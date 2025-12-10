Justin Theroux, 53, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, are expecting their first child

Justin Theroux married his first wife Nicole Brydon Bloom earlier this year. Previously, Theroux was in a long-term relationship with Heidi Bivens, then he left Heidi for Jennifer Aniston. Aniston and Theroux told everyone they were married, but it was never a legal marriage. Years after their split, he met Nicole and everything fell into place. If Nicole looks familiar to you, that’s because you’re obsessed with The Gilded Age! Nicole plays/played a con artist/honey trap named Maud Beaton on that excellent show. Well, Nicole probably won’t appear in TGA’s next season, because she’s knocked up! Nicole and Justin are expecting their first child.
Nicole Brydon Bloom is pregnant! The Paradise actress, 31, and husband Justin Theroux, 54, are expecting their first baby together, PEOPLE can confirm.
The pair tied the knot in March, with a source confirming the happy news to PEOPLE.
I’m just now seeing these new photos of Justin and Nicole at the Fallout premiere this week, Monday night to be exact. You can see Nicole’s little bump in the photos – she’s definitely in her second trimester. Congrats to them – I have no doubt that they both want this, but the age gap is frying me.
Also: I’m not trying to start sh-t, but Justin looks really different in these photos. Is he dealing with some kind of condition or illness which he hasn’t discussed publicly? Because he does not look well. Maybe I just haven’t seen him clean shaven in years and this is just what he looks like without his beard. Wow.
Fallout Season 2 Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA
MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – DECEMBER 08: American actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux and wife/American actress Nicole Brydon Bloom arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Fallout' Season 2 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 8, 2025
MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – DECEMBER 08: American actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux and wife/American actress Nicole Brydon Bloom arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ Season 2 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 8, 2025 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1057926140, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – DECEMBER 08: American actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux and wife/American actress Nicole Brydon Bloom arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ Season 2 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 8, 2025 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1057926178, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – DECEMBER 08: American actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux and wife/American actress Nicole Brydon Bloom arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ Season 2 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 8, 2025 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1057926186, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – DECEMBER 08: American actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux and wife/American actress Nicole Brydon Bloom arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ Season 2 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 8, 2025 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1057926254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Looks like bad filler to me.
Yes that’s the first thing I noticed. He’s way too puffy.
I think too much filler, as well. It makes him look like his skin is too tight, kinda like scleroderma.
Filler face. Just like ryan gosling, brad pitt etc
Yes I definitely thought filler or maybe even poorly done plastic surgery.
Justin looks rough. He’s been tweaking his face for years so it looks like it could either be bad fillers or swelling from steroids.
Whatever he’s doing is actually making him look older. And creepy. I give him points for always maintaining his roots though.
Rough is an understatement.😯😯😯
It does look like steroids-face, with good contouring.
That looks like a lot of fillers. Like, leaving Bradley cooper territory and entering Sylvester Stallone territory. He is legit going to scare his kid’s friends. Good luck to them. I feel like “edgy” guys are man children.
Not mickey rourke territory but very bad indeed
He doesn’t look unwell to me— he just looks 53. Pretty men often look really different as they age, unlike handsome men who stay very recognizable. He does seem to have lost whatever it was that made him ALWAYS look like a New Yorker though?
How does a New Yorker look?
As a former New Yorker, I have no clue.
Gray, sunken, and depressed.
-A Boston fan, who looks at every person in Yankee stadium wearing a NY jersey, and sees a lot of the same.
What Caroline said. He used to be sunken and sallow (not in a bad way!!), but now he’s plumped and bronzed like a Southern Californian. So Aniston rubbed off on him after all
He looks 53 desperately trying to look 31.
Nicole is also on that Sterling K. Brown dram Paradise.
The work Justin has had done is really bad. I assume he did it so as not to look so old next to his much younger bride, who is not just very pretty but looks younger than 31 years old. He should have gone to whoever did Clooney’s work. GC was able to look good without looking like an old leather bag for a long time in the beginning of his relationship with Amal. Or just look old Justin.
Anyway — congratulations to the couple and I hope Nicole has a healthy pregnancy and a safe delivery.
Congrats to them! I can’t believe that it was Louisa Jacobson who introduced them and not Carrie Coon. Carrie and Justin were SO good together in The Leftovers.
I loved that show!
Looks like Justin’s trying to fight father-time by any means necessary.
There is emerging evidence that the quality of male sperm deteriorates with age while female eggs less so.
I read that, too! It was my first thought here, lol
Lookswise he is starting to look like Charlie Sheen’s cousin.
Maybe some extra weight gain that has him looking a little puffy. My hubby definitely looked much different when you compare him at 46 to 56. Same with me though. Middle age is no joke.
No, it’s being in your ‘60’s that’s no joke! I speak from experience, lol. Watch out, Justin!
He kinda looks like present-day Charlie Sheen in these pics. I agree with folks above: his face is a lesson in vanity meeting bad plastic surgery.
God some of these men are so predictable. Marry and have a baby in their mid to late 50’s to make sure they have a nursemaid in their 80’s.
NOW all of a sudden he isn’t commitment phobic. When Father Time is smacking him in his badly whatever botched work he had done on his face to not look like his wife’s Peepaw. He looks bizarre.
That is def fillers and such. His face looks painfully tight. Also lol at the opening line “Justin married his first wife” because you know she’ll probably age out like a Leo girlfriend. I always wonder what these 20+ year age gap couples talk about.
I’ve always had friends of multiple age ranges, not just within a couple years of my own. Friends are friends – if you don’t have anything to talk about, you’re not going to be with them. (and as someone who has always dated older men – though my husband is only 5 yrs older – same. You either have things in common or you don’t, and age isn’t a barrier.)
Looks like he’s put on some weight (not body shaming him, just observing past and present photos) and made some tweaks or added too many fillers to his face. Time will tell how permanent any of it is 🤷🏻♀️
Jennifer Anniston’s life is better without him.
His bride looks like his daughter. Twenty-two year age difference – that’s rough.
I thought this was a completely different person – a character actor who often plays unhinged or obsessive characters. I don’t know his name to figure out where I last saw him
That age gap is ridiculous.
His face looks different because it’s positively blasted full of filler of Botox.
Yes, here to say the same thing. All-over botox shine, especially around the mouth. Vain as can be. He doesn’t even look like the same person anymore. And he never struck me as a likeable person somehow …
The fried-ham complexion can’t be down to just Botox surely??
I think what you’re seeing there is the filler, especially in the cheeks and around the jawline. He looks a lot like Zac Efron did right after he went in for his “jaw surgery.”
I remember when he & Jennifer Aniston were together and they were trying to market him as “edgy.”
I will always love the quote “Justin Theroux is to edgy what Olive Garden is to Italian food.”
Dude is just bland and boring. He doesn’t stand out in any way other than having a cool last name.
The hotness he had circa The Leftovers is completely gone.
I’m watching that show now. He’s incredibly handsome in it. I can’t help but think that he’d look so much better if he let himself age and left his face alone!
Good for them. Don’t care about the age gap. She’s in her thirties. She doesn’t need protecting. Is it just a male / female gap that we are supposed to be concerned about or should we be policing the Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson gap too? Sarah is after all a mere ingenue of 50.
If these people are so rich and connected why do they always get bad plastic surgery? The Kardashians know what they’re doing.
It looks like he’s gained some weight, but also did too much Botox and filler. I’ve seen male actors do it every once in a while, and most back off almost immediately after seeing how bad they look with so much filler. It’s the first time I’ve seen him like this. Hopefully, it will be the last.
I have zero issue with their age difference. She is a grown woman in her 30s, who has been a working professional actor for years. She went to college and received her degree. She is the daughter of journalist David Bloom. She was nine when he died. I remember back when it happened. He was covering something overseas, and on the long flight back, he developed deep vein thrombosis and died. It was so sad.
So she has been through things in her life. She is also old enough to have been through some crap relationships. She isn’t some 20-something, vapid influencer/aspiring model. They are two adults.
He’s dealing with the illness called “bad fillers”. Trying to keep up with his young wife I suppose. I don’t feel sorry for him in the slightest.
I mean, he has seen Aniston get good work done for years. So he thought he could do it too… bad mistake.
Jennifer has also had some bad fillers!
He needs a new doc for fillers because those are terrible. He looks like a femboy with a bad case of pillow face.
It’s the Schwarzenegger look. Men who have spent a lot of time “pumping iron”, with or without the aid of steroids, get that puffy look as soon as they stop or slow down. They turn into “fat and pimples”, as a friend memorably said when she looked at the resident hunk on our floor. 😀