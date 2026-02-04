Andrew Windsor has officially left Royal Lodge & is now living in Sandringham

Two days ago, Reuters got photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, on horseback on the Windsor estate. He was out for a ride with some Windsor horse trainer/friend in the middle of a multi-day cycle of new revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Those new revelations included the fact that Epstein trafficked a 20-something woman to Andrew in 2010. There are renewed calls for the Met Police to open up a real investigation into Andrew’s lengthy history of degeneracy and crime, as well as calls for Andrew to testify before the US House committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein. Additionally and significantly, there continues to be chatter about what Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles and Prince William knew and when, and why they were all doing too much to protect Andrew and cover up his crimes. You know what that means: deflection time. Wouldn’t you know, Buckingham Palace confirmed late Tuesday that Andrew has now been forced out of Royal Lodge this week.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has made a “humiliating” move out of Royal Lodge after coming under pressure from the King. A source confirmed that Andrew had relocated from the Windsor mansion to an undisclosed address on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Charles, who was concerned by the latest revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice, is understood to have asked his brother to expedite the move.
It is thought that Andrew will be allowed to return to Royal Lodge to pack more moving boxes and keep appointments near his old home.
Building work has started on Marsh Farm, Sandringham, which has been earmarked as a future home for Andrew. However, palace sources have indicated that an “interim” property has been found elsewhere on the estate.
The Sun reported that Andrew left his £30 million, 31-room mansion late on Monday evening, three days after the disclosure of three million pages of documents relating to the US investigation into Epstein. They included a picture of Andrew on all fours over an unidentified woman who was lying on the floor.
He was driven 132 miles to Sandringham and is said to have spent time at Wood Farm cottage. A friend of Andrew’s told the newspaper: “He had planned to cling on at Royal Lodge a little longer but with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go. Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness. He didn’t want to have a big emotional goodbye even though Royal Lodge is a place where he had so many family memories. Theoretically he could have stayed until Marsh Farm was ready but the headlines were only getting worse. Also, the fact he’s been seen driving around Windsor laughing and looking like he hasn’t a care in the world hasn’t gone down well.”
[From The Times]
I’m not sure how “humiliating” it was for him considering he was gallivanting around on a horse just hours before he was chauffeured to his late father’s customized, comfortable and modernized home on the Sandringham estate. And note that he’s still allowed to go back to Royal Lodge for meetings and such. He didn’t even have to pack up his belongings, that was outsourced to staff. In the BBC’s coverage, their royal sources basically admit that King Charles told Andrew to move to Sandringham immediately on Monday with the hope that Andrew is simply never photographed again.
The BBC also said this with a straight face: “Sources close to the Royal Family also say that although Mountbatten-Windsor’s poor judgement needed sanction, he does remain a member of the family and on a personal level there is a duty of care owed to him, hence the provision of a home in Norfolk funded by the King.” Charles really needs to stop with the “duty of care” BS. It’s not duty of care, it’s a well-founded fear of what Andrew would do or say if he wasn’t under the protection of the institution. Andrew knows enough to blow up the whole game (he would blow up himself in the process, but mutually assured destruction means nothing to a man with nothing to lose).
He can burn in hell. Deviant.
My thoughts exactly and he can take his brother chuck with him with his “duty of care”.. where is that duty when it comes to the security and safety of his youngest son’s family? AMW belongs in a prison along with all the other predators listed in those files. A fully staffed cottage with armed security to protect a man who rapes trafficked children is not a punishment and they need to stop protecting the evil in their family/firm.
He should be arrested and tried. Sandringham isn’t humiliating; it’s shameful.
This! Being exiled to a palace isn’t a punishment.
No duty of care from Charles for harry and Meghan and their children
Is everyone (who is protecting the monarchy) still saying that Andrew denies any wrongdoing? I have the impression they’ve stopped. This would mean that the pretence is crumbling and that things are going to get ugly for them. I believe the Met is finally getting involved.
Duty of care like Diana got?
I think the media is trying to deflect by the cloying articles about st keen and global statesman scooter. It’s not working.
What a knob, you are in the middle of a scandal and hop on a horse to go riding how arrogant must one be to think its okay no accountablity, no remorse. someone else has to whisk you off. he needs to be put in a cold wet cell with no visitors for a year and hard labour. no teddy bears on his bed.
“Mountbatten-Windsor’s poor judgement”? That’s all it was? Really? The press is doing everything to whitewash a criminal just because he happens to be a member of the “royal ” family…and also “duty of care “? I bet he would be taken care in prison as well where he belongs among the rest of his family because they try everything to hide the truth (probably because Andrew knows too much).
With regards to the BBC ‘duty of care’ comment:
Suddenly ’duty of care’ is important for the royals, specially Prince Andrew. It wasn’t important when the Sussex’s security was pulled (contravening the Sandringham Agreement) and when they were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, thereby putting their lives at risk whenever they are in the U.K. Court documents show the royal family/institution admitted they had no concern about the impact of Harry dying in the same manner as his mother Princess Diana. No consideration for ‘duty of care’ for the innocent Sussexes but consideration for the guilty liar Prince Andrew. The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional Royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. Their lack of accountability is abysmal.
The victims deserve accountability. The depth of Epstein’s network needs to be exposed. For years Epstein’s victims have been pleading for the truth to be told at the expense of great mental and emotional anguish for them. Virginia Giuffre was tormented and eventually committed suicide. The women are the victims and they deserve ’duty of care’. 😌
Diana was cut loose by the family. She should have gotten to keep the h r h to give her security at all times. And she should not have been dishonored by Charles sympathizers who continue to trash her. Harry and Meghan and their children are not guaranteed security by Charles. And he does nothing to tell media to back off. But he has duty of care for Andrew. What a toxic family
But did she commit suicide, or was it decided that she knew too much.
“Duty of care” should apply to the victims, not the perps or their enablers. End of.
The only move this monster should make is to a solitary confinement cell.
Such care for a pedo who attached his wagon to a human trafficker!!! I say again he has no conscience so he could not possibly be humiliated! “He was seen riding around Windsor laughing without a care in the world”. Absolutely no conscience!!
and waving to people and smiling while on his horse!
Andrew is apparently still in line of succession. Time to remove him from it.
That would require Parliamentary time, they have better things to do and Andrew can do no more harm as long as the family make sure that the staff know how to deal with him.
Miss me with the “duty of care” bullshit. The sentiment might carry a bit more weight if anyone actually believed that Charles genuinely gave a rat’s ass about his brother, but every single one of the left-behinds is only out for him/herself. Charles only acted in the first place in a desperate attempt to quell public anger over the Epstein files, and now he’s trying to strike a balance between punishing Andrew and appearing to be compassionate. It’s like he knows from his experience with Diana’s death that the public wants the RF to show more compassion and empathy, but he doesn’t understand WHY people felt that way (that is, because Diana was an extraordinary woman who touched many lives and deserved to be deeply mourned. Andrew is an entitled shit who has only ever made peoples’ lives worse, and he could be sleeping on the streets for all anyone cares).
Charles should have made Andrew homeless and stripped his security, to force Andrew to sit down with the Met and testify before the US Congress.
It really does seem like the BRF is afraid of damage to themselves, At this point they’re already hurting themselves (still helping Andrew) rather than doing the right thing (making Andrew sit down with the Meg and testify). What are they afraid of?
– Revelations that they all (Charles, William, the late Queen) knew what was going on but covered up/enabled.
– Questions about things like that body that was found that could be related to Andrew but might be someone else
– A book by Andrew or Sarah with damaging revelations unrelated to Epstein
All of a sudden the Palace is concerned about duty of care. Where was it for Meghan? Andrew gets to stay in Wood Farm after all.
After everything they’ve done and encouraged or allowed to be done to the Sussexes, every move they make to protect Prince Andrew now exposes their lies and hypocrisy and reveals the power they have to influence the government and the British media narrative. Because of social media driving global interest and push for accountability, the British media is struggling to report the story in a manner that contains the narrative they way their Royal contacts would prefer. The royal PR machine is dealing with a major conundrum.
The public wants accountability, those within the royal institution expect to swerve and escape accountability. 🧐
Its just so remarkably bad, PR wise, how this family continues to do more to protect and support Andrew than they ever did for harry and Meghan.
All of the Windsors show their lack of respect for the victims as well as the plebs who support them. To see this man out riding horses in the direct sight of the paps shows how he feels above the law. This mans actions have been covered up for years and everyone knows this. He is not remorseful nor does it appear to bother him that the public is seeing how depraved he is. The sense of entitlement that comes from being a member of that family is mind blowing. So happy the Sussexes are far away from this shame. Also happy Prince Harry had the forsight to author his story so the gutter rats could not use his life as a distraction from this shame.
He should have relocated straight to a prison cell instead, that would have been much easier.
I actually don’t think that Parliament has better things to do. First off: this should be the easiest, most gratifying cross-party initiative in history. Imagine taking the opposite side of the debate: this house believes that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be stripped of his position in the line of succession, of all royal honours, and subject to interrogation under caution by the metropolitan police in their capacity to establish a liaison with the Congressional inquiry into human trafficking in the United States. Done. Cheers. I bet not one MP would vote no. People would tune in to see Parliament in action. It would be over in 20 minutes and they could break for tea.