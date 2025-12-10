“Here’s the poster & teaser for ‘The Drama’ starring Zendaya & Rob Pattinson” links

I love the poster for The Drama, starring Robert Pattinson & Zendaya. They look cute together! The teaser trailer just came out, and I’m including that below! [LaineyGossip]

Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme promotion is giving “Tom Hiddleston circa Thor: The Dark World.” Dancing on Brazilian television! [Socialite Life]

A first look at the adaptation of Margo Loves Money Trouble. [Pajiba]

Teyana Taylor is really enjoying herself! [Go Fug Yourself]

Lesbian secrets from the 1960s. [OMG Blog]

Zoe Saldana’s Avatar promo tour has begun. [Just Jared]

Jessie Buckley in Versace. [RCFA]

Was this week’s South Park episode any good? [Seriously OMG]

A Nazi podcaster who also hates women. [Jezebel]

Heated Rivalry has so much buzz. [Hollywood Life]

God, I love mid-century modern. [Buzzfeed]

Did A24 actually placed an engagement announcement in The Boston Globe as part of the film’s marketing? pic.twitter.com/5ltECNmtU5

— Ara (@lefilmara) December 9, 2025