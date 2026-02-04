Nicki Minaj on Prince Harry: ‘Well… I think he should go home’

Here’s a chronology of just the past week in Nicki Minaj’s life. One week ago, she traveled to Washington to attend one of Donald Trump’s unhinged events. Nicki ended up on stage, holding Trump’s grizzled, makeup-smeared hand. Trump gave her a “gold card,” guaranteeing her naturalization as an American citizen. The backlash was immediate and most of the Barbz were finally done with her. Then, Sunday night, one of Trevor Noah’s first jokes as host of the Grammys was “Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.” The reaction from the Grammy crowd was widespread cheering for “Nicki Minaj is not here.” Nicki proceeded to have a (drug-fueled?) meltdown on Twitter, complaining about the Grammys and Trevor in particular. She even insinuated that Noah is gay. Now she’s following up on all of that with a podcast interview. The interviewer? Stephen Miller’s wife Kate Miller. Stephen Miller being the Nazi lizard who is largely responsible for *waves hands around* all of this. On the podcast, Minaj ended up talking about Prince Harry. I swear to god.
Prince Harry has been urged to “go back home” by Nicki Minaj. The US rapper, 43, dished on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as she admitted her heart goes out to the prince after they stepped down as working royals in 2020. The Super Bass hitmaker opened up about her support for US president Donald Trump, music and her family life when the discussion turned to the royals. The Queens rapper admitted she often watches Netflix drama, The Crown, during her downtime.
Speaking on The Kate Miller podcast, she was asked her thoughts on Harry and Meghan Markle, who had a falling out with the royals, most notably his dad, King Charles, and his brother Prince William. After a slight pause, Nicki replied: “Well… I think he should go home. Like E.T. he should go home. Go phone home and then go home.”
The Republican political advisor chuckled at Nicki’s reference to the 1982 film, E.T. where a troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet.
The rapper went on: “I did not think he should have aired the family’s dirty laundry.”
In a mocking British tone, she added, “That’s just me, darling. I have nothing but love for them.”
Nicki continued: “I just love the Royal Family, as if I know them. But I think us as Americans love the idea of the Royal Family so much. I was just like…urgh. People do things and you don’t know why and you don’t know what’s going on inside of them. So, I don’t judge. But I was like, ah man, because I felt like I knew them in some way. So I was like, ‘no Harry, don’t do that. You know better.”
Speaking in a fake British accent again, Nicki remarked: “You know what I mean. But he did what he did.”
It’s consistently bizarre to watch the right-wing/MAGA/Nazi caucus consistently target the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’m positive that the whole thing started because of Meghan’s race and her 2016 comment about not voting for Donald Trump. Those two things were “unforgiveable” to these people, the fact that Meghan is Black and she doesn’t support their demented predator god. But since then, Harry has drawn so much ire from these people. What is it really about? That he left the UK? That he chose Meghan over his white privilege? That he wrote a memoir? Come on, they were furious with him before he even wrote Spare. Harry and Meghan really bring out the worst in some of the dumbest f–king people though, it’s just crazy. And it’s become a traditional litmus test for MAGA dumbf–ks too – like, if Minaj hadn’t said this BS, they would have known that she’s not *really* part of their tribe.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Le sigh. I continue to be glad that I have NEVER listened to her music. Her MAGA turn is disappointing and typical. The only thing she has loyalty to is her sex offender husband.
I don’t regret having defended her against misogynoir in the past, but I do deeply regret the fact that I briefly liked her when I was young and had not done any research into her past.
Genuine question : what will happen to Minaj when Trump dies ? Like, that gold card scheme can’t possibly be legal so I assume he just took her money and told her “don’t worry, it’s fine ! You’re an american citizen now !” as they were sharing some drugs. So when Trump dies before the end of his term (come on, there is no way he doesn’t die soon on a diet of burgers three times a day and diet coke on demand) and that his little nazi friends take over, will Minaj’s gold card still be a thing ?
Democrats need to remove all bribery from the naturalization process and the gold card stuff has to be the first to be rescinded.
@Lau:
I saw posts on FB that Whitehouse said that was just a card Trump gave Minaj. It does not give or guarantee her citizenship. The card was give as a souvenir or momento .
And saying she doesn’t judge?? WTF?
She really needs to leave people alone
She really needs to stop running her mouth because I feel like that Senility Don will drop her as soon as he changes his mind.
She needs to stick to kissing Orange’s a** and don’t speak on things she has no knowledge of.
The obsession with Harry and Meghan is really strange.
Well she’s all about protecting predators and abusers so this tracks.
You first, Onika. You’re “only” a resident, too. Girl, fucking bye.
right? i mean, she’s sucking the d*** of the party that’s saying people just like her are officially NOT americans. she’s not a citizen, etc etc.
But but but… she got a GOLD CARD, y’all! Screw all of those other “only a resident”s. Onika got hers! That’s all that matters, apparently.
Various media sources now report that gift like this:
A White House official says the “Trump Gold Card” recently displayed online by rapper Nicki Minaj is not a valid immigration document but a keepsake with no legal standing, contradicting claims the artist made on social media
https://www.blackenterprise.com/white-house-nicki-minaj-trump-gold-card-souvenir-immigration/
What an Auntie Ruckus. I vote for her homophobic trifling ass leaving. And take your cheap talon nails, your rapist husband and your pedo brother with you! It brings me great joy to see her looking this terrible. MAGA face is the new Ozempic face.
They’re uber famous people who get easy clicks and are not part of maga. Easy way for a maga person to get attention is to talk about them. Idk, is it that they see Harry as some kind of a race traitor? Idk man. It’s deeply weird and gross but just about everything is these days. I’m having a tired day. As in my reaction isn’t anger today but just sadness.
@Jais
I know just how you feel. We’re with you. (((((gentle hugs))))) 💙💙💛☀️🌿
MAGA see the royal family as a symbol of white supremacy and racial purity and Harry as a race traitor. Some of them also want the US to become a monarchy. These are the reasons they hate Meghan. As for Nikki’s comments she just sounds unhinged and how long will it be before MAGA tells her to go home too?
I hope all the British Sussex haters now see with full clarity that they are on the side of the same MAGA idiots who want to invade Greenland and destroy NATO. Congratulations dummies!
This is so true.
You are so right! Frigging dumb asses!
I mean I’d imagine some of the British sussex haters are good with maga. Maybe not all but I’d bet a lot.
Her post- grammys tirade was ridiculous but unsurprising. It must be acknowledged that Nicki Minaj is an unreliable narrator. Whenever she gets mad or feels directly or indirectly threatened, she spreads the most attention-seeking and deplorable lies she can come up with about people. Most celebrities just ignore her when she does this.
I agree. She just had a melt down late last year attacking Cardi B, Jay Z, SZA, Beyonce it was ridiculous. She is a disgrace as a black woman considering the fact that Charlie Kirk spoke of her being a terrible role model for young black girls yet she go on his wife show. Not only that she knows that Trump hate anything that don’t look like him and out right said the “N” word. I don’t get these ignorant people
Well I think she should go back to where she came from and crawl under a rock!!!
I absolutely agree that the hate towards Harry and Meghan is the ultimate litmus test to MAGA, racists, misogynists, pedophiles and their sympathizers. That’s why, although I’m disgusted by such people and their abhorrent behavior, I can appreciate how they constantly reveal themselves by opening their mouths and saying the dumbest and most heinous things for attention. She sounded as if she’s on whatever Don Jr. and Rubio are on and I love that there are more people seeing how unhinged Harry and Meghan haters are. All I can say is keep revealing yourselves because we keep seeing that the ones who side with the left behind royals are the racists, pedophiles and pedophile sympathizers. The ones who think that a racist convicted criminal who has sexually assaulted women and children and has married more illegal women than actual born Americans is someone to admire. The same way they think an adulterous wannabe Tampon king who married his horse faced mistress and protects his pedophile brother is worthy of a crown and being curtseyed to. They’ve lost the plot. Everyone they admire is a disgrace.
What going home to deal with a nonce uncle and a family who are known for hiding and being friends with paedophiles. The Universe celebrates Harry’s escape from that cage while Nicki continues to kiss Mr Orange’s a**e
Two nonce uncles, Andrew and Edward BOTH are PDFiles. I wish people would scream this so loud for all the world to hear. There is a woman that is name checking Prince Edward that she saw him at Epstein’s island, and she has picture evidence to back up her claims. She was 6 when the physical abuse started (probably by family members), and she was 12-13years old when she was trafficked by Epstein to (and r@p£d by) several men in different countries on different continents. She does not specifically say Edward was one of her r@p!$ts, but she specifically says that Edward was among the men on the island during the time she was moved to the island to get r@p£d by different men and she has pictures of BOTH Edward and Andrew at that island. So, two nonce uncles.
I wish nothing but misfortune to this person. One bad day after another ad infinitum. And she looks like an overfed polar bear in that outfit.
NM forgets that she too is an immigrant. I think you should go home, Nicki, before Cardi B dog-walks your azz again.😝
Onika Maraj (her real name) is not an American. She is an illegal immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago. She also has family members associated with sex crimes, and she reportedly has tax issues, hence her sudden foray into Republican politics and Conservatism. Too bad this aging rapper chooses to end her career this way, because The dumb Trumpers will soon kick her to the curb once they finish using her.
I saw a snippet of the Katie Miller interview in which Nicki said she thought the moon landing was fake. … It made me LOL, because that’s the quality of the guests talking to Mrs. Goebbels.
On any day of the week, why would anyone ask Nikki about Harry and why would she have anything to say about him? It seems like a weird setup.
It’s clear the true styling professionals will no longer work with her. The hairline is visibly off. Love that for her.