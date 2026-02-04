MAGA man arrested for starting fight with Texas teens who gave him a beatdown



This was all over my new Threads feed last night – a man in a MAGA hat pulled his truck over in Buda, Texas yesterday to start a fight with a teen girl who was part of a student ICE walkout. (To all the students protesting and walking out of class, thank you!) The man was almost immediately jumped on by the other students, who gave him a beatdown that’s being compared to the end of Weapons. It was truly a bright spot in a dark time. Police have identified the instigator as 45-year-old Chad Michael Watts. He was arrested and charged with “two offenses of Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a Class A misdemeanor.” Watts, who had hair and a mustache in the very viral videos of the melee, is shown in his mug shot with a shaved head and face. This loser was so scared that he tried to change his whole look!

Hays County, Texas judge Ruben Becerra has confirmed the incident and the fact that police are investigating. Judge Becerra’s statement reminds everyone that the perpetrator was an adult who was violent against a child. CBS Austin has a good breakdown of this story:

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a student protest in Buda on Monday escalated into a violent confrontation. A video obtained by CBS Austin, taken by a student at Moe and Gene Johnson High School, shows Watts outside his pickup truck, physically confronting a student. Then, you see students shouting and throwing objects as Watts walked toward his truck. “So I was like, are they jumping this guy at first?” said Kim, a Johnson High School parent. “Then I realized, oh, wow, he’s an adult that actually probably started getting violent.” State Rep. Erin Zwiener said students in Central Texas are motivated to protest because of personal and community experiences. “We know we have students in our schools who have had family members disappear. Of course, they are engaged. Of course, they’re trying to protect their community,” she said.

Governor Abbott’s office refused to comment on this, but told CBS Austin to refer to his post on arrests made during a different walkout in Kyle, Texas. Abbott characterized the two protesters as criminal after they were arrested, however that had nothing to do with the protest. Cops just saw a minor with alcohol and arrested him for underage possession. I shouldn’t be surprised by a governor’s office issuing a misleading statement that contradicts official police statements, but I am.

Getting back to Chad Michael Maga, I love how this man had his ass handed to him by kids with Minecraft backpacks and in “Choose Kindness” hoodies.