Nicki Minaj on Prince Harry: ‘Well… I think he should go home’

Here’s a chronology of just the past week in Nicki Minaj’s life. One week ago, she traveled to Washington to attend one of Donald Trump’s unhinged events. Nicki ended up on stage, holding Trump’s grizzled, makeup-smeared hand. Trump gave her a “gold card,” guaranteeing her naturalization as an American citizen. The backlash was immediate and most of the Barbz were finally done with her. Then, Sunday night, one of Trevor Noah’s first jokes as host of the Grammys was “Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.” The reaction from the Grammy crowd was widespread cheering for “Nicki Minaj is not here.” Nicki proceeded to have a (drug-fueled?) meltdown on Twitter, complaining about the Grammys and Trevor in particular. She even insinuated that Noah is gay. Now she’s following up on all of that with a podcast interview. The interviewer? Stephen Miller’s wife Kate Miller. Stephen Miller being the Nazi lizard who is largely responsible for *waves hands around* all of this. On the podcast, Minaj ended up talking about Prince Harry. I swear to god.

Prince Harry has been urged to “go back home” by Nicki Minaj. The US rapper, 43, dished on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as she admitted her heart goes out to the prince after they stepped down as working royals in 2020. The Super Bass hitmaker opened up about her support for US president Donald Trump, music and her family life when the discussion turned to the royals. The Queens rapper admitted she often watches Netflix drama, The Crown, during her downtime. Speaking on The Kate Miller podcast, she was asked her thoughts on Harry and Meghan Markle, who had a falling out with the royals, most notably his dad, King Charles, and his brother Prince William. After a slight pause, Nicki replied: “Well… I think he should go home. Like E.T. he should go home. Go phone home and then go home.” The Republican political advisor chuckled at Nicki’s reference to the 1982 film, E.T. where a troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet. The rapper went on: “I did not think he should have aired the family’s dirty laundry.” In a mocking British tone, she added, “That’s just me, darling. I have nothing but love for them.” Nicki continued: “I just love the Royal Family, as if I know them. But I think us as Americans love the idea of the Royal Family so much. I was just like…urgh. People do things and you don’t know why and you don’t know what’s going on inside of them. So, I don’t judge. But I was like, ah man, because I felt like I knew them in some way. So I was like, ‘no Harry, don’t do that. You know better.” Speaking in a fake British accent again, Nicki remarked: “You know what I mean. But he did what he did.”

[From The Daily Express]

It’s consistently bizarre to watch the right-wing/MAGA/Nazi caucus consistently target the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’m positive that the whole thing started because of Meghan’s race and her 2016 comment about not voting for Donald Trump. Those two things were “unforgiveable” to these people, the fact that Meghan is Black and she doesn’t support their demented predator god. But since then, Harry has drawn so much ire from these people. What is it really about? That he left the UK? That he chose Meghan over his white privilege? That he wrote a memoir? Come on, they were furious with him before he even wrote Spare. Harry and Meghan really bring out the worst in some of the dumbest f–king people though, it’s just crazy. And it’s become a traditional litmus test for MAGA dumbf–ks too – like, if Minaj hadn’t said this BS, they would have known that she’s not *really* part of their tribe.