
Although any move is unlikely to be full-time, Harry has made no secret of his longing to spend more time in Britain. Ignited the speculation afresh is a discovery by Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston, who unearthed from court records a 2020 statement by Sir Richard Mottram, the former chair of RAVEC—the body that decides who among Britain’s elite qualifies for state protection. Mottram explained at the time that Harry’s decision to “live mainly abroad” meant he no longer fell within the remit of the Risk Management Board, the mechanism that assesses the dangers facing senior working royals and top officials.
The RMB, Mottram said, was designed for U.K. residents. A non-resident prince, no matter how famous or how emphatically targeted, would have to accept a “bespoke” alternative. Royston summarized the essence of the position as: “RAVEC’s decision was not that Harry wasn’t at risk, but that the RMB process was designed for U.K. residents.”
That distinction, invisible to most casual observers and maddening to Harry, is the fulcrum on which this entire saga has pivoted. In 2020, RAVEC was saying, in effect: You are a high-profile target, but not our high-profile target. That Harry then sued the Home Office—and lost—in an attempt to force the state to treat him like a resident again only deepened the sense of stalemate. Which is why the fact he is now being given an RMB deserves real attention.
As Royston writes, “One thing that could trigger a new risk assessment would be if Harry were planning to move back.”
The point is that for the past four years, British officials have held the line that nothing in Harry’s circumstances justified reopening the question. For them to do so now suggests that something—perhaps everything—has changed. The tension is heightened by the long-running suspicion, often voiced by Harry’s own supporters, that RAVEC has been used as an instrument of pressure by the palace rather than purely as a committee of sober bureaucrats following threat matrices. Harry has always believed that the withdrawal of security was a form of coercion—punishment for stepping outside the institution’s control.
The optics have been very hard to ignore: Harry loses his security almost instantly after stepping away from royal duties; RAVEC insists its hands are tied; Harry offers to pay for police protection and is rebuffed; the Home Office defends the decision with near-maniacal zeal; then Harry loses again in court earlier this year when he sought to challenge the fairness of the process itself. Now, miraculously, he has what he wants? Why?
The Royalist previously reported that Harry had put his son’s name down for Eton, although this was subsequently denied by Harry. However, rumors that he intends to educate his children in the U.K. continue to circulate. Those close to Harry insist this is fantasy. He enjoys the “California sunshine,” they say, and has absolutely no intention of moving back to the U.K. They dismiss talk of a deep-state “plot” to drag him home as ridiculous and say the new assessment reflects nothing more than routine process catching up to reality: Harry remains one of the most targeted individuals on the planet, resident or not.
The broader context also cannot be ignored. The British state is recalibrating itself in the twilight of Charles’ reign, and while William wants nothing to do with Harry, and friends of his expressed irritation to The Royalist about the new development, the system itself may want clarity before the throne changes hands.
Sykes cites Royston at length, who claims his theory is purely Occam’s Razor: Harry is getting a risk assessment because, obviously, he plans to move back to the UK and be a full-time resident. Wouldn’t the Occam’s Razor explanation be buried within this passage: “The British state is recalibrating itself in the twilight of Charles’ reign…” Scooter King is not yet king, actually. King Charles is holding onto the throne with both hands, and in the “twilight” of his reign, he wants to settle some things with his charismatic son, his darling boy. The risk assessment going ahead is about Charles, not Harry and not William. This whole situation reads like Charles and his courtiers pulling strings and pushing an agenda to ensure that Harry will be able to spend some time with Charles in his “twilight.” Or at the very least, Charles wants to ensure that the Sussexes come to his funeral.
Harry should be wary about spending more time there. Especially around his bullying brother and the father who evicted him and his family.
RAVEC sounds like one arm of a powerful criminal enterprise.
They sure do…
Sykes and Royston talk a load of bollocks – these aren’t intelligent chaps 😅🤣😂
Taylor Swift is neither a resident, nor a citizen of the UK, and she was given police protection during the Eras tour. Wtf are they even talking about?
But it’s really not the same. TS’s tour team probably requested it well in advance. RAVEC probably doesn’t want TS dead, so it’s ok for her to share her plans in advance. Unlike Harry, to whom it’s dangerous on so many levels to share his agenda 30 days in advance.
@Smart&messy: No, Taylor’s team demanded police protection in the after she had to cancel her concerts in Austria due to terrorist threats the week before her UK shows.
Rich and famous people get this all the time. It’s bs for them to suggest otherwise.
Exactly. Even people who aren’t rich and famous: diplomats and dignitaries who many have never even heard of, receive armed police protection in the UK whenever they visit, even though they do not live there. So that Lord Mottram person was just doing the bidding of the palaces and stretching to find a reason to apply a “bespoke” arrangement (effectively NO security) to Harry, who has one of the highest risks in the UK and elsewhere.
Yeah, Lord Mottram was just finding a reason. There’s still the fact that the security was dropped after Harry refused to drop his suit agains the Sun despite the fact that it was stressing out Christian Jones bc he had been trading sussex info with Dan Whooton via his boyfriend. Most likely with William’s knowledge or under his direct orders.
There’s a separate vip protection unit for visiting dignitaries and high profile people. Taylor was probably under that. I’ve never understood why they just don’t use that for Harry. It’s high level—they use it for visiting foreign royals. Unless it’s like he’s said about coercion.
Harry should make Meghan and their children non negotiable. He does not go without Meghan and their children to visit his father
No HARRY IS NOT MOVING BACK TO UK!!!!! He just wants to be safe when he visits nothing more!!!
And with the IG games coming up in ‘27 that 30 day notice for protection is not only ridiculous but I imagine a nightmare to deal with. I’m sure Harry would love to have his family there for the games, but only if they are protected. Truthfully it is in Englands best interest to protect the Sussex family when they are there because if something ever happened to them, especially to Princess Diana’s red headed grandbabies the Monarchy would never be forgiven. Also, Prince Harry isn’t moving there full time until his violent brother gets therapy and deals with his incandescent rage and delusions and we know that will never happen.
It really boggles the mind that anyone would think Harry is considering moving back to the U.K. You guys, sincerely, he fell madly in love with Meghan, and was so excited when he presented her to you. She was ready to hit the ground running to work FOR YOU, and you sh*t all over her. Your press called for her to be paraded through the streets, naked, while feces were thrown at her or to throw Meghan off the balcony of Buckingham Palace. That is YOUR “legitimate” press to the love of Harry’s life.
He’s never coming back on a permanent basis, and you only have yourselves to blame. Let him go and stop torturing this family.
Kaiser nails it: Charles wants to spend some time with his son and grandchildren before he dies. Whether it’s for sentimental reasons, or PR for the history books, or to ensure the Sussexes come to his funeral, who knows. No doubt Harry and Charles discussed Harry’s need for security, as a condition for bringing his family to Britain, at their meeting in September.
And Charles gets to poke William in the eye. The Sussexes visit Charles, and William will look terrible if he tries to strip Harry’s new security arrangement, that’s worse than stripping the titles. For Charles, too, it’s a win-win.
Sykes is just stirring the haters up to get Substack subscribers—thanks, Kaiser, for reading Sykes so we don’t have to.
Harry should not go without his wife. Very disturbing if Meghan stays home because Charles only wants to see harry and the grandchildren
I believe it’s definitely for the PR because Chuck could have ended this a long time ago if it was truly about knowing his grandchildren.
Harry have said it more than once : He wants his children to known the UK and his cousins. I doubt the Wales children are part of his objectives for obvious reasons. He also never stopped to do charitable works in the UK neither has Meghan. He was very rarely seen his father while in the UK. This will not change. Royston is a great producer of BS.
Why would a man that spent his memoir implicitly criticizing Eton for not recognizing his need for additional support, who was never head boy or invited to Pop like his spoiled brother, be putting down his son years in advance? As someone here noted, also, no one even does that anymore. There is no list to put names down at birth.
Is William and co walking christmas morning this year ? If not I bet chuck wants to do with harry and Meghan to stick to heir . I also think this is due to chuck on his last leg and wants to see kids more but harry refusal to bring them because of safety. That’s why they reopened it. Maybe I’m wrong but I believe harry and co might spend christmas with chuck if william is spending with Middletons. I also bet if that’s the case this bp feeding rr some breads and keeping it close to their chest not communicating with kp. Morning paper suprise.
It would certainly be one in the eye for William if Harry and family did spend it with Charles, however I can’t see Meghan agreeing with Christmas done the royal way. Children eating Christmas dinner with the servants.
What a waste of an expensive Eaton education on Tom Sykes. How humiliating that he is reduced to writing conspiracy theories about Harry on Substack.
Right! How embarrassing!!
Sykes was expelled from Eton after two years for drinking and partying.
His sisters have at least written things I found amusing. And one of them wore her wedding dress (dyed and altered) to the other one’s wedding after hers was called off. I support reading about that, top tier entertainment.
Sykes’ reporting on this is (deliberately?) missing a big, big piece if residency in the UK is a key or the key to the puzzle. Charles booted Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage. With Frogmore they would have had the residency. So the stitch-up, if Harry was right (and I believe ofc he was), went like so:
1) Charles removes residency for Harry by terminating his lease and then instructs his RAVEC cronies to insert that into the reasoning as it was winding its way through the courts (hard not to conclude this was on advice of counsel)
2) RAVEC does the British RF bidding as instructed and refuses Harry and family his security
3) Charles publicly protests “my hands are tied, I have nothing to do with RAVEC, nope nope nope” while continuing to arrange and pay for Andrew’s security (working royal shworking royal amirite?)
4) During Harry’s lawsuit the rock is uncovered and ALL MANNER OF UNGODLY TRUTHS CRAWL OUT but all keep going, with journalists pretending RAVEC isn’t a fig leaf for the RF
5) Judge does the British establishment including the RF a solid and says “Yup, Home Office was right, too bad so sad Harry. Go suck a lemon.”
6) Harry re-applies for security review to a Labour government. Dying Charles agrees to the new risk assessment
7) Publicly everyone is all of a sudden GEE GOSH YES WE WILL REVIEW OF COURSE but then leaks begin. “Labour MINISTERS have absolutely bugger all to do with this.” See also BRF “We have absolutely bugger all to do with this.” Hot potato officially dropped by everyone – that’s what unnamed civil servants are for, to blame everything on them no matter the outcome
8) William stews, adds “Revoke Harry’s security” to his immediate first day as King to-do list along with “remove titles” and “make sure Christmas gifts within the RF aren’t in rank order but keep them shitty”
Agree RAVEC=Charles.
Another theory at the time was that Charles wanted to force the Sussexes, or at least Harry, to stay in Britain and continue doing the lion’s share of William’s work, for no credit, and horrible treatment by the tabloids collaborating with KP and Camilla. By that theory, revoking Frogmore was Charles’ way of saying, “you don’t get lodging if you’re not working for us,” and there was some expectation among Elizabeth and Charles that the Sussexes would cave and agree to stay working in Britain on the palaces’ terms.
Taking back Frogmore wouldn’t have prevented the Sussexes from renting their own place with their own money, if they wanted to (but thank God they got out). That way, they would have retained their UK residency, and presumably their eligiblity for security under the terms Sykes is claiming?
Sykes’ new theory seems to me like a fig leaf for Charles: “Sure, RAVEC/Charles had its/his reasons then. But now he’s being magnanimous. So forget what you ever thought about there being a contradiction with other visitors, like Taylor Swift, receiving security, it’s all a muddle and you just won’t understand.”
Beautifully summarized, Lady Esther.
I do wonder how much fine china had to be swept up off the floor of Forest LandGrab — er, Lodge — after the RAVEC announcement was made?
I also wonder how much Charles the Cruel fumes & fusses every time someone mentions he’s already in “the twilight of his reign.”
He waited his entire life, finally got his self-pitying, control-freak arse parked in the Big Chair, and he’s unlikely to spend as much as a single decade living out the culmination of all his dreams. Really, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy.
I don’t understand why Charles wants Harry there. Charles has done EVERYTHING possible to unalive H and M. Charles has PROVED over and over he has no heart for H, M, A and L.
Charles won’t even know if he’s there or not, so why does he even care? If it’s about optics, wouldn’t it be better to right the wrongs before death and his meeting with St. Peter?
I think of his actions regarding Harry as a poking William in the eye, reminding him who’s boss! If he really wanted to spend time with Harry and his family, what’s stopping him from taking a very luxurious private jet to California to see them?
Yep! Fly straight to Santa Barbara where the airport staff is absolutely used to dealing with VIP clients and maintaining discretion.
Easy, it looks like Harry is the only child he has that cares about him … at least he realized it. Harry has also openly said that his relationship to his father (not the firm or monarch) is important to him. Moreover, Harry shows empathy in regard to his father’s illness.
I’m reminded of how Thomas Cromwell ambushed the Spanish Ambassador into finally and publicly acknowledging Anne Boleyn as Queen and within a month she was in the Tower awaiting her execution. The point is that RAVEC (Charles) had to be seen to have been correct in stripping security on the world’s stage by the Home Office “winning” against Harry in court and then taking a different position from the stance taken back in early 2020.
It also amuses me immensely that Sykes has been gleefully writing that William is practically king already and power draining from Charles and then this happens 😂😂
The British press are desperate for Harry to move back to the UK. The notion that the threat assessment is only for high profile UK residents is ridiculous. If that wasn’t true the US president other foreign dignataries would never set foot in the UK.
I will never understand why they continuously behave as if it’s odd that Harry could simultaneously not want to be a working royal, and still want to visit England. Is it beyond their comprehension that you could have issues with people that reside in a country but not with the country itself?
This is their last bastion of coping. They just have to believe that he’s unhappy and wants to move back, and regrets leaving the Royal family as an employee. And it’s really nasty how they seem to cheer the idea of a man moving 11 hours away by plane from his two small children. Even if you hate Meghan’s guts, why would you be happy that he would abandon his children? They’re just despicable people.
“it’s odd that Harry could simultaneously not want to be a working royal, and still want to visit England”
Because they exiled / banished him and he’s supposed to understand that and go along with it. But he refuses to cooperate with his banishment by the king and is calling out their terrible behaviour every legal way that he can
I’ll keep saying this but the conclusion of Harry’s security case was pretty clear. They said at the time even if Harry’s security risk was high and even if he was given a new assessment, that this did not mean he would get security. So giving him a new risk assessment and claiming that’s the reason he might now get security just seems like an elaborate game of pretend. Like Charles needs a reason to show why Harry could now possibly get security.
This is so obviously wishful thinking on the part of the British press. They are desperate for charisma again. H&M took 100% of the glamour, charm, and empathy out of Royal Family when they left. They keep clinging to the idea that they will come back when they were the ones who pushed them out. its pathetic.
🎯
I like how at the onset the reason was because he’s no longer a working royal and now it’s because he isn’t a UK resident. What this tells me is that all royals have adequate security they need and assessments have been done regardless of working royal status or not, including Andrew. Harry alluded to this in his interview… a stitch-up indeed.
I was thinking about that too and I remember the ridiculousness of who was allowed on the balcony. Non -working royals not allowed but then they did allow non-working royals on the balcony (excluding Harry and Meghan). How can all these rules that are directed exclusively at H&M not be taken personally?
The thing I find the most pathetic is that William is upset by the prospect of his brother and his brother’s family getting security.
It says a lot about Willy that he’s so threatened by the even the possibility of the Sussexes spending time in England with Charles.
Being that the Invictus games are in England this year, I’m sure it had something to do with this. I’m sure Harry wants Meg there, as she’s been in the past, and possibly the kids now that they’re older.
He only registered his residence in the United States on the day they took Frogmore Cottage away from the Sussexes. The British probably wanted to portray him as homeless and outcast, as someone who doesn’t belong anywhere. But the world saw what really happened, and the malice of these fundamentally unjust and brutal punitive measures is hair-raising. They completely misjudged him. Has this family never seen Prince Harry fly an Apache? There aren’t many people in the world who can do that. Have these people never asked what it means to have been a team leader in the war in Afghanistan? Who do these people think they are dealing with? How out of touch with reality must you be to play such profoundly stupid and malicious games with a man like this, a highly decorated soldier, a husband and father?
I was listening to two separate Sussex friendly shows on YouTube and I think some of them might be slightly misguided in my opinion. They Think that if chuck should pass or with the ig games coming to the uk that Harry would want to bring his children. Well I am going by what I have seen so far , Harry and Meghan are not going through all this trouble of hiding their children faces then to bring them into the lions den and leave them free to be photographed at any of these events. Not Christmas. If they were ever invited and choose to go , not IG games even if they get security and not chuck passing whenever that should happen. Harry And Meghan will guard and protect their children identity for as long as possible and I see no way in hell they would suddenly decide to let any media make money off them . No matter what
IF, if Harry and Meghan choose to take the kids to see Charles, as in the 2 of them bc no it would not be just Harry omg, I think there could be pictures…with the explicit understanding that the photos will be like any others the sussex family takes, with the kids heads turned in some way so the faces are not seen on the camera. They would have to trust Charles to hold to that. I’m just saying it’s a maaaaybe. A slim maybe. Depends on how bad Charles wants that. But one with the kids’ faces, nope, can’t see it. And not any that the rota photographers can take. So yeah don’t see the kids doing any Christmas walks or events, no. There’s no reason. As for IG, it’s hard, bc I can imagine that Harry and Meghan would like their kids to one day experience what happens there. It’s truly special. Balancing how, when and if they ever do that, idk.
I think if they brought them to invictus, they would have them do small closed kid friendly events. Definitely not anything in the main auditoriums. They clearly don’t have a problem with people seeing their kids, ( Disney, trick or treating, Thanksgiving charity), they just don’t want their faces plastered all over the world. Now as far as being able to do that in the UK? I don’t know how feasible that is. There’s just too much interest, and too much of a likelihood of somebody pushing boundaries because they just don’t care there. But I could see them bringing them to other countries in the near future.
It seems I remember Harry saying at some point that one of the reasons he didn’t get security is because if something happened to him in the UK ‘they’ had determined it wouldn’t be a big deal. Add that to the info he gave that ‘they’ asked other countries NOT to give him security. That reflects so poorly on the brf that it may have something to do with doing an assessment.
I don’t think I’ll hold my breath waiting to see if HMAL get security–experience tells us they won’t. I’m willing to be surprised.
Prince Harry and Meghan, with their dignity, honourable work and unwavering compassion, their steadfastness, kindness and subtle humour, their ability to exude cool elegance and impeccable manners in any situation, are an invaluable asset to Britain’s reputation. Is this country not aware of how much these two people do for Britain’s reputation in the world? The only ones damaging Britain’s reputation are the press and the palaces, are they not? And they refuse to give the Sussexes the bare minimum Security that could be offered to them? These are the things that diminish Britain’s reputation and make the world shake its head.
🎯