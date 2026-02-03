Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a 20-something woman to Prince Andrew in 2010

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell absolutely trafficked Virginia Giuffre, then 17 years old, to Prince Andrew in the early 2000s. I always believed Virginia’s story, and she always made it clear that she believed she was one of several girls and women trafficked to Andrew in particular. Additionally, Virginia was trafficked to multiple men many times. But going from what we’ve seen of Epstein’s emails and his general communications, he wasn’t solely about trafficking children and teenagers. He also cultivated acquaintances with women in their early and mid-20s and acted as some kind of straight-forward pimp for those young women, providing introductions and simply inviting those women to parties where his friends could pursue them (or much worse). Well, quelle surprise, another woman has come forward to say that she was “sent” to Prince Andrew in 2010. Sent by Jeffrey Epstein.

A second woman has alleged that Jeffrey Epstein sent her to the UK to have a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to her lawyer, as UK government pressure on the former prince to testify before the US Congress mounted. The woman has claimed she spent the night at the former prince’s residence Royal Lodge in 2010, her US lawyer, Brad Edwards, told the BBC. The woman, who is not British, was in her 20s at the time, it was reported.

Edwards, from the Florida-based law firm Edwards Henderson, said that after spending the night with Mountbatten-Windsor, the woman claims she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace and tea.

“We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace,” Edwards told the broadcaster.

BBC News said it had received no response to a request for comment from Mountbatten-Windsor on the claim, and that although Buckingham Palace routinely records the names of tour guests, it had not been possible to corroborate the woman’s visit without revealing her identity. The lawyer told the BBC he was considering filing a civil lawsuit on the woman’s behalf against the former prince.

Edwards is said to represent dozens of Epstein survivors worldwide, and represented Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was brought to London to have sex with the former prince in 2001 when she was 17. Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Mountbatten-Windsor twice more in 2001 and 2002, once in New York and once on Epstein’s private Caribbean island. She killed herself in April last year.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied Giuffre’s claims and any wrongdoing related to Epstein, a convicted sex offender who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

[From The Guardian]

This is what I mean – I think Epstein was doing these kinds of things constantly for Andrew and other men. Epstein would say, “I have someone you should meet” and he and Ghislaine Maxwell would instruct the 20-something woman on how to dress and act, and basically send the woman out to have sex with Andrew. Which is trafficking, 100%.

“…Although Buckingham Palace routinely records the names of tour guests…” GMAFB. Andrew had Ghislaine Maxwell coming in and out of Buckingham Palace constantly for years. Andrew was regularly giving people “special tours” of the palace, and I’m sure none of his guests “signed in.”

Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a 20-something woman to Prince Andrew in 2010”

  1. Heylee says:
    February 3, 2026 at 7:55 am

    The ability of this man to lie continually and in that interview on TV is astounding. Knowing full well the truth and how big and damming the truth is. I am so sickened by the growing scope of this and the hypocrisy that has been long practiced by A and men like him who continue to try and discredit both their accusers and just the credibility of women period.

    Reply
  2. Miranda says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:14 am

    BP just keeps coming up, doesn’t it? This woman got a tour, and we know Andrew invited Epstein and Maxwell to stay at various royal properties (wasn’t there even an actual photo of them at Balmoral?) as well…

    We know damn well that the BRF could not possibly have been completely in the dark about Andrew’s disgusting crimes, but this makes it clear that there must be dozens of people on the various household staffs who HAD to have known something sketchy was going on.

    Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:18 am

    I just keep thinking this is who the BRF protected and supported financially while vilifying the Sussex’s in an unprecedented racist hate campaign.. says all I will ever need to know about the Monarchy.

    Reply
  4. MSJ says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:20 am

    And this is what coverup looks like. Plausible deniability.👇

    “…although Buckingham Palace routinely records the names of tour guests, it had not been possible to corroborate the woman’s visit without revealing her identity.…”

    Well put Kaiser. You caught it.
    ‘Andrew had Ghislaine Maxwell coming in and out of Buckingham Palace constantly for years. Andrew was regularly giving people “special tours” of the palace, and I’m sure none of his guests “signed in.”’

    Reply
  5. Mads says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Plus, they facilitated use of RAF bases for him when visiting. The institution and the establishment all knew what was happening.

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:35 am

    What a disgusting mess this truly is for the victims. Seems the chickens are coming home to roost for the pedo and it’s just getting crowded with victims that were sent to him for a visit to BP and f**king tea as a reward!!!! No wonder there is now talk of him leaving UK. The pedo problem is getting bigger and his so called “punishment “ isn’t cutting it for more people who are now seeing exactly just how involved he was. His family always knew but protected him at all cost and now that more files are out they have figured out it makes them look bad and they truly are bad!!!

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Given that visitors are required to sign in there’s no doubt that the Palace knows when Epstein and co. came to BP.

    Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:57 am

    I’ll bet Charles is sweating too. The British media is acting like Charles has inflicted “punishment” on his brother because Andrew is a disgusting rapist-pedo. While he may not be connected to Epstein, Charles has his own issues with pedophiles and pedophilia of which Andrew, no doubt, is fully aware. I’m just waiting for this Andrew scandal to jump containment. Andrew might help it along.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    February 3, 2026 at 9:00 am

    All it would take is one former RPO coming forward but yeah that ain’t happening.

    Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    February 3, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Mandelson could be charged with misconduct in public office and it is a shame that Andrew can’t be charged alongside him. Andrew was vulnerable to blackmail through his closeness to Epstein so why wasn’t he told to cut off contact. What did the RPO or bodyguards know and did they report on his activities to higher ups? There are two areas that need investigation and action: Andrew and Sarah actions and the enabling, protection and cover up which went on for two decades. RF should not be allowed to keep Andrew in Norfolk and insist that no further action be taken against him .

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment