Justin Theroux, 53, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, are expecting their first child

Justin Theroux married his first wife Nicole Brydon Bloom earlier this year. Previously, Theroux was in a long-term relationship with Heidi Bivens, then he left Heidi for Jennifer Aniston. Aniston and Theroux told everyone they were married, but it was never a legal marriage. Years after their split, he met Nicole and everything fell into place. If Nicole looks familiar to you, that’s because you’re obsessed with The Gilded Age! Nicole plays/played a con artist/honey trap named Maud Beaton on that excellent show. Well, Nicole probably won’t appear in TGA’s next season, because she’s knocked up! Nicole and Justin are expecting their first child.

Nicole Brydon Bloom is pregnant! The Paradise actress, 31, and husband Justin Theroux, 54, are expecting their first baby together, PEOPLE can confirm. The pair tied the knot in March, with a source confirming the happy news to PEOPLE.

[From People]

I’m just now seeing these new photos of Justin and Nicole at the Fallout premiere this week, Monday night to be exact. You can see Nicole’s little bump in the photos – she’s definitely in her second trimester. Congrats to them – I have no doubt that they both want this, but the age gap is frying me.

Also: I’m not trying to start sh-t, but Justin looks really different in these photos. Is he dealing with some kind of condition or illness which he hasn’t discussed publicly? Because he does not look well. Maybe I just haven’t seen him clean shaven in years and this is just what he looks like without his beard. Wow.