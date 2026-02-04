Kid Rock to headline Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl Halftime show

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, Bruce Springsteen wrote a gorgeous song called “Streets of Minneapolis” in response to the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota. The Trump administration had a predictably petty meltdown, to which I clapped back with, “Hey, they can tap any artist on their side… I eagerly await Kid Rock’s ‘Ballad of the ICE Brigade.’” Well guess what folks — Kid Rock is actually getting his chance! The pro-mustache, pro-sunglasses, anti-vaxx six-foot-tall sleazeball was just announced as the headlining act for the “alternative” Super Bowl Halftime show being put on by Turning Point USA. The real halftime show, of course, is Bad Bunny, the most streamed male artist on Spotify and newly-annointed Album of the Year Grammy winner. But ever since Benito’s selection by the NFL in September, white Christian right-wingers have been crying salty white tears. They think an AMERICAN should be the Halftime performer! I think we should have a public education system that ensures children grow up to know that Puerto Rico is a US territory! Anyway, Kid Rock commented on their alternative programming with as much grace as you’d expect of him:

The show, put on by the conservative organization to compete with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, will feature performances by Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert and Lee Brice. Gabby Barrett, 2021 winner of new female artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, will also perform. Kid Rock is a close ally of President Donald Trump, becoming more outspoken in his conservative beliefs in recent years. Both Gilbert and Brice are mid-level stars in the country music space; Gilbert is known for hits like “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Bottoms Up” while Brice is known for tracks like “One of Them Girls” and “Rumor.” Barrett is the only female performer so far announced, breaking through with her hit single “I Hope.” “We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible … or is it?” Kid Rock said in a release announcing the lineup. Kid Rock continued, taking jabs at Bad Bunny: “He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.” Turning Point, founded by late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, announced in October that it would put on an alternative Super Bowl halftime performance after the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny as a headlining artist sparked controversy. Bad Bunny, a Latin superstar who hails from Puerto Rico, sings primarily in Spanish and has been critical of Trump’s deportation efforts in the past. When he was announced as the Super Bowl’s lead performer, several conservative pundits, and Trump himself, criticized the choice, alleging he wasn’t a popular enough artist and that he was a divisive pick. Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally in 2025. In protest, Turning Point will stream their “All-American Half-time Show” celebrating “faith, family, and freedom” on their social channels, as well as several conservative networks, including Real America’s Voice and OAN. “The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet said in the release. “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

[From USA Today]

The way these small-minded people think they own “faith” and “family values” never fails to elicit rage in me — and I say that as a non-religious woman with no (human) children. The smarminess of it all, ugh. And f–k you Kid Rock for insinuating the millions and millions of fans who will tune into Bad Bunny are not “folks who love America.” Of course the real republican red elephant in the room is… HOW can you possibly pitch Kid Rock as a pillar of faith & family values?? With a straight face?! But you know what, I’ll stop yelling. Kid Rock is exactly the headliner they deserve, and while I definitely won’t be watching on Sunday, I look forward to ensuing reports of Kid Rock hitting on a newscaster during the live broadcast and/or being papped in a 2am booty call with a US representative after the show. You know, all-American family values behavior.

