Princess Kate wore a vintage Welsh tapestry coat from the ’60s in Pembrokeshire

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s visit to Pembrokeshire, Wales on Tuesday. She visited yet another fabric mill, and she visited Hiut Denim. Hiut Denim was a smaller Welsh brand, and then Meghan Markle/the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of their jeans in 2018. Meghan put the brand on the map and they were backordered for months after she wore their jeans. The Meghan Effect, and eight years later, you-know-who is trying to bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Kate didn’t bother to wear a pair of Hiut jeans for the visit. Instead, Kate wore a N. Peal London turtleneck and a pair of too-long trousers from Victoria Beckham’s collection. Remember back in the day when Meghan wore trousers which “puddled” like this? The British papers used to point it out constantly. Nary a whisper of controversy when it’s Kitty. As for Kate making a point to wear VB… just another piece in the growing body of evidence that the left-behind Windsors have some kind of symbiotic relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, and the Windsors are taking V&D’s side as opposed to Brooklyn Beckham’s side. Brooklyn is officially “the Prince Harry” of the Beckhams.

But of course, people want to talk about Kate’s coat. While I think it’s ugly, I also find it interesting and sort of out-of-character for Kate. The only pattern she wears these days is “tartan,” and she made a point of wearing this very 1970s-wallpaper-looking coat which is so heavy on the burnt orange. Apparently, this is a “Welsh tapestry coat” which is actually from the 1960s. While no one has identified the actual label, Vogue and WWD agree that this was a vintage piece and not another “bespoke” piece “designed” by Kate. When you really look at the design and cut of the coat, you can tell that it’s vintage. Because of the quality of the cut – coats these days are simply not cut and crafted this well.

During this visit, Kate met a local dog who looks a lot like her cocker spaniel Orla. Kate ended up confirming a story from 2025 – Orla had four puppies, and the Wales family kept one of the puppies (a boy). She was asked about her dogs and she said: “So we’ve got a little puppy, he’s only 8 months, and Orla’s 5.” I still can’t believe that Orla wasn’t spayed, nor can I believe that no one says a word about James Middleton’s off-the-books dog-breeding operation.