Kid Rock’s lyrics include ‘I like ‘em underage, some say that’s statutory’

“He looks to be in good health.” “Golly I’d love to book him for my son’s 10th birthday party at the Church.” “His songs just keep getting better and better.” What do these sentences have in common? They’re all things NO ONE has said about Kid Rock. Yet that tall drink of scuzz is the headlining act for the “All-American Halftime Show,” Turning Point USA’s stupid programming that ones of people will be tuning into on Sunday. Meanwhile the rest of us will actually be entertained by the only real Super Bowl Halftime Show: Bad Bunny. Kid Rock has been aligned with the far right for years now, so that part checks out. Where it gets inexplicable is that TP USA is calling their show a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom.” Seems TP USA didn’t do their research on the fact that Kid Rock’s understanding of those values, is that he has faith in his freedom to like underage girls who are still family dependents. Luckily, the internet was ready with receipts… of the lyrics to the song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” written and performed BY Kid Rock.
In early February 2026, online users shared a rumor claiming that, decades earlier, musician Kid Rock released a song with lyrics that included “I like ‘em underage” and “some say that’s statutory but I say it’s mandatory.” Users claimed the lyrics appeared in the song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which was used in the 2001 part-animation, part-live-action film “Osmosis Jones.” Snopes received reader mail highlighting the matter.
The claim circulated in the days after Turning Point USA announced Kid Rock would perform in the conservative organization’s “All-American Halftime Show,” an event competing with the Super Bowl’s official halftime performance, which was set to be headlined by Spanish-language rapper Bad Bunny.
…In short, Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, truly released a song with those lyrics, though another performer sang part of the lyrics.
The song, “Cool, Daddy Coo,” appeared on the “Osmosis Jones” soundtrack and is available on Spotify and YouTube. The track list on the soundtrack’s CD case credits the song to “Kid Rock featuring Joe C.” — a rapper whose real name was Joseph Calleja and who died in November 2000.
The movie itself, which was free for U.S. viewers via the Tubi streaming service, featured only part of the song and did not include the “underage” and “statutory” lines. The relevant scene begins around the 51:30 mark in the movie.
The movie’s credits (at 1:34:26) say the song was written by Kid Rock (listed as Ritchie), Bob Crewe and Frank Slay Jr.
Snopes contacted the Creative Artists Agency to ask if a representative for Kid Rock wished to comment on the lyrics. We also emailed Turning Point USA to ask if the organization had a response to users sharing the claim and will update this article if we receive further information.
Song lyric website Genius published a transcription of “Cool, Daddy Cool,” noting which parts Kid Rock and Joe C. sang.
…The website noted with italics that Joe C. sang the “but I say it’s mandatory” response to the “statutory” lyric sung by Kid Rock.
What is this cockamamie argument: “Sure, he wrote the whole song, but Kid Rock didn’t actually sing the ‘but I say it’s mandatory’ lyric, so it’s not as bad!” As if THAT’S the distinction that’s the big issue here. GMAFB. Snopes sourced an excellent Threads post that said: “If you translate Bad Bunny’s lyrics to English, he really isn’t an appropriate pick to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.. ‘Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage. See, some say that’s statutory, but I say it’s mandatory.’ Oh wait..my bad. That’s actually Kid Rock, headliner of the MAGA ‘Christian’ halftime show. So that tracks.” Exactly. The hypocrisy of it all is exhausting. All this huffing and puffing and posturing about how conservative groups like TP USA are for family values but traditional families (i.e., hetero) except only Christians and wait only for “All-Americans” who look like the small population of European immigrants who crashed the continent a few hundred years ago. It’d just be so much easier if they copped to what they really care about: being white. Kid Rock is appropriate (to them) because he’s white.
I don’t think it’s by mistake that he’s the MAGA rock star with lyrics like this. We are learning the deep depravity of these vile people. It’s a very dark world. We’re all in hell now.
We certainly are in hell…
I truly believe that many of these sick f–ks would willingly offer up their own daughters to be abused.
I wish Sheryl Crow would make another version of one of my favourite songs ‘Picture’ (even if its his),can’t listen to him ever again.
It’s funny that they’re getting called out on this but family values has always been code for white patriarchy. Young girls are property to be protected like any household possession. Doesn’t mean we can’t objectify them.
Ladies and gentlemen – the party of family values!
🎯
Urgh, puke!! :((((
I wish for MAGA the half time show they deserve.
“Faith, family, freedom,” reminds me of the Vichy slogan, “famille, travail, patrie.”
I remember this dude for being briefly famous back in the 90s. I had no idea he was still alive and that nowadays he represents family and Christian values hahahahahaha. I guess life is full of surprises.
I’m so excited to see Bad Bunny at the Half Time show. I like old school reggaeton and tbh initially I was not a fan of his style or voice but he has grown as an artist so much in the last 2 or 3 years that now he has me hooked on his latest and earlier hits so I’m happy for him, receiving the accolades he deserves.
“Ones of people,” lol. Kismet, this whole piece is poetry. Kid Rock being white truly is the only thing that matters to these people. I cannot wait until he and the rest of these ghouls are part of the ash heap of history. That time cannot come soon enough.
I knew years ago he was a fraud & was using Black rappers to make him famous!! He told everyone in the 90’s when he first came out,he was poor,from the hood, homeless yada yada lie lie! His parents were upper middle class,had a nice house in a nice neighborhood! He got in a spat with his daddy and left for a short time!! He’s a hypocrite and used African Americans to further his career, he makes me sick! He’s not a good person at all- thank God Pam Anderson dumped his skanky lying fake ass!! He’s typical MAGA !! 100% lies!! He makes me sick! Thank God the Black people saw through him decades ago!! He looks horrible! Aged badly!!!
Cool. Maybe fellow Z-lister Ted Nugent can join him onstage for a rendition of his song, Jailbait. If you want to get more disgusted, go ahead and look up those lyrics.
And if you want to be extra, SUPER disgusted, consider that Ted Nugent became the legal guardian of a 17-year-old girl he was in a “relationship” with.
It’s a sick world we live in that child rape has been sanitized and seems to be okay. My god how far humanity has sunk with this disgusting regime and those powerful men around the world who are apart of this !!!
Sorry couldn’t edit my post above because there was an ad there that I could not remove to edit the comment!!!!! What I was trying to fix was powerful males around the world not men!
I feel your outrage Susan, but let’s remember that none of this is new. It’s just more out in the open than ever before. And we can work with that. (I also appreciate your point that a Y chromosome does not a man make.)
He looks like $%&# and while Trump IS smiling at him, he’d never let Ivanka date him.
In these circles, family values mean that fathers, brothers and uncles determine what is right and wrong. When the patriarch decides how old a girl is allowed to be, the low age, that is the law. It has always been this way in radical evangelical circles. A female human, a girl being must obey, always and in everything. I speak from an experience that is now, thank God, in the past and behind me.
@Maja – Exactly this! Many years ago, a man who would now be called MAGA explained this to me, and I’ve never forgotten it. “Rape is not an act of violence. It’s an act of theft. Women have an inexhaustible supply of sex, so taking some of that from them is no big deal.” I think that’s truly how men in the patriarchal mindset see it. And worse, it’s not even theft from the woman. “Stealing” sex from a woman or girl is a crime against them men in her family. It’s not a crime against her because you can’t commit a crime against a possession. You can only steal a possession from its owner.
THIS!!!!
“All this huffing and puffing and posturing about how conservative groups like TP USA are for family values but traditional families (i.e., hetero) except only Christians and wait only for “All-Americans” who look like the small population of European immigrants who crashed the continent a few hundred years ago.”