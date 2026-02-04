Andrew Windsor has officially left Royal Lodge & is now living in Sandringham

Two days ago, Reuters got photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, on horseback on the Windsor estate. He was out for a ride with some Windsor horse trainer/friend in the middle of a multi-day cycle of new revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Those new revelations included the fact that Epstein trafficked a 20-something woman to Andrew in 2010. There are renewed calls for the Met Police to open up a real investigation into Andrew’s lengthy history of degeneracy and crime, as well as calls for Andrew to testify before the US House committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein. Additionally and significantly, there continues to be chatter about what Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles and Prince William knew and when, and why they were all doing too much to protect Andrew and cover up his crimes. You know what that means: deflection time. Wouldn’t you know, Buckingham Palace confirmed late Tuesday that Andrew has now been forced out of Royal Lodge this week.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has made a “humiliating” move out of Royal Lodge after coming under pressure from the King. A source confirmed that Andrew had relocated from the Windsor mansion to an undisclosed address on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Charles, who was concerned by the latest revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice, is understood to have asked his brother to expedite the move. It is thought that Andrew will be allowed to return to Royal Lodge to pack more moving boxes and keep appointments near his old home. Building work has started on Marsh Farm, Sandringham, which has been earmarked as a future home for Andrew. However, palace sources have indicated that an “interim” property has been found elsewhere on the estate. The Sun reported that Andrew left his £30 million, 31-room mansion late on Monday evening, three days after the disclosure of three million pages of documents relating to the US investigation into Epstein. They included a picture of Andrew on all fours over an unidentified woman who was lying on the floor. He was driven 132 miles to Sandringham and is said to have spent time at Wood Farm cottage. A friend of Andrew’s told the newspaper: “He had planned to cling on at Royal Lodge a little longer but with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go. Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness. He didn’t want to have a big emotional goodbye even though Royal Lodge is a place where he had so many family memories. Theoretically he could have stayed until Marsh Farm was ready but the headlines were only getting worse. Also, the fact he’s been seen driving around Windsor laughing and looking like he hasn’t a care in the world hasn’t gone down well.”

I’m not sure how “humiliating” it was for him considering he was gallivanting around on a horse just hours before he was chauffeured to his late father’s customized, comfortable and modernized home on the Sandringham estate. And note that he’s still allowed to go back to Royal Lodge for meetings and such. He didn’t even have to pack up his belongings, that was outsourced to staff. In the BBC’s coverage, their royal sources basically admit that King Charles told Andrew to move to Sandringham immediately on Monday with the hope that Andrew is simply never photographed again.

The BBC also said this with a straight face: “Sources close to the Royal Family also say that although Mountbatten-Windsor’s poor judgement needed sanction, he does remain a member of the family and on a personal level there is a duty of care owed to him, hence the provision of a home in Norfolk funded by the King.” Charles really needs to stop with the “duty of care” BS. It’s not duty of care, it’s a well-founded fear of what Andrew would do or say if he wasn’t under the protection of the institution. Andrew knows enough to blow up the whole game (he would blow up himself in the process, but mutually assured destruction means nothing to a man with nothing to lose).

