“Brigitte Bardot passed away at the age of 91” links

Brigitte Bardot passed away at the age of 91. While she was an icon of film, beauty and fashion, she was also an unrepentant racist, Islamophobe and supporter of the far-right politics of Marine le Pen. French outlets are doing a better job than American outlets at explaining Bardot’s complicated legacy in death. [France24]
Russell Brand is facing new sexual-assault charges. His poor victims. [Socialite Life]
Timothee Chalamet celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday. [Just Jared]
The last box-office report of 2025. [Pajiba]
Tramell Tillman has a great smile. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jonathan Bailey has such a great body. [OMG Blog]
Juliette Binoche’s glamorous sack! [RCFA]
Drake Bell tries spaghetti tacos. [Seriously OMG]
A Love After Lockup star was arrested. [Starcasm]
The funniest screenshots of 2025. [Buzzfeed]
Photos courtesy of NLBeeld/Avalon.
She was not a very nice person to her son and others. She seemed to care more for dogs than people.
I care more for dogs than people (I mean, have you met people?), but I treat people with respect.
I didn’t know much about her, but for some reason I had a poster of her as a kid.
Bardot was a horrible racist caustic person. And the abuse she faced in her pregnancy didn’t mean she had to abuse her son. People who have been told they were unwanted by their parents are the ones who should get a pass on the “I didn’t ask to be born” argument so many of us used as teenagers. Imagine publicly discussing your child as a “tumour”!
What?! Geez Louise! Poor kid.
She was a virulent racist.
I recall Bardot being an animal advocate which I support, but, yeah, I wish she had left everything else alone *sigh*
The racism and violent rhetoric?🙄
There’s an old expression about people who mistreat people but overcompensate by publicly, visibly loving animals.
I recommend those Buzzfeed screenshots for anyone who needs a palette cleanser. Some are old and have made the rounds but some are hilarious. (Not the one about the failed promposal, though. Let’s not mock teens for making an effort.)
Jacques Charrier wasn’t her son. He was her former husband and father of her son Nicolas.
RIP. Yeah she was racist and mean spirited.
Her look gave us an early Claudia Schiffer. The supermodel. Love it.
Good riddance.
I had to explain to my French parents at dinner that Bardot was a raging old fascist. They obviously went into full meltdown mode because “how can someone who loves animals so much be a fascist ?!”
After prominent French actresses had shitty reaction to the Me, Too movement and published/signed a dumb letter, SNL Weekend Update did a skit featuring BB (Kate McKinnon) + Catherine Deneuve (Cecily Strong). Hilarious – and smart.