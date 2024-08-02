Mail: Why does Duchess Meghan wear such long trousers from smaller labels?!

The British media is mad at the Duchess of Sussex. They’re always going to be mad. They’re always going to make up reasons why they’re mad at her, usually twisting themselves in knots and telling some really bizarre lies about her. Currently, they’re mad that Meghan was invited to a women’s summit in the Hamptons and she regularly socializes with wealthy, powerful people who want to help her in all of her endeavors. But instead of crying about “why does Meghan have such cool friends,” they’re pretending they’re mad about her pants. Literally, the Mail devoted an article to a stylist talking about Meghan’s pant-length and what wide-leg trousers say about Meghan and then there’s a bizarre turn about whether Meghan gets designer freebies.

Meghan Markle wears clothing from smaller brands that is ‘not possible to alter’ and is ‘too controversial’ for bigger fashion houses, experts have claimed. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, has often opted for floor-length garments over the past six years – most recently wearing a pair of £360 trousers to a business summit in the Hamptons over the weekend. For the occasion, the mother-of-two – who is preparing to launch her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard – paired the beige linen trousers with a matching single-breasted waistcoat, which is also by the Australian brand St Agni.

Speaking to FEMAIL, celebrity stylist Rochelle White claimed Meghan’s trousers were potentially a sample pair from St Agni and therefore not possible to alter to her 5ft 6in frame – either because they have to be returned or because they’ve been given to the stylist rather than directly to Meghan herself to keep.

The expert said: ‘I know that wide leg long trousers are in fashion and trend piece right now. They have been dominating instagram and runways, so I think she likes the style. They are great at cinching the waist but adding leg and depth to an outfit. They can also be flattering and comfortable and not so restrictive. But the Duchess could also be working with either a designer, fashion house, or stylist where it might not be possible to have alterations done so that they are more fitting to her leg length. So, as a result they are longer.’

What’s more, fashion expert Giorgina Ramazzotti has also claimed that while Meghan has worn Dior and Givenchy in the past, she could be seen as too ‘controversial’ a figure to get free samples from some major fashion houses. Giorgina said: ‘As a celebrity and actress before joining the royals, Meghan would have been very used to a world in which everything is given on loan for photoshoots, an appearance or borrowed from wardrobe as part of her character in Suits.’

‘Celebrities rarely have to part with cold hard cash in exchange for fashion items. Often items are given as gifts, given on loan for special events, or the star is given a heavy discount to shop the brand, and whilst Meghan wasn’t a well-known actress before meeting Prince Harry, she would still have been given freebies – albeit from smaller brands. When she joined the royals, she quickly found out that loans and gifts from designers were forbidden, and the star was no doubt given an allowance to dress – something I’m sure she was glad to throw out of the window when she left the royal fold. It can be noted that Meghan rarely wears big designer brands such as the French fashion houses Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent etc. These brands are very careful with their image and getting loans from them for lesser or controversial stars (as Meghan, in some circles, now is) is like getting blood from a stone.’

What’s more, the stylist argued that the Duchess favours floor-length trousers and skirts as she is trying to channel an ‘old money’ aesthetic. Giorgina explained: ‘Meghan tends to favour minimalist, understated luxury; simple separates, neutral colours, and classic tailoring – think Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy meets 21st century style – and her latest look from St. Agni encompasses all this to a tee.’