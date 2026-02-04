Kid Rock to headline Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl Halftime show

Last week, Bruce Springsteen wrote a gorgeous song called “Streets of Minneapolis” in response to the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota. The Trump administration had a predictably petty meltdown, to which I clapped back with, “Hey, they can tap any artist on their side… I eagerly await Kid Rock’s ‘Ballad of the ICE Brigade.’” Well guess what folks — Kid Rock is actually getting his chance! The pro-mustache, pro-sunglasses, anti-vaxx six-foot-tall sleazeball was just announced as the headlining act for the “alternative” Super Bowl Halftime show being put on by Turning Point USA. The real halftime show, of course, is Bad Bunny, the most streamed male artist on Spotify and newly-annointed Album of the Year Grammy winner. But ever since Benito’s selection by the NFL in September, white Christian right-wingers have been crying salty white tears. They think an AMERICAN should be the Halftime performer! I think we should have a public education system that ensures children grow up to know that Puerto Rico is a US territory! Anyway, Kid Rock commented on their alternative programming with as much grace as you’d expect of him:

The show, put on by the conservative organization to compete with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, will feature performances by Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert and Lee Brice. Gabby Barrett, 2021 winner of new female artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, will also perform.

Kid Rock is a close ally of President Donald Trump, becoming more outspoken in his conservative beliefs in recent years. Both Gilbert and Brice are mid-level stars in the country music space; Gilbert is known for hits like “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Bottoms Up” while Brice is known for tracks like “One of Them Girls” and “Rumor.” Barrett is the only female performer so far announced, breaking through with her hit single “I Hope.”

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible … or is it?” Kid Rock said in a release announcing the lineup.

Kid Rock continued, taking jabs at Bad Bunny: “He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

Turning Point, founded by late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, announced in October that it would put on an alternative Super Bowl halftime performance after the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny as a headlining artist sparked controversy.

Bad Bunny, a Latin superstar who hails from Puerto Rico, sings primarily in Spanish and has been critical of Trump’s deportation efforts in the past. When he was announced as the Super Bowl’s lead performer, several conservative pundits, and Trump himself, criticized the choice, alleging he wasn’t a popular enough artist and that he was a divisive pick. Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally in 2025.

In protest, Turning Point will stream their “All-American Half-time Show” celebrating “faith, family, and freedom” on their social channels, as well as several conservative networks, including Real America’s Voice and OAN.

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet said in the release. “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

[From USA Today]

The way these small-minded people think they own “faith” and “family values” never fails to elicit rage in me — and I say that as a non-religious woman with no (human) children. The smarminess of it all, ugh. And f–k you Kid Rock for insinuating the millions and millions of fans who will tune into Bad Bunny are not “folks who love America.” Of course the real republican red elephant in the room is… HOW can you possibly pitch Kid Rock as a pillar of faith & family values?? With a straight face?! But you know what, I’ll stop yelling. Kid Rock is exactly the headliner they deserve, and while I definitely won’t be watching on Sunday, I look forward to ensuing reports of Kid Rock hitting on a newscaster during the live broadcast and/or being papped in a 2am booty call with a US representative after the show. You know, all-American family values behavior.

39 Responses to “Kid Rock to headline Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl Halftime show”

  1. Lau says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:14 am

    I hope that this incoming trainwreck gets absolutely destroyed rating-wise and I will be here for the memes.

    Reply
    • CHARLENEBROOKER says:
      February 4, 2026 at 11:24 am

      He wrote a song about liking underage girls–so good pick for all the pedos.

      Reply
      • etso says:
        February 4, 2026 at 4:10 pm

        “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage,
        See some say that’s statutory.
        But I say it’s mandatory.”

        I hope he opens with that song /s

      • Lau says:
        February 4, 2026 at 4:59 pm

        EEEEW I did not know that ! (I’m not American and I do not care enough to check that guy’s music)

  2. Hypocrisy says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:15 am

    Had the misfortune to meet this person several times over the years he’s always been a horrible human being I am so glad I never brought his music. Hope the rating are so low they are laughable.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      February 4, 2026 at 11:33 am

      One of my good friends worked as a server in L.A. when we were in college, then in Nashville during grad school, so she has plenty of stories about nightmarish celebrity customers. She has described Kid Rock as “worse than Gene Simmons”. THAT bad.

      Reply
  3. Sue says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Kid Rock has morphed into Tiger King.

    Reply
  4. WaterDragon says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:20 am

    Ye gods! He and Dennis Quaid have really gone to seed. Yuck.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:28 am

    I prefer entertainers who look like they have used soap and water at some point in their adult lives so I’ll stick with Bad Bunny.

    Also, given that the Pope is legally Peruvian, has sung Mass in Spanish, and wears a dress, I’m taking Kid Rock’s comments as an attack on my Catholic faith.

    And the Puppy Bowl has always been a great alternative to the NFL halftime offerings

    Reply
  6. DK says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:37 am

    So to recap:

    The Pedophile Party wants to put together something to entertain “the whole family.”

    Of course they want to lure kids in.

    Well, at least now they are finally admitting Bad Bunny is a global pop superstar and they’re scared of the inevitable ratings smackdown?!

    Reply
  7. bellatrix says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:37 am

    I just… this whole “all American” – how can all of these people not be aware that Puerto Ricans are American?? There’s really no other explanation for this “all American” hype – that they think Bad Bunny is not American?

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      February 4, 2026 at 11:50 am

      When my husband’s MAGA uncle found out that I was half Puerto Rican, he tried to argue that it was part of Mexico (like it was the Mexican equivalent of the U.S. Virgin Islands or something like that?). I doubt he’s an isolated case. They’re f–king morons.

      Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:38 am

    I’m so excited for Bad bunny’s show. and i’m excited to see what a ratings disaster this will be.

    (also I had completely forgotten that BB came out during Shakira’s halftime set. So he’s already done it to an extent lol.)

    And i cannot name you a single one of his songs. But i’m still excited.

    Reply
  9. Siri says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:39 am

    The fact that he calls himself “kid” anything is just hilarious to me. Look at that face.

    Reply
  10. superjosh says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:49 am

    After all that bootlicking they still didn’t give the gig to Nicki lmao

    Reply
  11. Bluesky says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:56 am

    Somebody come get their meth head granny!

    Reply
  12. Elon's Sink says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    Yeah. I’m pretty sure that TACO will pretend that he’ll be watching this TPU half-time show of Z-listers, has-beens, and also-rans. We all know he’ll be watching the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, then he’ll shart-post about it.

    Reply
  13. DaveW says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    I’m sure they will also have a website/phone number/QR code running to solicit funds for Turning Point during this debacle too. Because fools and their money…..

    Reply
  14. FYI says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    “Gilbert is known for … while Brice is known for … ”

    If we have to SAY what they’re known for, then they are not known.

    Reply
  15. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    He’s always been a grifter. He’s always been a racist and a fraud. He used the white boy rapper route to get famous but when weren’t interested in hearing “rap” anymore he turned to whatever country-esq music he’s doing now. Loser.

    Reply
  16. Ben says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:20 pm

    The POS have a song mentioning that he likes underaged teens. Look it up.

    Reply
  17. megs283 says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    So, the cool thing is, if you visit the Turning Point IG post that’s promoting this nonsense, there are THOUSANDS of comments making fun of it. It’s a delight.

    Reply
  18. CJW says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    All this outrage for an American performer not understanding he is American, where was the outrage for Rihanna, The Who, U2 etc…

    Reply
  19. Tashiro says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    These are some ugly a** men.

    Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      February 4, 2026 at 1:18 pm

      Not to belabor the point, but Kid and Dennis look like they were “rode hard and put away wet”, as we say in Texas. Maybe even rode extra hard.

      Reply
  20. Lis says:
    February 4, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    Kid rock makes music for people who know how much Sudafed you can get in trade for a catalytic converter.

    Reply
  21. jais says:
    February 4, 2026 at 2:04 pm

    I’m excited for Bad Bunny and idk but I swear I read that Greenday is performing with him? Which just pleases my middle school loving heart to no ends.

    Reply
  22. KC says:
    February 4, 2026 at 2:26 pm

    White Trash Roundup

    Reply
  23. QuiteContrary says:
    February 4, 2026 at 3:10 pm

    I can smell the failure and desperation from my desk.

    Reply
  24. Kristen820 says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:10 pm

    I saw a story about one of the tRump’s son’s wives/girlfriends/random associated grifters bragging about ALMOST being asked to perform at halftime. THIS joke of a concert must be what she was referring to…

    Also, how sad is it that even when she’s lying through her expensive veneers she can’t make that sound impressive? You were ALMOST asked??? LMAO

    Reply
  25. EllenOlenska says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:18 pm

    I have zero interest in football and never watch it. But I’ll watch the Super Bowl halftime show just to send a middle finger to the morons that think they run the world.

    Reply

