Jason Bateman didn’t handle it well when Charli XCX said she doesn’t want kids

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes cohost the Smartless podcast, which has become one of the major podcasts in America. They’ve all been friends for years, and they usually interview their friends or colleagues because they know everybody. Well, Smartless has become a regular stop for a lot of celebrities promoting their latest projects. I assume that’s what happened here with Charli XCX, who is currently promoting Wuthering Heights (she did the music for the film) and The Moment, a somewhat autobiographical feature film about her Brat tour. I’ve read Charli’s interviews and she’s actually a good subject – she has a dry wit, she’s smart and she doesn’t give a f–k. Well, I don’t think Bateman, Arnett and Hayes did much research on Charli before they interviewed her, because they didn’t even know that she got married last year. Bateman ended up pressing Charli on whether she wants kids, and when she said she didn’t, he said that patronizing thing that so many people say: maybe you’ll change your mind when you meet someone.
Jason Bateman is getting some criticism online after a new episode of his podcast features him and his co-hosts awkwardly pressing Charli xcx about why she doesn’t want kids. In the episode, which started streaming on Monday (February 2), Charli, 33, is a guest on Jason‘s Smartless podcast with co-hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.
At one point they’re talking about growing up and Charli being an only child. Jason, 57, then asks her if that influences how many kids she wants to have, wondering if she wants to “have more than one kid” or maybe one who “has the same sort of experience as you?”
In response, the “Girl, So Confusing” singer said: “I actually don’t want to have kids.”
Sean, 55, chimed in immediately to ask her, “You don’t? Wait, why?” Though a few seconds later he followed up with, “It’s none of my business.”
But Charli responded thoughtfully, saying she likes the “fantasy of having a child, like naming it, it sounds so fun, but like that is exactly a sign to me to why I should not have one, the fact that that feels like the coolest part about it and like, maybe I’m not ready, you know?”
However, from there, things get awkward as Jason started telling a story about how his own wife, Amanda Anka, supposedly didn’t want children before she met him. Now they have two daughters. He suggests that she “might find somebody” who will change her mind, too.
To which Charli replied, “Well, I’m married.” She and her husband George Daniel held two weddings last year, one in London, and another in Italy. The Ozark star then joked that he needed to “read a newspaper,” but Charli did come to his rescue a bit, saying she understood where he was going with his anecdote. Jason followed up with another joke that maybe she will want a kid with her “next husband.”
I’ve queued the YouTube video to the relevant section below, Charli and Bateman start out by talking about siblings and how Charli felt growing up as an only child, and Jason really pushed into that conversation about children. My take? I think it was a legitimate interview question at first within the flow of the conversation – they were talking about only children, Charli’s childhood, etc. It was fine for him to ask if she thought about those issues if she had kids. But when she talked about not wanting children, that’s when Jason got sort of disrespectful and patronizing. Also: Sean Hayes tried to save the conversation and bless him.
The premise for their show is that the guests are a “surprise” for two of the three hosts. Since she was Sean’s guest, Jason and Will wouldn’t have done any research on her prior to the show.
Not defending their setup, just saying that given the dynamic, it’s not that crazy he didn’t know a ton about her before she came on.
Ever since he was absolutely dismissive and disrespectful to Jessica Walter in that AD cast interview, I’ve had him on a short leash.
Yeah, he *kind of * apologized, and yeah he *kind of * makes the right noises, most of the time. But then eventually he lets his ‘I know better than her’ / bro-dude attitudes / ego spill out on women in his orbit.
And here it is again.
Disappointing but not surprising.
And of course she handled it well, graciously. Women are always expected to handle it well, but some guy steps all over her / steps in it.
THIS
Exactly this. I have very low expectations for him because I just assume he’s going to disappoint.
Yep! Jason Bateman has given me the ick ever since. Disappointing person.
Accurate. I have a pretty low opinion of Jason Bateman, entirely attributed to his behavior
He’s clueless. A far way up, from his sister, but there the bar is low.
Why would you want someone who says they know they don’t want a kid to have a kid? Why would you want that situation for either the parent or for the kid?
(And yes, of course there are folks who didn’t want a kid who had a surprise pregnancy who are wonderful parents.)
It validates the choice of the people who had kids.
Because women and children aren’t really people to them. That’s why some men act this way
way too many women say this crap too though
JFC. That was sooo offensive. Charli was very cool and rolled with it. She didn’t sound too upset by it. But I’m upset by it, lol. And honestly, she is me. From the time I was young, I’ve always said that I didn’t really want kids. I love kids, love love, but not for me. And I truly always said that the only part that would be fun to me was naming them. So that part got me. I felt seen. All that said, if Charli one day changes her mind, cool, and if she doesn’t, cool too. But man, hearing Bateman question her like that was uncomfortable. If I’m giving grace, I’d like to think this could be a learning moment for him even is his full-ass grown age.
I am really really getting tired of this why don’t you want kids, you may change your mind.I am beyond that now being in the perimenopausal stage of life but loads of my male friends have all suddenly started having kids in their 50’s( their partners are of course much younger) and their is this weird need for them shame and sometimes speak with a holier than thou tone that they couldn’t “believe they could love like this” and my kids my world jargon while they still work abroad non stop etc etc.. I am sure it’s so great seeing as your life was not truly impacted.Also not everyone needs to have kids.This world is a mess who wants to bring another life into this suffering.. blerg. She is a better gal than I . I would have let it rip.
Does he give his pal Jennifer Anniston the same grief?
I’m beyond tired. I’m in my early 50s and knew as a child I didn’t want children. I spent *decades* saying “I want to adopt some day” and then when I was so beyond the age of raising babies finally just acknowledged I didn’t want kids. I honestly have so much respect for good parents. It is hard work. I feel it devalues parents to say that anyone can do it. I also firmly believe that not anyone can do it well. You have to want it with every fiber of your being.
This is just a snapshot of how problematic our culture has become. Why not express curiosity about her choices instead of patronizing “you’ll change your mind”. The fact that he went there so easily.
A few years ago I started listening to this podcast and I had to jump ship after a couple episodes. It seemed to me that both Jason and Will put Sean in a difficult position about being gay with their comments and jokes. Perhaps this is normalized between them all, but it made me uncomfortable and pissed me off. What Jason did with Jessica Walter was really upsetting and off-putting as well, so….that’s all a no for me.
**Must preface this by saying I happily and wholeheartedly support anyone’s desire to have kid and I love my nephews very much lol.***
But I’m always so amused by people who can’t possibly fathom those of us who choose not to have kids. I know all these dudes enjoy comfort and insulation from the world’s hardships by virtue of being famous, white, wealthy, privileged men but DAMN, have some self-awareness (not Sean, he’s all good). If you can’t honestly look around at what’s happening in this world and where the future is inevitably heading and not understand why people might not want to bring kids into this, then IDK what to tell you. And that’s to say nothing about the skyrocketing cost of childcare, groceries, toys, kids’ sports, school lunches etc etc. Hell, I just learned yesterday that in my hometown parents have to PAY for their kids to take a bus to school!!!! Insanity.
As a very anxious person I just know I’m not cut out for it. Between the advent of AI, social media, climate change, the death of democracy and the Constitution, the new world order, school shootings…I already sleep like shit but if I had a kid, I’d never sleep again LOL.
Ok….as a person who also chose to not have children and went through years of ‘you’ll want them later…..when you meet the right person…….your maternal instinct (of which I have none) will kick in’ and then later to ‘don’t you regret missing that experience?’, or even the dreaded (yep, it really happened) don’t you feel like you missed out?’…… I am horrified by Bateman’s stupidity. Just because you have the parts doesn’t mean you have to use them. No one does this to men. Maybe he should do a little research before interviews. I admire her honesty. If you don’t want kids then you should not be parent. Just my 2 cents.
Exactly, NO ONE does this to men! I don’t have children and I have been asked countless times “why” with that poor, poor you look. My husband has never been asked once.
My family / friends always express surprise when I say I can’t stand Jason Bateman and won’t watch anything he’s in. I could never really explain what is was that gave me the ick but this is validating my feelings.
I’m 55. Married 25 years. Oldest of 4, and have known since I was a parentified kid that I didn’t want children. Am an amazing aunt to 9. If I had a buck for every time someone told me I’d change my mind, or that I needed kids to complete me…well you know, I’d be rich. It’s always funny to me that my husband faces absolutely NO blowback from us having no kids but I’m still hearing it from all quarters (including my MIL). Now it hides in the weird “no kids? who will take care of you when you get older?” (eye roll)
I’m so glad you mentioned this. My mother used to shut my father down whenever he tried the “it’s the children’s responsibility to look after parents” line. I’ve got 15 godchildren, two nephews and we have an absolute blast whenever we get together. Indeed, they have experienced many of their “first times” with me: first time swimming, riding a horse, going on a train, ice skating, motor racing! But I also love that they are not “mine”, as wonderful as they are and as much as I care about them.
I live in an attractive coastal area with many retired people and many who reside in care homes. Many – and I mean MANY – of them have children and grandchildren and even great-grandchildren who they NEVER see. Tourists flock to this coast every summer, and yet, their children never do. You stumble across them and they are usually very keen to talk to a young(er) person. Sometimes for hours. So having children is no guarantee of company or companionship in the later years of life.
And I agree with those who point out that men never get asked or browbeaten with that question.
I once had a guy ask me whether I did not feel that I needed to “make a contribution” in response to my saying that I did not want children. He proved with those words that he was indeed the idiot that I had thought that he was, and I never spoke to him again.
His sister is a MAGA maniac maybe it is contagious in some tax brackets
Honestly, you all have said better than me. Charlie was super gracious and Bateman sucks.
yeesh.
I’m so glad I’ve got family and friends who never even brought up the subject. – The advantage of being the family arty weirdo! … In their heart-of-hearts they must’ve known it wasn’t an interest of mine. Of course, family might’ve just assumed my sisters would have kids (they did – one each)
Frankly, these 3 old men interviewing this of-the-moment young woman is squicking me out!
I have many friends who are childless by choice and they are honestly some of the least selfish people around. My best friend got these kinds of comments all the time telling her she’d change her mind but she knew being a mother was not something she ever wanted for herself. She’s in her 50s now and loves just being the ”cool aunt”
I find it really inappropriate to ask someone about whether they want children, or plan to have children, or ask too many questions about their children unless you know each other well. Otherwise why ask someone that? How does that further the conversation or break some new ground, you know? It is just something nosey people ask out of prurient interest. Just mind your own business, how about that? There are plenty of things to talk about other than prying into someone’s personal life and making them feel uncomfortable or awkward. Ugh.
This is the most seen I’ve felt in a looooong time. Thank you to all yall in these comments.