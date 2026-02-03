Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a 20-something woman to Prince Andrew in 2010

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell absolutely trafficked Virginia Giuffre, then 17 years old, to Prince Andrew in the early 2000s. I always believed Virginia’s story, and she always made it clear that she believed she was one of several girls and women trafficked to Andrew in particular. Additionally, Virginia was trafficked to multiple men many times. But going from what we’ve seen of Epstein’s emails and his general communications, he wasn’t solely about trafficking children and teenagers. He also cultivated acquaintances with women in their early and mid-20s and acted as some kind of straight-forward pimp for those young women, providing introductions and simply inviting those women to parties where his friends could pursue them (or much worse). Well, quelle surprise, another woman has come forward to say that she was “sent” to Prince Andrew in 2010. Sent by Jeffrey Epstein.

A second woman has alleged that Jeffrey Epstein sent her to the UK to have a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to her lawyer, as UK government pressure on the former prince to testify before the US Congress mounted. The woman has claimed she spent the night at the former prince’s residence Royal Lodge in 2010, her US lawyer, Brad Edwards, told the BBC. The woman, who is not British, was in her 20s at the time, it was reported. Edwards, from the Florida-based law firm Edwards Henderson, said that after spending the night with Mountbatten-Windsor, the woman claims she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace and tea. “We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace,” Edwards told the broadcaster. BBC News said it had received no response to a request for comment from Mountbatten-Windsor on the claim, and that although Buckingham Palace routinely records the names of tour guests, it had not been possible to corroborate the woman’s visit without revealing her identity. The lawyer told the BBC he was considering filing a civil lawsuit on the woman’s behalf against the former prince. Edwards is said to represent dozens of Epstein survivors worldwide, and represented Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was brought to London to have sex with the former prince in 2001 when she was 17. Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Mountbatten-Windsor twice more in 2001 and 2002, once in New York and once on Epstein’s private Caribbean island. She killed herself in April last year. Mountbatten-Windsor has denied Giuffre’s claims and any wrongdoing related to Epstein, a convicted sex offender who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

[From The Guardian]

This is what I mean – I think Epstein was doing these kinds of things constantly for Andrew and other men. Epstein would say, “I have someone you should meet” and he and Ghislaine Maxwell would instruct the 20-something woman on how to dress and act, and basically send the woman out to have sex with Andrew. Which is trafficking, 100%.

“…Although Buckingham Palace routinely records the names of tour guests…” GMAFB. Andrew had Ghislaine Maxwell coming in and out of Buckingham Palace constantly for years. Andrew was regularly giving people “special tours” of the palace, and I’m sure none of his guests “signed in.”