Nicki Minaj held Donald Trump’s gnarled hand & called herself Trump’s #1 fan

When did you first know that Nicki Minaj was trash? Was it when she spread lies and anti-vaxx bullsh-t during the pandemic? Was it when she claimed that her cousin had a dangerous case of swoleballs? Was it when she married a convicted rapist who has to register his whereabouts through Megan’s Law? Was it when her ex credibly accused her of stabbing him? Was it when Cardi B read her for filth repeatedly, and called Nicki out for marrying someone who keeps her plied with drugs and lies? The point is, almost all of us have known what Nicki Minaj is for years now. Her fanbase has been falling away in a steady clip, so Nicki has leaned into the same thing many has-beens have done before: cozying up to Donald Trump and MAGAville. Nicki Minaj is truly the Scott Baio of rap. On Wednesday, Minaj appeared alongside Donald Trump at an event. She also praised him to journalists and called herself Trump’s #1 fan. Pitiful.
Nicki Minaj is calling herself President Trump’s biggest fan, saying her support for him won’t waiver despite the “hate” from critics.
“I will say that I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” the “Starships” rapper told the crowd Wednesday at a Treasury Department-hosted summit in Washington to launch “Trump Accounts” for newborn babies.
“And that’s not going to change,” the 43-year-old performer continued. “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more,” said Minaj, who was born Onika Maraj.
“We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him,” she said ahead of remarks by Trump at the event.
While in 2020 Minaj said she wouldn’t “jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon,” in recent years she’s become a vocal supporter of the president.
Last month, the entertainer made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s annual conference.
“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” Minaj said at the time.
Just FYI: Minaj is not an American citizen. She doesn’t vote in American elections and Trump is not her president, nor does she have any business describing him as “our president.” In fact, there are thousands of immigrants, residents and foreign nationals living in America right now who are being terrorized, threatened and harassed by Trump and his ugly goons. The fact that an immigrant like Minaj would let herself be used by this man and his people is sick Even more grotesque: he handed her a “Trump gold card” and she claimed that now she is well on her way to American citizenship. Trump brought her on stage too, and they held hands. One of the most bonkers things I’ve ever seen in my life. I hope all of this woman’s “fans” abandon her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
She loves predators. She has a type.
🎯🎯🎯
🥱 this is so Kanye West 2016. She’s just trying to be relevant.
Yup! Men like him can only exist because of enabling women like Nicki. I’m surprised she didn’t show up in a “Free Ghislaine” t-shirt cuz birds of a feather and all that.
Exactly! These guys would be nowhere without their pick mes to enable them and give them access to their kids knowing exactly who and what they are.
Yeah, it’s sad but it’s true. Men have help upholding rape culture and femicide culture. I knew Nicki was trash when she married a predator and defended him by pretending his victim was a lying White woman, only for her to be Black. Then I started hearing the older stories about some of her other behaviors as well.
My mom asked what her fans thought and I said “what fans!!” Most folx left her butt back during the pandemic and those that didn’t are ashamed and confused by her recent actions. I so want Cardi to read her for filth again but she won’t. Nicki is a joke. I know she gagged at his smell. Serves her right.
I mean, it’s all par for the course. His one and only driving force is ego. Well, and money. You’re an immigrant with a five-year-old? Get the F out. You’re an immigrant who strokes his ego and bribes him? Here’s a gold card. There are no principles involved whatsoever.
Just as I thought: TRASH.
Why is she dressed like a polar bear? The face she makes while standing really close to him is priceless. Looks like she got a good whiff of her stinky dictator that she is number 1 fan of or is that a number 2 fan lol.
Lol that face is hilarious. I hope it filled her lungs! The stench of him is obviously gonna stay on her forever.
I sometimes hesitate to comment on people’s looks but it’s amazing what being morally bankrupt actually does to a person’s looks. The Vanity Fair pictures captured this perfectly – the outward ugliness literally matching what’s inside. Google old pictures of Nicki before fillers and surgery, she was stunning. She literally looks 60 years old right now and she’s half that age. Meanwhile Cardi B looked amazing on the sidelines at the football game, the happiness radiating from within. Cardi B is getting better looking. Meanwhile this one…It’s like the Curious Case of Benjamin Button in reverse.
Sis is trying to get that pardon for her husband and brother
🥭 Voldemort cannot pardon state crimes.
More than likely she is trying to avoid getting deported.
Anyway, I baked a chili tater tot casserole this morning. I cannot wait to try it at lunch! What are you eating?
A discord so we can share our lunch plans and recipes when??
The weather here sounds perfect for chili tater tot casserole. I hope it is (or was) amazing!
Garlic shrimp plate from the food truck down the street. 🍛
🎯
Sorry for my ignorance,How is she not an American citizen all this time? If she wasnt born there surely she was a child,cause she talks about growing up in New York.How long does it take especially with someone who has money dont they expedite it for the rich? And her husband is American surely she can be by now? There is dual citenship either way!?
Nicki Minaj is an undocumented immigrant because her parents brought her to the United States as a child and she never got her citizenship. (Same as what happened with Teresa’s husband on Real Housewives of NJ). She is doing all this twerking and jerking for Trump so ICE won’t snatch her up and deport her. Trump is offering immigrants US citizenship if they can pay him $5 million dollars so that might be what she’s doing now to gain US citizenship.
Just because Nicki’s husband and child are American doesn’t mean she can gain citizenship. ICE doesn’t care if your spouse and children are American (see: Kilmar Abrego Garcia). If you are here illegally, you gotta go.
If you see rappers championing Trump, just know they either are needing a check or they have charges pending they want Trump to take care of.
For over two decades it has been effectively impossible for undocumented immigrants who did not have a lawful entry to the U.S. to legalize their status to lawful permanent residence (green card) in the U.S. There are some pathways available to relatives of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, but they involve leaving the U.S. with no guarantee of being allowed back in.
@BEARCATLAWYER thanks for the education,I am still confused by a few things,you say ‘undocumented’ but what does that mean she is Nicki Minaj,how did she not take care of this. How does she get things like social security, accounts,buy houses..how do undocumented live? I used to think that means in hiding but she is world famous how does that work?
MAGA loves SA’rs and are burning the world down to protect them. I”m sure her husband and brother will get their pardons.
@neeve
Given her age, it is entirely possible that she was able to get a Social Security number despite having no legal status in the US. An SSN is not a national ID; it is merely a number assigned for certain government functions, including taxation. In the old days, many noncitizens were assigned SSNs that stated on the card that valid work authorization was also required. These SSNs are widely accepted for things like bank and investment accounts, education, building credit, etc.
I do not know the specifics of how Nicki became undocumented. She may have entered the U.S. legally on a visa that later expired (which is how the majority of undocumented people in the U.S. came here). She may have been smuggled in over the border. She may have used false documents to enter or used someone else’s valid passport and visa to enter. There are lots of ways this could have happened.
Being undocumented does not prevent someone from working, banking, or even buying a house or car with financing. Undocumented immigrants who buy houses typically pay higher interest rates and have a higher down payment requirement, but it is doable. Employers who hire undocumented immigrants have a variety of ways to conceal it, either by paying them under the table or by falsifying work authorization for them. Several years ago I heard about multiple Social Security Administration investigations of US citizens who had effectively sold their SSNs and helped undocumented workers get fake driver licenses under their names. The SSA got suspicious when these people were racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages in dozens of jobs across multiple states in a single year. So again, it is not impossible.
For someone like Nicki Minaj, it is arguably easier since she would be a self-employed musician and not a salaried employee of a record label. The companies who work with her production company (which was likely incorporated by a lawyer who is a U.S. citizen) don’t care about her immigration status. It is completely legal for noncitizens to own companies in the US; they just cannot legally work for them without CIS permission.
As to why she has been so public about her lack of status, she may have benefited from DACA back in the day. She may not have had any real fears until recently. It is hard to say what her thought process is, but arguably she thinks this is the only way to save her skin now.
Just wow! Thank you very much for taking the time to explain all that,I truly thought as long as your undocumented you are constantly hiding,living in anxiety and fear. I didnt know all these services were accessible. Thanks!
Long before her political turn, I heard of Nicki being abusive to staff, and throwing glass objects at their heads. She’s been a terrible person for a long time.
If these stories are true and Nicki is still undocumented, this explains why she is cosying up to MAGA. ICE does not need a criminal conviction to deport someone for committing a criminal offense. If enough witnesses came forward and testified to her assaulting them, that would be sufficient grounds for deporting her and even permanently barring her from a green card or US citizenship. All ICE would have to prove would be that Nicki’s conduct met the essential elements of a criminal offense in the state(s) where these incidents happened and that such offense renders her deportable from the U.S. Assault is a crime of violence that would make her deportable. Throwing glass objects at people would be – at a minimum – assault and possibly even aggravated assault, depending on the state.
What a craven, self-serving, despicable person!
So she fits right in with that bunch of horrible people.
The quick pro quo is on display. But what is she wearing? She looks like a Furry.
She’s useful to him and he’s useful to her.
Is it just me or does it look like he is clutching her hand really hard? Like he’s hanging on for dear life.
He’s such a racist he probably wiped his hand on the leg of his pants after letting go of her hand and not bothering to make sure that she doesn’t see it.
I wouldn’t hold that hand if I was sinking on the Titanic.
Side note: I’m a nails aficionado and I’ll just note that those are some really basic, cheapo press-ons Ms. Minaj is wearing.
I noticed it too! I’m really not a fan of talon nails and that whole trend needs to go away already. Hers look especially cheap and tacky.
Wait a minute, ‘trumpaccounts.gov’? TRUMPACCOUNTS.GOV ???!!?!?!?! Has he created an official government account for his personal banking? Is this yet one more way his is scamming the American people?
OK, looked it up. 🤦♀️ This guy. These people. 😪
So many scams, so much money. He’s stealing so much from us. And there are so many scandals that none of them seem to stick! It’s appalling.
She’s not even a citizen?!! Ffs what is wrong with people like her.
“Scott Baio of rap” is a perfect stiletto. Well done.
I knew she was trash when she was rude to Mariah Carey on American Idol. This behavior tracks and I am smug that it took everyone else this long to catch up.