Adam Peaty didn’t invite his family to his weekend wedding to Holly Ramsay

As I get older, I genuinely think it’s cool when people schedule their weddings for unconventional moments. Like, I wouldn’t think that “a few days after Christmas” would be an ideal wedding date, but it actually makes sense and it’s nice to see a winter wedding for a change. So it was for Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay. Holly is one of Gordon Ramsay’s six children, and Peaty is an Olympic swimmer who has won three Olympic gold medals and three silver medals. He’s honestly one of the best and most awarded swimmers in British history.
Adam and Holly were married in Bath Abbey on December 27th. Holly wore a lace gown, but she covered her gown in a somewhat glamorous cloak for the walk into and out of the abbey. Gordon walked his daughter down the aisle and enthusiastically welcomed Adam into the family. On the other side, Adam banned most of his family from the wedding. The British tabloids are treating this like the biggest scandal ever. Adam even addressed the “family feud” on his social media several weeks ago, basically saying that there are two sides to every story but not explaining much beyond that. The fact that his family rather gleefully gave tons of interviews on his wedding day speaks volumes about their priorities though.
Holly Ramsay swept into her wedding in Bath Abbey yesterday on the arm of her celebrity chef father, but keeping her lace gown concealed beneath a billowing hooded ivory cloak. If Gordon Ramsay’s daughter appeared nervous as she made her way through a chaotic crowd of onlookers before she headed down the aisle to exchange vows with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, she had good reason. For behind the couple’s lavish nuptials lay an ugly family drama which resulted in the groom’s mother – and nearly every member of his family – excluded from the dazzling ceremony amid claims of snobbery and classism.
Sitting at home more than 130 miles away in Staffordshire, Adam’s broken–hearted mother Caroline was said to be ‘beside herself’ with grief at missing what should have been one of the happiest days of her life. Speaking from the council house where Adam grew up, the 59–year–old told The Mail on Sunday: ‘I’m not going to be hurt like this again’.
She had told yesterday’s Daily Mail that she felt as if Holly and Adam ‘have cut my heart out’. This newspaper can also reveal that, moments before he walked into the abbey clutching the hand of his five–year–old son George, Adam Peaty was sent a devastating text message by his aunt Louise, who was also not invited to the wedding. In it, she wrote: ‘I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through and despite it all she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame. Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.’
The roots of this terrible family conflict go back to September 2024, when Adam and Holly snubbed wider members of the Peaty family by not inviting them to their engagement party. Caroline, who spent years ferrying her son to early–morning training sessions, was also not invited to Holly’s glamorous hen do at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds last month, even though the bride’s mother, Tana Ramsay, and friends including Victoria Beckham, were at the extravagant bash. Despite everything Caroline sent a card and gift to her newlywed son for his 31st birthday today.
Meanwhile, Adam’s 73–year–old great–aunt Janet, who was also left out of yesterday’s wedding, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘I just feel so sorry for Caroline. I can’t believe he’s done this to his mother who’s done so much for him from an early age. To be treated like this is not kind.’
Despite being shunned, devastated Caroline had threatened to turn up at the wedding anyway – and, if barred from entering the abbey, stand outside and watch from the street. She said yesterday that she changed her mind after her husband Mark convinced her it would be ‘too upsetting’ to go along. Had she defied her son’s ban, she would have found herself face–to–face with five security guards, placed in front of the abbey’s ancient and elaborately carved wooden doors, which were framed by decorative columns of white roses and hydrangeas.
I feel so sorry for any person going through this kind of bullsh-t on and around their weddings. It feels like a national pastime in the UK – parents and extended family members trying to ruin weddings or issuing public threats about the weddings. It genuinely seems like Adam was horrified that his family ran straight to the Daily Mail and the talk shows to complain about Holly and his engagement. Incidentally, Adam has already changed his name too – he’s now Adam Ramsay Peaty. I would assume Holly changed her surname as well.
Anyone know why he’s cut his family off?
Judging by their behaviiour in the press, because they’re toxic.
According to the Daily Fail’s numerous articles, the groom’s mother apparently accosted the bride’s father at the engagement party, months ago, to complain that the groom’s extended family had not all been invited. The groom’s mother has shared her grief and dismay extensively with the Daily Fail.
Her sister (groom’s aunt) has made scathing comments about the bride and groom on social media after it appeared that the groom’s mother had not been invited to the Hen Night, attended by the bride’s mother and some of her famous women friends.
The coverage in the Daily Fail invariably mentions the groom’s parents (his mother’s very specifically) *sacrifices* in helping him achieve his success and how the ungrateful child has failed to repay them with eternal gratitude, support and public atonement. (Sounds familiar?)
Wow, I’m not surprised he cut off his family.
I have toxic family like this. At the time I got married, we weren’t yet estranged, so they were able to create all sorts of drama in the run-up to the wedding and the morning of. If I were getting married now, after cutting them out….I would definitely need to quit social media altogether and hire security. I feel so sorry for the couple and his sister. No matter how hard you work to heal, the toxic folks aim to hit you where it hurts at the most meaningful times.
Not only he cut off his family and he left his mixed race girlfriend and she is mother of his mixed son.
Let’s leave Eiri out of this, she has gushed about Holly so it doesn’t seem their relationship ended on bad terms and they’ve settled into what seems to be a positive coparenting relationship.
Usually one leaves one’s ex before marrying another.
It didn’t end well. They ended things after a difficult period. He was a depressed alcoholic while struggling during training and going out. He’s been sober for a while and returned to good form. There were cheating rumors while on Strictly but not just with the partner. Her gushing? Adam provides her with a comfortable life and she’s a big fan of Holly’s. Their son mostly lives in Wales with her and her sister who helps with him when they’re working. He sees him a couple times a month maybe. She was said to be close to his mother Caroline don’t know if she still is.
Waiting for the think pieces as to why Holly has ripped Adam from his family from the DM. It’s their bread and butter with Duchess Meghan so…
@ThatGirlThere the Fail have ALREADY blamed Meghan for this in an article linking her to a Brooklyn and Nicola (Beckhams attended the wedding) and then dragging in Adam deinviting mom from the wedding. Hypocrisy of the Fail who despise Thomas Markle and Mrs Peaty yet happily exploit the family estrangement for the purposes of entertainment of their readers.
And I saw something online yesterday which posited that although invited Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola were invited to the Ramsey wedding but didn’t attend because the elder Beckhams would be there.
Ooooh I love it when winter brides wear glamorous cloaks! I’d like this look even better if she went with a rich color like cardinal red, forest green, or midnight blue.
Now that you’ve said that, I would have loved it even more lined in burgundy….
There has to be more to this story than we know.
I agree! I would like all information from all sides on this one.
I remember watching one of those get-to-know-the-athlete videos while watching the Commonwealth Games (I think?) a couple years ago. You know, they show the athlete and their home life and their family gabs personal anecdotes, they all hug, etc. Then they showed the one on Adam Peaty, and it was different. His family wasn’t really featured. Instead his coach glowed on about him. She taught him how to drive, helped him get his first car. He seemed like a nephew to her. It seemed the videographers thought: maybe we should interview his family? They briefly showed his mom. She said something like “I remember him eating dinner in front of the tv”. “He sat right there” (points at couch). Like what? The guy accomplished so much, he’s your son, and that’s what u got? I remember thinking there’s something unsaid here. And I was glad he had his coach who seemed grounded and proud. His family blaming the Ramsays is ridiculous. Somethings been going on for awhile.
I am not shocked that this seems to have deeper roots than just the engagement/wedding. A family members success can do strange things to family dynamics.
I hope he gave his phone to his best man for the day and everyone attending had a blast.
I watched a clip of Gordon Ramsay walking Holly around the corner of the Abbey and the photographers were awful. They were right up in their faces with the cameras and walking in the way of Gordon and his daughter. It was scary to watch and I don’t blame the Ramsays for having a large number of security.
Children are not obligated to have a relationship with their toxic parents. Good for Adam and all the best to him and his family.
I think his sister attended the wedding – didn’t she?
His brother was arrested for sending threatening messages to Adam during a stag weekend brother hadn’t been invited to.
Was reading about this yesterday. Sounds like pure Reddit level wedding drama. Mom picking out a “cream” outfit for the wedding and resisting replacing it when told no. Running to the press when not invited to super fancy “hen do.” Mix of “he’s forgotten where he’s come from” and “good he’s not letting his nightmare family hold him back.”
It’s sadly common for Olympic athletes to be estranged from their families as adults. The family dynamics of pushing à child to succeed don’t translate well into adulthood. Sounds like it was even more complicated here. Wonder if the coach who really supported his rise was there.
I was just thinking about those “MIL from hell” Reddit posts where they have to hire security to keep Mom from showing up to cause a scene.
Not the cream dress again. What is wrong with these women.
Similar story with child stars. Kid gets famous (and more importantly, rich), and suddenly every parent and family member is “owed” some piece of the pie because they uprooted their lives, took them to auditions, or sacrificed in some way.
Whew. Yeah. Why do I get the feeling that this family will be frequently giving the tabloids updates. Shame on them actually.
@Jais Mom and Aunt blasted Adam and Holly on social media then mom has given THREE interviews to the Fail, November 14 then on Saturday and Sunday. Strongly advise any parent genuinely seeking a reconciliation not to use the Thomas Markle playbook and put your adult offspring and fiance/new bride on blast via social media and then trash them to the Fail!!
Well, sounds like the mom and aunt have become the tabloid’s newest besties. It’s pretty clear at this point that their son is not going to be in contact as long as they’re taking to the DM.
I faintly remember reading/hearing reports about family issues during the Olympics, but I can’t quite put together what was reported at the time. From what I do remember, he was already closer to the Ramseys than his “own” family at the time.
I feel sorry for the couple. No one should have to deal with this on their happy wedding day. I’m glad Adam seems to have the full support of the Ramsay family, at the least. And I know it’s wishful thinking, but I hope the tabloids leave them alone.
The one who says the least usually gets the most respect from me.
That cloak looks cheap to me, like she grabbed a blanket and threw it on. It needs more details. As for Adam’s decision to exclude his family, I’m sure his reasons are valid judging by them running to a tabloid.
I do love a good winter cloak. This one is immaculate! Looks silk and lace but I don’t know fabrics too well. I would love to know if it’s bespoke or can be found in stores.
What is the British tabloid obsession with inserting themselves in Family dramas?
The Wales Vlanis upset that the reliable workhorse won’t let himself be treated like that anymore.
Brooklyn Beckham doesn’t have to let his parents call the shots anymore because he’s not financially dependent on them.
This guy no longer has to put up with grasping, greedy , demands “after all we’ve done for him.”
The code has been cracked, everyone can look away and let these young men go figure their lives out. The oldest in this group did just fine.
His family r basically the Markles. Mother is Tom 2.0 and his brother is a serious nut job who got arrested for threatening them.
As others have said there has been family drama for years and it was his coach who got him to where he is, not Mommy Dearest who has been cashing in on this.
On the wedding day she made sure to get papped leaving her house wearing off white. Someone desperately wanted to pull focus from the bride. Hence why she got banned from the wedding. The father is just as bad as he enables the mother , brother and Aunts behaviour hence why he was seated at the back. His sister was bridesmaid so at least he has one sibling who can act like a normal. I would have cut them off as well
@Digital Unicorn Peaty mum, aunt and brother are throwing themselves at the Fail and posting operatic stuff online. Brother posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him and mam in front of Bath Abbey (wedding venue) with music from the Godfather as accompaniment!! 15 minutes later he did a dirty delete. Not a good idea when he was recently questioned by the police for threatening Adam. The Fail enjoy exploiting family estrangements for clicks but these people aren’t helping themselves. I certainly hope they are not banging on about this in 8 years time with Caroline Graham deviding her time between Thomas Markle and Mrs Peaty!!
That’s a sad situation. It sounds like the mother and aunt really don’t know how to handle family conflict at all. They should keep it private. That said, I don’t know the full story of his childhood and early youth or what the parents did or didn’t do for him and his career. I don’t know what their circumstances are. Maybe they did their best with what they had. Maybe they didn’t and are just being selfish. I just don’t know.
Anyway, they both look great. I love her hair and makeup. Glad that the sister was a bridesmaid and the father at least was in attendance. I’m sorry their happy day was marred by any conflict or embarrassing headlines.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the family expected lifelong support due to his success. And that would require never losing control of the young man, which has clearly happened.
Bingo.
They are typical Markle-esque trash. Bitter that the son has moved up in the world and hasn’t allowed them to claw him back into the lobster pot. If the extended family wasn’t invited to the engagement party, it’s because the son didn’t invite them, not the bride’s father.
I haven’t seen a lovely winter cloak in a while. This isn’t one. Not impressed by anything so far. Sure they sold them to the highest bidder probably Hello!. Not clicking but will see some reposts. Don’t like the Ramsay’s either so whatever just wanted to see the dress and a lovely winter wedding. Too many people.
What’s with the British tabloids having such flowery prose and dramatic quotes? Whatever happened to “stuff upper lip”? My Scottish Granny would be amused by the bullshit of this.
My darling mum always said, “least said, soonest mended.” She also cautioned me as an overly dramatic teenager , decades before social media, that it was NOT necessary to share EVERY emotion I was experiencing at the time I was experiencing it! There was a UK comedian whose catch phrase used to be, “there was enough said at our Edie’s wedding!”