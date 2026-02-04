MAGA man arrested for starting fight with Texas teens who gave him a beatdown


This was all over my new Threads feed last night – a man in a MAGA hat pulled his truck over in Buda, Texas yesterday to start a fight with a teen girl who was part of a student ICE walkout. (To all the students protesting and walking out of class, thank you!) The man was almost immediately jumped on by the other students, who gave him a beatdown that’s being compared to the end of Weapons. It was truly a bright spot in a dark time. Police have identified the instigator as 45-year-old Chad Michael Watts. He was arrested and charged with “two offenses of Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a Class A misdemeanor.” Watts, who had hair and a mustache in the very viral videos of the melee, is shown in his mug shot with a shaved head and face. This loser was so scared that he tried to change his whole look!

Hays County, Texas judge Ruben Becerra has confirmed the incident and the fact that police are investigating. Judge Becerra’s statement reminds everyone that the perpetrator was an adult who was violent against a child. CBS Austin has a good breakdown of this story:

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a student protest in Buda on Monday escalated into a violent confrontation.

A video obtained by CBS Austin, taken by a student at Moe and Gene Johnson High School, shows Watts outside his pickup truck, physically confronting a student. Then, you see students shouting and throwing objects as Watts walked toward his truck.

“So I was like, are they jumping this guy at first?” said Kim, a Johnson High School parent. “Then I realized, oh, wow, he’s an adult that actually probably started getting violent.”

State Rep. Erin Zwiener said students in Central Texas are motivated to protest because of personal and community experiences.

“We know we have students in our schools who have had family members disappear. Of course, they are engaged. Of course, they’re trying to protect their community,” she said.

Governor Abbott’s office refused to comment on this, but told CBS Austin to refer to his post on arrests made during a different walkout in Kyle, Texas. Abbott characterized the two protesters as criminal after they were arrested, however that had nothing to do with the protest. Cops just saw a minor with alcohol and arrested him for underage possession. I shouldn’t be surprised by a governor’s office issuing a misleading statement that contradicts official police statements, but I am.

Getting back to Chad Michael Maga, I love how this man had his ass handed to him by kids with Minecraft backpacks and in “Choose Kindness” hoodies.

43 Responses to “MAGA man arrested for starting fight with Texas teens who gave him a beatdown”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:10 am

    Chad. Of course it’s Chad.

    Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:11 am

    The “Kids Are Alright” 💙🇺🇸💙

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      February 4, 2026 at 9:32 am

      What struck me is their horrified screams. Kids should not have to fight these battles – but damn they are!

      Reply
      • Mightymolly says:
        February 4, 2026 at 9:47 am

        It’s their world. They shouldn’t have to fight for it but I love them for doing it. I’m in my 50s. I’m fighting for the kids.

  3. SIde Eye says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:12 am

    I could watch this beatdown on loop all day. I feel the anger of these students. The nerve of this MAGA POS to put his hands on a minor (that’s their MO!) and a young girl at that. He literally assaulted someone and got his ass handed to him.

    These young people have had it with MAGA asshattery.

    Reply
  4. Michel says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:14 am

    Of course he goes after the girl first.

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:15 am

    “I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them beat MAGAts.”

    Reply
  6. manda says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:15 am

    That was exhilarating

    Reply
  7. Mandy says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:16 am

    The children are our future!

    Reply
  8. Irving says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:19 am

    What Chad Maga Garbage did is disgusting, and I’m so proud of the students for acting to save their classmate. It has to suck so hard to be a young person in this timeline, and I wish they weren’t having to fight so hard for decency.

    Also, totally not the point of the story, but Moe and Gene Johnson High School is the Texas-iest name for a school in history.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:20 am

    POS, I can’t wait for the rest of the FO part. Going after a teen girl, I’m so angry.

    One of the kids was wearing a Kill All the P*d*f*les shirt, looked good with their pink hair. So proud of them, and the choose kindness shirt while beating down an a hole brings me such joy.

    Abbott is a fascist and I hope God lets me watch his downfall.

    Reply
    • mblates says:
      February 4, 2026 at 10:02 am

      loved all of this. and the minecraft backpack and the deez nutz signs. i loved all of this. the only thing in quite a while that’s truly made me smile. hope is a rare thing for me these days. the way there was (or seemed to not be) any hesitation from these kids in protecting their own. may their community protect and care for them the way they protect and care for their community.

      Reply
  10. LBB says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:20 am

    Oh wow!! I’m so glad you picked this story up! That man is a complete asshole and went after a high school girl! Judge Becerra is amazing and a good friend of our family through my daughter who works on his campaigns and he officiated her wedding. I’m so glad that at least some Texas officials take ICE seriously, f*ck Abbott!

    Reply
  11. ChillinginDC says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:27 am

    The fact he was crawling around on that girl like that! I was so mad. Glad those kids beat the crap out of him. I laughed at the one kid saying get out of your truck so we can beat you again.

    Reply
  12. Kittenmom says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:41 am

    Team kids! This really gives me hope for the future.

    Reply
    • Rachel says:
      February 4, 2026 at 11:07 am

      As a resident of Buda (the adjacent south suburb of Austin) I COULD NOT BE MORE PROUD!! We are slowly but surely turning Hays County BLUE!

      Reply
  13. Lau says:
    February 4, 2026 at 9:55 am

    When he leaves all humiliated because he got his a** whooped by high schoolers, it’s really the best part of the whole video. Perfect illustration of FAFO.
    Nothing like a good humiliation for these people.

    Reply
  14. Glamarazzi says:
    February 4, 2026 at 10:30 am

    When the “Choose Kindness” hoodie appeared in frame, I died. I was slain. I ascended to a heavenly place where teen avenging angels kick icy butts.

    Reply
  15. Llvanslyke says:
    February 4, 2026 at 10:38 am

    These MAGA men are terrifying and reckless. A MAGA psycho stopped his truck in MOVING TRAFFIC on highway 1 to get out and yell at peaceful trump administration protesors waving signs on the overpass above him. These entitled and emboldended MAGA idiots have a short fuse and endanger everybody with their irrational devotion to their cult leader.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      February 4, 2026 at 3:27 pm

      That’s my worry – this is exactly the kind of raging monster that ICE is hoping to recruit. They’ll give him a gun and a badge and send guys like him out to terrorize other children. They have to be stopped.

      Reply
  16. Bumblebee says:
    February 4, 2026 at 10:39 am

    We were raised to turn the other cheek and look where it got us? This is the generation taught to hide under desks from school shooters. So proud of them. And shame on the adults who have failed them.

    Reply
  17. Susan Collins says:
    February 4, 2026 at 10:41 am

    Play with fire and you get burned!!! Loser going after children and the children kicks his maga loving ass!! Instant karma at it’s finest!!

    Reply
  18. YankeeDoodles says:
    February 4, 2026 at 10:43 am

    Hell, yah!!!!! As the mother of a teenager, break open that can of whupass in the knowledge that every mother on this side of the MAGA hellscape is cheering and behind you 100%. Yes. Amen.

    Reply
  19. Harla says:
    February 4, 2026 at 10:50 am

    Our children are our future! I could not be prouder!

    Reply
  20. Delphine says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:05 am

    My favorite part is when one of the kids lands a kick to his head.

    Reply
  21. Constance says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:09 am

    Yeah but he will be recruited by ICE next week so…

    Reply
  22. Elly says:
    February 4, 2026 at 11:54 am

    I’m sorry those kids had to go through that. They taught a lesson to that POS and, hopefully, a lesson to adults who are currently in a position of power where they can step up and fight for our democracy.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 4, 2026 at 3:16 pm

      And not just this event but as the judge noted, these kids have had family members disappeared. I cannot imagine what they’re all going through right now. Good for them to taking to the streets.

      Reply
  23. Mel says:
    February 4, 2026 at 12:20 pm

    Everyone sing along… I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way….

    Notice he went after a girl, coward. That kid who had him in a headlock, good for you.

    Reply
  24. bisynaptic says:
    February 4, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Glad the kids are ok.

    Reply
  25. QuiteContrary says:
    February 4, 2026 at 3:15 pm

    I really needed that video today. Total mood-elevator.

    Reply
  26. Truthiness says:
    February 4, 2026 at 3:20 pm

    LMAO his name really is chad? 12/10

    Reply
  27. Grant says:
    February 4, 2026 at 5:00 pm

    Quoting Meryl Streep from Death Becomes Her: “These are the moments that make life worth living!”

    Reply

