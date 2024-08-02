Pres. Biden & VP Harris greeted the newly-released American prisoners at Andrews

I was going to try to get through this story without crying but then I came across the photo of President Biden removing his American flag pin and attaching it to the lapel of newly-released Paul Whelan. Sob. Yesterday, the Biden administration announced that they had spent months working out a comprehensive “prisoner swap” with Russia. President Biden was personally overseeing details of the involved, multinational negotiation at the same time the American national media was convincing the public that he was senile and unable to function.
President Joe Biden’s mind was elsewhere as he watched the fireworks explode in the sky above the White House on July 4. Two epic sagas were unfolding behind the scenes. Both would come to help define his presidency. A U.S.-brokered international prisoner exchange was coming together, and his campaign was falling apart. Biden, his aides said, appeared that day to be focused on only one of those issues — bringing home three Americans detained in Russia: Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva.
Privately, Biden and his inner circle were on edge, uncertain exactly where the next few weeks would lead. They calculated that how they handled the month of July was crucial for him politically and personally. And the one thing that might have shown the American public the president was very much engaged in governing was something they couldn’t talk about.
“What people didn’t know was how much was going on behind the scenes on the foreign policy front,” a U.S. official said. “And it required the president’s attention at every turn. He was involved in every discussion.”
The deal to free Americans from Russian custody was underway well before Biden’s disastrous debate performance on June 27, and U.S. officials stressed that the president’s calculations on the swap were not affected by his considerations of whether to step down. But the two are connected. The timing of the two precarious negotiations means they are paired together in the memories of many on Biden’s team, perhaps with at least some sense of “we told you so.”
On July 21, one of the lowest days of Biden’s presidency, the knowledge he might finally fulfill a foreign policy promise that had long eluded him offered a lone — if oddly timed — bright spot.
“On that day, on the Sunday that he announced that he wasn’t going to run — in those same hours, he was dealing with this issue and making calls,” said U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake. “I thought that was quite extraordinary, something he’d been working on, obviously for a long time, having to close it out and get it done at the same time he was announcing — that had to be bittersweet for him.”
My opinion: this is absolutely a massive victory lap for President Biden and he earned it, 100%. Give him the credit, he deserves it. The fact that he ensured that Kamala Harris would get credit for it too is also a brilliant strategic move – VP Harris was on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base last night as well. Harris and Biden greeted the newly-released Americans on the tarmac, with the families of Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva. This was apparently two years of continuous negotiations, wheeling and dealing behind the scenes, with help from other governments. Biden not only got these Americans freed, he ensured the freedom of several Putin-critics and the return of other foreign nationals. Originally, the White House planned to negotiate Alexei Navalny’s freedom too. Navalny died in prison in Russia in February.
📺 President Biden removed his American flag lapel pin and personally placed it on former Marine Paul Whelan during their meeting on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. ♥ pic.twitter.com/z7M2528Iek
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 2, 2024
Q: Trump has repeatedly said he could have gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange. What do you say to that?
President Biden: Why didn't he do it when he was president? pic.twitter.com/FSJjnxMwc4
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 1, 2024
And for all the people whining that he didn’t enthuse them enough to show up to vote, he made it clear that Kamala Harris was involved in the prisoner exchange all the way. Every Democrat on the ticket in 2024 is running on Biden’s record and the only person to acknowledge that so far is Kamala Harris.
“Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the last three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have two terms in office. I am first hand witness that everyday, our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to the nation.” Kamala Harris addressing NCAA athletes at White House 7/22/24.
Trump turning it political, instead of celebrating and congratulating the president, is very typical. It’s things like that which makes me shake my head that more Americans don’t see what a petty, sick, and narcissistic little man Trump is–and will always be.
Its moments like this where you see what a great leader and politician he is – do you think he’ll carry on serving in some way or do u think he will retire after his term ends?
Welcome home to them all – may their healing begin.
President Biden is a class act and I have so much respect for him. He’s served the country for so long and I want him to spend this next phase of his life doing anything he wants and if that is to put his feet up or float around a pool in sunnies that works for me. But I’d also be thrilled if he took the Jimmy Carter route and kept up with the good works. Go Joe!
You know, I liked President Obama and of course (then) VP Biden’s refusal to put up with malarkey era but I just love President Biden. He’s done such good things, often so quietly. I mean I feel like just last week I was reading a scathing article on why we haven’t successfully negotiated for Evan and Paul yet and low and behold, he’s been working on it this whole time (though I had no doubt of that).
I am PUMPED for President Kamala but I’m going to miss Dark Brandon.
Yeah i will miss those Dark Brandon meme’s – this has also shut up all the MAGATs and Trump team who have been harping on about this for a long time. He must be FUMING that Biden pulled off what he didn’t or wouldn’t do. You know if this had happened a month ago I’ll bet he would have stayed on as candidate with the full support of the party as it shows he’s still got it and it would have been a zinger in the polls but thats just MHO.
He deserves to go hang out on the beach in Delaware with his family for the rest of his years, but I won’t be a bit surprised if he still does something, I too thought of Jimmy Carter as an example. Biden’s a life-long public servant, and I could see him offering to do whatever is needed.
I am so, so proud of this man. You can see it a bit in the photo, but if you watch the video, the way that Kamala is with Joe is heart-melting. It’s like her face radiates respect, love, but also a sense of protectiveness towards him.
Yes, he’s old. I do see that and I get it that he wasn’t able to “campaign” vigorously. But, he is truly, and literally showed it yesterday!, one of our greatest presidents and has done and is doing such a great job governing. Even though I get it, I don’t think I’ll ever forgive truly the *way* he was pushed to not run again, it was disrespectful and dishonest about his abilities. I’m all in for Kamala and so excited for her, but I’d be beyond thrilled for another 4 years of this name forgetting, sometimes rambling old man lol. Dems better bring the house down for him at the convention. I think we will and I think Kamala will be leading the cheers
Ita. I think President Biden can do one job spectacularly well. But two full time jobs were too much for him. And running for president is a full time job, make no mistake. I will be forever grateful for his service to this country and the world. Yes, the house better come down on the first night of the convention.
I’m right with you! I am not getting over how they treated him and I’m all behind Kamala.
MVP Harris was not just a tag-on. She was involved in the negotiations too. According to WaPo:
“The Biden Administration leaned on Kamala Harris at key moments to help secure the prisoner deal, including two high-level meetings in Germany with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golab, said a senior administration official”
Both of them showed what real leaders do.
Pres. Biden and VP Harris have been a tremendous team. I hope and wish and pray that Harris picks someone for Veep who will have her back as strongly as she has had Biden’s.
This is who President Biden is, he cares about people first. Not just of his party, or even of the U.S. but people all across the globe. That is what makes him an empathetic, compassionate and effective leader. A true servant-leader.
Absolutely, and you can tell by everything in his manner that he did this because it was the right thing to do and because he truly cared for the imprisoned, not for political points or transactional garbage. I love Joe so much.
And, although the VP was there, she stepped back and let him have the focus and make the statements, total respect.
I’m not crying, you’re crying. Just another example of how terribly Trump has torn the fabric of our nation, that a fine public servant like Biden is forced out because he’s not enough of a “professional wrestler” to body slam the scuzzy weirdos seeking to turn the USA into the USSA. I’m so glad Kamala could step into the void. Also, I’d like to say, once again, and with my whole chest, “FU, George Clooney.”
President Biden deserves great accolades for his work freeing these hostages. He is always doing something and working hard for the American people. I still hate what his own party has done to him but I’m happy he was willing to give up his campaign because of his love for his country. Country first is him in a nutshell!!
Well Donny Dimwit didn’t dominate the news cycle like he thought he would. Thank you President Biden for demonstrating true leadership and exemplifying what it means to be President.
Oh, but Donnie did try, not realizing Sen Chris Murphy would bring receipts:
“I gave the opposing country NOTHING”
Nov ’19: 3 Taliban prisoners released in a swap
Dec ’20: 2 Iranian prisoners released in a swap
July ’20: Another Iranian released in a swap
Oct ’20: 250 (!!) Houthi militants released in a swap for 2 Americans.
He’s a pathological liar.
https://x.com/ChrisMurphyCT/status/1819167308041826625
ETA: Kudos to Pres Biden & VP Harris for pulling off such an amazing feat w/ our foreign allies.
ETA2: I wonder how Netanyahu felt about those Iranian swaps trump arranged.
A true statesman would have congratulated the White House and would have expressed appreciation for what was accomplished and relief on behalf of the former prisoners and their families. Naturally this did not happen. I would assume even if such a course of action was suggested Donald couldn’t even have begun to talk normal.
Part of the Afghanistan war’s wind down also included him trading 5,000 Taliban prisoners for roughly a 1000 or so of ours. While holding people indefinitely is unethical, it certainly undermines his claim of being the great negotiator.
Honestly he probably has no idea those happened under his administration. I can’t imagine him actually dealing with an issue like that, negotiating, nothing. He was too busy yelling on twitter and selling us all out for cash.
This has been a great week for USA, between the Olympics and the hostage release. Kudos to the Biden-Harris negotiating team. I wonder what the terms of the exchange were.
I’ll never forgive the democratic leaders for forcing him out. I’ll also never forgive the MEDIA – particularly some of the more ‘left leaning’ talking heads (Maddow and others) – for the non-stop slaughtering of Biden and his health and his age day in and day out. Particularly when there was literally an assassination attempt on the leading GOP candidate who is only 3 years younger than Biden, is a convicted felon, is charged in at least 3 other cases, etc, etc, etc. But for whatever reason, Biden’s old and feeble.
This proves ALL his doubters wrong. Look at you, Joe. Atta boy.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ll vote for Kamala because I’m not an idiot, but I’ll always be mad about how that came about. But man, Biden has been completely gracious about it (at least publicly) and you know that’s got to be hard. I’d expect nothing less from him.
Also, Joe….pardon Hunter on your way out. Absolutely. 100%. Do it. You earned that one.
I truly don’t like how it was done, but it was the right thing for him to not run. I mean he wasn’t up for a campaign and people weren’t going to vote and we probably would have had a repeat of Trump which would have ended America. The way it was done was inexcusable, but compare how people are engaged and excited now to when it was Biden.
Biden was up for the job but not the campaign and that matters. Also Biden is on of the best presidents of all time nothing will change that and this choice puts him up there with the likes of George Washington of thinking of country first.
But he couldn’t do the campaign and win, they should have discussed it privately but and the loser people like George Clooney needed to never talk but him stepping aside was the right move. That doesn’t change him being a great president.
The only person who has the right to make the call for him not to run, after he won all those delegates, is him. Not you.
It was such a beautiful moment. I am so proud and happy for Biden as he leaves the presidency intent on still making a difference. He loves this country and has served it well. It was wonderful to see Biden and Harris together.
I, unlike others on here, am not mad about him being pushed out. I was mad right after the debate when pundits kept talking about it for days instead of about Trump’s lies, but more importantly, when elected Dems felt the need to publicly state it. I now believe I was wrong regarding the elected Dems who did what they felt was absolutely the right thing to do for the Democratic Party and their conscience.
What people keep forgetting is Biden was unwilling to entertain the thought that he needed to step down, and he needed to. His health is failing and we were witnessing it in real time. He was going to lose the election, which could affect those down-ballot tickets. Nobody wanted to humiliate Biden, but our political leaders had to do what was right for the party and for the election. They were seeing far more than we were especially from spring to summer when the deterioration was notable. People had been working behind the scenes discussing with him the need, and he was refusing to listen. It was approached with respect.
As stated above by someone, he could not run this country and also be out there running for re-election with the state of his health, which was important since his approval ratings had been so low for an extended period of time, and his pathway to election electorally became all but impossible. Many respected leaders had broached this subject with him with sensitivity. It wasn’t working. Time was running out. At some point, you do what is right for the country, not a man’s ego who refused to see the best thing was to step down and preserve his legacy. Biden did finally come to that conclusion but only when he couldn’t hide from the internal polling they kept showing him.
So I refuse to make Obama, Schumer, and Pelosi villains, nor those elected officials who spoke out. They all cared for and respected Biden, but his decline was evident and highly concerning. I know that no one at such a late date probably even had a clue if Harris or any other candidate could garner momentum and help us. Hindsight is easy now that we witnessed an outpouring of support for Harris. At the time, her approval ratings were as low as Biden’s. But my reaction to the news was overwhelming when Biden stepped down, but then in 24 hours it turned to elation when the public coalesced around VP Harris at lightning speed, signaling the party would not splinter. Another term with Trump was too great a risk. Harris became our moment. Dems were hungry for hope in this election as our chances were dwindling more and more every day. Apathy in the DP was worrisome. I don’t get it. To me, no matter what they felt about Biden, I cannot imagine staying home and not voting and Trump coming back into office. But it was happening within our party with voters of all ages, all races: apathy.
No one could have predicted the unprecedented rush of grassroots donations and excitement by literally the next day, Zoom fundraising. Seeing the energy of VP Harris flying all over to fight for this election as now the nominee not the VP stumping for Biden just took on a whole other energy. We didn’t know how starved we were for that. The books that will be written about this moment in history are coming.
Every day I become more hopeful the demagogue’s days are numbered, but it is going to be a hard fight regarding the electoral pathway. Yesterday was a good day for Biden/Harris and all of the officials in the administration who worked on this exchange, but, most importantly, a moment of glory that Presiden Biden deserves.
I view those elite Dems and their overlord benefactors as backstabbing hacks! They wanted to replace the entire ticket (!) for an open convention! The “plan” was half-arsed and could very well have ended in complete chaos and dejected Dem voters. It worked out in the end because rank and file followed Biden’s lead without hesitation when he chose Kamala (his rightful replacement) as his successor.
ITA. They had no plan other than more chaos. It’s down to Biden-Harris and luck that this debacle turned out well.
You have no proof that Obama wanted to replace Kamala from everything we have seen that isn’t true. And not for nothing the only thing we have seen publicly from Obama has been support of Biden we have speculation that he was trying to get him to step down, but his only public words have been of support and he can do this, and then support of Kamala.
Yes! Hope he can do more whatever that may be for us/the counrty while still in office. He will be missed.
Trump is probably pooping his diaper in anger because he is the only person capable of negociating with Putin (in his own mind of course).
The Big Orange Baby must have been having such a meltdown yesterday and is still raging today. It warms my soul when it happens.
Between that and the NABJ disaster, he’s truly having the terrible week that he deserves. We still have saturday and sunday so finger crossed that it gets worse.
This was a beautiful moment and I am so happy for the families, this is why it is important to have relationships and partnerships because we couldn’t’ have done this without other countries support and sacrifice and they did it because of their relationship with Joe.
Probably an important less for some people to learn.
You can tell that President Biden has been mentoring VP Harris. She looks at him with such admiration. He is a great man and leader. Books will be written about his leadership, although some can’t see it yet. I hope he gets to enjoy a long retirement, with lots of ice cream and sports cars.