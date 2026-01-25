Prince Harry clapped back after Donald Trump insulted NATO allies’ sacrifices

Last week, Donald Trump waddled into Davos and made a horse’s ass out of himself in about a million different ways. He has completely ruined all of America’s strategic partnerships and relationships within Europe, especially within NATO. Well, on Thursday, Trump farted and sh-t his way through a Fox News exclusive interview. That was when he decided to trash America’s NATO allies, the same allies who spilled blood alongside Americans in Afghanistan following the September 11th terrorist attacks. This is what Trump said to Fox News, regarding our NATO allies:
“I’ve always said, ‘Will they be there, if we ever needed them?’ And that’s really the ultimate test. And I’m not sure of that. I know that we would have been there, or we would be there, but will they be there? We’ve never needed them. We have never really asked anything of them. You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did – they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”
[From CNN]
After 9/11, NATO invoked Article 5, meaning NATO countries immediately sent troops to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Americans. Britain lost 457 soldiers in two decades just in Afghanistan. Denmark lost 44 soldiers in Afghanistan. Other NATO countries lost men and women in Afghanistan as well. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Trump’s comments were “insulting and frankly appalling.” But one of the first people to clap back on Trump was not a world leader or diplomat. It was Prince Harry. Harry served two tours in Afghanistan, and his experiences in a theater of war directly led to Harry founding the Invictus Games. This is what Harry had to say:
“In 2001, Nato invoked Article 5 for the first – and only – time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call.”
I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.”
Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”
[From The Independent]
I’m sure Trump’s comments would have been headline news regardless, but Harry issued his statement mid-day on Friday and after that, it became a much, much bigger story. Trump regularly insults American servicemen and veterans – he thinks people are “losers” for devoting themselves to military service or public service – but he’s really bending over backwards to denigrate our closest allies, the men and women who have given the last full sacrifice in the cause of peace and security for all. Harry is an absolute badass for coming out and saying this too. Meanwhile, his father (the actual commander-in-chief of the British Armed Services) couldn’t be bothered.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
The Queen's grandchildren, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England.
Special Address by Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, on 21/1/2026
USA President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 21 January 2026.
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending a St Paul’s Cathedral service to mark the Invictus Games’ tenth anniversary
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Harry always standing up for veterans (and himself as a veteran) no matter what POS dictator slams his own military and veterans.
👏 👏 👏
Thank you, Harry, for your service — then, in the years since then, and now.
On behalf of my nation, the United States of America, which has done so much to harm so many across the world, my deepest apologies to all.
I have not supported these devastating actions, but nonetheless, so long as I retain my citizenship, they are taken in my name. That reality is both sickening and heartbreaking.
It’s good to see Harry not afraid to speak out on this. His response further undermines the narrative that he wants to go back to the royal fold because if he was a working royal there was no way he would have been able to make this statement. Surprisingly I haven’t seen any press bash him for speaking out but it’s probably because the public and British government are also outraged about Trump’s comments.
applaud Harry…but now I fear for Harry. His speaking out against the chump in the white house will now signal retaliation from said chump. Ice will be coming for him just wait and see. That would be horrible
This is what scares me, that Trump will target Harry. Harry who served honorably in Afghanistan while the orange felon claimed bone spurs. Those dissolving bone spurs certainly never hurt his golf game.
I think that Trump’s advisors would advise against it, after all if Harry is thrown out it will only bring more unfavourably publicity on to Trump. Harry must have a green card and an American wife and children. Although the children are half British.
I beg to differ- the Terracotta Twat is extremely shit at golf, though that probably has nothing to do with bone spurs.
After Harry came out swinging on Colbert, it was very clear that he had shed the cloak of “royal neutrality” for good. We know his political leanings. But he’s always stood up for his fellow soldiers. It’s a shame that it’s come to this, that he had to clap back like that, but I admire his response so much.
Good for Harry.
It would be nice if the head of the British armed forces did the same, but unfortunately he is not allowed to, I wonder if he would like to do it.
Are we sure he is not allowed to? He is head of state, and this is not exactly a political issue. No one would have condemned him if he had published a statement about the respect their sacrifice deserves. H never named Trump in his statement. KC could have done this , he was just dithering as usual and H was faster.
You can’t help but be appalled by the irony of it all. The Brits held Helmand during that time, ultimately one of the Taliban strongholds and places with the heaviest fighting. The second most important was arguably Kandahar, which was held by the Canadians.
Of course, we can’t think Emperor Cheeto actually cares enough to know anything about one of our country’s recent military conflicts…..just enough to insult it.
I would be completely shocked if he could find Afghanistan on a map.
Everyone should read the Independent article linked below Harry’s quote. It’s very informative and there are some nice photos.
It wasn’t only NATO countries that answered the call, but also non-allieds like Ukraine.
So Felon47 pays them back by collaborating with Vlad the megalomaniac mass-murderer.
Good for Harry to speak out, and make this whole sordid story gain traction on the Socials, with many veterans of all countries posting their stories and their photos.
While the orange draft dodger Private Bone Spurs issued some sort of… something without making an actual excuse, and acknowledging the UK troops, he still hasn’t honoured all countries that took part.
Within hours of Harry’s statement not only did Invictus make a post highlighting their veterans but Meghan also posted multiple images of Invictus veterans and Harry on her IG stories. This definitely feels like this was something that Harry really wanted to stand on strongly and Meghan supported him on that which is great.
It’s not surprising though because anyone who knows anything about Harry knows how much he cares for the global military community and reading Spare made it clear how 9/11 impacted him and how much commradarie he felt with not just his British brothers in arms but the other NATO forces he fought with him. The British press tried to make a mess out of the fact that he wrote that he thought that Afghanistan was a war of mistakes and too many casualties but 1) it was and 2) he’s not the only solder to think this. Just because you fought for a cause you believe in doesn’t mean you can’t be nuanced in talking about the fallout of it and it sure as Hell doesn’t mean you can’t dedicate your life to supporting the people you fought with like Harry has.
I love that Prince Harry knows the power of his platform and uses it to amplify the voices of veterans.
I don’t understand how any who is a veteran or knows and cares for a veteran (which is nearly everyone) could be okay with the hateful rhetoric, continue to support this monstrous administration. There is now one fewer VA nurse on the planet, taken for no reason at all
I initially saw Invictus make a statement then Scotty’s soilders and was wondering what the heck was going on. Then I saw Harrys statement on a fan page and I was so nervous about Harry being a target.
What Trump said was initially ignored here in the US which is why I was confused about what was going on.
But overseas the reaction was swift! So glad for those not afraid to stand up to the Cheeto. Harry truly is a man of honor and integrity. He says what he means and means what he says.
Glad to see the complete support for him and the veterans on this. Even on people and YouTube channels a majority of comments were in support of what Harry said.
Trump ended up walking back what he said though has not apologized.
I saw a paper try to give Charles credit as if he did something smh.
For once the British media and serious journalists plus many posters on social media stood firmly behind Harry. They listed his military accomplishments, which usually are ignored. Many veterans, including some who served with Harry, came out in support.
For the leftovers the usual excuses were made. They can’t say a word, that’s up to the government. Well, Sir Keir Starmer was very vocal. Don’t see why Charles needed special permission after his Prime Minister spoke out. But of course Charles didn’t make a peep, a tweet, nothing. Head of all British troops, still planning to visit the Felon. Disgusting.
SKY NEW PRESS PREVIEW!!!
Discussion on why there’s no prominent press article on Prince Harry’s defence of the veterans.
But of course the British media wouldn’t front page this as that reminds the public of the outspoken hero with a backbone that Harry is and probably would embarrass Prince William and King Charles who is Commander of the armed forces but has been silent.
“(Harry’s statement) will be very significant for the bereaved because they do see Harry as one of theirs, and they will respect and be grateful for his intervention. I feel for Harry on this. He has so many forces ranged against him . Huge segments of the media are shutting him out now because they’ve gone Team Charles.”
Host
“We did a lot of interviews with the veterans all throughout the day and they were quite touched that he had spoken out.”
Yeah, all of the British veterans that marched off to war, “for Queen and country”, and never returned home deserve more than Charles’ silence. You don’t get to claim to be politically neutral when people are actually dying on the battlefield in your name.
Once again, Harry is the only adult in the room in that horrific family of cowards.
It is reported that King Charles’ ‘concerns’ were conveyed to trump, and that this was instrumental in trump’s subsequent reference to the British as being great warriors. That isn’t an apology and nor does it cover the other NATO allies who suffered fatalities and injuries, including Denmark. I’d have liked a public statement from Charles which did not necessarily even need to refer to trump’s comments, but which reiterated that the only time a NATO nation called on the others it was the US, and that allies answered. There is more respect in the White House for ICE and BP thugs than there is for those allies who lost their life or their limbs in battle.
I take a darker view (maybe it was said already upthread): What Trump accuses others of, he has done or will do himself. So when he “questions” whether NATO will come to the aid of the U.S. (which they did bravely and honorably after 9/11), he means that the U.S. will NOT come to the aid of other NATO members if one is attacked. He is the weak, destructive link. I believe he will outright say no, or drag it out with his trolling, lies and insults, and then send 5 soldiers to the NATO country under attack. That is EXACTLY who he is and I am sure the Europeans interpreted it exactly as I said (no hubris, just reality). When the Europeans talk about broken trust, they are talking about Trump and the U.S. and that they can no longer trust that the U.S. will stand for them in a crisis. Trump is deliberately, belligerently alienating allies we’ve had for 80 years. He is single-handedly breaking ties and what will the new world order look like? Trump standing with Putin and all the other dictators? He is the most dangerous man in America right now and he needs to stand down in one way or another (and it will always be “another” way because no one is sure if this bastard will ever leave the White House even after his four year term is over.
Thanks 🙏 for Harry and his service.
Drunken Peg must be furious. The court case, and now this. He can’t scurry away to Scotland fast enough for the worldwide reprinting of photos of Harry serving in a real war. And positive press coverage of his statement. And then Sundance, holy smokes.
History in the making right now. Will Trump ban him as a domestic terrorist and refuse to allow him in the country, will he be detained. Surely he understands if not him than who. Will America and the world still think this is ok if even he has no right to freedom of speech. Prince Harry, one of the bravest men of our time. Truly
Feminegra noted that senior royals regularly appear in uniform at remembrance events, yet none moved publicly to defend allied troops when their role was questioned. The contrast is striking. Harry’s support for veterans has remained consistent, expressed through action rather than ritual.
The political response illustrates the divide. Keir Starmer described the remarks as insulting and appalling and called for an apology. Harry chose a different register. He kept his focus on those who died, those who returned injured, and the families who still carry the burden of war. In doing so, he illustrated how authority is earned through service, not position.
Do you think Amanda Platell, Sarah Vine, Jan Moir or Piers Morgan are going to give him credit for this statement? Piers got two pages in the Fail yesterday from his sick bed boasting about stars live Rod Stewart sending him Get Well Messages . Still not heard from Megan though! Is Caroline Graham going to have to leave Bad Dad’s bedside to explain her articles on Prince Harry at the ongoing court case?
Harry’s statement was powerful and got global attention. His voice was the most prominent and was a rebuke that didn’t directly name Trump, but exposed his lies and pettiness. People started calling for Charles’ state visit to be canceled. That’s why Trump walked back what he said.
Looking at the photos of the royals marching the only one not in uniform is the only one to see active service.
I think Andrew served too but it’s been said he was a jerk and he was NOT appreciated by his fellow soldiers.
But yeah… seing Harry without an uniform marching with the rest of the family who were parading with their uniforms, medals and everything… was surreal and outrageous.
By pointing out that NATO invoked Article 5 on behalf of the US, and standing up for the men and women with whom he served, Harry’s statement was pitch perfect. The statement was more powerful than Starmer’s who called Trump to task personally.
Prince Harry stepping up! His mother would be proud.
This took real courage, which Harry clearly has.
Harry had all the privilege in the world and still fought in a combat zone.
Trump used his privilege to get out of serving. He’s such a weak coward.