Prince William claims he never wants to be an ‘ornamental patron’ for charities

Yesterday, Prince William visited Centrepoint, the homelessness charity. William has been Centrepoint’s royal patron for 20 years, and his visit was to mark the 20th anniversary. They gave him a cake! The cake was made by “royal baker” Juliet Sear, who has been baking cakes for royals for more than a decade. She apparently knows their tastes, and she knows that William has a sweet tooth, especially for chocolate? Which I didn’t know. She told Vanity Fair: “William is a huge chocolate fan, so I slipped a chocolate biscuit tier into the cake, as I know it’s one of his favorites… It’s a three-tiered chocolate truffle fan, which I know William will love. It’s very rich and very delicious and basically pure chocolate.” Maybe he genuinely loves chocolate, but he was giving that cake a thousand-yard stare for some reason. If I was presented with a giant chocolate cake, I would look a lot happier, that’s all I’ll say. He was probably thinking up some rude insults about the cake. That’s my guess. As for William showing up for one of his few charitable patronages, the Telegraph covered some of his comments and they also got some quotes from Centrepoint’s chief executive.
The Prince of Wales has pledged never to be an “ornamental patron”, as he celebrates two decades of working with homelessness charity Centrepoint.
Seyi Obakin, Centrepoint’s chief executive, said the Prince had been “true to his word in every sense” after following in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales, in taking on the patronage. He celebrated the milestone on Tuesday with cake and helped paint a heart on a new “Wall of Hope” mural.
In a short speech to staff, volunteers and beneficiaries he said: “Many of you have been here many more years than that and it’s an amazing moment to think, in 20 years, how much has changed and been achieved by all of you….The Centrepoint family is one I am very proud to be a part of and I can’t thank you all enough for the hard work, every day, you give to help other people. It’s fantastic, and that massive cake signifies the love, generosity and time you all give to helping others, so make sure you take a piece.”
Mr Obakin said that when Prince William was asked to take on a formal role two decades ago, he made it clear he did not want to be an “ornamental patron” and has lived up to that promise.
“Some of the things we have been able to do, we probably would not have done without his patronage,” Mr Obakin said. “When I first met him, I said to him ‘I’d like you to be patron for a very long time’ and he told me he wanted to get involved, understand what’s going on and know how he could help. He has been true to his word in every sense.”
Here’s the thing – it’s nice that William gets pretty involved with Centrepoint, and it’s by far the charity he visits with the most frequency. But there’s nothing wrong with ornamental patronage either – not everyone has the time, energy or ability to engage with a charity on the ground or on a regular basis. There’s no shame in turning up once or twice a year to glad-hand donors and/or highlight a charity’s work. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and that’s the kind of ornamental patronage which royals have done for decades. Prince William and Kate shouldn’t knock ornamental patronage until they’ve tried it. Because what they’re doing now is infinitely worse – only working as patrons for a handful of charities, barely showing up and publicly claiming that they’re hyper-focused on “impact” while doing nothing impactful.
London, UK, 09 December 2025: William, Prince of Wales, Patron of Centrepoint puts the finishing touches to the Wall of Hope mural by artist Lanre Olagoke MBE during a visit to the charity's new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as their Patron. Accompanied by Seyi Obakin OBE, CEO Centrepoint and Centrepoint ambassador Lisa Maxwell.
London, UK, 09 December 2025: William, Prince of Wales, Patron of Centrepoint visits the charity's new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as their Patron. Accompanied by Seyi Obakin OBE, CEO Centrepoint.
London, UK, 09 December 2025: William, Prince of Wales, Patron of Centrepoint visits the charity's new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as their Patron. Accompanied by Seyi Obakin OBE, CEO Centrepoint.
Omg that second picture with those crazy eyes lol! Is he trying to audition for the head of the FBI here in the states lol!!
The cake sounds delicious but it’s giving me “FIFA peace trophy “ vibes.
💯💯💯 It very much felt like something designed to placate him.
William doesn’t need to worry about being an ornament, unless he is trying to be a scary ornament, judging by the fear on the baby’s face in one picture.
A large chocolate cake will really help the homeless. He is really looking very average, is this supposed to endear him to the poor and less fortunate. Clueless appearance, “Should have gone to specsavers “
That baby in the bottom picture is thinking ‘please take your finger out of my face!’
It looks to me as if he is lecturing mum about something, not a nice look.
Yeah, it looks like he’s saying ‘no cake for you! it’s MY cake!’
So is the mom!
Who interacts with a mom and adorable baby that way?
He’s just clueless.
(Harry would be playing peek-a-boo.)
And the baby would love it, looking at that picture it is hard to believe that William has three children
If I were that mom, I’d slap that finger away.
It’s sad that he hasn’t realize that ALL the British 🇬🇧 Royal Family CAN do is be ornaments or “do nothing” which is the motto & methodology his Grandmother took up…While Queen Elizabeth I & Queen Victoria…WOULD NEVA!
This, 100%. What else do they have to offer for their keep? Nothing.
Scooter is not following in the footsteps of his mother Diana. Far from it. He’s lazy and has anger issues also. He even lost the resemblance he had to her. Taxpayers should not give him a cent if he does not want to work or gripes about it. That last picture of his crouching like Frankenstein monster and making faces is priceless.
….but that’s what you’re there for William
I thought it was for 20 engagements he did this year, Yay!
It’s cute the charity guy worked the word “probably” into his praise for William: “Some of the things we have been able to do, we probably would not have done without his patronage.”
Yeah, I clocked that “probably” as well. Very telling.
My inner Snark Monster is forcing me to say that I hope for the sake of all the charity workers at that party, that the cake was delicious — because I’m sorry, but it’s quite hideous. It looks just as dull & awkward as the man it was made for.
Apparently Centrepoint had their Christmas service the night before this visit. Why couldn’t he attend that event? From my view, William and Kate could be doing more for their patronages.
I mean…. isn’t that the entire purpose of being royal?
Showing up, cutting ribbons, taking a few photos.
Isn’t that the whole schtick of being a “working” royal?
Really, is he just the most passive aggressive quiet quitter in the public eye?
He does not want to do any work of a king.
But the money and the property and the title and the automatically making people actually bow to you- he wants to keep all that.
The Duchess of Sussex really did save Harry from a life of horrors living under this weirdo’s “reign”.
lol his entire life is ornamental there is no substance or work, he gets paid a very large sum of money to be that ornament also.
So to commentate his 20th anniversary as patron he… announced a new initiative underwritten by his foundation? Issued a video message for TV and the public celebrating the work? Reported on the progress of the Homewards Initiative?
Wait, none of the above?
Ding ding ding!
He ate cake.
Oh, just come out and say it, William!
You don’t want to do any work. You only want to come out when you feel like it. Would like to spend most of your time vacationing, watching football matches, shagging mistresses and tormenting your brother and his wife.
The Wales’ whole theory about “fewer charities, bigger impact” actually isn’t a bad one but then they have to actually show up for those charities. Even Centrepoint – arguably William’s most visible charity bc of its connection to his mother – is only graced by his presence once or twice a year. I saw a comment on X last year from a volunteer there who said he stays less than an hour.
I feel like I keep saying this this week but its like the issue with the ceremonial robes or the changes to Sandringham Christmas – okay so then what are you doing in place of those things? What are you giving the public in return? What are you giving the family in return so they remain loyal to you (something QEII understood very well.) We’ve heard they want to take on fewer charities but always with the caveat that its so they can really focus on those charities.
Two visits a year isn’t focusing on anything. Posting reels on social media (omg their social media person LOVES reels) isn’t the same as visiting an organization. Putting on a fake “I’m listening” face isn’t the same as actually trying to help people.
William and Kate work hardest only at finding excuses to do less.
If he’s not an ornamental patron then he should be there every month. He’s got time for it.
The thing is, I don’t know what he’d do if he stayed more than an hour. He does seem to be an ornament.
Then you better get to work Mr. Wales….chop chop
That is the issue here, they remain hyper-focused on “impact” while doing doing nothing “impactful”.
Have we ever figured out WHY he is so awkward?!
I think deep down he know how unworthy his is of anything he has (titles, lands, houses, private helicopter, vacations, not to mention money) and deep down he feels like a fraud. His marriage is a sham, his kids never look happy and neither is he! And then there’s his brother’s happiness and accomplishments. Hope all the money, power and status is worth selling his soul! Too bad he’s too lazy to do anything about it!
It’s always “I will, I will, I want, I want.” There’s never an accomplishment after that.
I don’t think there’s any danger of William being ornamental in any sense of the word.
He’s just ick.
Lol especially as Wilbur looks scarier than Jack Nicholson in The Shinning when he lurches about at public events 🫣
He loves pointing in people’s faces. It’s like he was raised in a vacuum and doesn’t know how to interact with most people, including dignitaries.
I attended a relatively “posh” Catholic girls’ school where the emphasis was as much on good manners and ladylike behaviour as it was on achieving top grades.
We were taught that it was exceedingly RUDE (ill-mannered and ill-bred, said one teacher) to point. “One does not POINT, one GESTURES” was often repeated whenever an unlucky “young lady” was found to be guilty of such an act.
I remember the first time I saw a royal POINT. I gasped. Seriously. Then I noticed that the Windsors do this a LOT. And each time I see it, I think “My gosh, all that money and such poor home training”. Utterly lacking in the very class we’re constantly being told that they have. It’s also weird: who the heck just points at people with their mouths wide open during what is supposed to be “normal” interaction?
So Centrepoint, a charity working with the homeless has to spend money giving WILLIAM, the man of many homes, a cake. Why isn’t William throwing a party, at his own expense, to mark his “involvement?” And exactly what has changed, improved, or progressed since William’s involvement? I notice that there are no specifics here, although if I’m not mistaken he at least makes an appearance once a year at this particular charity. If he actually helped with anything practical, KP would be crowing about it, there would be a speech about what has been done over the last 20 years. Where are the success stories, the testimonials? And I agree, William is not ornamental in any sense of the word as he does not seem to enhance anything he is ever involved with.
Exactly this!
Photo calls are interfering with the impact work I’m not doing!
Willy in a nutshell…
Many charities would kill for the chance to send a brief to KP and have Will or Kate turn up once or twice a year. It generates so much press and goodwill that the charities wouldn’t otherwise get.
Poor William just can’t be bothered
A cake made by the ‘royal baker’? Did he not trust the staff of the organization to make a cake themselves? Or get one from their favorite bakery? Did it have to be the lah-di-dah royal baker?