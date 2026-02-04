Sarah Ferguson to Epstein: ‘No woman has ever left the royal family with her head’

I’ve always sort of assumed that Sarah Ferguson was probably interested in Jeffrey Epstein in a deeper way. Not so much that she wanted to be his girlfriend or wife, but Fergie likely saw Epstein as one of the biggest potential marks for her particular grift. As much as Epstein sought these relationships with then-Prince Andrew and Sarah, it’s abundantly clear that both Andrew and Sarah pursued Epstein and wanted to squeeze whatever they could get from him. For Andrew, he wanted access to Epstein’s girls and women, and he wanted to be treated as cossetted princeling. For Fergie, she just wanted money, money and more money. Probably friendship as well, but she was trying to get as much as she could out of Epstein. Well, in the newly-released documents from the Epstein Files, we’re seeing even more correspondence between Sarah and Epstein. It’s definitely a view into their perverse friendship.
Sarah Ferguson told Jeffrey Epstein that “no woman has ever left the Royal family with her head”, according to newly released files. The former Duchess of York wrote to the late financier via email in July 2010, telling him that she was being “hung out to dry”.
In May that year, she was caught in a tabloid sting appearing to agree cash for access to Prince Andrew. She had also undertaken a television interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she discussed her financial difficulties. In an exchange with Epstein in July, she appeared to ask him: “Have you died on me? Don’t.. Please you are my pillar.”
Epstein replied the following day to say: “I thought you needed a place for the second week?” Ms Ferguson responded: “Dear Jeffrey, yes I did need a second place for a week? And I thank you so much, but just as I predicted many many months ago, the british press is ready to exterminate me, and it seems that Price WaterhouseCoopers and the palace system are not equipped to deal with all of this huge wave of negativity. Therefore I have to return to the uk, and be exterminated and face the thunderous music. I am now 1000 percent being hung out to dry, just as I predicted you will see, the Press will have me exiled. I am totally on my own now. This is beyond scandalous and nobody can do anything. I cannot believe what this is all coming to. I have to return to face my judge and jury and be hung yet again.”
She added: “Just as I always said, no woman has ever left the royal family with her head, and the [sic] cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me. Totally to obliteration. I have no words.”
At the time, PricewaterhouseCoopers had been engaged to audit her finances. Epstein is shown in the documents to have given Ms Ferguson significant financial help. He provided £15,000 to help pay off her debts, including those owed to a former member of her staff. She later described the decision to accept the arrangement as a “gigantic error”.
Files also showed Ms Ferguson thanking Epstein profusely for his assistance in helping her with business contacts, and asking his advice. She called him a “legend” and the “brother I have always wished for”, telling him in 2010: “Just marry me.”
The documents appear to show that she visited Epstein just five days after he was released from prison for sex offences, and took her adult daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with her.
Sarah loves nothing more than wallowing in self-pity and bemoaning the circumstances she created. “I am now 1000 percent being hung out to dry, just as I predicted you will see, the Press will have me exiled…” All because she sold access! But again, these are basically campaign donation emails – “please, can you chip in $20K or else I will be exiled!” As for “no woman leaves with her head” – I mean… yeah, no comment.
The Royalist had further excerpts from Fergie’s emails to Epstein, and I find it interesting that so few British outlets are covering these conversations and gossip. In September 2011, Sarah texted Epstein: “Don’t know if you are still on this BBM but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy. Sarah xx.” She heard from Andrew that Epstein had a son?? Wild. Around the same time, she accused Epstein of cutting off contact with her: “You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby. It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know.” She was really laying it on thick.
In other correspondence, it looks like Epstein was keeping tabs on Sarah’s finances as early as 2009. Andrew Lownie has always claimed that Epstein probably loaned Sarah hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years, if not more. It also looks like Epstein was keeping track of how many people Sarah owed, and just where all of the money was going.
So there’s a theoretical 14-16 year old Epstein son out there somewhere? And how was he keeping tabs on her money?
She’s just as self pitying as I would’ve expected. And taking her daughters to have lunch with him within a week of his “sentence” ending. Someone yesterday said she saw her and her children as the predator class, not the prey one, and that’s spot on.
Epstein was an enabler and a con artist. Sarah probably learned from him how to set things up and get them done. I also think the theory is true that she thought it was harmless to take the girls to a meeting with him. I think it was still valuable to Epstein; he used his knowledge.
They were adults at the time. Old enough to know better, old enough to say ‘no thanks’, etc.
If Fergie had not pulled those stunts (access to Andrew, et al) , she would have been in the clear. She should have just kept quiet instead of making those confessions to of all people, Epstein. Fergie got away with a lot, the Queen, after Philip died, invited her to more events. Fergie also was a spendthrift and squandered money, even after she worked on endeavors like being spokesperson for Weight Watchers and a Reality show for Oprah. She could have scaled down her lifestyle. Her playing “victim” is really sickening. I hope that alleged Epstein son changed his name and lives anonymously with an adopted family. I don’t know why Fergie was allowed to move into a royal residence with her ex, probably rent free. It would have been like Diana staying in an apartment at Clarence House after her divorce from Charles, living in the same residence as her ex. Or Mark Phillips getting a residence on Anne’s estate
Mark Phillips had a house on Anne’s estate for over 20 years. Zara lives in it now.
Mark actually did have a place at Gatcombe. It’s the house Zara now lives in.
This shines a very bright light on the BP. They hated her for the longest time, made her and her daughters’ lives miserable, until it suited them to be nice to Sarah and the girls. When they needed to attack Meghan, they loved up to Sarah. Re-welcomed her with open arms. She did the church walk et al. Even Andrew kept up appearances until very recently. Now the BP has no choice but to turn on her again. The BM are very short sighted. The fact they are always in the same orbit as a pedophile is very telling. It’s beyond time to abolish it!
The Queen was kind to Beatrice and Eugenie and they got along with Prince Philip. I agree that Sarah being “welcome” was a way to spite Harry and Meghan. But at the same time, Sarah should continued to work, scaled down her expectations of lifestyle, she and her husband were divorced. They did not have to live together to co-parent.
Sarah must have really thought she was back in the fold after Philip died. It’s interesting that she is the one who has had the harshest come down, and she at least didn’t rape children. If I were Charles, I would be very worried about what a desperate Fergie might do. I don’t think her straits have ever been this dire.
Fergie really did not have a comedown. She already had lost her Royal style in 1996. She was given a “courtesy” title in the divorce settlement. She had several comedowns/setbacks: when she was told by the Queen to leave Balmoral when those vacation pictures with her boyfriend came out (the daughters were with her on that vacation); there was the divorce; the Queen had tried to give her money when Fergie was “broke” and she stopped, so Fergie had to go to work as a spokesperson for some companies then lost the money again. Her “borrowing money” from Epstein was a Low Point. It’s time for Fergie to grow up and scale down. Andrew had the hardest come down, he was caught and there is more out there. He’s the one who should be in prison
I meant since Philip died and she was restored to a family member who was invited to various public events, like the Christmas walk to church. She must have gotten herself really comfortable and excited with the idea that she was back in the family’s good graces. She is now in the position where the press is writing articles about how she isn’t even invited to live in her daughter’s converted barn on private property. That’s a come down.
There are two words to describe Sarah Ferguson : grifter and horrible.
She is also greedy and lazy.
I mean. What did she spend the money *on*?…..??? The only way to blow through that much cash (millions, in fact, if you count all her endorsements, Weight Watchers, etc…) is on drugs. But she’s not a druggie. Really, she seems to be someone with quite standard vices of her own, so I don’t understand where the money went……?????
She loves Hermes bags.
Blackmail? I’ve long thought that she must have been paying someone hush money even way back then, and continued to do so up to recently – see the “long term investment” Mayfair(?) townhouse that was suddenly sold for less than its market value.
I read some profile (Vanity Fair?) back when the Epstein muck came to light. It talked about her spending and how terribly insecure she was and that she would buy extravagant gifts for people she barely knew, to the point where it embarrassed the recipients.
Must confess I’ve followed her story from the start and it just doesn’t seem clear if she was truly awful before she met Andrew (she was supported by rich older boyfriends) or if something in the royal family broke her. Cause she is not a good (or even functional) human being.
I think being a royal but without the money that Diana had access to warped her. She likely had the traits and her situation brought them out. She got used to what she was exposed to wanted more and then for it to continue even when they split.
That’s what I always end up thinking when I read stuff about Sarah, how does she ruin herself like every freaking day?
She’s just as dumb as a brick.
Vacations, first class travel & accommodations, luxury clothing/jewelry/handbags/shoes, debts–she’s always paying off debts & then running up more. Oh, and staff. Sarah does nothing for herself.
I agree all of those expenses plus staff. Paying someone a monthly salary is expensive and I agree that she’s never gone without staff. The amounts she got from JE are not huge, if we add them up plus her appearance fees and other grifts it’s a few milliona over 2 decades. It’s not that hard to imagine that she just blew it on staff and stupid shit.
Sarah never wanted to be independent from that family. I understand that it might have been hard, like the way the press is right now always trying to sabotage Harry and Meghan endeavors so I can’t even imagine in the 90s. But she could have kept her head down and worked for her independence. Now at her big age she’s still freeloading and don’t have much to her name.
Unrequited love is so tragic.
I think Sarah only saw Epstein as a walking dollar sign. It’s interesting that she knew how bad the Royal Family was but still wanted to stay connected to them. I look love to know how Beatrice and Eugenie really feel about the Royal Family.
The Yorks are a particular case that exposes the excesses and corruption of power within the circles of those identified as elites and royals. These stories and emails read like a Roman Empire drama. Has anyone seen Spartacus? 🤔
Vile, absolutely vile.
“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” – British historian Lord Acton (John Dalberg-Acton).
The British royal family Windsor brand is supposed to be the pinnacle of morality and good family values. That image has always been promoted by the propaganda sold by the British media to the world. The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional Royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. The public should stop believing the propaganda. They have been lying to the public the entire time.
Sarah and The Yorks have for decades used their titles for personal benefits and worked with the British tabloids for PR management including Will Lewis who Harry named in his court case against NGN,m. Will Lewis is on the board for several years now. I have no sympathy for her. She knew who and what she was involved with.
The victims are the women who were trafficked and are now seeking truth and accountability from those who were a part of the Epstein network. The Yorks can help the victims.
Just popped back here to say Will Lewis just fired a lot of journalists from the Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post. The levers of power are tilting in favor of the ‘animals’ in the swam. Independent journalism needs to take control of the reporting and documentation of facts for historical record keeping. The blogs, local newspapers, storytelling through music and art.
“it is clear that you’ve only been giving me money in order to get access to Andrew!“ wails person who asks people to pay her for access to Andrew…
I lold at that. Accurate.
LOL! This is perfection.
Get a job you lazy grifting cow – with apologies to cows
Yes, cows are lovely and don’t deserve that comparison. Sarah’s more of a tick. Buries her head in and sucks the blood until she inflates.
And if she was originally set up with Andrew by Diana, could she be considered Diana’s revenge on the RF?
Calling him like a brother in one breath and then saying marry me in the next. Lordy.
Right? What a bunch of creepy weirdos. I used to like Fergie back in the day. I am absolutely disgusted with her. And hearing she brought her daughters around Epstein knowing who he was. She pretty much dangled her kids in front of him endangering them. Just awful woman.
There was a time people felt sorry for her. I wonder if they feel foolish now.
There’s desperation …. And there’s whatever this is is, which is something else.
Ahh poor Fergie whining about being hung out to dry again lol. Here’s a thought you idiot stop grifting from traffickers and stop spending the money you get like water. Find a place to settle down that isn’t your ex-husband’s get a job and STFU. You deserve everything that is being thrown at you!!!
“Sarah Ferguson told Jeffrey Epstein that “no woman has ever left the Royal family with her head”, according to newly released files.” She’s not wrong but seems to not understand that she brought her entire, current and past, situation upon herself.
💯💯💯
The line about no woman leaving with her head is pretty chilling.
That line stood out to me because…..its pretty much true. Meghan is still alive but the Firm is doing its best to kill her image if nothing else.
Now I dont think the royal family refusing to bankroll her for decades after her divorce is anywhere near the same as what they did/are doing to meghan, let me be clear about that. but as a statement in itself, its spot on.
I mean hell even look at Kate, who is withering away before our eyes.
Meghan is too good for that family. Fergie did her own damage. She could have quietly left, scaled down, declared bankruptcy if necessary and moved on.
Reading SF email about women not leaving that family with their heads, tells me all I need to know about them (the royals). They were hoping for Meghan to do herself in, and because she didn’t, they are sending the entire British media, plus some in the American media, after her. I have always believed attacks on Meghan, although profitable for the British media and trolls on YouTube, were being initiated by the royal family. I still remember Anna Pesterneck confirming it in a podcast. Karma is a bi***. The E file will damage them significantly, I believe. The best part is, it’ll continue to drip slowly.
Of course, the attempt to get rid of Meghan was led by the royal family, which was even exceptionally united for this purpose. Kate drove every more resolute woman away from Harry, and as punishment, she received Meghan: an intelligent, successful millionaire, with her career, beauty, and charisma. Middleton took action from day one. William had a stroke when he saw his idol, whom he had longed for on screen, standing next to his younger brother. And the BRF had a problem not only with her skin color but also with her diligence and charisma, which, combined with Harry’s similar traits, made Diana’s “problem” even more potent. It was after their spectacular tour of Australia that the famous words were uttered in the palace: “Oh God, it’s starting again. It’s going to be the same as with Diana.” I will also remind you that both in Harry’s trials with the media and against Wootton, journalists and Wootton admitted that they received information and instructions from the palace
The trouble with Sarah Ferguson is that she just wouldn’t be satisfied to be a modern Anne of Cleves.
How far outside her means does Sarah live?
A lot of her problems are self-inflicted, regardless of how difficult it might be a part of the royal family.
When Fergie first landed in the US she appeared to be working very hard to pay off her debt so I kind of thought good for her. Didn’t realize what a grifter she is, and I don’t know what the word is for the way she operates in the world and her complete lack of integrity. It does start to make one wonder about the upbringing of Eugenie and Beatrice.
re: their upbringing, thank god for Nannies and boarding school
She doesn’t really get the ‘work’ part–she just wants to make lots & lots of deals, like JE did for her, and hasn’t really a clue how much work goes into the deal-making itself nor the actual delivery of product.
She got a bailout early from the Queen who paid her huge debts. More then once too, with one payment over gbp 500,000. Then got into trouble all over again.
Have you noticed that all three of those nasty women—Kate, Camila, and Sara—are as wrinkled as a turtle’s butt? Ferguson had terribly wrinkled, old skin even before she turned forty. Now she and Camila look like someone’s been he chewed and spat out. If Kate were to remove the Botox and Photoshop, she’d look almost exactly the same.
Each is a current or former smoker with a very pale complexion who shows up visibly tan after every ski trip and summer. They care more about showing off the calling card of their wealth and privilege and appearing tanned instead of taking care of their skin.
Her emails sound downright Victorian.
For someone writing she has “no words,” she used an awful lot of words.
And she may be right about no woman leaving the RF with her head, but she was her own executioner.
Yikes what a bloody mess. She’s right in what she said but I really want to know where on earth was Epstein getting all this money from to finance the entire rich orbit ?? Clear as day he was some sort of agent, someone was pumping him with cash to keep tabs on these leeches of people who have status but clearly don’t have two pennys to rub!