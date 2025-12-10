Timothee Chalamet: I’ve been turning in ‘top-level sh-t’ in my films for years

When Timothee Chalamet won the Best Actor SAG Award for A Complete Unknown earlier this year, his earnest speech won high marks across the board. Chalamet didn’t pretend to be shocked by his win, nor did he pretend that he wasn’t interested in winning awards for his work. He told the crowd of elite actors: “I can’t downplay the significance of this award because it means the most to me, and I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats. I’m inspired by the greats here tonight.” Other actors have cited his speech as a landmark moment for a young actor hyping himself and boldly proclaiming his desire to to be one of the most important actors of his generation.
Well, Timmy is currently promoting Marty Supreme, and the critics genuinely love it and it’s getting great reviews all-around. But Chalamet isn’t content with good reviews and awards-season hype! He has to tell everyone that Marty Supreme is his best work ever!
Timothée Chalamet, 30, seems to be rubbing some the wrong way. The amount of showboating he’s done while promoting “Marty Supreme” is akin to Kanye West’s rants about being the GOAT. Quite honestly? It’s entertaining stuff. Wanting something and going after it relentlessly is far more impressive than standing back quietly. Ambition is something to strive for. Sure, you can also say that he should be a little more humble, but there’s nothing wrong with being forthright and blatantly honest—especially as an artist, and especially when you keep delivering strong work.
The latest Chalamet rant might be the best one; it had me chuckling at the sheer audacity it takes to say this. Here he is in an interview talking about his “Marty Supreme” performance and his overall career:
“This is probably my best performance, you know, and it’s been like seven, eight years that I’ve been handing in really, really committed top-of-the-line performances. And it’s important to say it out loud because the discipline and the work ethic I’m bringing to these things — I don’t want people to take it for granted. I don’t want to take it for granted. This is really some top-level sh-t.”
Chalamet said this in a video interview, which has now been removed from YouTube, possibly because Chalamet’s team might have freaked out? This has been his theme in interviews for the past year though, this sort of “acknowledge me and my greatness” and “I’m doing great stuff here.” The thing is, he is legitimately one of the greatest actors of his generation. He’s done fantastic work year after year in franchises (Dune), art-house films (The French Dispatch) and mainline studio films (A Complete Unknown). Now, does Chalamet come across as arrogant? For sure. But as someone who covers awards-season interviews, it’s sort of refreshing and different to hear an actor hype himself in this way. Of course, a woman would never. If an actress spoke about herself this way, Hollywood would burn her as a witch. The bigger question is: will Chalamet continue to campaign in this way for the entire awards season?
What a humble guy(not). Simmer down Timothy before you get burned!
I didn’t have any issue with him taking about wanting to work with the greats while accepting his SAG award. He truly is a movies star, in box office form and in quality of movie — a rare feat.
My eyebrows raised in his vogue interview when he had issue with single people being happy to be child free and him stating we are here to have children. Mind your business Tim. Just cause your girlfriend wanted to be a teen mom doesn’t mean that’s everyone’s path.
Agreed! Be one of the greats! Amazing. But STFU about whether people should or shouldn’t have kids. That might have once been a sort of fun (but honestly always politically and emotionally charged topic) thing to talk/think about, but when MAGA is out there using a similar logic to justify policies that push women out of the workplace and limit reproductive freedom, why are you talking about this?
It’s great to be ambitious, to be inspired by goats, and have these spontaneous genuine answers spoken outloud. Also true, he doesn’t know how he’s gonna cringe himself look back at this in the future.
LMAO! They took down the video? That is so funny!!! His PR people must be day drinking.
Look I know this kind of pretentiousness is generally a mask for deep insecurities; but it’s just not appealing. It turns people off. Either learn some humility or hush up and let the work speak for itself.
He’s seems hyper focused on aging. At the 2025 Santa Barbara Film Festival, he said to Josh Brolin (who was moderating the event) that “the clock is ticking” at 30, and hed be “closer to 40 than I am 20,” Josh Brolin laughed and said “I’m gonna fing kill you” because it was his 57th bday the next day. I remember in my 20s thinking 40 sounded old but saying it over and over again makes me think he’s pretty worried about getting older.
That sort of makes the Kardashian connection make more sense, tbh.
Absolutely thought the same thing if he wants to act like Kanye West then of course he’d date a kardashian.
100% agree
Time is definitely his enemy. His really great performances have been centered around youth. It will be interesting to see if he can transition into roles for more mature adults.
Im actually wondering how he’ll look at 40.
He has a technically handsome face that works well on a 20-30 year old. But I can’t picture what his face will look like at 40 or 50 and whether that bodes well for acting roles.
I always though5 he was a little too pretty. But he could wind up going the Rob Lowe/RDJ route of pretty teen-20something actors who looked even better as they aged.
That Wonka movie was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen, just layer after layer of terrible insane choices. I do appreciate his self-confidence, I loved Dune although I think plenty of other actors could have done the job just as well.
Ya honestly I don’t think his performances are great. Like you said, plenty of other actors could have done just as well. Every time I see him I just see a malnourished victorian ghost cosplaying as a human, so…
Agreed. He was good in Dune but I don’t think he was groundbreaking in it. Wasn’t a fan of the Wonka movie either. He’s one where I feel like I’m missing something when people rave about him.
This.
And his face reminds me of Snoopy’s brother.
I’m not mad at him for knowing his own talent – I wish we would hear more female actors speak this way. Women are trained to have imposter syndrome – men are not. It would be refreshing to see a woman at the top of her acting game come out and say “Yeah – I’m one of the best. I produce top level sh-t.” I want Cate Blanchett to say that in an interview – and no one would dare disagree with her! Actually I want ANGELA BASSETT to say this – and I dare anyone to disagree lol
I think it’s one thing to be proud of the work that you do and totally another to talk about yourself like this. It’s arrogant and doesn’t come off well.
I have always found him annoying. Contrast his behavior with someone like Paul Mescal, who is doing great work but doesn’t crow about it. The K klan connection isn’t helping Timmy either.
I think it’s part of the act as Marty.
His acting is superb, and he did took a lot of time and efforts to prepare his roles. He has always taken acting very seriously. He is being honest about his works. We have eyes, we see the results. It’s better than some actors pretending to be humble but are actually (passive-aggressively) fishing for compliments.
His weakest link, I think, is doing solo interviews in front of camera, especially on TV. When he shot to stardom for CMBYN and did the promotion for that film, he was so awkward & uncomfortable being interviewed. He has improved a bit in that regard. Anyway, Chalamet is a great actor with range.
I mean, he has turned in some very good performances. But he was so-so in “Little Women” and didn’t hold a candle to Christian Bale in the same role. It’s a fine thing to work hard at your craft and aspire to greatness but here he just comes across as a little boastful.
Nothing wrong with him being proud of his work, but it just highlights the insulated world actors/celebrities live in, when they think what they do it more important than anything else.
I think Timothee has very real talent and substance as a human being. What on earth does he see in Kylie? There are so many beautiful women in his field doing great things. Why take up with a Kardashian bimbo?
An almost billionaire ‘bimbo’. I don’t much like the ‘Timmy is too cerebral for her’ trope. The evidence is scanty.
Anyone consider the possibility that they’re both idiots?
I interpret this as campaigning for the Oscar. It seems you have to outright state you want it to win the award. Subtlety doesn’t work when you want the Oscar at 30.
I vaguely remember Natalie Portman saying she wanted to be in the history books, which I found a little stage since she’s an actress and not Nelson Mandela, but I find Chalamet’s comments to be a little similar.
Between this and the commenter above mentioning his weird obsession with aging (at 30!), I get the sense that he is saltier than we thought about losing the Oscar last year. Winning last year would have made him the youngest best actor winner ever, and now that ship has sailed and he never could be. Anyway, just a theory.
He’s probably been called a prodigy at some point (not by me, but I’m sure someone has). Once you age out of being called precocious or whatever, it could play with your mind a bit.
I actually didn’t realize he had hit 30, as his face is youthful and he’s dating a Jenner.
Sir, you’re an actor in movies, not a scientist trying to cure cancer. It’s important to push yourself and have confidence but this, coupled with his weird-ass comments about forcing people to have children, went over like a lead balloon with me.
Oh please. He will get nominated, he will never win because he’s a well known asshole. He is not liked.
‘Top level shit’? How poetic. Loved him in Call Me By Your Name but he’s verging in the very annoying.
I was a little surprised by the wording haha. I actually think he can get away with bragging (and I don’t think it’s that rare for an male actor to sound conceited, to be honest), but this could have been phrased better haha.
I also view this as part of the campaign for both his current film and an Oscar nom. He’s trying to stir up this exact conversation that we’re having, even if he posted and then deleted. It reminds me a lot of certain athletes shading/sub-tweeting and then deleting things about themselves and their opponents.
It seems to be part of the “brash upstart” persona he’s trying on for Marty Supreme and honestly? I don’t mind it. He’s not kissing Oscar voter ass at every little awards show and doing the “aw, shucks, it’s an honor just to be nominated” thing, he’s live streaming in character and doing weird viral stunts. Do I understand it? No, I am too old and offline. But it’s not the same old Hollywood ingenue playbook and for that I am grateful, because that’s so damn boring.
Now, to other commentators’s points, would this same avenue be available to, like, Florence Pugh? Saoirse Ronan? Hailee Steinfield? Hahahahahahahaha
He can act but he’s such a jerk and he is not good looking at all. Stop acting like you’re Cary Grant, Timmy.
I know I’m supposed to hate Clooney now for some reason, but at least he has looks, charm, and talent. Timmy has one of those.
Plus look at his girlfriend: Kylie Jenner.
This waif does not impress, either with acting or clothing selections but it seems he’s finally settled on a gender.