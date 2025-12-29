Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn ‘exchanged pointed jabs’ with the Beckhams over Xmas

Brooklyn Beckham blocked his parents and siblings on Instagram just before Christmas. He let it be known that he was spending the holiday with his wife Nicola and the Peltz family. Nicola then posted some photos over Christmas of herself and Brooklyn by their Christmas tree, and I think they were probably in Palm Beach, Florida. It has that vibe. She and Brooklyn also posed with Nicola’s parents. As you can imagine, the British tabloids are having meltdowns because of all of this. As in, why didn’t Brooklyn abandon his wife and in-laws to see his parents for Christmas?? Why is Nicola so boldly posting Christmas photos with her husband??
Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham are exchanging pointed jabs once again as their family feud rages on. The chef’s wife, Nicola Peltz, shared a message seemingly aimed at her in-laws, Victoria and David, in a Friday Christmas post. The carousel of photos from their holiday festivities revealed that the couple spent the day with Nicola’s parents.
“We wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness,” Nicola, 30, captioned the joint post. Their comments section erupted with responses from fans showing their allegiances. “Why don’t you show love to the Beckham family?!” one follower wrote under the post. “Everyone EXCEPT your in-laws!” blogger Perez Hilton commented. Meanwhile, a third netizen added, “Brooklyn go home and see your parents. Life really is too short.”
Victoria, 51, seemingly hit back with an equally shady Christmas message as she shared a video of her and David, 50, singing along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s song, “Guilty.” In clip, they swayed along to the music together as Streisand sang the lyrics, “We got nothing to be sorry for,” per The Independent. She followed up the post with a sweet video of David dancing along with their daughter, Harper, to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream.” “Truly the best daddy,” Victoria captioned the clip.
In another post, she shouted out her youngest son, Cruz — who was also recently cut off by Brooklyn — as she showed off his bartending skills, saying he makes the “best dirty martini!!”
Reps for David and Victoria, as well as Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. The Beckham family feud — which reportedly dates back to Brooklyn’s 2022 Palm Beach wedding to Nicola — seemingly heated up once again when Brooklyn reportedly unfollowed and blocked his parents on Instagram.
LMAO, “We wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness” – A VEILED DIG! How dare she subtweet Brooklyn’s parents! How dare Nicola and Brooklyn spend Christmas together with her family? Doesn’t she know that Victoria and David are the center of the universe??? My god. But it gets worse:
Nicola Peltz has shared another thinly-veiled ‘dig’ at her in-laws over their ‘behaviour’ after her husband Brooklyn skipped close friend Holly Ramsay’s wedding. Brooklyn’s absence was perhaps unsurprising given his ongoing feud with his estranged family, however apparently the Ramsays have an ‘open door’ policy when it comes to the eldest Beckham child and it was thought he’d have been invited.
Brooklyn and Nicola are said to have had no contact with his side of the family for months after the row exploded when he missed his father’s 50th birthday. It was recently revealed by his younger brother Cruz, 20, that he had blocked his entire family on social media following reports they had unfollowed him. And while his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings celebrated Holly’s wedding to Adam Peaty in the UK, Brooklyn opted to share a Grinch-themed post thousands of miles away from his Los Angeles home.
The budding chef and his wife, 30, have been absent from countless Beckham family occasions over the past year including birthdays, parties and holidays. Nicola seemingly posted her own thoughts on the current situation hours later, sharing a quote from Brigitte Bardot shortly after her passing aged 91. Hinting at her opinion, Nicola said: ‘If I could do anything about the way people behave towards each other, I would, but since I can’t I’ll stick to the animals.’
The latest post comes after she appeared to take another swipe at Brooklyn’s family by posting a stylish selfie with the caption ‘Love being home’ as she and her husband stayed in LA instead of attending Holly and Adam’s wedding.
Um… why would Brooklyn and Nicola fly to England right after Christmas to attend a wedding? That’s bonkers, and that’s why most people don’t schedule their weddings around the holidays. Anyway, Nicola’s “love being home” caption probably was a veiled dig, but who even knows. I simply don’t understand why Victoria and David are allowing this storyline to play out in this way though.
I wish them the best but should Brooklyn and Nicola split that would be some nuclear soap drama.
Oh my god, I cannot imagine. There wouldn’t be enough popcorn in the world. The Daily Fail might spontaneously combust.
I think they will stick it out for a while. There must be feelings there. She has all the money she could need so it’s not that. And given that what she doesn’t have is the successful Hollywood career she desperately wants…well…she picked the wrong nepo baby to help with that! A talentless twosome In love! 🤣
I think the Beckhams are letting it play out this way so they can wallow in it like the royals. He now has something in common with Chuckles and that’s to publicly harass your very own son. That’s my opinion.
Since their public alignment with the rf, the Beckhams are finally getting good publicity and yes, they’re enjoying it. The other boys were also mocking Nicola on ig.
Well they can’t stop him behaving like that. Thought Victoria had started to like Brooklyn insta posts again
The Beckham sound like emotionally immature parents and he sounds like a young man trying to find his way. Good luck to everyone involved but why do we have to know? His parents are doing too much.
Yes @mel re emotionally immature parents. So tacky in public and very damaging to also drag all their kids into this drama in order to stay in the good graces of the parents. I’m no Nicola or Peltz family fan but the crux of this seems to be an adult son wanting to have his own life and make his own choices and not worship the parents all day. Get a grip. Get some therapy!
Loads of troll comments on both their ig accounts. So much hatred directed at Nicola. Decent parents wouldn’t allow this to keep going in the tabs, they can shut it down. None of us will know the whole story. just like with H and M, there’s a lot more going on than we know about.
Damn. We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year is a dig? That’s wild. So what’s the alternative? Posting Christmas pics without a message? Pretty sure that would still be called a dig. So the only way to avoid being accused of posting a veiled dig would be….to post nothing. Okaaay. So now they shouldn’t even be allowed to post on Christmas? This is silly. But once the genie was unleashed with that original article calling Romeo a hostage to his American wife, it’s hard to put it back in without some effort. And there doesn’t seem to be too much effort. So here we are.
I am glad you mentioned it…I was also.like What??? How is that even a dig??? 🤣🤣🤣
Nicola has family money on her side,if she was just a normal Z list actress she probably would ‘go against’ the Beckamhs but her family is 5 times wealthier which I’m sure makes Victoria sour.
Naw, that’s just Victoria’s “resting face.”
Lots of people get married around Christmas. And when you’re as rich as they are, jetting off to a wedding isn’t a big deal.
Also, it is worth mentioning that the only time Nicola receives media attention is regarding this apparently very one-sided feud.
The Beckhams would be better off if they simply ignored the constant cries for attention on social media by the Peltz-Beckhams. This shows why the obsession with instagram, etc., is so unhealthy. Delete your accounts, people! You’re missing nothing, and wasting time besides.
Who should delete their insta? The Beckhams and all their sons? The Pelts-Beckhams? All of them? I’m not an insta poster but I’m not up in arms about other people posting for Christmas. That said, the tabloids love to turn everything into a dig. Not sure everyone deleting their insta is the solution though.
The Beckhams letting it play out this way? The Beckhams are behind it all!
If the Beckhams had any decency they wouldn’t have let this play out in the press the way it had. But I guess better to have the press talk about their family situation instead of snooping around their business dealings.
I’m hesitant to totally blame the Beckhams. We don’t know exactly what happened and everything I’ve heard about the Peltz family is that they’re all horrid people. A quick refresher on her dad suing the third wedding planner they hired and fired told me what I need to know about them.
I’m hesitant to blame them because Brooklyn is kinda useless and easily led and the tabloids absolutely adore printing nasty stories about them so to an extent it’s out of their control. However perhaps they are an overly tight family and he’s needs some breathing space
Nicola sure looks like her mom in that picture.
Also all this talk of who has gotten the best work done and Claudia never gets a mention. The crown belongs to Claudia Heffner Peltz who is 70 years old and looks like she could be in her 30s in some photos.
this is rage bait — nothing in any of those posts were digs, veiled or otherwise — I’ve said it before, this site tries to horn the BRF angle into everything and is trying to create a parallel between Chuck and David and Nicola/Meghan.
the young Peltz-Beckham family are forgettable unless they are poking his family for headlines.
Q: “I simply don’t understand why Victoria and David are allowing this storyline to play out in this way though.”
A: Narcissism
They’re not just letting it play out. They keep restarting the story every time Brooklyn tries to distance himself further. And they keep letting their other sons repeatedly mock their daughter in law on social media. Super toxic and gross
So pathetically petty. Don’t the Beckhams have brands to maintain and promote?
Serious question for the blindly pro-Brooklyn and Nicola commenters: would you care at all about these two, and so eagerly rush to defend them, if David Beckham was not tight with the royals/if the Meghan narrative wasn’t being awkwardly foisted into this situation?
“We wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness” was seemingly aimed at her in-laws??