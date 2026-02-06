King Charles got ‘heckled’ about Prince Andrew & Jeffrey Epstein yesterday

We’ve seen an extraordinary damage-control effort by Buckingham Palace this week – an effort to try to contain and control the drama around the former Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. One week ago, a huge cache of documents from the Epstein Files was released, and Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were all over the documents. They were exposed as chronic liars about their relationships with Jeffrey Epstein. Well, at the start of the week, Andrew was still living in Royal Lodge and still enjoying Windsor Great Park. He was photographed on horseback and in one of his many luxury vehicles, waving to tourists and smiling without a care in the world. King Charles’s advisors ordered Andrew to move to Wood Farm in Sandringham immediately, and those same advisors have been trying to push stories about how Wise Charles contained the emergency and no one should ask any further questions of the Windsors. That hasn’t worked out. Charles and Camilla were out yesterday in Dedham and they were “heckled” about Andrew. “Heckled,” in this case, by journalists and taxpayers asking questions about Andrew and Epstein.

The King was heckled by members of the public about his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, during an official visit to Essex on Thursday. One man was heard to ask whether the King had urged the police to investigate Andrew. Charles did not appear to hear the question, which was shouted during a walkabout with the Queen. Another person was heard to ask whether the royal family would help with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the paedophile financier who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019. The King and Queen were in Dedham, near Colchester, showing their support for the village pub and tea shop. They were greeted by hundreds of members of the public, who lined the high street armed with umbrellas against the rain. Among those waving Union flags was a man who shouted questions about the Epstein scandal. The King did not reply, having continued down the line of people, shaking hands. Police officers spoke to the protester and, as he turned and left, thanked him for moving on. As the King and Queen arrived, a television reporter was heard to shout a question about Epstein, which went unanswered. Adrian Sharpe, 62, a handyman from Dedham, was in the crowd. He described the event as “nice and casual really for a village event — obviously high security”. Asked about the heckler, he said: “I think it’s pointless really as what Andrew’s done is what Andrew’s done, it’s not what King Charles has done. They’ve taken the HRH off of Andrew. What else can they do? Surely it’s a police matter now.” Before the royals arrived, dozens of pieces of paper bearing a black and white copy of an image of Andrew were scattered around the village. The image, one of those released on Friday by the US Department of Justice, appears to show Andrew kneeling over a woman lying on the floor of what seems to be Epstein’s New York townhouse. On the back of the flyers was written: “The royal family should not be above the law.” Residents, including councillors, cleared the flyers away before the King and Queen arrived.

[From The Times]

“They’ve taken the HRH off of Andrew. What else can they do? Surely it’s a police matter now.” That’s just it??? It’s NOT a police matter at this point. It’s not a parliamentary matter either. That’s because Buckingham Palace wields enormous power and they’re actively blocking any further investigations into Andrew’s crimes and any further “punishment” for Andrew. Not only is the palace guilty (in my opinion) of impeding legitimate inquiries and investigations into Andrew’s crimes, they refuse to put the king and the heir in front of cameras with a real statement of sympathy for the victims and a denunciation of Andrew. Even a royalist like the Daily Mail’s Jan Moir sees the problem – Moir wrote a surprisingly brutal column which included this line: “The problem is that the continued silence from the Palace looks like a complacency – or something even worse.” Moir also blasted the lack of preparedness by all royals to address the situation.

King Charles was asked if his family will help with the Epstein investigation. This is not going away. pic.twitter.com/epmwOp1HeM — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 5, 2026

BREAKING: King Charles asked about Epstein while shaking hands with the public. The person asking is believed to be a journalisthttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Io42kpqrPB — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 5, 2026

These signs have been put up around Sandringham to welcome Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/pIHBjR4Q1C — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 6, 2026