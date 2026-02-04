MAGA man arrested for starting fight with Texas teens who gave him a beatdown

This was all over my new Threads feed last night – a man in a MAGA hat pulled his truck over in Buda, Texas yesterday to start a fight with a teen girl who was part of a student ICE walkout. (To all the students protesting and walking out of class, thank you!) The man was almost immediately jumped on by the other students, who gave him a beatdown that’s being compared to the end of Weapons. It was truly a bright spot in a dark time. Police have identified the instigator as 45-year-old Chad Michael Watts. He was arrested and charged with “two offenses of Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a Class A misdemeanor.” Watts, who had hair and a mustache in the very viral videos of the melee, is shown in his mug shot with a shaved head and face. This loser was so scared that he tried to change his whole look!
Hays County, Texas judge Ruben Becerra has confirmed the incident and the fact that police are investigating. Judge Becerra’s statement reminds everyone that the perpetrator was an adult who was violent against a child. CBS Austin has a good breakdown of this story:
A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a student protest in Buda on Monday escalated into a violent confrontation.
A video obtained by CBS Austin, taken by a student at Moe and Gene Johnson High School, shows Watts outside his pickup truck, physically confronting a student. Then, you see students shouting and throwing objects as Watts walked toward his truck.
“So I was like, are they jumping this guy at first?” said Kim, a Johnson High School parent. “Then I realized, oh, wow, he’s an adult that actually probably started getting violent.”
State Rep. Erin Zwiener said students in Central Texas are motivated to protest because of personal and community experiences.
“We know we have students in our schools who have had family members disappear. Of course, they are engaged. Of course, they’re trying to protect their community,” she said.
Governor Abbott’s office refused to comment on this, but told CBS Austin to refer to his post on arrests made during a different walkout in Kyle, Texas. Abbott characterized the two protesters as criminal after they were arrested, however that had nothing to do with the protest. Cops just saw a minor with alcohol and arrested him for underage possession. I shouldn’t be surprised by a governor’s office issuing a misleading statement that contradicts official police statements, but I am.
Getting back to Chad Michael Maga, I love how this man had his ass handed to him by kids with Minecraft backpacks and in “Choose Kindness” hoodies.
Chad. Of course it’s Chad.
coming to say this exact thing.
‘Chad Michael Maga’. 🤣
Holding onto his Maga hat for dear life. Good lord.
The “Kids Are Alright” 💙🇺🇸💙
What struck me is their horrified screams. Kids should not have to fight these battles – but damn they are!
It’s their world. They shouldn’t have to fight for it but I love them for doing it. I’m in my 50s. I’m fighting for the kids.
I could watch this beatdown on loop all day. I feel the anger of these students. The nerve of this MAGA POS to put his hands on a minor (that’s their MO!) and a young girl at that. He literally assaulted someone and got his ass handed to him.
These young people have had it with MAGA asshattery.
Hooray for the kids! For their protest, for their response to this bully, and for the support they’re getting from that judge. I loved his statement.
Of course he goes after the girl first.
I hope his mama watched that video and had words for him.
He would have to be born from a human….
“I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them beat MAGAts.”
That was exhilarating
So deeply satisfying.
The children are our future!
What Chad Maga Garbage did is disgusting, and I’m so proud of the students for acting to save their classmate. It has to suck so hard to be a young person in this timeline, and I wish they weren’t having to fight so hard for decency.
Also, totally not the point of the story, but Moe and Gene Johnson High School is the Texas-iest name for a school in history.
POS, I can’t wait for the rest of the FO part. Going after a teen girl, I’m so angry.
One of the kids was wearing a Kill All the P*d*f*les shirt, looked good with their pink hair. So proud of them, and the choose kindness shirt while beating down an a hole brings me such joy.
Abbott is a fascist and I hope God lets me watch his downfall.
loved all of this. and the minecraft backpack and the deez nutz signs. i loved all of this. the only thing in quite a while that’s truly made me smile. hope is a rare thing for me these days. the way there was (or seemed to not be) any hesitation from these kids in protecting their own. may their community protect and care for them the way they protect and care for their community.
Oh wow!! I’m so glad you picked this story up! That man is a complete asshole and went after a high school girl! Judge Becerra is amazing and a good friend of our family through my daughter who works on his campaigns and he officiated her wedding. I’m so glad that at least some Texas officials take ICE seriously, f*ck Abbott!
🙂 His statement was great! 👏
The fact he was crawling around on that girl like that! I was so mad. Glad those kids beat the crap out of him. I laughed at the one kid saying get out of your truck so we can beat you again.
Team kids! This really gives me hope for the future.
As a resident of Buda (the adjacent south suburb of Austin) I COULD NOT BE MORE PROUD!! We are slowly but surely turning Hays County BLUE!
When he leaves all humiliated because he got his a** whooped by high schoolers, it’s really the best part of the whole video. Perfect illustration of FAFO.
Nothing like a good humiliation for these people.
When the “Choose Kindness” hoodie appeared in frame, I died. I was slain. I ascended to a heavenly place where teen avenging angels kick icy butts.
Your post is my happy place today. ❤️
These MAGA men are terrifying and reckless. A MAGA psycho stopped his truck in MOVING TRAFFIC on highway 1 to get out and yell at peaceful trump administration protesors waving signs on the overpass above him. These entitled and emboldended MAGA idiots have a short fuse and endanger everybody with their irrational devotion to their cult leader.
That’s my worry – this is exactly the kind of raging monster that ICE is hoping to recruit. They’ll give him a gun and a badge and send guys like him out to terrorize other children. They have to be stopped.
We were raised to turn the other cheek and look where it got us? This is the generation taught to hide under desks from school shooters. So proud of them. And shame on the adults who have failed them.
Play with fire and you get burned!!! Loser going after children and the children kicks his maga loving ass!! Instant karma at it’s finest!!
Hell, yah!!!!! As the mother of a teenager, break open that can of whupass in the knowledge that every mother on this side of the MAGA hellscape is cheering and behind you 100%. Yes. Amen.
Our children are our future! I could not be prouder!
My favorite part is when one of the kids lands a kick to his head.
Yeah but he will be recruited by ICE next week so…
I’m sorry those kids had to go through that. They taught a lesson to that POS and, hopefully, a lesson to adults who are currently in a position of power where they can step up and fight for our democracy.
And not just this event but as the judge noted, these kids have had family members disappeared. I cannot imagine what they’re all going through right now. Good for them to taking to the streets.
Everyone sing along… I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way….
Notice he went after a girl, coward. That kid who had him in a headlock, good for you.
Glad the kids are ok.
I really needed that video today. Total mood-elevator.
LMAO his name really is chad? 12/10
Quoting Meryl Streep from Death Becomes Her: “These are the moments that make life worth living!”