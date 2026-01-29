Ben Mulroney: Jessica Mulroney & Duchess Meghan ‘are on positive terms’

Jessica Mulroney met then-Meghan Markle soon after Meghan moved to Toronto to work on Suits. They became fast friends and then BFFs. At the time, Jessica was much more powerful than Meghan, especially given that Jessica was married to Ben Mulroney, part of a powerful Canadian political family. That power dynamic shifted when Meghan started dating Prince Harry a decade ago. Jessica was a loyal friend to Meghan, but then it all went to sh-t in 2020, when Jessica behaved extremely inappropriately to a Black influencer named Sasha Exeter. Since then, there’s been gossip that Meghan dumped Jessica as a friend, or that Jessica was mad that Meghan didn’t publicly defend her and on and on. To this day, the British tabloids run stories about the state of Jessica and Meghan’s relationship. Just last year, the Mail tries to say that Jessica was planning to write a tell-all memoir and that Meghan should be scared. Jessica repeatedly denied that, on the record.
What also happened last year: Jessica and Ben Mulroney’s marriage fell apart. The gossip came out last summer, but Canadian gossips sort of knew that they were headed for divorce for a lot longer. It was sad, but Ben and Jessica sort of kept a respectful silence around the split/divorce. Well, Ben has a podcast, and on that pod, he ended up saying something about Jessica and Meghan’s friendship.
Ben Mulroney gave a rare update on the status of the friendship between Meghan Markle and his estranged wife, Jessica Mulroney.
Canadian radio and TV host Ben, 49, reflected while appearing on the Jan. 28 episode of the Can’t Be Censored podcast, after cohost Travis Dhanraj asked about the relationship between Jessica and the Duchess of Sussex after their reported falling out a few years ago.
“There’s so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff. Do you want to say anything about where things are?” Dhanraj asked after a short chat about Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.
“It’s Jess’ story to tell. I wouldn’t speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it, but from what I understand, they are on positive terms,” said Ben.
[From People]
Yeah, I sort of believe that. Especially at this point – Meghan and Jessica have actually taken pains to never complain about each other or make pointed jabs or whatever. What I believe is that Meghan probably got some distance from Jessica during the whole 2020 mess, but that they stayed in general contact and they still have a quiet friendship, with neither woman putting anything on social media. The British tabloids *wanted* some kind of permanent split, because they wanted to pit Jessica and Meghan against each other. They also wanted Jessica to “spill all.” In this case, “all” would be stuff like “Meghan was really excited when she and Harry started dating” and “she knew Harry was the one so quickly!” Oooh, scandale!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Listen, I think Jessica can be messy at times and I will side eye the thing with Sasha Exeter forever but Jessica is old Canadian money, married into a Canadian political dynasty. She was never ever going to talk publicly about this relationship. They were friends for a very long time and Meghan seems incredibly loyal unless given reason not to be.
As to Ben Mulrooney he has been veering more right than even his family lately and flirting with some of our Maga Maple lite out here. I doubt that was the driver of the split but it no doubt it is a bonus.
Jessica wasn’t silent about her friendship with Meghan in the years it was helpful for her career. Everyone in the Toronto entertainment business was well aware of her connection and she made it a point for it to be known.
She hired navigator, a crisis management firm, early on the Exeter fallout and they likely told her to stay quiet about Meghan on top of all the other stuff they did to try and contain it.
Um, sure she talked about it but I don’t recall her giving details about things Meghan told her or Meghan’s personality.
I don’t doubt she used Meghan’s name like she used her husband’s to open doors but i can’t remember her talking loudly in the press in terms of “Megan told me this about Harry”
But of course she hired a PR criris firm and it was smart to follow their advice.
1st the Kardashian pics clarification and now the Jessica/Meg friendship one. I know the BM are not too happy to see all their lies and attacks imploding one by one. Back to the drawing board for a new negative narrative against the S(uccess)x.😂🤣
Jessica was used by the British press to attack Meghan and vice versa. I suspect that they have decided to keep their friendship private.
Whatever their reason, it was a wise choice. The rags like nothing better than the feuding women stories, so kudos to them for avoiding it. Meg is smart and knows what’s up. IDK about Jess but she handled this one thing well.
I suspect that in other places some will be mad at her or act as if a woman of color not giving up on a person who did something problematic is some kind of gotcha.
Coming here also to say that Ben Mulroney is leaning maple MAGA & so is a vile excuse for a human
Yeah Ben has flipped to being maple maga for more attention here in Canada. He was never openly political other than supporting his sister in politics but now he’s doing the radio talk show right wing stuff.
And he wouldn’t really know much of anything at this point since the divorce.
There probably wasn’t an email explicitly saying anything.
Ben is a nepo-baby with no credentials or status except his family’s conservative credentials.
He is serving up Maple Maga and his father would probably be horrified. Brian Mulroney was a progressive Conservative not a Reformer/Maga wannabe. There is a big difference
I think I read somewhere that Ben and Jessica’s house was a bit of a “refuge” for Harry and Meghan when she still lived in Canada. I’m a little surprised by Ben’s hard turn to the right and his support of the the ineffectual twit that is the current Conservative Party which has long been taken over by the Reform wing.
Canadian gossips sort of knew that they were headed for divorce for a lot longer
————————————————————————————————————————-
I’m in Canada and this is news to me. What Canadian gossips? Lainey is the main one and until recently, I followed her blog regularly and she made no predictions about these two. What am I missing?