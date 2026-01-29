Eden: Prince William was right to say nothing as Donald Trump insulted British soldiers

Last week, Donald Trump made a horse’s ass out of himself at Davos. European leaders freaked out, and they were very public in their criticism towards Trump, his enablers and the current state of the US. Trump said and did so many stupid things, but one of the most offensive moments was when he waddled over for a Fox News interview and mocked NATO’s involvement in the 20-year war in Afghanistan. Our NATO allies spilled blood and treasure in Afghanistan, and they stood shoulder-to-shoulder with American troops on the frontline. In particular, the UK lost more than 450 soldiers in Afghanistan.
In the wake of Trump’s comments, there was immediate outrage in the UK from people of all political persuasions. Within 24 hours, Prince Harry issued a statement, discussing his tours in Afghanistan and Britain’s losses in the war. What happened next was fascinating – all of the Sussexes’ biggest British critics shut up for a second and they were like “wait, Harry’s right.” They bandwagoned onto Harry’s statement and there were even calls to cancel King Charles’s state visit to the US. THAT more than Harry’s statement is why Charles apparently sent a message to the White House and encouraged Trump to backtrack, which he did last weekend. Interestingly, the palace seemingly briefed the press that Charles used back channels to send a message to Trump. Well, now Richard Eden is on the case! His column is about how Charles was wrong to use back channels and then leak it to the press, unlike brave, stoic, silent Prince William.
There was widespread disgust in this country after Donald Trump’s slur against British troops. Speaking at last week’s World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, the US President claimed that America’s Nato allies failed to pull their weight during the 20-year Afghanistan war. He declared: ‘We’ve never needed them. We’ve never really asked anything of them. You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.’
A total of 457 British service personnel died in the war with hundreds more left injured, many of them permanently. Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan, was quick to point this out.
President Trump eventually backpedalled, hailing British service personnel online as ‘among the greatest of all warriors’. He praised Britain for fighting in the war with ‘tremendous heart and soul’, adding: ‘We love you all and always will.’
His climbdown is said to have come after King Charles’s unease at his slur was relayed to the White House. A British official told The Sun: ‘You would always expect our Commander-in-Chief to defend the Armed Forces’ proud record of service and sacrifice.’ A ‘well-placed source’ added: ‘It was made very clear that the King’s concern over the hurt had been caused by the comments, whether inadvertent or not.’
Trump is an outspoken admirer of the Royal Family who praised our Monarch as ‘a great gentleman and a great King’ during his historic second State visit last September. The King and Queen are expected to visit the President in America in April as part of the 250th anniversary of US Independence. When the King let his unease about the President’s comments be known to the White House privately, he was reflecting what the vast majority of British people will have thought. However, it’s questionable whether it was a wise move. The fact that his concerns were later made public via a newspaper is even more troubling.
Members of the Royal Family must avoid becoming embroiled in politics and this was, let’s be clear, a deeply political intervention. During Queen Elizabeth’s long reign, her views were kept to herself for the long-term benefit of the monarchy, which could stay above politics.
The fact that the King’s comments followed Harry’s public intervention is another cause for concern. It seemed as though he was backing his California-based son – who has crossed swords with Trump before, just as Harry’s wife, Meghan, has done. Giving the appearance of working in tandem with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – after all they have done to damage the monarchy – is not a good look for the King.
Prince William will, no doubt, have been just as appalled by the President’s comments as his brother and father. Yet, wisely, he chose to remain silent. He knows that the Royal Family wields influence, in part, because it avoids getting involved in political disputes. This is not the first time that William has reminded me more of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, than of his father. And that gives me hope for the future of the monarchy.
As I said, I believe Charles’s semi-public intervention (using back channels and then leaking it) was more about the upcoming state visit than Charles backing up Prince Harry. There really was a growing conversation of “the state visit should be canceled if Trump doesn’t backtrack.” If you can cite Harry and his statement for anything, it was increasing the pressure around the prime minister and the king to say something and defend the British Armed Forces. Charles and Prince William were being dragged on social media for staying silent as Trump mocked British servicemen and women, and that was a factor too. Unlike Eden, I actually think Charles showed some deft political maneuvering in this situation. I’d much rather see that kind of thing as opposed to Prince William sitting around like a bump on a log while the sacrifices of the British military are being smeared.
Eden did not notice how Scooter basked in Trump’s flattery. No surprises.
Eden is a pathetic, malevolent, fool. Charles is Commander-in-Chief of our UK Armed Forces – standing up for them and veterans is not being ‘political’, as there’s broad consensus across the board (here, in the US and elsewhere) that what Trump said was appalling and untrue. And Harry’s a combat veteran, of course.
“Members of the Royal Family must avoid becoming embroiled in politics”
I wonder if he’s ever heard of the infamous Black Spider memos — CRex trying to interfere with lawmaking.
Or the many, many times when people on behalf of HMTQ interfered in lawmaking and got exemptions for the BRF that concerned such inconsequential things as minimum wage and *environmental* standards.
The BRF may be many things, pedo-adjacent, none too bright — but apolitical they’re most definitely not.
So now people are supposed to praise the imbecile future king for saying nothing isn’t that something. Get used to it because the future imbecile king will do nothing and will just be there to collect taxpayer money and go on vacation and drink in pubs. This is where they are they excuse and praise him for doing absolutely nothing!! What a joke!!
I think the King and Harry were both right, the King as head of the armed forces in Britain and to whom the soldiers swear allegiance to, and Harry as a serving soldier who risked his life in Afghanistan. I also think that William was right, he is the heir, and when his father speaks out that should be enough, and of course he has never served on the front line or faced enemy fire, so is not really in a position to do so until he becomes head of the armed forces.
But Willnot is in position to cosplay as a soldier?
Exactly!!! He can cosplay but can’t say a thing?
To be fair, their whole existence is a cosplay!
I don’t believe Charles said anything to Trump. The Palace saw the comments online about the King’s silence and the reports about Harry’s statement and then briefed the Sun about his supposed “concerns”. As for Richard Eden, he’s sending a message to William that he’s expected to remain quiet on important issues. If this issue didn’t involve the British military the press would have attacked Harry for interfering in politics.
💯 I absolutely agree and do not believe that Charles conveyed any message to the White House. This story about Charles came out only well after Trump backtracked on what he said and Charles was getting criticized for not saying anything..
This story was only cooked up by Charles’ staff or the Rota to try to show that Charles stands up for veterans.
Yeah right, the same Charles who hasn’t even acknowledged the last few Invictus Games and it’s participants.
we know they can make their views known without making a statement. Visit a bunch of bases, showcase forces in training, showcase the latest and greatest equipment. They do that throughout the year so do it now and let the press connect the dots.
Eden is an imbecile. Charles is the head of the British armed forces. Of course he should have made his displeasure known.
And Harry, as the founder of the Invictus Games and a former combat veteran, was also right to speak out publicly.
William didn’t speak out because it’s likely he didn’t care.
On a somewhat related matter, the U.S. Embassy in Denmark on Tuesday removed Danish flags honoring each of the Danish soldiers killed in Afghanistan from outside the building … because the Trump administration is filled with petty monsters.
Absolutely. Some things are bigger than politics. British soldiers fight for King and country. They wear his insignia. If he cannot speak up for them now then what is the point of his existence. William should also do something. There is a town called Royal Wootton Bassett where soldiers were repatriated. The local veterans used to stand by the roadside to show their respects when the bodies came past Far be it for me to give them ideas but if their staff weren’t so inept they would send William down to the town. He doesn’t have to speak just take a break from the pub and show up. People would get the message
After the US Embassy removed the flags dedicated to the fallen Danish soldiers, people started showing up and putting up new flags. They haven’t been removed because the US Ambassador got a mighty dragging.
There was a time when English kings would ride out to battle to defend the honour (and territory) of their country.
Now, it’s Diary of a Wimpy King every day.
Dressing up to look as though you’re doing something…
Orange one also insulted Canadian soldiers who served in Afghanistan so William being silent just shows he’s a coward.
Harry has combat experience and he understands the real risks those soldiers took in being there. William got the protected version and has no idea. This is a guy who would have gotten kicked out had his father the future king not covered for him. The helicopter incident would have gotten anyone else booted and there were strong rumours that William wasn’t showing up to RAF activities as he should.
When you lack valor and honor as William appears too, what Trump said does not directly impact him, therefore, he dismissed it.
It’s not political for the Commander-in-Chief to defend the forces that have pledged themselves to him. It’s not political for the Sovereign Head of State to support his people in the face of insults. What is political is for the king to interfere in government matters in order to benefit himself.
This is what I planned to comment. A foreign head of state, not to mention horse’s ass, insulted the British military and the sacrifices of hundreds of Britons. Seems to me, the commander in chief of the British military speaking up is a very low bar to clear and not at all political.
“It was made very clear that the King’s concern over the hurt had been caused by the comments, whether inadvertent or not.”
Was that Eden kissing up to Trump? That line was bizarre to me.
The list of things William wants credit for just keeps getting longer and more ridiculous. He wants credit for working when his “job” consists of watching soccer or rugby games, supporting pubs by drinking in them, attending movie premiers and every other week posing for 15mins next to people doing things.
Trump smeared British soldier and UK support as a USA ally during previous wars. Harry as a veteran in those wars released a statement addressing it. Charles as King used back channels to address it and then leaked it so it was clear he as the monarch pushed back. Willy was a soldier and is currently a royal patron of various military branches. Despite that he did nothing publicly or privately and is now trying to make that seem noble because his silence looks bad.
Utterly ridiculous.
Funny I just saw a meme on IG that fits this guy perfectly. There’s a photo of a little monkey holding a cup of coffee with this printed over the photo:
“Today I am doing NOTHING because I started it yesterday and I’m not finished.
And I’m certainly not a QUITTER!”
Complete bullcrap from beginning to end. He didn’t know what to say and now they’re defending his weak, lame arse. William looks like hell because he didn’t say anything and they all know it.
And what was this cowardly masquerader supposed to say? Firstly, like any coward, he’s impressed by dictatorship and violence, which is why he’s sucking up to Trump and would happily parade down red carpets laid out for him in the Kremlin.
Secondly, this lazy coward has no clue about the military (much less war) or what’s going on in the world. He only moves his lazy ass when Harry shows up, and – as he himself says – “he doesn’t read, he only watches superhero shows on TV” – and spends the rest of his time in pubs.
Harry led. Starmer followed. “Concerned” is a bended knee.
Harry was the first prominent figure to react to Trump’s words, doing so almost immediately. Only after his statement did critical voices from politicians and leaders of state, including Starmer, begin to pour in.
Wills reminds him of his granny? That’s insulting! Lisbeth might have had her flaws but she was neither ignorant nor lazy. Yeah, she wouldn’t have called her orange colleague. But probably visited a regiment the very next day – in NATO-blue from hat to toe! Not showing up was no option in her book.
William probably didn’t even know, it’s not like they were television the Davos speeches at the pub he was at all day.
Trump’s thoughtless comment wasn’t political. It was simply old-fashioned stupidity framing cruelty.
Who else but the King or RF veterans have the duty to defend the honor of their troops?
The King forced Trump to backtrack, not quite an apology, and correct the record.
Prince Harry’s remarks made me proud.
William’s silence remains shocking.
Of course Willy didn’t say anything. Scooter king the illiterate, can’t read and he also can’t understand basic English. We shouldn’t expect miracles from an illiterate, lazy , rageful dumb sack of you know what.
I’ll give William the benefit of the devil’s advocate stance… it’s clear that he was deeply affected not just by his mother’s public and violent death, but also, by the years of back-and-forth between his parents in which she used him essentially as a shoulder to cry on, and a proxy for her petition that Charles, like Edward VIII, should have abdicated if he took his marriage vows in bad faith. That’s what she said in her interview with Bashir. It’s one thing to be the head of the church and admit that you’re imperfect & flawed. It’s another thing entirely to lie to the nation. She was urging the Queen to skip Charles and offered to serve as William’s regent. Being used in this way as a kid — being made to assume a position he was not ready for, because his parents were at war — would have affected anyone. All of this was unfinished business when her death became an all-consuming, hyper emotional global drama. There’s no way William would have come through that without being profoundly affected. Many children who go through family breakdowns, bereavement, trauma, and radical overhaul learn to cope by taking a private escapist route. Or picking up bad habits. Or both. It’s the Hakuna Matata phase, when you just decide the world has asked too much of you. And you find some other way to cope. But this is a detour, not a destination. Everyone thought William had settled down and gotten serious when he (finally) got married to his college sweetheart. They might have been workshy, but in mitigation, they had three kids in five years. I can believe they spent half a decade seriously sleep deprived and trying to carve out some privacy. Whatever happened in 2018 / 2019 — between Harry telling him to get stuffed, then going no contact, then being outed as yet another unfaithful Windsor husband, it was just too much. Granted, he’s a total d*ck, but it’s hard not to feel a little sorry for him. He looks like damaged goods, in every sense.
The alleged overburdenimg of William by Diana came from Charles sympathizers. First of all scooter was away at school and Diana was. Did not sit home crying to scooter. The Crown last season left out how Diana worked and was taking on causes
She wanted scooter and harry to do charity work. Diana had adult wimen friends she confided in like rida monckton.She never urged the queen to bypass Charles. She said the top job would put limitation on him
Charles seriously spoke out in issues and has king would have more constraints in speaking out. Diana never said she wanted to be regent. She had hopes scooter would be a good king when the time came. Diana did not say this in the Bashir interview. Charles should have seen to it that scooter got counseling. Harry did. Diana was not a monster mom who wanted to topple the monarchy. If she had been around may be she could have told William to back off from the way he treated harry and meghan
And scooter knew that Charles was openly urging his mother to step down and his mother was still relatively young . Charles did not exactly set an example Diana did not go to the queen with her very alleged plan to skip over Charles and put scooter on the throne. Diana had a a work ethic and close adult women friends she trusted and confided in. Scooter was away at school do Diana did not sit home overburdenimg in William. And re the keens Lots of people work and have kids. They were not working much before the children came along. Harry did go for counseling and he grew up with the same parents. Scooter may feel he doesn’t need it and is perfect so he does not need it.