King Charles’s damage control on ex-Prince Andrew could not be more obvious

In the past 24 hours, I’ve lost count of how many British articles have been written with similar quotes and the exact same talking points: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was absolutely stupid to traipse around Windsor earlier this week following the latest document dumps from the Epstein Files. Andrew was dumb as hell and it’s all on him alone, and that’s why King Charles’s wise advisors ordered Andrew to move immediately to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. Charles is wise, Charles’s advisors are brilliant, and Andrew is a big dummy. Just keep repeating that until people actually believe it. You’re not supposed to ask “but when did Charles know the depth of Andrew’s relationship to Epstein?” You’re not supposed to ask why Charles dithered for years over Andrew, nor why Charles was determined to bring Andrew in from the cold up until last year. You’re not supposed to ask why Charles and QEII signed off on giving Andrew millions of dollars to settle out of court with Virginia Giuffre in 2022. Some highlights from Becky English’s piece in the Mail:
Andrew being widely seen in Windsor earlier this week: ‘Even to the end, he just didn’t get it,’ one royal insider sighed wearily yesterday. Whether it be his ‘block-headed’ refusal to lie low for his last few weeks at Royal Lodge or his utter intransigence about even acknowledging the many victims of his good friend, Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s behaviour has been a masterclass in how not to play out a public scandal.
The Windsors are aghast: Courtiers, and indeed members of his own family, have watched aghast in recent days at the torrent of revelations emanating from the latest dump of Epstein Files out of the US. This has been exacerbated by Andrew’s pig-headed determination to keep to his daily routine (following a brief but ineffective ban from the royal stables at Windsor), preferring to stubbornly clip-clop past the ever-present photographers on his regular rides in the Berkshire countryside. He has even been seen gurning and waving brazenly from his car to passers-by, in what was described to me as one of those moments ‘you just want to whack your head on the desk’. ‘Appalling optics,’ another in royal circles remarked.
Andrew running off to Sandringham under cover of darkness: Even the numbskull that remains our eighth in line to the throne (and, yes, he still retains this position as it would require parliamentary action both in the UK and the realms to change it) realised that his time was up, preferring to beat a retreat under cover of darkness to avoid the humiliation of being effectively frogmarched out of the gates in front of the world’s media. ‘He was encouraged to think that it would be a good time to move on,’ another source adds, with Mafioso-like menace.
After all that, Andrew will still pop in to Royal Lodge: In fact, while now officially a resident of Norfolk, we may well still see him pop back up at Windsor from time to time as his move, I am told, is not entirely complete and he may need to stay at Royal Lodge to tie up ‘loose ends’ over the next few weeks. He is currently in temporary residence at Prince Philip’s old home, Wood Farm, until his new, relatively modest abode, Marsh Farm, is ready. It is hoped this will be complete by early April.
Demands for Andrew to answer for his crimes: Requests for comment on the continuing slew of revelations to his private secretary, who retains a Buckingham Palace email for security purposes, go unanswered. It is surely a position he cannot maintain. Even his ‘friends’ who have spoken out in his defence to more Andrew-friendly media than the Daily Mail over the years have gone quiet.
The wise & dithering king: The King has ploughed quite a lonely furrow in recent years in trying to persuade his brother to see sense by handing back his titles, downsizing his living arrangements and showing some humility over this self-imposed mess. Some family members believe he has gone too far and owes his brother a duty of care. The latter point, though, is not lost on the monarch. It’s why although the King strongly believes Andrew deserves sanction for a lifetime of appalling judgment (indeed, he and the Queen were the first to publicly offer their sympathies to all victims of abuse, including Epstein’s), Charles is now paying privately for his new living and security arrangements.
What’s going on with Sarah Ferguson: As for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who while not accused of complicity in criminality has emerged from the Epstein email dump with barely a shred of her reputation intact, there is also a deafening silence. Earlier this week, sources told me that a move abroad was ‘imminent’ – on a temporary basis – in order for Ferguson to take stock of her life and future plans. While no one is saying where she is going, a trip to Australia to visit her sister, Jane, where she has often gone to ‘lick her wounds’, may be a safe bet. She does, however, apparently plan to return to the UK and intends to rent or buy a home in the Windsor area, where she retains friends. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen.
Business as usual: For the rest of the wider Royal Family, the only option is business as usual. I have been told that it has been ‘upsetting’ to see their daily good works overshadowed by the scandal, although they clearly all acknowledge the level of public interest and anger. Sources have told me pointedly that ‘providing testimony is now a matter for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his conscience’. Remarkably, they have been learning the full gruesome details of Andrew’s behaviour in recent months in ‘real time’ along with the rest of the British public.
Becky and the palace are trying to do too much all at once. Blame Andrew for everything, facilitate the Windsors’ abdication of responsibility for Andrew, and maintain that even though the Windsors are not responsible for Andrew’s crimes, Charles is still going to finance Andrew’s lavish/comfortable lifestyle because of the “duty of care.” And repeatedly position Charles as wise, decisive and bold, when he’s been anything but. Oh, and the reminder to the British press that now they need to move on from this story because the other royals are busy, pay attention to them, please clap, but don’t ask them about Andrew or what they knew and when!
This just happened today – Charles was asked about Epstein on a rope line. He didn’t respond.
BREAKING: King Charles asked about Epstein while shaking hands with the public.
The person asking is believed to be a journalisthttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Io42kpqrPB
— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 5, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
So the real victim is the monarchy, seeing their “daily good works” overshadowed. Won’t we remember their hard work. I can’t words how infuriating this is. I’ll drink coffee and try again.
They’re gaslighting but they’re being terrible at it.
Lucy and Lau — right??? it is disgusting
Won’t someone *please* remember their daily good works? The good works that have transformed the peasants lives…the good works that have funded child care and heat for those who are cold, and healthcare for those who are ill and….
Oh wait….they just live in palaces and suck the blood of the people and go on vacations 15x per year? oh yeah…..
All the good works indeed….GMAFB
Damage control is to prevent things from spiraling out of control. It’s far too late for that. The king’s brother participated in an international sex trafficking ring that exploited minors and young women. Senior members of the royal family, including the current and former monarch, were accomplices in those crimes by covering them up. No amount of handshaking and ribbon cut can ever compensate for that.
It’s the same line trump is using! ‘Only two people were killed & now we have all this bad publicity!’ Boohoo! Woe is me! These people are revolting. 😡
Yes the pedo is the bad guy but his protectors are EQUALLY bad and to blame. The covered for him for years. They protected him from the FBI and they paid a victim off who knew this was all she could get from him! If they think by putting out articles telling how dumb the pedo is will make it better for his protectors they are so WRONG!!!
Yep. They did nothing to stop it, or help the victims, while they knew about it in real time.
That makes them accomplices.
Ha! Sorry Becky but we are not moving on from this, in fact we are just getting started
Okay, question. Charles is now paying privately for Andrew’s security. I thought they weren’t allowed to pay for security. Bc Andrew is absolutely getting the type of security that has access to guns and intel, just saying. But thx for confirming. Let’s just be clear, they are confirming Charles is paying for the security but I won’t be surprised if they at some point lie about the type of security he is getting via sources and the “ever-trustworthy” Becky English.
So as usual, just another reminder that all this info is coming from a person who is also being charged in court for using criminal unlawful means to gain access to private information and then to publicize that information to make money for herself. So again this is not a trusted person to relay any info about anything.
“Charles is now paying privately for his new living and security arrangements.”
Charles has to “PAY” or Andrew will write a Tell-All book that makes Spare look like a collection of Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes.
Oh, for sure, agree. But according to the court during Harry’s security case, people can’t just pay for security, as Harry asked to do. So the king is above the law then and paying for security in regards to Andrew. Which I mean yeah of course he is but the hypocrisy still gets me mad.
Charles cannot afford to totally alienate his brother. Andrew simply knows too much for Charles to make him a real free agent out in the world supporting himself. And it’s been upsetting to the royals to see “their daily good works overshadowed by the scandal” 😏 Won’t someone, please, think of the poor royals! It’s just a matter of “appalling judgment”. But the appalling judgment is refusing to recognize that Andrew has committed appalling crimes. And that includes Charles himself who refuses to acknowledge the horrors because he has real reason to fear what his brother might reveal about him and other family members.
I agree Charles has much blame to shoulder but the REAL problem started with QEII enabling the whole situation over 20 years ago.
Charles has made every mistake one make in handling this scandal but, IMAO, Chucky inherited this revolting mess from his mother who tried to sweep it under the rug from the onset.
“Requests for comment on the continuing slew of revelations to his private secretary, who retains a Buckingham Palace email for security purposes, go unanswered.”
Who knew Andrew still had a private secretary? How has he been paying for all the staff he had? 🤦🏽♀️ The more I learn about Andrew’s arrangements over the past 6 years to more disgusted I become. That man was being well taken care of and well protected at taxpayers expense. Royal Lodge housing, Royal security protection, Royal staff, Royal vehicles. The PR cleanup is exposing valuable information. 🤔 They want people to look away and focus attention towards they others? Nahhh!! The victims need truth and accountability.
I don’t think the Windsor brand can be rehabilitated following this scandal. The moral decay is entrenched within the fabric of the monarchy (both the family and the institution). They’ll exist but not as the morally upstanding family and institution that the brand was marketed as. They’ll be viewed as just another corrupt government institution. 🤷🏽♀️
The Epstein files have CONFIRMED Fergie’s long-standing reputation, not destroyed it. I always assumed there was a very good reason Diana stopped being friends with Fergie and it wasn’t because Fergie was gossiping about Diana have foot warts.
I really wish Princess Anne had become queen…I think she is one who would have dealt with Andy as soon as Mummy died…
I think it’s more likely that she would carry on, just like her mommy did. They will protect him until the end.
I do not think the Royal Family is protecting Andrew. I think the Royal Family is attempting to protecting itself which involves keeping Andrew silenced and out of sight until he is relocated and interred at Frogmore at a later date.
At Frogmore? Do you mean FC? Interesting. So you think he’ll end up back at Windsor? Lordy.
I think they moved him to Sandringham because it’s the monarch’s privately owned residence. I think they want to hide him away, and that’s not possible on the grounds of Windsor Great Park.
She’s the one that’s concerned about Andrew’s mental health and believes Charles owes him a duty of care.
She also “supposedly” is the one who suggested Andrew live in FC as opposed to the Sussexes who were paying market rent. Although, to be fair, I can also believe that’s not true at all and Charles threw her under the bus for the choice that he made.
Unless Chuck allows law enforcement to bring his brother in for questioning and to face charges for his crimes every thing else is pointless and the public isn’t as dumb as the rota believes especially faced with the overwhelming evidence we are seeing it just keeps getting worse.
Ten bucks says Charles is letting Andrew fester for all to see like a decapitated head on a pike on Tower Bridge because it makes him look good by comparison. Granted their lives have moved along this trajectory. Fascinating tidbit, Diana was always expected to marry Andrew, not Charles, hence the nickname her family gave her, “Duch,” short for Duchess, as she was expected to be not a Princess at all. She was one year younger than Andrew, but thirteen years younger than Charles. So snagging her would have been yet another way to rub it in with his brother, whom he’s always kind of resented it would seem for being Mummy’s favourite. Siblings. Oy vey.
It’s clear with this story and many others over the years that the Windsors aren’t disgusted by Andrew’s behaviour – they are largely embarrassed by him, but only so far as he brings negative attention to their corruption. The focus here on his “bad judgement” is about the optics of Andrew being seen in public and not hiding away at Wood Farm. Nevermind the criminal activity, the obvious depravity, the evidence that he was using royal properties in nefarious ways, or that his behaviour exposed both the royal family and the government to potential blackmail.
If I read the phrase “duty of care” with regard to Andrew one more time, I may have a rage stroke.
Word