King Charles got ‘heckled’ about Prince Andrew & Jeffrey Epstein yesterday

We’ve seen an extraordinary damage-control effort by Buckingham Palace this week – an effort to try to contain and control the drama around the former Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. One week ago, a huge cache of documents from the Epstein Files was released, and Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were all over the documents. They were exposed as chronic liars about their relationships with Jeffrey Epstein. Well, at the start of the week, Andrew was still living in Royal Lodge and still enjoying Windsor Great Park. He was photographed on horseback and in one of his many luxury vehicles, waving to tourists and smiling without a care in the world. King Charles’s advisors ordered Andrew to move to Wood Farm in Sandringham immediately, and those same advisors have been trying to push stories about how Wise Charles contained the emergency and no one should ask any further questions of the Windsors. That hasn’t worked out. Charles and Camilla were out yesterday in Dedham and they were “heckled” about Andrew. “Heckled,” in this case, by journalists and taxpayers asking questions about Andrew and Epstein.
The King was heckled by members of the public about his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, during an official visit to Essex on Thursday. One man was heard to ask whether the King had urged the police to investigate Andrew. Charles did not appear to hear the question, which was shouted during a walkabout with the Queen. Another person was heard to ask whether the royal family would help with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the paedophile financier who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.
The King and Queen were in Dedham, near Colchester, showing their support for the village pub and tea shop. They were greeted by hundreds of members of the public, who lined the high street armed with umbrellas against the rain. Among those waving Union flags was a man who shouted questions about the Epstein scandal. The King did not reply, having continued down the line of people, shaking hands. Police officers spoke to the protester and, as he turned and left, thanked him for moving on. As the King and Queen arrived, a television reporter was heard to shout a question about Epstein, which went unanswered.
Adrian Sharpe, 62, a handyman from Dedham, was in the crowd. He described the event as “nice and casual really for a village event — obviously high security”.
Asked about the heckler, he said: “I think it’s pointless really as what Andrew’s done is what Andrew’s done, it’s not what King Charles has done. They’ve taken the HRH off of Andrew. What else can they do? Surely it’s a police matter now.”
Before the royals arrived, dozens of pieces of paper bearing a black and white copy of an image of Andrew were scattered around the village. The image, one of those released on Friday by the US Department of Justice, appears to show Andrew kneeling over a woman lying on the floor of what seems to be Epstein’s New York townhouse. On the back of the flyers was written: “The royal family should not be above the law.” Residents, including councillors, cleared the flyers away before the King and Queen arrived.
“They’ve taken the HRH off of Andrew. What else can they do? Surely it’s a police matter now.” That’s just it??? It’s NOT a police matter at this point. It’s not a parliamentary matter either. That’s because Buckingham Palace wields enormous power and they’re actively blocking any further investigations into Andrew’s crimes and any further “punishment” for Andrew. Not only is the palace guilty (in my opinion) of impeding legitimate inquiries and investigations into Andrew’s crimes, they refuse to put the king and the heir in front of cameras with a real statement of sympathy for the victims and a denunciation of Andrew. Even a royalist like the Daily Mail’s Jan Moir sees the problem – Moir wrote a surprisingly brutal column which included this line: “The problem is that the continued silence from the Palace looks like a complacency – or something even worse.” Moir also blasted the lack of preparedness by all royals to address the situation.
King Charles was asked if his family will help with the Epstein investigation.
This is not going away. pic.twitter.com/epmwOp1HeM
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 5, 2026
BREAKING: King Charles asked about Epstein while shaking hands with the public.
The person asking is believed to be a journalisthttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Io42kpqrPB
— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 5, 2026
These signs have been put up around Sandringham to welcome Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/pIHBjR4Q1C
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 6, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Attempts to deflect are not working. Charles really likes to point during the photo ops.
I really think they believe Andrew is above any real punishment. Same for all the other wealthy men and women who used Epstein’s “services” including the ones who knew about it but never did anything to stop it. Those young girls were trafficked, used and abused and won’t get any justice because the perpetrators are above the law.
On my really bad days I think these monsters just don’t think of the victims as people.
Then I go pet my cat and find the chocolate 🙁
I commented yesterday on this story, I think Charles keeps Andrew just close enough to the institution to illustrate his own superiority over his younger brother. I really think that’s it. Andrew is to Charles what Harry was expected to be, to William, and what Margaret was, to Elizabeth: the family scapegoat. There was even a cartoon in one paper at the time of Sussexit, picturing the Queen, on a balcony, watching Meghan and Harry stride through the gates to the palace, with their backs turned on the UK, remonstrating with some anonymous courtier, “But he could have been the next Prince Andrew!” ….
I’m sure there is an element of keeping Andrew close by and taken care of because of what he knows. A tell-all tale by Andrew laying out all of the family’s skeletons would be a best seller worldwide. I think I might buy it even though it would put money in Andrew’s pocket – my justification would be seeing how much of the gossip is actually true (assuming Andrew told the truth!) I really do want to know! OTOH It would be a white wash of him so I might not be able to read it without throwing up. I don’t think Andrew would do it unless he was living somewhere far away like the Middle East. if Fergie’s financial prospects don’t look up she might be tempted.
I love they are being (heckled) questioned!! Chuckles protected his brother for a long time and continues to. Taking away his HRH is NOTHING. I said yesterday that the villagers should put up signs warning of the pedo in the area and lo and behold a sign was put up lol!!! Sweaty nonce in the area with the pedos face is just fabulous!!
Oh, how I cackled at that sign!
I suppose in rural areas with lots of older residents these two creeps can still draw a crowd. But I would be very surprised if this sort of meet and greet in larger cities does not become more problematic. There seems to be a shift in public sentiment about how much grace should be extended to this execrable family of perverts and bums.
I mean yes the royals look terrible, complacent and, let’s be real, complicit. But what’s gonna happen? The monarchy’s not going anywhere. Ideally their funding would be reduced and their sweetheart housing deals looked at but I’m not holding my breath. They need to be heckled loudly every time they’re in public. Bring back the tomatoes.
I think they were throwing eggs. Eggs do more damage if hit by one lol.
Ha! Okay, eggs then. Or even just loud heckling. Whatever it is, I just think people should be shaming them in public if nothing else. Bc it’s shameful.
Folks should take inspiration from that one guy who threw a bread roll at Camilla, bread is far cheaper than eggs right now. And you can shout witty things about the public not accepting their bread and circuses.
RF have publicly parked Andrew and intend moving on without property addressing the very real concern of enabling, complicity and cover up of horrendous behaviour. Two issues are Andrew own accountability and the ring around him that enabled, protected and covered up which is still happening. I asked yesterday about the code of conduct and register of interests for working members of the RF. If there isn’t one, there should be and going forward there should be transparency on conduct. I work in local government and am subject to a strict code of conduct which includes not accepting gifts or hospitality. Are the RF exempt from any such restrictions? Are they above the law or can exempt themselves from it when it doesn’t suit or just ignore it? A lot more heckling is going to happen because people are angry about Andrew’s wrong doing being once being swept under the cover.
They may be a “code”, but as we’ve seen/read, the RF “pockets” many “gifts” that are to the “Crown” (ie: paintings, jewelry, etc). Somehow, someway (hmmm… I wonder how…😜) they end up in their private collections or just “disappear” and are never seen or found (the Nizam necklace Kitty was last seen wearing, and never seen again?? The 80 odd pieces not accounted for in the Royal Jewelry collection?). POOF gone!
Good 👍!! The victims need truth and accountability. There is going to be a Parliamentary inquiry for Mandelson’s (former U.K. ambassador to the US) involvement with Epstein. If current and former MPs are accountable, Andrew should also be accountable. There should be a Parliamentary inquiry into Andrew’s involvement with Epstein. He was working for the government at the time of his involvement. The victims need truth and accountability and Andrew can help provide that at an inquiry.
Notice the opinion is from a 62 year old. Young people on the other hand are fed up with the royal family.
Agreed 💯@MSJ this 61 year old also wants a Parliamentary inquiry into Andrew and for the files sealed until 2065 mentioned in this week’s Private Eye to be unsealed as part of the process.
He’s trapped, isn’t he? He either has to feed, house, protect, and fund Andrew for the rest of Andrew’s life, or Andrew will write a tell-all book. Same William, I don’t agree with the opinions that King William will throw him out on his ear because William won’t want a repeat of Spare.
KC is protecting the brand and the gravy train he is on. He wants containment from a supine press and Government. He doesn’t want public scrutiny opening up a can of worms restricting RF from living life as they see fit. It’s a small price to pay if he has to pay for Andrew’s life style. He’s not bothered about Andrew or the victims just protecting himself, his privileges and divine right to do what he pleases.
The Monarchy is exempt from a whole list of laws that govern the rest of us.
To me, the big picture is what is so problematic here. Andrew engaged in trafficking and raping of women and girls. Maybe he wasn’t the one actually procuring the girls or actually moving them from country to country etc – but he was still a part of the criminal operation.
And there are literally no criminal repercussions for him. Nothing. Oh boo hoo he’s no longer HRH Prince Andrew Duke of York in public – and yes I know that’s a big deal to him – but besides that – what, he had to move from his country mansion to a country estate? That’s not justice. He’s not even being questioned!!!!
If he can get away with these actions, with all the photographic evidence and his own words on the record proving his involvement – what else can the royals get away with? What accountability is there for any crimes they may commit? What happens if George assaults someone at school? What happens if Charlotte is a total bully? What happens when they’re older and those things become more extreme? There is no accountability for their behavior, whether its “just bad” behavior or whether its actually criminal behavior. This family acts like its untouchable and can do whatever it wants because its clear they can.
And that’s outrageous and enraging.
Agreed 💯@Becks 1 no one is above the law or are they? Victims can complain to the UK police as we don’t have a statute of limitations for SA. I’d like RPOs , bodyguards and others to come forward and share what they witnessed. KC can’t shut this down if people come forward and complain to the police then they had to be an investigation.
Well said. Truly, anyone who thinks performatively removing Andrew’s titles was an adequate punishment needs serious help. We are talking about the repeated rape of children. He is lurking over the prone body of a CHILD in a photograph, what did he feel like he could get away with behind closed doors?
He had royal protection officers paid for by taxpayers for every one of his trips to Epstein island. Everyone knew, from top to bottom of “the firm”, what Andrew was doing.
I totally agree, Becks1, but I also want accountability for the guy whose name, whose wife and whose Florida resort is mentioned more than 38,000 times in the latest batch of the Epstein files. And that seems further away than ever.
Clinton Rules are once again being applied. We desperately need some Trump Rules.
Based on reports from diplomats and WikiLeaks cables, the criticisms of Andrew’s time as trade envoy included:
“Boorish and Bungling”: A British diplomat described him as a “vulgar, boorish freeloader” who “toadies to rich Arabs and bungles vital trade deals”. Another diplomat labelled him “His Buffoon Highness”.
“Freeloader” and “Air Miles Andy”: Reports highlighted his lavish, taxpayer-funded travel, which included using private jets and helicopters for trips that sometimes involved golf, leading to the nickname “Airmiles Andy”.
“Shady” Connections: He faced intense criticism for his friendships with controversial figures, including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Libyan gun smuggler Tarek Kaituni, and Saif Gaddafi (son of the former Libyan dictator).
Controversial Business Dealings: He was accused of using his position to assist in business dealings for personal friends, such as opening the Luxembourg headquarters of Banque Havilland in 2009, a bank connected to David Rowland, a major Tory donor.
Rude Behaviour: A U.S. ambassador described him as acting “cockily” and “verging on rude” during official engagements.
“Sweaty Nonce In the Area” DYING!!!! 😂 😂 😂 hope all the roads leading into and around the area are CARPETED with these posters!!!
Whoever posted those signs is a hero.
They should post the infamous and now authenticated photo of Andrew, Virginia, and Ghislaine.
Make them billboards all across the UK.