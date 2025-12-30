Jennifer Lopez has been single for more than a year, she’s all about ‘work & kids’

Since the 1990s, there has been one constant for Jennifer Lopez: she cannot be alone. You can call her a love addict or a relationship addict or whatever, but for thirty-plus years, she jumped from one relationship, engagement or marriage to another, with barely any breathing room in between. Well, Ben Affleck finally broke her pattern. When Ben ghosted Jennifer in 2024, she finally decided to be alone and really work on herself. I actually think the process began during her marriage to Ben, but the way their marriage ended in 2024 was bad enough and devastating enough for Jennifer to just… be alone. For more than a year now, she’s had zero romantic partners. And it looks like the trend will continue into 2026.

Jennifer Lopez is starting the new year single. Nearly a year after the performer, 56, finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, a source tells PEOPLE that she’s not dating and is focused on work and raising her family. “It’s all about work and the kids for her,” the source says about Lopez, who shares 17-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. “She seems happy and content.” Lopez began 2025 in the midst of a divorce, which was finalized in January, nearly 20 weeks after she filed for a dissolution of marriage on Aug. 20. The Hustlers star filed for divorce exactly two years after her second wedding ceremony in Georgia, listing April 26, 2024 as the date of her and Affleck’s separation. The ceremony in Georgia, held in front of family and friends, took place a month after the pair married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

[From People]

This “announcement” that J.Lo is still single came on the heels of Jennifer’s pre-Christmas outing with Ben Affleck and his son Samuel. They went shopping together and there were some paparazzi photos. There were also some conversations about whether the Original Bennifer have one more reunion-and-breakup in store. I don’t think so. I really think Ben broke her for good in 2024. On one side, I find it sad that he broke her heart that badly. On the other side, I think she has probably done a lot of work to break some toxic cycles in her romantic life. If she gets into another relationship at some point, she’ll probably approach it a lot differently and with more maturity. Fingers crossed!