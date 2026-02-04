Sarah Ferguson to Epstein: ‘No woman has ever left the royal family with her head’

I’ve always sort of assumed that Sarah Ferguson was probably interested in Jeffrey Epstein in a deeper way. Not so much that she wanted to be his girlfriend or wife, but Fergie likely saw Epstein as one of the biggest potential marks for her particular grift. As much as Epstein sought these relationships with then-Prince Andrew and Sarah, it’s abundantly clear that both Andrew and Sarah pursued Epstein and wanted to squeeze whatever they could get from him. For Andrew, he wanted access to Epstein’s girls and women, and he wanted to be treated as cossetted princeling. For Fergie, she just wanted money, money and more money. Probably friendship as well, but she was trying to get as much as she could out of Epstein. Well, in the newly-released documents from the Epstein Files, we’re seeing even more correspondence between Sarah and Epstein. It’s definitely a view into their perverse friendship.

Sarah Ferguson told Jeffrey Epstein that “no woman has ever left the Royal family with her head”, according to newly released files. The former Duchess of York wrote to the late financier via email in July 2010, telling him that she was being “hung out to dry”. In May that year, she was caught in a tabloid sting appearing to agree cash for access to Prince Andrew. She had also undertaken a television interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she discussed her financial difficulties. In an exchange with Epstein in July, she appeared to ask him: “Have you died on me? Don’t.. Please you are my pillar.” Epstein replied the following day to say: “I thought you needed a place for the second week?” Ms Ferguson responded: “Dear Jeffrey, yes I did need a second place for a week? And I thank you so much, but just as I predicted many many months ago, the british press is ready to exterminate me, and it seems that Price WaterhouseCoopers and the palace system are not equipped to deal with all of this huge wave of negativity. Therefore I have to return to the uk, and be exterminated and face the thunderous music. I am now 1000 percent being hung out to dry, just as I predicted you will see, the Press will have me exiled. I am totally on my own now. This is beyond scandalous and nobody can do anything. I cannot believe what this is all coming to. I have to return to face my judge and jury and be hung yet again.” She added: “Just as I always said, no woman has ever left the royal family with her head, and the [sic] cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me. Totally to obliteration. I have no words.” At the time, PricewaterhouseCoopers had been engaged to audit her finances. Epstein is shown in the documents to have given Ms Ferguson significant financial help. He provided £15,000 to help pay off her debts, including those owed to a former member of her staff. She later described the decision to accept the arrangement as a “gigantic error”. Files also showed Ms Ferguson thanking Epstein profusely for his assistance in helping her with business contacts, and asking his advice. She called him a “legend” and the “brother I have always wished for”, telling him in 2010: “Just marry me.” The documents appear to show that she visited Epstein just five days after he was released from prison for sex offences, and took her adult daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with her.

[From The Telegraph]

Sarah loves nothing more than wallowing in self-pity and bemoaning the circumstances she created. “I am now 1000 percent being hung out to dry, just as I predicted you will see, the Press will have me exiled…” All because she sold access! But again, these are basically campaign donation emails – “please, can you chip in $20K or else I will be exiled!” As for “no woman leaves with her head” – I mean… yeah, no comment.

The Royalist had further excerpts from Fergie’s emails to Epstein, and I find it interesting that so few British outlets are covering these conversations and gossip. In September 2011, Sarah texted Epstein: “Don’t know if you are still on this BBM but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy. Sarah xx.” She heard from Andrew that Epstein had a son?? Wild. Around the same time, she accused Epstein of cutting off contact with her: “You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby. It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know.” She was really laying it on thick.

In other correspondence, it looks like Epstein was keeping tabs on Sarah’s finances as early as 2009. Andrew Lownie has always claimed that Epstein probably loaned Sarah hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years, if not more. It also looks like Epstein was keeping track of how many people Sarah owed, and just where all of the money was going.