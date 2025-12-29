Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn ‘exchanged pointed jabs’ with the Beckhams over Xmas

Brooklyn Beckham blocked his parents and siblings on Instagram just before Christmas. He let it be known that he was spending the holiday with his wife Nicola and the Peltz family. Nicola then posted some photos over Christmas of herself and Brooklyn by their Christmas tree, and I think they were probably in Palm Beach, Florida. It has that vibe. She and Brooklyn also posed with Nicola’s parents. As you can imagine, the British tabloids are having meltdowns because of all of this. As in, why didn’t Brooklyn abandon his wife and in-laws to see his parents for Christmas?? Why is Nicola so boldly posting Christmas photos with her husband??

Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham are exchanging pointed jabs once again as their family feud rages on. The chef’s wife, Nicola Peltz, shared a message seemingly aimed at her in-laws, Victoria and David, in a Friday Christmas post. The carousel of photos from their holiday festivities revealed that the couple spent the day with Nicola’s parents. “We wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness,” Nicola, 30, captioned the joint post. Their comments section erupted with responses from fans showing their allegiances. “Why don’t you show love to the Beckham family?!” one follower wrote under the post. “Everyone EXCEPT your in-laws!” blogger Perez Hilton commented. Meanwhile, a third netizen added, “Brooklyn go home and see your parents. Life really is too short.” Victoria, 51, seemingly hit back with an equally shady Christmas message as she shared a video of her and David, 50, singing along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s song, “Guilty.” In clip, they swayed along to the music together as Streisand sang the lyrics, “We got nothing to be sorry for,” per The Independent. She followed up the post with a sweet video of David dancing along with their daughter, Harper, to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream.” “Truly the best daddy,” Victoria captioned the clip. In another post, she shouted out her youngest son, Cruz — who was also recently cut off by Brooklyn — as she showed off his bartending skills, saying he makes the “best dirty martini!!” Reps for David and Victoria, as well as Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. The Beckham family feud — which reportedly dates back to Brooklyn’s 2022 Palm Beach wedding to Nicola — seemingly heated up once again when Brooklyn reportedly unfollowed and blocked his parents on Instagram.

[From Page Six]

LMAO, “We wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness” – A VEILED DIG! How dare she subtweet Brooklyn’s parents! How dare Nicola and Brooklyn spend Christmas together with her family? Doesn’t she know that Victoria and David are the center of the universe??? My god. But it gets worse:

Nicola Peltz has shared another thinly-veiled ‘dig’ at her in-laws over their ‘behaviour’ after her husband Brooklyn skipped close friend Holly Ramsay’s wedding. Brooklyn’s absence was perhaps unsurprising given his ongoing feud with his estranged family, however apparently the Ramsays have an ‘open door’ policy when it comes to the eldest Beckham child and it was thought he’d have been invited. Brooklyn and Nicola are said to have had no contact with his side of the family for months after the row exploded when he missed his father’s 50th birthday. It was recently revealed by his younger brother Cruz, 20, that he had blocked his entire family on social media following reports they had unfollowed him. And while his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings celebrated Holly’s wedding to Adam Peaty in the UK, Brooklyn opted to share a Grinch-themed post thousands of miles away from his Los Angeles home. The budding chef and his wife, 30, have been absent from countless Beckham family occasions over the past year including birthdays, parties and holidays. Nicola seemingly posted her own thoughts on the current situation hours later, sharing a quote from Brigitte Bardot shortly after her passing aged 91. Hinting at her opinion, Nicola said: ‘If I could do anything about the way people behave towards each other, I would, but since I can’t I’ll stick to the animals.’ The latest post comes after she appeared to take another swipe at Brooklyn’s family by posting a stylish selfie with the caption ‘Love being home’ as she and her husband stayed in LA instead of attending Holly and Adam’s wedding.

[From The Daily Mail]

Um… why would Brooklyn and Nicola fly to England right after Christmas to attend a wedding? That’s bonkers, and that’s why most people don’t schedule their weddings around the holidays. Anyway, Nicola’s “love being home” caption probably was a veiled dig, but who even knows. I simply don’t understand why Victoria and David are allowing this storyline to play out in this way though.