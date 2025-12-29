Us Weekly: Prince William & Kate’s big plan is ‘less people, less drama’

This is the current cover of Us Weekly: “William & Kate: A New Era of Power.” It feels like this was mostly written before King Charles announced that his health has improved and his cancer treatments will be reduced. The vibe of this piece is partially “any day now, William and Kate will be king and queen!” The evidence for that is dwindling – Charles is doing better, he’s still working at a steady pace, and he’s keeping the Waleses on a very short leash. Which isn’t difficult, to be fair – William & Kate are too lazy to actually challenge Charles in any real way. In any case, some highlights from Us Weekly’s cover story:
Kate & William’s state banquet appearances: “The message they are sending out is that the monarchy is healthy,” says a source, “regardless of what happens with [the king].”
Bringing George out to do royal work: “Kate and William are allowing George to take on more responsibilities,” says the source, adding that they are making it clear “the next generation is already in view.”
Andrew’s ousting: “William was very decisive about how matters should be handled and resolved swiftly,” says the source, noting that the prince and Charles, 77, held their annual meeting at Balmoral this summer, where William “pressed the issue.” A second source says it was Camilla, 78, who pushed her husband to have Andrew ousted, adding, “Charles obviously briefed William and Kate, but it was fully his decision. They were fine with it; they weren’t planning on working with Andrew anyway. Kate and William have a lot of influence and a voice at the table, but the decision-making is the king.”
Charles hates the narrative that William is pulling strings: According to the first source, Charles is “not thrilled” about the narrative that William is secretly pulling strings. “He doesn’t feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life. Now that he’s king, everyone is focused on who will come next.”
Charles isn’t relinquishing power: Despite some reports, Charles and William appear to have a peaceful working relationship — for now, at least. (In late August, The Daily Beast reported that there’s significant tension between the father and son over who’s in charge.) “Charles wants William to succeed, but William can be strong-minded and stubborn,” shares the first source, adding that the future king has also apparently become more assertive with his father. The second insists Charles is still in control. “No power has been relinquished to William,” says the second source, noting that the passing of the baton is a collaborative effort. “William has his own office and staff separate from the king, and he and Charles work closely together. Charles believes William will do an incredible job as king, and he’s very supportive. [When] they don’t agree, [William] respects his father’s decisions.”
William’s Brazilian trip: He appeared “very presidential” in an image of him hard at work on a plane en route to Brazil. “William is becoming more serious, and we’re all starting to see what kind of monarch he will be,” adds the source. “The palace is consciously elevating and presenting him in an authoritative manner, anticipating what’s to come.”
The Waleses & the new monarchy: “They are basically creating their version of what a new monarchy will look like,” says the second source, adding, “they are completely modernizing it. There will be changes in terms of how The Firm is run, and antiquated rules will change. There will be more freedom.”
Lazy & keen: Unlike previous generations, William and Kate prefer to take on fewer causes, hoping to make a bigger impact on the issues they really care about. (William’s focus is mainly mental health, homelessness and the environment; Kate is dedicated to early childhood education.) Explains the first source, “Rather than spreading themselves too thin, they have distilled their efforts down to a concise list.” They will continue to downsize. “The idea is: less people, less drama,” says the second source. Adds royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams: “William’s style is totally different from Charles’. He will undoubtedly reassess the use of palaces and the monarchy’s property portfolio. Cost is always an issue.”
A transition of power? “They don’t know how much time Charles has left,” says the second source, “and his [cancer] doesn’t look curable.” While he doesn’t want to step down — “Charles is committed to working tirelessly; duty comes first,” says the first source — a contingency plan is in place. “They have been preparing for a while,” says the second source. Adds Fitzwilliams: “There is an awareness that not only are the Waleses and their family the obvious future of the monarchy, but that William’s time may come sooner than originally expected.”
Kate’s schedule. “Kate is doing much better, fortunately,” says Meinzer. (Kate announced she’s in remission from cancer in January.) “We’ve seen her out and about a bit more than we did last year. Once she reaches her one-year anniversary of being in remission, perhaps we’ll see her working more.” Adds the second source: “Kate’s still cautious about pacing herself with her schedule and the kids’ schedule. She knows she will have to take on more when she’s queen.”
The way the tabloids infantilize the Waleses, you’d never suspect that William and Kate are in their 40s and that they’ve supposedly been preparing for these major transitions for years. The fact that 43-year-old William is described as “becoming more serious” by posing for “I can read” photos on a private plane is pretty wild. “The idea is: less people, less drama.” First of all, it’s “fewer” people, not “less.” Second of all, they haven’t thought that through at all – once everything is on their shoulders, it will be more drama because they’ve alienated everyone else and everyone will see how incredibly lazy they are.
I’m sorry I got to the part about “allowing their 12 year old son to take on more responsibilities ”,which I’m sure is code for we dragged George out to a charity to get some good PR and try and one up Harry, and decided this was another crap article about the lazies coming up with new ways to let the people know how f**king lazy they are and are going to continue to be!!
The previous generations of child royals were always seen but not put to work. For lazy parents.
Also: “we dragged George out to accompany Kate to a veterans’ event that Scooter was too lazy to attend, even though Starmer was in Brazil with Scooter but actually made the same event.”
Until or unless the press starts using the word “lazy”, nothing will change. William genuinely believes he’s doing a great job, Kate doesn’t care at all.
I saw an interview once ,cant remember who or what the context was,but I was so shocked because he flat our asked him about his reputation on being ‘Work shy’ i was amazed I thought they live in a bubble of praise and their sycophants keep the negativity they face hidden from them.
I would love to be a fly on a wall and know what their own family members really think. This system where the monarch and heir get everything and everyone else pretty much has to sing for their supper is sick. I cant imagine the level of resentment members who do most of the work like the Spares, Anne,Sophie,Edward etc really feel.
We are on the same page Neeve. Last year Princess Anne had a mysterious accident but still attended work events despite being badly bruised and her reward was a patronising tweet from her lazy nephew and wife for being a trooper!! I would have LOVED to have seen her response to that crass tweet. A commenter last week said a relative worked at one of the Palaces and that they weren’t popular. I bet both are super thick, rude and entitled like Andrew but without the Epstein connection. Zara and Mike choose Will and Kate because they know which side their bread is buttered as do Ed and Sophie but I bet Anne doesn’t mince her words about their laziness.
I am sure Anne is very blunt and she also has the fact that she is a blood Princess, her mother adored her and at her age she really has cemented everything she will ever need.Even Camilla doesnt mess with her!
Anne was kicked by a horse, wasn’t she? So that wasn’t mysterious.
Didn’t Anne make it known to the press that she was sick of doing all the investitures when William lived much closer to Windsor?
Yes@Me at Home Ephraim Hard castle in the Fail reported that she was fed up with the ratio being she performs 7 investure days to just 3 by junior which isn’t 50/50 is it? Anne accompanied Kate on some joint event and was her usual briskly efficient self: what does she make of Kate little girl act?
Okay, sure. William on a plane looking “presidential” helps the monarchy how? LOL. As for Kate, “perhaps” we’ll see her working more. Or, you know, perhaps not.
Thanks for the “fewer” not “less” – my eyeballs came to a halt there and had trouble getting past it. A couple who can’t stop adding more homes to their portfolio aren’t going to be streamlining anything – and that’s not to mention their inherent laziness and lack of follow-through. At the most, William will wave his hand at a minion and demand, “Streamline that!” – and then a raft of briefings about William’s plans, none of which will be accomplished.
Eurydice I misread this as more mansions and a lot less work!
This is so nauseating. Keen preens for the cameras. Peggs is a statesman and the kids will be put to work. Are there child labor laws. I think there will be some reaction from c and c and it won’t be pretty.
Fewer people around, fewer witnessss to spill secrets about their failed marriage and debauchery. The more the failed wails are out and about, the more attention to how thoroughly inadequate both are in their roles (and how strange and strained their marriage is when they are together). After nearly 25 years as a couple, nearly 15 years of marriage and 3 children, the press still treats them like children. It is just astonishing to read the Wails coverage and compare it to the Sussex coverage. Charles is loathsome in many ways, but he does have a work ethic that completely skipped Will-not. Charles launched similar embiggin pieces at QE in an attempt to get her to step down in the 90s, but at least he was always willing to do the work and she wasn’t visibly ill, so he wasn’t wishing her into the grave. Willy is just an all around nasty piece of work. He uses his children as human press shields. Icky man.
The keens create lots of drama. For instance what actually happened to keen and why the fake pictures.
That’s the thing, they are the drama. It has nothing to do with having fewer people around them.
The take away seems to be we will isolate ourselves and you will never see us.
“adding that the future king (William) has also apparently become more assertive with his father (Charles).” Translation Willi is bullying Charles. Wasn’t it Rob Jobson who said that Willi can be “over assertive”?
@Monika Will was “over assertive” with Harry. He screamed, shouted and had a meltdown at the Sandringham summit after previously assaulting Harry in his own kitchen for not sacking his pregnant wife. Meghan had to tell BIL to stop jabbing his finger at her face. So when they say over assertive with an elderly man weakened by nearly two years of cancer treatment: did Will shout, scream, shove, intimidate and/or lay hands on his own father? How would KC’s security guards react to Will going orbital on dad? Would they taser Wilbur or just fix him with a Paddington 🫣
They’ve reached an “accommodation”.
My theory is that in late December 2023 he told her that he wanted to officially separate and she self harmed or was in an accident – not him beating the c**p out of her – and this is the reason she was MIA for so long. There’s definitely a scar around her left eye which has some connection to the December episode. I would imagine her mental health wasn’t the greatest either with her family being unsupportive of anything other than her staying in the marriage no matter what (aside from Pippa).
The cancer story was a cover up and actually gave her more leverage over him, so he couldn’t push for the separation hence his obvious struggles in early 2024. His resentment must have been immense.
Fast forward to now and she has her stately separation mansion rather than the less impressive Adelaide Cottage, plus an agreement on her “working” schedule and State Visit obligations. He can tolerate pre arranged PDA on joint engagements but cannot stop himself from instinctively flinching if she goes off script – which she does to annoy him.
For now, she’s in a more powerful position in the marriage (which I think is now very lavender) and he’s having to suck it up. It will be interesting to see if that stays the same.
Yup. This all makes sense. I theorized at one point about her or the Mids having some power right now and flexing it. A response said that no way do they have any power, but it seems kinda transparent. The BRF is drowning in scandals and needs the fiction of this couple and their happy family.
Even this article reads a bit like a low key hit piece. Not spreading themselves thin? Avoiding people and drama. LOL. Those are code for not working hard.
I’m guessing the two sources US Weekly used were members of the royal rota. I don’t get the need for this piece. It was just a repeat of things that have been said before.
I genuinely don’t think he was ever planning on leaving her.. they are both very united on that aspect of their union. The perfect image of marriage, children, and everything William’s parents were not. And to be honest, it seems like William has always considered Kate’s family more his family than the Windsor side. When asked about having a nephew, Archie, his response was him and Kate already had a nephew which was Pippa’s son. I’m saying all this to say, they will never divorce.
He can’t hide his contempt for keen. And he’s going solo to more events. If he finds someone he wants to be with and marry I think he’d divorce keen. They could play the part of friendly exes.
I definitely think there’s truth to Wills having a mother figure in Carol and not wanting to give that up. But what a weird dynamic to be in a lackluster marriage while loving your in-laws.
How long will it be until the articles or posts “Harry needs to come back W and K can’t do it all themselves ‘
The minute he’s king is how long.
Ummmm, fewer people, less drama. I will never buy US again and haven’t in years anyway. Likewise with People mag, utter trash.
People Magazine looks like a British tabloid these days. I refuse to buy that crap. There’s so much brown-nosing of the British royals, you’d be surprised that it’s American. I emailed them, asking what relevance these copious stories of the Left Behinds have for us Americans. I don’t give a damn about their g-d damned royals.
Less people, less drama. But more money.
He went to Brazil?
Yes, via a private jet no less! And all just to publicly play volleyball with the plebs!
Yes, he flew private (although I swear the initial articles crowed that he was going to fly commercial) for Earthshot. Which is basically his vanity project where he gets to hang out with Kylie Minogue this year, Heidi Klum last year, and others, you get the idea) and, oh right, hand out some monetary prizes, underwritten by Bloomberg, for new ideas so save the environment/reduce everyone’s private footprint. It’s always on the margins of COP, which is a real international environmental conference, although I don’t believe the COP people have ever invited him to his meetings even though he’s right there. Then he takes the private jet back to Britain, and a helicopter from the airport one of his many huge-carbon-footprint mansions. And sleeps or something, because he skipped a veterans’ event right after he returned to Britain, even though Starmer, who was in Brazil for COP and left around the same time, managed to make the veterans’ event.
I didn’t catch “fewer” as you did. Smart.