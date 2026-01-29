Nicki Minaj held Donald Trump’s gnarled hand & called herself Trump’s #1 fan

When did you first know that Nicki Minaj was trash? Was it when she spread lies and anti-vaxx bullsh-t during the pandemic? Was it when she claimed that her cousin had a dangerous case of swoleballs? Was it when she married a convicted rapist who has to register his whereabouts through Megan’s Law? Was it when her ex credibly accused her of stabbing him? Was it when Cardi B read her for filth repeatedly, and called Nicki out for marrying someone who keeps her plied with drugs and lies? The point is, almost all of us have known what Nicki Minaj is for years now. Her fanbase has been falling away in a steady clip, so Nicki has leaned into the same thing many has-beens have done before: cozying up to Donald Trump and MAGAville. Nicki Minaj is truly the Scott Baio of rap. On Wednesday, Minaj appeared alongside Donald Trump at an event. She also praised him to journalists and called herself Trump’s #1 fan. Pitiful.

Nicki Minaj is calling herself President Trump’s biggest fan, saying her support for him won’t waiver despite the “hate” from critics. “I will say that I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” the “Starships” rapper told the crowd Wednesday at a Treasury Department-hosted summit in Washington to launch “Trump Accounts” for newborn babies. “And that’s not going to change,” the 43-year-old performer continued. “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more,” said Minaj, who was born Onika Maraj. “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him,” she said ahead of remarks by Trump at the event. While in 2020 Minaj said she wouldn’t “jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon,” in recent years she’s become a vocal supporter of the president. Last month, the entertainer made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s annual conference. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” Minaj said at the time.

[From The Hill]

Just FYI: Minaj is not an American citizen. She doesn’t vote in American elections and Trump is not her president, nor does she have any business describing him as “our president.” In fact, there are thousands of immigrants, residents and foreign nationals living in America right now who are being terrorized, threatened and harassed by Trump and his ugly goons. The fact that an immigrant like Minaj would let herself be used by this man and his people is sick Even more grotesque: he handed her a “Trump gold card” and she claimed that now she is well on her way to American citizenship. Trump brought her on stage too, and they held hands. One of the most bonkers things I’ve ever seen in my life. I hope all of this woman’s “fans” abandon her.

