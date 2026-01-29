Ben Mulroney: Jessica Mulroney & Duchess Meghan ‘are on positive terms’

Jessica Mulroney met then-Meghan Markle soon after Meghan moved to Toronto to work on Suits. They became fast friends and then BFFs. At the time, Jessica was much more powerful than Meghan, especially given that Jessica was married to Ben Mulroney, part of a powerful Canadian political family. That power dynamic shifted when Meghan started dating Prince Harry a decade ago. Jessica was a loyal friend to Meghan, but then it all went to sh-t in 2020, when Jessica behaved extremely inappropriately to a Black influencer named Sasha Exeter. Since then, there’s been gossip that Meghan dumped Jessica as a friend, or that Jessica was mad that Meghan didn’t publicly defend her and on and on. To this day, the British tabloids run stories about the state of Jessica and Meghan’s relationship. Just last year, the Mail tries to say that Jessica was planning to write a tell-all memoir and that Meghan should be scared. Jessica repeatedly denied that, on the record.

What also happened last year: Jessica and Ben Mulroney’s marriage fell apart. The gossip came out last summer, but Canadian gossips sort of knew that they were headed for divorce for a lot longer. It was sad, but Ben and Jessica sort of kept a respectful silence around the split/divorce. Well, Ben has a podcast, and on that pod, he ended up saying something about Jessica and Meghan’s friendship.

Ben Mulroney gave a rare update on the status of the friendship between Meghan Markle and his estranged wife, Jessica Mulroney. Canadian radio and TV host Ben, 49, reflected while appearing on the Jan. 28 episode of the Can’t Be Censored podcast, after cohost Travis Dhanraj asked about the relationship between Jessica and the Duchess of Sussex after their reported falling out a few years ago. “There’s so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff. Do you want to say anything about where things are?” Dhanraj asked after a short chat about Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. “It’s Jess’ story to tell. I wouldn’t speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it, but from what I understand, they are on positive terms,” said Ben.

[From People]

Yeah, I sort of believe that. Especially at this point – Meghan and Jessica have actually taken pains to never complain about each other or make pointed jabs or whatever. What I believe is that Meghan probably got some distance from Jessica during the whole 2020 mess, but that they stayed in general contact and they still have a quiet friendship, with neither woman putting anything on social media. The British tabloids *wanted* some kind of permanent split, because they wanted to pit Jessica and Meghan against each other. They also wanted Jessica to “spill all.” In this case, “all” would be stuff like “Meghan was really excited when she and Harry started dating” and “she knew Harry was the one so quickly!” Oooh, scandale!

Embed from Getty Images