Jason Bateman didn’t handle it well when Charli XCX said she doesn’t want kids

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes cohost the Smartless podcast, which has become one of the major podcasts in America. They’ve all been friends for years, and they usually interview their friends or colleagues because they know everybody. Well, Smartless has become a regular stop for a lot of celebrities promoting their latest projects. I assume that’s what happened here with Charli XCX, who is currently promoting Wuthering Heights (she did the music for the film) and The Moment, a somewhat autobiographical feature film about her Brat tour. I’ve read Charli’s interviews and she’s actually a good subject – she has a dry wit, she’s smart and she doesn’t give a f–k. Well, I don’t think Bateman, Arnett and Hayes did much research on Charli before they interviewed her, because they didn’t even know that she got married last year. Bateman ended up pressing Charli on whether she wants kids, and when she said she didn’t, he said that patronizing thing that so many people say: maybe you’ll change your mind when you meet someone.

Jason Bateman is getting some criticism online after a new episode of his podcast features him and his co-hosts awkwardly pressing Charli xcx about why she doesn’t want kids. In the episode, which started streaming on Monday (February 2), Charli, 33, is a guest on Jason‘s Smartless podcast with co-hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. At one point they’re talking about growing up and Charli being an only child. Jason, 57, then asks her if that influences how many kids she wants to have, wondering if she wants to “have more than one kid” or maybe one who “has the same sort of experience as you?” In response, the “Girl, So Confusing” singer said: “I actually don’t want to have kids.” Sean, 55, chimed in immediately to ask her, “You don’t? Wait, why?” Though a few seconds later he followed up with, “It’s none of my business.” But Charli responded thoughtfully, saying she likes the “fantasy of having a child, like naming it, it sounds so fun, but like that is exactly a sign to me to why I should not have one, the fact that that feels like the coolest part about it and like, maybe I’m not ready, you know?” However, from there, things get awkward as Jason started telling a story about how his own wife, Amanda Anka, supposedly didn’t want children before she met him. Now they have two daughters. He suggests that she “might find somebody” who will change her mind, too. To which Charli replied, “Well, I’m married.” She and her husband George Daniel held two weddings last year, one in London, and another in Italy. The Ozark star then joked that he needed to “read a newspaper,” but Charli did come to his rescue a bit, saying she understood where he was going with his anecdote. Jason followed up with another joke that maybe she will want a kid with her “next husband.”

I’ve queued the YouTube video to the relevant section below, Charli and Bateman start out by talking about siblings and how Charli felt growing up as an only child, and Jason really pushed into that conversation about children. My take? I think it was a legitimate interview question at first within the flow of the conversation – they were talking about only children, Charli’s childhood, etc. It was fine for him to ask if she thought about those issues if she had kids. But when she talked about not wanting children, that’s when Jason got sort of disrespectful and patronizing. Also: Sean Hayes tried to save the conversation and bless him.