Norfolk residents are furious about ex-Prince Andrew moving into Wood Farm

The Windsors have simply gotten it wrong for years in regard to ex-Prince Andrew’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. All of them, especially Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles, have mishandled Andrew and everything around him for so, so long. QEII spent more than a decade covering up for her favorite son. Charles’s indecisiveness, dithering and failure to properly assess the situation for years has come back to haunt him. Even now, Buckingham Palace is still furiously trying to do damage control as the Epstein Files keep rolling in. Just this week, Andrew was finally ordered to leave Royal Lodge, but only after he was gallivanting around the Windsor estate, waving and smiling to tourists and getting photographed on horseback. From the Times:
When the King first tried to oust Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from his Windsor home, it began a two-year battle described by one source as “the siege of Royal Lodge”. On Monday night, after a two-year stand-off between the brothers — not to mention a few carefully timed trebuchets thrown by palace courtiers — the duke finally left his £30 million, 31-room mansion.
Andrew, 65, was driven to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where he will stay while his more permanent home, the nearby Marsh Farm, is prepared. It is understood that Andrew needed “encouragement” to speed up his departure even after the publication of a picture showing him on all fours towering over a woman in what appeared to be Jeffrey Epstein’s New York townhouse. As courtiers plotted his exit, Andrew was seen out horse riding on the Windsor estate and driving through the property while he waved and smiled at passersby.
A royal source said: “That he was seen out having a lovely ride, literally on his high horse and smiling and waving behind the wheel, over the weekend while all these damaging reports were dropping was — well, you might imagine what senior courtiers made of it all. Dismay would be a considerable understatement. I wouldn’t say that was the final straw, but perhaps he finally saw sense and the events of the last few days have thus accelerated the pace of a process that was already well underway, albeit with the renewed and redoubled encouragement of the palace.”
On Tuesday, a fleet of white vans and lorries were seen departing Royal Lodge, which is now at the centre of a new claim made by a second woman who alleges that she had sex with Andrew at the residence. It is also where Epstein was invited to lunch, days after Andrew’s meeting in New York to “break off” the friendship with the sex offender.
Asked whether Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s former wife, was still living at Royal Lodge her spokesman said: “No comment.” It is not known whether their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are still in contact with their parents after revelations that Epstein bought the princesses and their mother tickets to fly to see him shortly after his release from prison.
Andrew has not had a warm reception from his new neighbours, who have not welcomed the media attention his arrival has brought to the area. A usually quiet lane by St Peter church in the village of Wolferton has been full of parked cars, and a broadcast helicopter has hovered overhead. It is understood that Andrew’s new home, Marsh Farm, is not yet ready but the palace hopes the work will be completed by Easter.
A local woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I think if he has to come and live here, it should be somewhere that’s quite secluded. There are houses that belong to the King that he could go to that wouldn’t cause anybody any bother. The press are all down there. The villagers don’t like that. It’s a quiet village.” She added that a house that was “out in the woods that’s surrounded by trees and no other houses … would have been better”.
About two miles away, at the Sandringham visitor centre, Abraham Bruin, 83, from West Walton, who used to work in plant nurseries, was visiting on Wednesday. He said: “I’m a little bit flabbergasted myself. If he’s an outcast and living on the estate, he’s not an outcast, is he?”
A woman who asked not to be named said: “He’s going back to luxury, isn’t he? He’s being waited on hand and foot.” In reality, Andrew’s new status is far reduced from his previous lifestyle. A residual team of staff have been left behind at Royal Lodge, many of them advised to find new jobs. Only the lawyers’ jobs, it seems, are safe for now.
I’m not going to say that all of this could have been avoided – it’s far too late for that – but this situation could have been mitigated greatly if Charles had actually taken a hard line, if Charles hadn’t dithered for years and tried to bring Andrew back from the cold, and if Charles actually gave a sh-t about all of the girls and women harmed and abused by Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The fact that it was only THIS WEEK, when Andrew was still being photographed enjoying himself in Windsor, that the palace actually went into damage-control mode, doesn’t speak highly of the palace operations.
As for the outrage among locals in Norfolk… yet another thing that the palace wasn’t prepared for. The locals know that Andrew is now living comfortably in Wood Farm, his late father’s retirement home, and that King Charles is still bankrolling Andrew’s lavish existence. Apparently, the staff in Sandringham are in open revolt too – they were told that they didn’t have to work for Andrew if he makes them uncomfortable. According to the Sun, “There is already quite a list saying no thanks. There is understandably a lot of disquiet as he is now a total pariah. But there is also a worry that once he gets comfortable at Wood Farm while Marsh Farm is being finished, they will never get him out again.” Yep. I’m sure Andrew will argue that, after everything HE has been through, he deserves to live in Wood Farm.
It’s not just Charles. The Queen knew and didn’t care. Phillip had to have known and didn’t care. Charles inherited this mess from his dithering mother. He should have cleaned it up immediately, but he inherited the Windsor dither.
If this situation was the plot of a movie it would be a total flop because no one would believe people can be this stupid.
I expected this to be a post about the turnip toffs not wanting the trashy royals in their backyard. Seems like it’s just normal town folk objecting but either way, not a great look for the BRF. The people don’t want yer damn cake.
Right? It’s regular people saying something. Stating the obvious…that they don’t want him nearby. Although I wouldn’t expect the aristos to say anything, really. Maybe eventually we will get some sort of a sourced piece from Tatler. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew already has some aristo friends in the area .
Doesn’t the UK have a list of known sexual predators as we do in the States? There are probably children in the area, and parents should know that someone who paid millions of pounds to settle a SA case against a minor is living in their midst. Also, “If he’s an outcast and living on the estate, he’s not an outcast, is he?” The regular Brits get it. The media is still lost in the fog of royalty.
Super good point. I mean if he’s ensconced on the estate he’s probably the legal distance from schools/playgrounds, but theoretically the community has some legal standing. Or … well … he hasn’t been convicted though.
He paid a massive settlement. That should make him liable as a predator.
I admit I don’t even know how the registry works in the U.S., let alone Britain, but we are seeing stateside a hey day of citizen activism, and I’d love to see this community protest having the paedo in their midst. They have every right to demand the safety of their children.
This man deserves to share a 5×8 foot prison cell.
Given that some (horrible) people are willing to agree with Trump that we should just “move on” from the Epstein files, I’m actually surprised that everybody is willing to publicly treat Andrew like the pariah that he should have been for years already. There always are terrible people willing to pity people like Andrew and work with/for him so could it be possible that Charles is telling everybody to treat him like this ? Maybe it’s his way of putting pressure on Andrew while hidding behind other people.
Defending sexual predators is norm for this family. Jimmy Savile, M. windsor
I just find it staggering that he genuinely thinks that HE’S a victim and that he deserves to be pampered because people have given him a hard time the past few years. Like, even if he were genuinely innocent, this is not how a sane person accused of RAPING CHILDREN would behave. Anyone else would have the sense to keep their head down while the matter played out. They wouldn’t demand a lavish grace-and-favor home, or drag their feet about moving into it, and they certainly wouldn’t be riding around, smiling and waving as if the peasants should be grateful that he deigned to make a public appearance. Could Andrew truly be the most entitled piece of shit to ever walk the earth? I think he could be!
The author’s attitude that the lady saying Andrew is going to be still living a luxurious life is wrong, because she doesn’t understand his circumstances are going to be reduced! Is infuriating. Throw this writer in the bin with Andrew. Andrew needs to be in prison, or at the least singing like a canary and exposing every single thing he knows.
Once he’s in Wood Farm he isn’t leaving. No way; they’ll cave.
Yep…they’re in a quagmire of their own making but honestly they’re wealthy enough to ride it out. Sad for sure.
Agree. He ain’t leaving Wood Farm. Another waste of money fixing up that other place that will now sit empty.
Charles and the Windsor royal family were capable of hard lines with the Sussexes to whom they meted out unwarranted cruelty just because they requested to step back from full time public royal duties.
However, with Prince Andrew, they dithered, covered up and protected him until they were forced by the public to be truthful and accountable for his involvement in the Epstein network. They still have not been truthful or accountable. On the contrary, Andrew has been moved to a private royal estate where he will be protected and well taken care of for the rest of his life.
The disparity is reinforcing everything the Sussexes said about the royal family and the royal institution.
They are willing to lie to protect the others but they were not willing to tell the truth to protect the Sussexes.
Thank God for the broken printer 🖨️. 😜 IYKYK…Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and his mother’s biography are treasures and the historical texts on the Windsor royal family and institution that historians will reference for centuries to contextually understand the Windsors and the bad decisions that shook the monarchy.
I don’t think the Windsor brand can be rehabilitated following this scandal. The moral decay is entrenched within the fabric of the monarchy (both the family and the institution). They’ll exist but not as the morally upstanding family and institution that the brand was marketed as. They’ll be viewed as just another corrupt government institution. 🤷🏽♀️
So the villagers are upset. Can’t blame them because they now have a pedo living so close by with all the problems he brings with him. Maybe the villagers can get together and start walking with signs that say No Royal Pedos!! Young Girls Beware a Pedo is Amongst Us!!
I read in one of the gossip rags (I know, I know) that the grey men are having the most hellish time trying to find “servants” who are prepared to work for Andrew Windsor in any capacity (garden, chef, housekeeper) and that not even the promise of lucrative salaries has been enough to staff his … cough cough … “modest abode” — 5 bedrooms, 2 reception rooms and stables 🫠
I don’t believe he is being mistreated. Those are convenient ‘leaks’. It’s propaganda ’red meat’ for the public to believe Prince Andrew is not being treated well. 🤷🏽♀️
The victims need truth and accountability. Andrew has lied about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein’s network and Virginia Giuffre.
Andrew requires escorts. The Turnip Toffs don’t want to see any and the household servants don’t want to be touched by this pig.
So the villagers are upset because of the media descending on their village but not because Andrew is a pedo??? If that’s the case, I have zero sympathy for them.
Or is the reporter just focusing on this angle, instead of the horror of what Andrew did?
Excellent point!
I don’t think Charles was hesitant in this particular case. I think this so-called family, which is not a family, has no ties to each other, nor do they really care about each other or any problems that arise.
Ok so, folks they’re royalty. Royalty thinks they’re better than us. As in above the law. They probably sit around and laugh about how stupid we are to think something should be done about Andrew.
The reality is that the royals aren’t upset with what Pedrew did. They’re only upset with his sloppiness and being caught. Charles has surrounded himself with p£dos…Lord Mountbatten, Peter Ball, Laurens Van der Post (who he made his son’s godfather,) Jimmy Saville, etc. These royals are a bunch of well protected predators.