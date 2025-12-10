“Here’s the poster & teaser for ‘The Drama’ starring Zendaya & Rob Pattinson” links
I love the poster for The Drama, starring Robert Pattinson & Zendaya. They look cute together! The teaser trailer just came out, and I’m including that below! [LaineyGossip]
Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme promotion is giving “Tom Hiddleston circa Thor: The Dark World.” Dancing on Brazilian television! [Socialite Life]
A first look at the adaptation of Margo Loves Money Trouble. [Pajiba]
Teyana Taylor is really enjoying herself! [Go Fug Yourself]
Lesbian secrets from the 1960s. [OMG Blog]
Zoe Saldana’s Avatar promo tour has begun. [Just Jared]
Jessie Buckley in Versace. [RCFA]
Was this week’s South Park episode any good? [Seriously OMG]
A Nazi podcaster who also hates women. [Jezebel]
Heated Rivalry has so much buzz. [Hollywood Life]
God, I love mid-century modern. [Buzzfeed]

14 Responses to ""Here's the poster & teaser for 'The Drama' starring Zendaya & Rob Pattinson" links"

  1. Glamarazzi says:
    December 10, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    Well I love both Pattinson & Zendaya so I’m definitely going to be seeing this, even though that trailer didn’t tell me much. April 3 seems so far away, too!

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    December 10, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    I love the Rob Pattinson renaissance. He was smart to go away for a while after Twilight (which he fortunately could do financially) and then slowly restart his career.

    Reply
    • PJ says:
      December 10, 2025 at 1:46 pm

      ?? He’s been steadily working since that last Twilight movie and has made some decent movies like:

      The King (Netflix with Timothy C)
      Tenet (Christopher Nolan movie)
      The Devil All The Time (great part though he sounded like he was speaking in cursive, lol)
      Mickey 17 (Bong Joon Ho)
      THE BATMAN (I thought he was great)
      The Lighthouse (with Willem Dafoe and he was outstanding alongside him)

      So, he’s been kind of busy.

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        December 10, 2025 at 2:55 pm

        @PJ, @Sue didn’t say he didn’t work. She said he took a break after the last Twilight saga. There is almost a two year gap between his last Twilight and next movie (minus one Dior music video).

        And even then they weren’t big blockbuster movies he could have easily cashed in on. Also, typecasting him. He took thoughtful roles an built a career away from being a ‘heartthrob’.

        Just very smart career moves on his part building up to a well respected career he has now.

    • PJ says:
      December 10, 2025 at 6:41 pm

      Sure, he wasn’t in a blockbuster movie but he worked steadily is all “I” was saying and here’s a link to his IMDB page which shows work after last Twilight movie (2012) and before the Dior video. Nothing sinister meant towards Sue. I was just pointing out that it didn’t look like he’d taken any type of hiatus:

      https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm1500155/

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        December 10, 2025 at 7:25 pm

        That’s exactly where I looked. I’m not good at the maths. But if the last Twilight movie came out in 2012. Then his next movie was 2014. That sounds like two years to me.

        That’s an acting break to me. Then he worked steadily. Agree to disagree what defines a ‘break’ from acting.

      • PJ says:
        December 10, 2025 at 8:57 pm

        Wow. I’m really not making my point here because I am talking about him working, not only starring in blockbuster films, and remember movies have production time (editing, etc.) so they don’t always come out in the same year they were filmed.

        Sure, we can “agree to disagree” but here’s what his IMDB says between 2012-2016:

        -Legend of the Red Reaper (2013) $3.8MM (box office, so…movie)
        -Parts Per Billion (2014) $1.3MM (box office)
        -The Rover (2014) $12MM (box office)
        -Maps to the Stars (2014) $15MM (box office)
        -Life (2015) $12MM (box office)
        -The Childhood of A Leader (2015) $3MM box office
        -The Lost City of Z (2016) $30MM box office

        That’s all I meant by he was steadily working.

  3. Gina says:
    December 10, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    It doesn’t look like a trailer; it’s more like a teaser. Still, looking good!

    Reply
  4. jais says:
    December 10, 2025 at 1:35 pm

    Aww, I know Heated Rivalry is known for all the sex scenes, which I’m not mad at, but it’s also all these tiny cute moments that make it actually very sweet.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      December 10, 2025 at 5:04 pm

      I am completely obsessed with Heated Rivalry. I am enjoying the interviews, the chemistry between the leads is infectious. It has taken over my social media, in the best possible way, it’s delightful!

      Reply
  5. PJ says:
    December 10, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    What I love MOST about this is that Zendaya’s character’s married name would be EMMA THOMPSON ::heart eyes::

    Reply
  6. February Pisces says:
    December 10, 2025 at 4:11 pm

    I like rob in hipster glasses.

    Reply
  7. Charlotte says:
    December 10, 2025 at 4:18 pm

    “Eaton” College, hmmm

    Reply
  8. mightymolly says:
    December 10, 2025 at 5:40 pm

    I don’t get what The Drama is about – another Sleeping with the Enemy? It does have a 90s soundtrack. But it’s so telling that this is coming out around the same time as a long elapsed high school drama that may have made Zendaya a household name but honestly is so outdated at this point. PLEASE tell me the new season of Euphoria time jumps at least five years.

    Reply

