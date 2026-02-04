Princess Kate wore a vintage Welsh tapestry coat from the ’60s in Pembrokeshire

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s visit to Pembrokeshire, Wales on Tuesday. She visited yet another fabric mill, and she visited Hiut Denim. Hiut Denim was a smaller Welsh brand, and then Meghan Markle/the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of their jeans in 2018. Meghan put the brand on the map and they were backordered for months after she wore their jeans. The Meghan Effect, and eight years later, you-know-who is trying to bandwagon.
Meanwhile, Kate didn’t bother to wear a pair of Hiut jeans for the visit. Instead, Kate wore a N. Peal London turtleneck and a pair of too-long trousers from Victoria Beckham’s collection. Remember back in the day when Meghan wore trousers which “puddled” like this? The British papers used to point it out constantly. Nary a whisper of controversy when it’s Kitty. As for Kate making a point to wear VB… just another piece in the growing body of evidence that the left-behind Windsors have some kind of symbiotic relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, and the Windsors are taking V&D’s side as opposed to Brooklyn Beckham’s side. Brooklyn is officially “the Prince Harry” of the Beckhams.
But of course, people want to talk about Kate’s coat. While I think it’s ugly, I also find it interesting and sort of out-of-character for Kate. The only pattern she wears these days is “tartan,” and she made a point of wearing this very 1970s-wallpaper-looking coat which is so heavy on the burnt orange. Apparently, this is a “Welsh tapestry coat” which is actually from the 1960s. While no one has identified the actual label, Vogue and WWD agree that this was a vintage piece and not another “bespoke” piece “designed” by Kate. When you really look at the design and cut of the coat, you can tell that it’s vintage. Because of the quality of the cut – coats these days are simply not cut and crafted this well.
During this visit, Kate met a local dog who looks a lot like her cocker spaniel Orla. Kate ended up confirming a story from 2025 – Orla had four puppies, and the Wales family kept one of the puppies (a boy). She was asked about her dogs and she said: “So we’ve got a little puppy, he’s only 8 months, and Orla’s 5.” I still can’t believe that Orla wasn’t spayed, nor can I believe that no one says a word about James Middleton’s off-the-books dog-breeding operation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
03/02/2026. Castlemorris, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast. Her Royal Highness met Melin Tregwynt’s director, Louise Clarke and then spent time with weavers at the loom and learned about the skills required for Welsh double cloth weaving, which Melin Tregwynt is renowned for.,Image: 1071751024, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
03/02/2026. Castlemorris, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast. Her Royal Highness met Melin Tregwynt’s director, Louise Clarke and then spent time with weavers at the loom and learned about the skills required for Welsh double cloth weaving, which Melin Tregwynt is renowned for.,Image: 1071751028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
03/02/2026. Castlemorris, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast. Her Royal Highness met Melin Tregwynt’s director, Louise Clarke and then spent time with weavers at the loom and learned about the skills required for Welsh double cloth weaving, which Melin Tregwynt is renowned for.,Image: 1071751037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
03/02/2026. Castlemorris, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast. Her Royal Highness met Melin Tregwynt’s director, Louise Clarke and then spent time with weavers at the loom and learned about the skills required for Welsh double cloth weaving, which Melin Tregwynt is renowned for.,Image: 1071782492, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company based in Cardigan , designing and manufacturing premium jeans entirely in the UK. Hiut was founded in 2011 to bring the knowledge and skill of jean-making back to Cardigan, where production began in the 1960s. Picture date: Tuesday February 3, 2026.,Image: 1071788519, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company based in Cardigan , designing and manufacturing premium jeans entirely in the UK. Hiut was founded in 2011 to bring the knowledge and skill of jean-making back to Cardigan, where production began in the 1960s. Picture date: Tuesday February 3, 2026.,Image: 1071788559, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales is shown how to cut material during a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company based in Cardigan, designing and manufacturing premium jeans entirely in the UK. Hiut was founded in 2011 to bring the knowledge and skill of jean-making back to Cardigan, where production began in the 1960s. Picture date: Tuesday February 3, 2026.,Image: 1071788801, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales meets dog Barney during a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company based in Cardigan, designing and manufacturing premium jeans entirely in the UK. Hiut was founded in 2011 to bring the knowledge and skill of jean-making back to Cardigan, where production began in the 1960s. Picture date: Tuesday February 3, 2026.,Image: 1071788819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
CASTLEMORRIS, WALES – FEBRUARY 3: Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs on February 3, 2026 in Castlemorris, Wales. The Princess of Wales visited West Wales to celebrate Welsh textile manufacturers.,Image: 1071804631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Maxine Howells Photography/Avalon
-
-
03/02/2026. Lampeter, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Welsh Quilt Centre in Lampeter.,Image: 1071804801, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
03/02/2026. Lampeter, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice shop in Lampeter.,Image: 1071844258, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
Keen looks dowdy. And she has those exaggerated grins
That pupster is GORGEOUS! And I think Kate looks good here – love the outfit including the coat, nice colors, weather-appropriate, her wigs aren’t so obvious (except for the extensions), she doesn’t look exhausted, drawn or tired. Just hem the pants and we’re there!
I agree with your statement in its entirety and I can’t believe that I actually like what Kate is wearing.
What in the fake hair almighty is going on with that strange plaited wiglet?
Orla should be spayed now. One litter after another is not good for a dog. And there are shelter dogs needing homes
Would have looked better with a sturdier pant. I think the choice of vintage is out of character but a nice touch
Yes! A for effort, but otherwise its a fail
To be honest, I like the coat, it looks very mod (makes sense, given that it’s literally from the mod era) and I’ve never thought it before, but I think patterns look better on her than the plain flat colored coat. Or at least this one does.
I like the coat but not the combination of colours she wears… I saw some other pictures from this visit and I was shocked with her legs through her pants! They’re like sticks! She needs help asap…
Wow didn’t even wear the brand of jeans to the jeans maker! Instead wore VB. No wonder there is no Can’t effect lol. She could only wear a welsh coat and that is all. That burnt orange coat reminds me of my mother’s wallpaper in the kitchen in the late 60’s early 70’s. It was a new wallpaper that was vinyl so it was easy to take down and thank goodness she took it down it was a really loud pattern and the reason why I dislike orange and yellow to this day lol.
With the exception of the too-long trousers, I think Kate looks fine here. The outfit is one of her better looks from recent times.
I see she was allowed wear big blue for this event.
So I liked this outfit yesterday but the more I’m seeing of the pants and turtleneck the less I like them. The pants seem to fit weirdly around her waist and the colors are off just enough to not be monochromatic but not so different that they go together. a nice pair of jeans from Hiut would have looked a lot better here IMO.
but at least she has her hair pulled back somewhat.
Apparently the coat was made by a Welsh company in the 60s. I’d like to point out that except for a few clutches, Kate only started wearing vintage outfits after Meghan joined the family and wore some vintage pieces while on engagements. I think this coat length suits Kate better than the long coats that again she only started wearing after Meghan joined the family. She probably should have worn a pair of Huit jeans instead of Victoria Beckham.
Except I’m trying to recall other times when she has wore vintage.
Weirdly enough she wore a vintage sundress, a “vintage” YSL jacket and some “vintage” clutches on the ill fated Caribbean tour. Never before Meghan, except a 1995 Chanel jacket.
I like the coat (I blame my mom’s 1979s couches and wallpaper), but the pants are definitely wrong with it.
So we got no information on the provenance, how she found it or procured it, information about the pattern, weight, wool or any other information about this piece but her new thing is “championing British textiles”?
It seems like she picked textiles as a niche she likes to get free stuff from. When they went right before Carole’s birthday to a factory last yes, they gave her cashmere for Carole.
ETA: and yesterday she walked out with jeans for her and William.
AYFKM??? What about no freebies, huh???