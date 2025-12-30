Jennifer Lopez has been single for more than a year, she’s all about ‘work & kids’

Since the 1990s, there has been one constant for Jennifer Lopez: she cannot be alone. You can call her a love addict or a relationship addict or whatever, but for thirty-plus years, she jumped from one relationship, engagement or marriage to another, with barely any breathing room in between. Well, Ben Affleck finally broke her pattern. When Ben ghosted Jennifer in 2024, she finally decided to be alone and really work on herself. I actually think the process began during her marriage to Ben, but the way their marriage ended in 2024 was bad enough and devastating enough for Jennifer to just… be alone. For more than a year now, she’s had zero romantic partners. And it looks like the trend will continue into 2026.
Jennifer Lopez is starting the new year single. Nearly a year after the performer, 56, finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, a source tells PEOPLE that she’s not dating and is focused on work and raising her family.
“It’s all about work and the kids for her,” the source says about Lopez, who shares 17-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. “She seems happy and content.”
Lopez began 2025 in the midst of a divorce, which was finalized in January, nearly 20 weeks after she filed for a dissolution of marriage on Aug. 20.
The Hustlers star filed for divorce exactly two years after her second wedding ceremony in Georgia, listing April 26, 2024 as the date of her and Affleck’s separation. The ceremony in Georgia, held in front of family and friends, took place a month after the pair married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.
This “announcement” that J.Lo is still single came on the heels of Jennifer’s pre-Christmas outing with Ben Affleck and his son Samuel. They went shopping together and there were some paparazzi photos. There were also some conversations about whether the Original Bennifer have one more reunion-and-breakup in store. I don’t think so. I really think Ben broke her for good in 2024. On one side, I find it sad that he broke her heart that badly. On the other side, I think she has probably done a lot of work to break some toxic cycles in her romantic life. If she gets into another relationship at some point, she’ll probably approach it a lot differently and with more maturity. Fingers crossed!
Beverly Hills, CA – Reunited! Divorced superstars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be on good terms as they meet at the Beverly Hills Hotel to enjoy a Saturday lunch with their children.
Lucca, ITALY Jennifer Lopez heated up the stage at Lucca Summer Festival with an unforgettable show. She opened up about her ups and downs, performed songs in Spanish, and shared her love for the language.
New York, NY Jennifer Lopez looks fabulous in a floral and black gown as she arrives at the Kiss of the Spider Women Premiere in New York.
New York, NY Jennifer Lopez stuns as she arrives at the Cranes Club for an after-party in New York City, wearing an elegant floral gown paired with a luxurious fur coat, turning heads with her chic ensemble.
New York, NY Jennifer Lopez stuns as she arrives at the Cranes Club for an after-party in New York City, wearing an elegant floral gown paired with a luxurious fur coat, turning heads with her chic ensemble.
New York, NY Jennifer Lopez steps out from 'The View' in Thom Browne, promoting 'Kiss of a Spider Woman' in New York
New York, NY Jennifer Lopez dives deep into her role as Daphne Parrish, filming intense scenes for The Last Mrs. Parrish this morning in New York City. JLO plays Daphne, the elegant, admired socialite married to Jackson Parrish, a successful real estate magnate. Isabel May plays Amber Patterson a young con artist who approaches Daphne under false pretenses, wiggling her way onto her life and pursuing her husband. Amber's plan is upended when she discovers the complexity of Daphne's past.
New York, NY Jennifer Lopez and Isabella Day were seen on location in New York City, filming scenes for her upcoming movie 'The Last Mrs. Parrish.' JLO plays Daphne, the elegant, admired socialite married to Jackson Parrish (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), a successful real estate magnate. Isabel May plays Amber Patterson a young con artist who approaches Daphne under false pretenses, wiggling her way onto her life and pursuing her husband. Amber's plan is upended when she discovers the complexity of Daphne's past.
New York, NY Jennifer Lopez was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming series The Last Mrs. Parrish in Midtown Manhattan. The actress looked elegant in a red belted skirt suit paired with black gloves, a wide-brim hat, and houndstooth heels as she stepped out of Christie's and crossed the street during filming as Daphne Parrish.
Its called embarrassment which forced her to finally learn a lesson. All these over the top romances have only left her looking ridiculous. I do hope she finally has a low key mature partnership.
Looks like People Magazine just used JLo for some end of year clicks. Hopefully she’s realised that it’s ok to be alone for a bit.
I can’t imagine a high-drama life in which one’s heart is broken over and over and over and what, like 9 times? Maybe it’s not heartbreak this time. Maybe it’s that, heading for 60-years old, she’s decided to dial back the drama and relax.
No shame in being alone. The best relationship we can ever have is with ourselves, without the filter of others