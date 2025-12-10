War on Woke Fonts: Marco Rubio orders State Dept. to return to Times New Roman

The War on Woke has come for fonts. I did not know this was a thing until today. As it turns out, there’s a woke font and a non-woke font. The woke font: Calibri. The “return to tradition” MAGA font: Times New Roman. Yeah, so full disclosure: I use Times New Roman when I’m writing. I change all of my personal Google Docs to TNR because it’s easier for me to write and read for some reason, likely because I’m old and simply used to it. I don’t care for most of the “modern fonts” either. It’s never occurred to me that there is a woke font choice and that I haven’t chosen it. Well, Marco Rubio has just ordered the State Department to switch back to TNR after Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken ordered the use of “woke font” Calibri in 2023.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio waded into the surprisingly fraught politics of typefaces on Tuesday with an order halting the State Department’s official use of Calibri, reversing a 2023 Biden-era directive that Mr. Rubio called a “wasteful” sop to diversity.
While mostly framed as a matter of clarity and formality in presentation, Mr. Rubio’s directive to all diplomatic posts around the world blamed “radical” diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs for what he said was a misguided and ineffective switch from the serif typeface Times New Roman to sans serif Calibri in official department paperwork.
In an “Action Request” memo obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Rubio said that switching back to the use of Times New Roman would “restore decorum and professionalism to the department’s written work.” Calibri is “informal” when compared to serif typefaces like Times New Roman, the order said, and “clashes” with the department’s official letterhead.
A State Department official confirmed the document’s authenticity. Mr. Rubio’s directive, under the subject line “Return to Tradition: Times New Roman 14-Point Font Required for All Department Paper,” served as the latest attempt by the Trump administration to stamp out remnants of diversity initiatives across the federal government.
Then-Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken ordered the 2023 typeface shift on the recommendation of the State Department’s office of diversity and inclusion, which Mr. Rubio has since abolished. The change was meant to improve accessibility for readers with disabilities, such as low vision and dyslexia, and people who use assistive technologies, such as screen readers. Calibri, sometimes described as soft and modern, is typically considered more accessible for people with reading challenges thanks to its simpler shapes and wider spacing, which make its letters easier to distinguish. Mr. Blinken’s move was applauded by accessibility advocates.
But Mr. Rubio’s order rejected the grounds for the switch. The change, he allowed, “was not among the department’s most illegal, immoral, radical or wasteful instances of D.E.I.A.,” the acronym for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. But Mr. Rubio called it a failure by its own standards, saying that “accessibility-based document remediation cases” at the department had not declined.
“Switching to Calibri achieved nothing except the degradation of the department’s official correspondence,” Mr. Rubio said. He noted that Times New Roman had been the department’s official typeface for nearly 20 years until the 2023 change. (Before 2004, the State Department used Courier New.)
Calibri is just a “lighter” version of Arial, and I hate Arial. Not enough to order everyone to use TNR, but I’m not in charge of anything and I’m not about to throw a sh-tfit about fonts in an interdepartmental memo. While I absolutely believe that Rubio is a dumbass, I actually understand why the Sec. of State would order all department communications to have the same font, for consistency and professionalism. I also think that official communications probably “look” better in Times New Roman. But I didn’t know that about Blinken and how Calibri was recommended by accessibility advocates. That’s interesting! (Okay, now I’m looking up what the Nazi font was called – in case you’re wondering too, it’s called Fraktur, and its cousin font is Tannenberg. How long before this administration orders the use of Tannenberg for all comms?)
I had a brief love affair with Arial in college (it took up more space in those 10-20 pg papers), but I’m an old woman and I prefer Times New Roman, personally. It’s silly but the sans serifs look too informal to me.
Calibri is the default font of a lot of apps (Outlook, PowerPoint) so this font change is going to cost thousands of hours and $$$ to keep on top of. So dumb.
OMG.
It may be considered an accessibility issue because TNR is a serif font, which many people find harder to read — especially if they don’t have higher-end devices. Serif fonts have little “accents” on each letter, which makes them blurrier on some screens.
That’s exactly right.
These are not serious people. Our country is going to hell and they’re worried about fonts.
It is an issue and it’s the LAW. It’s not ‘silly DEIA stuff’, there’s a good reason for it. THE LAW. Sec 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.
Taking out the awful people and their hate-based reasoning, I’m finding this fascinating.
I too am older and I love TNR (also in the ‘calibri looks too casual’ club), but, not having any accessibility issues that wasn’t in my personal radar so it’s interesting and makes sense that calibri is easier to read.
Given the anti-intellect/education vibe of your current administration I’m choosing to see a subtext of wanting fewer people to be able to read their documents overall. They would rather control the illiterate masses.
I am an Arial girl, through and through. Sans serifs fonts, in a minimum of 12 point, are the most accessible and readable. It’s a really simple thing to do, which makes written communication available to all.
For me it’s the absolute opposite. I find sans serif fonts impossible to read. Arial is actually one of my fav fonts ever but I can’t read block text in it. My brain can’t process it. I rarely read long screeds online and often dump things I want to read into Word.
I’m Arial too! It’s the default font on my main work program so I’m used to it. I do use TNR for my school work but it looks weird in my work program, where as Arial looks weird on school stuff. Font preferences is a more interesting subject than I thought it’d be lol
We use Arial 12 for everything in our school because it’s the most accessible for dyslexic kids.
Not surprisingly, this regime extends its anti-DEI push to people with disabilities. This matters. . It’s no different from removing ramps.
For God’s sake, don’t give them any ideas!
No worries, they will arrive at that shortly, all on their own.
That jumped out to me. Rubio cited the usual anti-DEI nonsense but specifically added that “A for accessibility” onto it. So now they’re officially against DEIA.
Not surprisingly, this time extends its anti-DEI push to people with disabilities. This matters. . It’s no different from removing ramps.
I don’t use a sans serif font for anything other than headings, labels and the like.
I need body text in a serif. Not political just what works for me.
A font without serifs is a question of accessibility and everything published by the goverment should be as accessible as possible.
But of course, accessibilty is to woke for MAGA.
By the way, a lot of formalities, especially traditional formalities and social codes can provide a barrier and are used to make spaces inaccessible to people from other cultures or backgrounds.
My pet peeve: Use of “mother’s maiden name” as a security question. Still commonly found in Canada, whose more recent newcomers represent the majority of the world population for whom that concept is nonexistent.
It’s not a ‘should be’ it’s a ‘has to be’. It’s the law & these doofuses are undermining the law. Again. 😤
Is this going to cost money?
If so, use that money instead to feed people and provide Healthcare. That’s a budget priority, not font type.
The reasoning behind the Biden admin switching to Calibri makes so much sense. I’ve always liked it, and now I feel vindicated! TNR just looks fussy to me, but I did have to use it a lot in university.
I hate that this current administration would go back to something that actively makes it more difficult for more people to access information, but I can’t pretend I’m surprised.
I prefer Arial though TNR is fine. Calibri, however, is just weirdly round and disgusting to my eyes.
Calibri is a great font and I love it.
I’m also woke. I’m glad to hear that Calibri is with me.
I’m a Calibri gal. Love it. Why yes I’m woke too.
We’ve just moved from Calibri to Public Sans Light at work. Not happy It’s a little too light.
I love a sans serif font, and Calibri is a good one — to me the sans serif looks so much more fresh and modern. Serif fonts look stodgy and old fashioned.
Arial all the way…but I do accounting and it’s my default font in programs and I formated my excel programs to open all new spreadsheets in Arial also. Arial is better for numbers, for me anyway.
I think it was the default font on map-making programs I used, too.
OMG! They don’t have more important things to deal with? This administration is so embarrassing.
Nothing is too petty for Marco “Petty is My Middle Name” Rubio.
They are doing the important (i.e EVIL) things in the background and then distracting with things like this. They just dismissed over 100 DoJ immigration judges because the Heritage Foundation said to. These were judges who decide whether noncitizens get deported or not. So they will replace them with a bunch of sycophantic clowns who will deport everyone no matter what.
How fortunate that the last of the problems facing the United States has already been resolved. And before Christmas! You can sit peacefully at the table with your families, listening to Donald the Great’s Christmas speech broadcast on television in the background.
I didn’t like Calibri, and I really don’t TNR. It gives me college flashbacks. I really like the current default of Aptos in Windows. I remain largely apathetic to Arial. Kind of a dick move tho to remove it when it’s accessible. I feel that like this administration is mean on purpose. It’s really disturbing.
Helvetica here. Question what is this site’s published type font? I find it very easy to read.
Helvetica for me too.
I can’t believe I know this but here goes. My daughter is dyslexic and can not read certain fonts. I was interested. (I give a sh-t as a parent but I am also a designer and studied environmental psychology.) Anyhoos, there has actually been academic research on this.
IN GENERAL, dyslexics prefer sans serif, monospaced typefaces. Simplifying the typeface to two shapes (line and circle), reduces the amount of data for them to process. The amount of space around the text is also critical: use ample leading (the vertical space between lines) and include line breaks between paragraphs, if possible. Personal familiarity plays a role in font preference. A person who was taught to read in Times Roman will often prefer it. Avoid serif fonts, any fonts with a high degree of variability in thickness and shape, and “blurry” fonts. This includes cursive, “joined up” writing (UK), italics and “dyslexia” fonts like OpenDyslexia. “Dyslexia” fonts are largely marketing. According to research, most dyslexics dislike them, but there is a minority who finds them helpful. Avoid photocopies (especially photocopies of photocopies) as much as possible. You can kind of think of dyslexics as little Swiss designers with a lower tolerance for sh-t design.
You are never going to find one font that everyone loves. But based on the research: Calibri is the more widely accessible font. No wonder the current administration wants to get rid of it.
Interesting, thanks!
I don’t actually think Rubio is a dumb-ass. I’m no fan of his politics, but he’s pretty smart and possibly the only qualified and sort of competent cabinet pick. He does, however, WORK for an absolute dumb-ass.
As to the font, it could have been a fairly neutral decision in different hands. But he showed himself with his stance on DEIA.
This story is fascinating and you’re absolutely right. If Rubio had kept quiet, we probably wouldn’t know anything at all. Oddly enough, I remember the switch from Courier to TNR but not TNR to Calibri. I’ve been using Calibri for some time because I find it cleaner.
Standard communication style with trump & his admin is to bash Biden, democrats, woke ‘nonsense’ & etc. Every single time. Doesn’t matter what the subject is, they always, poorly & snottily, compare it with the things they hate & they say it’s better when we all know darned well it’s not. Every single time.
They’re obsessed with JFK , Obama and Biden and insulting them and erasing them as much as possible.
My former corporate employer used Microsoft Office, and Calibri was the default font for every app (Word, Outlook, Excel, etc.), which I know very well because I AM A PALATINO GIRL: Palatino is a lovely serif font actually designed for the screen, unlike Times which was designed for print. Anyway, it’s not like all the 12.6 billion documents already using Calibri or whatever are just going to magically disappear. Rubio may not be a dumb-ass in general, but this is very much a d*ck-measuring exercise.
Democracy is safe.
I hate sans serif, but PLEASE!
Good grief. Idiotic. Tangentially, Marco Rubio used to be a reasonably attractive man, but time and complicity are giving him the face he deserves.
Stating they are doing something to “restore decorum and professionalism” to anything in this joke of an administration is the most offensive thing about this story.
Seriously. Do they not see trump’s raging tweets every night? Decorum????? Professionalism????
Federal agencies are required by law, Sec 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, to make all written communications accessible to the public AND its employees–and that means anything available via the web. If Calibri is better than TNR for screen readers, then that should be used. trump et al., are vile.
As a fed, I used calibri for my email but I don’t think I had any particular preference–nor instructions to use–a particular font on my reports & letters. I think I used whatever font was already being used by that particular work unit (I moved around a lot).
For what it’s worth, I teach Professional and Technical Communication at a large state university in the US. Serif fonts, like TNR, are considered formal, which is why MLA, etc. require it and why so many people had to use it in college writing assignments. Sans serif fonts are considered informal, but, as others have pointed out, are more accessible. I imagine Rubio ordered the change based upon this type of thinking: formal vs. informal.
I want to stress, though, that a key component of the program at my university is emphasizing that the choices you make as a writer should be based upon the needs of your audience, which I’m not sure was done in this case as it has made the documents less accessible to readers in general.