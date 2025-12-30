Beyonce is officially a billionaire following her hugely successful ‘Cowboy’ tour

Beyonce is a capitalist, but her art has always come before commercialism. Beyonce is basically on a special elevated tier where all of her power and money simply gives her the freedom to make the kind of art she wants to make. That’s what Cowboy Carter was – that was not some cynical commercial bid to “go country.” That was Beyonce giving her fans a history lesson about country music’s roots. That was Beyonce exploring her own artistry and going down an unconventional musical path for her. It just so happened that Cowboy Carter fundamentally changed her career and ended up making her even richer. Long story short, Beyonce is now a billionaire.

Beyoncé may not spend “a billion to look this good,” but she’s worth that high-figure amount. Through a combination of her chart-topping, Grammy-winning music career and building multiple successful businesses in fashion and beauty, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer surpassed billionaire status in December 2025. Forbes reported that her pivot to country music with her album Cowboy Carter — and the history-making tour that followed it — led to her becoming the fifth musician to ever reach 10 figures. Though her Cowboy Carter Tour was the most successful in country music history, it was far from the singer’s first high-earning circuit. In 2023, Beyoncé embarked on her Renaissance World Tour, which brought in over $579 million in revenue, making it one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, per Billboard. “She’s one of the music gods,” IAG chairman Dennis Arfa told Forbes in December 2023. “The business she does, and the amount of people that she draws, that she can do a movie on her own. She can do things most can’t.” In addition to her music career, Beyoncé has had a number of collaborations, such as her Ivy Park collection with Adidas, over the years. In 2024, she expanded her business profile even more with the launch of her hairline, Cécred, and whiskey brand, Sir Davis. As of December 2025, Beyoncé is worth $1 billion, an update from the $800 million net worth Forbes reported two years earlier. The outlet attributed the dramatic boost to the singer’s pivot to country music, which led to more commercial opportunities with Levi’s, an estimated $50 million Christmas NFL halftime show, and the highest-grossing concert tour of 2025. Forbes estimated that the Cowboy Carter Tour grossed over $400 million in ticket sales and $50 million in merchandise. Combined with the estimated $10 million the singer earned from her series of Levi’s commercials, she earned around $148 million in 2025 before taxes. Back in 2023, Forbes attributed $100 million of Beyoncé’s net worth to her Renaissance revenue while estimating her catalog worth to be around $300 million. The additional $400 million was attributed to Beyoncé’s joint ventures with her husband, rapper JAY-Z, and her entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, which she founded in 2008.

[From People]

What was cool about all of the extra stuff that came alongside Cowboy Carter – stuff like the Levi’s campaign and licensing her songs to NBC for the Paris Olympics – is that it felt organic and special, and not like Beyonce was just grabbing every deal she could get for the money. I’m sure Bey has left millions on the table because certain campaigns or collaborations were not her vibe. With the Levi’s commercials and campaign, it felt like a perfect storm – she had the song, obviously, and Levi’s was so honored and they really let her dictate her terms because they were so excited to get in the Beyonce business. But really, the bulk of her wealth is coming from her catalog, plus touring and merchandising. Beyonce will outwork and out-tour just about everyone. Plus, Beyonce literally captured lightning in a bottle with Cecred – it’s anecdotal, of course, but online, every person who’s tried Cecred has raved about it. Anyway, I can’t wait for Act III, which I genuinely hope is her rock album. I want Jack White front and center (she loves that man).